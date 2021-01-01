

And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod,

they departed for their country by another way.

(Matthew 2:12)

AS we near Christmas, naturally, our hearts and minds are turned toward the coming of the Savior. Christmas melodies play in the background, the soft glow of lights adorn homes and trees, the Mass readings express great anticipation, and normally, we await the gathering of family. So, when I woke up this morning, I grimaced at what the Lord was compelling me to write. And yet, things the Lord has shown me decades ago are being fulfilled right now as we speak, becoming clearer to me by the minute.

So, I am not trying to be a depressing wet rag before Christmas; no, the governments are doing that well enough with their unprecedented lockdowns of the healthy. Rather, it is with sincere love for you, your health, and above all, your spiritual well-being that I address a less "romantic" element of the Christmas story that has everything to do with the hour in which we are living.