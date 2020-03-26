Countdown to the Kingdom

IT’S here! A brand new resource for you to find Heaven’s Messages in these turbulent times: CountdowntotheKingdom.com

With the help of my daughter Tianna William’s incredible artistic and web design skills, I have teamed up with theologian Peter Bannister and authors Prof. Daniel O’Connor (The Crown of Sanctity) and Christine Watkins (The Warning) to provide a website where you can find credible, sound, and approved private revelation. It’s a collection of relevant and recent prophetic messages as well as theological teachings on the “end times” and videos from the contributors. I’m especially excited about the “Timeline” we created that carefully follows the vision of the Early Church Fathers, Popes, and Our Lord and Lady’s messages. Scroll to the bottom CountdowntotheKingdom.com. For those who are new and have questions about prophecy or are reticent to go near private revelation, I refer you to these urgent writings on the subject:

Can You Ignore Private Revelation?

Turn on the Headlights

Why the World Remains in Pain

Prophecy Properly Understood



In truth, when the idea for this was conceived before Christmas 2019, we never imagined that we would be launching this website at this time in current events. We believe it is no coincidence, and in fact, that it is a grace for all of us seeking Heaven’s direction at this hour.

I recorded a welcome video for you on my computer, but at the very same time the new website went live, my computer utterly cratered. No surprise there. So, I grabbed my cellphone and made this quick video for all of my dear readers here at The Now Word. As for me, I will continue to write here at The Now Word (with a renewed sense of urgency) while making contributions from time to time at CountdowntotheKingdom.com.

