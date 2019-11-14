Now if out of joy in beauty

[fire, or the wind, or the swift air, or the circle of the stars,

or the great water, or the sun and moon] they thought them gods,

let them know how far more excellent is the Lord than these;

for the original source of beauty fashioned them…

For they search busily among his works,

but are distracted by what they see,

because the things seen are fair.

But again, not even these are pardonable.

For if they so far succeeded in knowledge

that they could speculate about the world,

how did they not more quickly find its Lord?

(Wisdom 13:1-9)