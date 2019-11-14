WHAT kid doesn’t like candy? But let the same child loose in a candy store to gorge on whatever he wants… and pretty soon he’ll be craving vegetables.Continue reading
THE “new atheism” has had a profound effect on this generation. The often nugatory and sarcastic quips from militant atheists such as Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris, Christopher Hitchens etc. have played well to a “gotcha” culture cynical of a Church robed in scandal. Atheism, like all the other “isms”, has done much to, if not eradicate belief in God, certainly erode it. Five years ago, 100, 000 atheists renounced their baptisms beginning the fulfillment of a prophecy of St. Hippolytus (170-235 A.D.) that this would come in the times of the Beast of Revelation:
I reject the Creator of heaven and earth; I reject Baptism; I refuse to worship God. To you [Beast] I adhere; in you I believe. —De consummat; from the footnote on Revelation 13:17, The Navarre Bible, Revelation, p. 108
Now if out of joy in beauty
[fire, or the wind, or the swift air, or the circle of the stars,
or the great water, or the sun and moon] they thought them gods,
let them know how far more excellent is the Lord than these;
for the original source of beauty fashioned them…
For they search busily among his works,
but are distracted by what they see,
because the things seen are fair.
But again, not even these are pardonable.
For if they so far succeeded in knowledge
that they could speculate about the world,
how did they not more quickly find its Lord?
(Wisdom 13:1-9)Continue reading
SEVERAL years ago while on pilgrimage, I stayed at a lovely château in the French countryside. I delighted in the old furniture, wooden accents and expressivité du Français in the wallpapers. But I was especially drawn to the old bookshelves with their dusty volumes and yellowed pages.Continue reading
THE phrase “secret society” in this series has less to do with covert operations and more to do with a central ideology that pervades its members: Gnosticism. It is the belief that they are special custodians of ancient “secret knowledge” — knowledge that can make them lords over the earth. This heresy goes all the way back to the beginning and reveals to us a diabolical masterplan behind the new paganism emerging at the end of this era…Continue reading
ONE cannot speak of everything we have thus far without returning for a moment to Fatima in which lies the key to understanding the timing of the rise of Revelation’s beast.Continue reading
THE conclusion of the series on The New Paganism is a rather sobering one. A false environmentalism, ultimately organized and promoted by the United Nations, is leading the world down the path toward an increasingly godless “new world order.” So why, you might be asking, is Pope Francis supporting the UN? Why have other popes echoed their goals? Shouldn’t the Church have nothing to do with this rapidly emerging globalization?Continue reading
The primary cause of the sexual and cultural revolution is ideological. Our Lady of Fatima has said that Russia’s errors would spread all over the world. It was first done under a violent form, classical Marxism, by killing tens of millions. Now it’s being done mostly by cultural Marxism. There is continuity from Lenin’s sex revolution, through Gramsci and the Frankfurt school, to the current-day gay-rights and gender ideology. Classical Marxism pretended to redesign society through violent take-over of property. Now the revolution goes deeper; it pretends to redefine family, sex identity and human nature. This ideology calls itself progressive. But it is nothing else than
the ancient serpent’s offer, for man to take control, to replace God,
to arrange salvation here, in this world.
—Dr. Anca-Maria Cernea, speech at the Synod of the Family in Rome;
October 17th, 2015
First published December of 2019.
THE Catechism of the Catholic Church warns that the “final trial” that would shake the faith of many believers would constitute, in part, the Marxist ideas of arranging “salvation here, in this world” through the secular State.Continue reading
…when conditions are right, a reign will spread across the whole earth
to wipe out all Christians,
and then establish a universal brotherhood
without marriage, family, property, law or God.
—Francois-Marie Arouet de Voltaire, philosopher and Freemason
She Shall Crush Thy Head (Kindle, loc. 1549), Stephen Mahowald
ON May 8th of 2020, an “Appeal for the Church and the World to Catholics and All People of Good Will” was published.[1]https://veritasliberabitvos.info/appeal/ Its signatories include Cardinal Joseph Zen, Cardinal Gerhard Müeller (Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith), Bishop Joseph Strickland, and Steven Mosher, President of the Population Research Institute, to name but a few. Among the appeal’s pointed messages are the warning that “under the pretext of a virus… an odious technological tyranny ” is being established “in which nameless and faceless people can decide the fate of the world”.Continue reading
