

Apocalypse, by Michael D. O’Brien

I am writing to you this week from the 49th International Eucharistic Congress in Quebec, Canada. The symbol of this Congress is none other than “The Ark of the New Covenant.” It is no coincidence that Divine Providence has led me to publish the remainder of this series from here. For God is gathering us now into the Ark, who is Mary and His Church, to carry us through the Great Storm until He purifies the earth for the universal reign of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist…

I want to speak from the heart for a moment to frame the rest of this series.

The past three years have been a remarkable journey for me, one I never intended to embark upon. I do not claim to be prophet… just a simple missionary who feels a call to shed a little more light upon the days we live in and the days which are coming. Needless to say, this has been an overwhelming task, and one which is done with much fear and trembling. At least that much I share with the prophets! But it is also done with the tremendous prayer support so many of you have graciously offered on my behalf. I feel it. I need it. And I am so grateful.

