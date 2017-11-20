THE NOW WORD ON MASS READINGS

for November 20th, 2017

Monday of the Thirty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Liturgical texts here

HUMBLING

This week, I am doing something different—a five part series, based on this week’s Gospels, on how to begin again after having fallen. We live in a culture where we are saturated in sin and temptation, and it is claiming many victims; many are discouraged and exhausted, downtrodden and losing their faith. It is necessary, then, to learn the art of beginning again…

WHY do we feel crushing guilt when we do something bad? And why is this common to every single human being? Even babies, if they do something wrong, often seem to “just know” that they shouldn’t have.Continue reading →