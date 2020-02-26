It Rapidly Comes Now…

IT is one thing to write the things that I have over the years; it’s another to see them begin to unfold.

I have striven to convey a message to my readers—not through my own words per se—but that of the Magisterium, Scripture and those credible “private revelations” from Christ and His saints. But underlying everything I’ve written and spoken of here or in my book or previous webcasts, are personal “words” that have come to me that, in fact, precede these writings. Sometimes it’s just a few words… other times, it’s many. They are the seeds that eventually flower into these writings.

I recently read a description of how the interior words and lights come to a Benedictine monk who has recorded them in a book called In Sinu Jesu. Finally, I have found a description of my own interior experience, almost to the letter:

Although I have at times suffered from doubts over the authenticity of what was happening, my spiritual director throughout most of the period covered herein identified what was happening as a gratia gratis data. I can only say that the words came peacefully, rapidly, and effortlessly. By this, I do not mean that the words came from within myself, but rather, from what I experienced as an objective but intimate presence of Our Lord… [In the beginning], It was precisely in His Eucharistic presence that these conversations with Our Lord unfolded… The words come rapidly, but they come as realities that impress themselves successively. I don’t know how else to explain it. —by a Benedictine Monk, In Sinu Jesu (Angelico Press),. p. vi

I’m sharing this now because many of the things written here are beginning to unfold, some which I want to share with you again, but in context.

WHEN TIME WAS SHORT

I am reminded of a time several years ago when I asked the Lord, “How soon before all these things begin to unfold?” And with barely a pause, I heard in my heart: “Soon—as in you think soon.” For me, “soon” is within my lifetime. So, with my spiritual director’s permission, I share some of the the private entries from my diary for your own discernment and reflection:

August 24th, 2010: Speak the words, My words, which I have placed on your heart. Do not hesitate. The time is short! …Strive to be single-hearted, to place the Kingdom first in all you do. I say again, do not waste any more time. August 31st, 2010 (Mary): But now the time has come for the words of the prophets to be fulfilled, and all things brought beneath the heel of my Son. Do not delay in your personal conversion. Listen intently to the voice of my Spouse, the Holy Spirit. Remain in my Immaculate Heart, and you will find refuge in the Storm. Justice now falls. Heaven now weeps… and the sons of men will know sorrow upon sorrow. But I will be with you. I promise to hold you, and like a good mother, protect you beneath the shelter of my wings. All is not lost, but all is gained only through the Cross of my Son [ie. the Church’s own Passion]. Love my Jesus who loves all of you with a burning love. October 4th, 2010: Time is short, I tell you. In your lifetime Mark, the Sorrows of sorrows will come. Do not be afraid but be prepared, for you do not know the day or the hour when the Son of Man will come as the just Judge. October 14th, 2010: Now is the time! Now is the time for the nets to be filled and drawn into the barque of My Church. October 20th, 2010: So little time is left… so little time. Even you will not be ready, for the Day will come like a thief. But continue to fill your lamp, and you will see in the coming darkness (see Matt 25:1-13, and how all the virgins were caught off guard, even those who were “prepared”). November 3rd, 2010: There is so little time left. Great changes are coming over the face of the earth. People are unprepared. They have not heeded My warnings. Many will die. Pray and intercede for them that they will die in My grace. The powers of evil are marching ahead. They will throw your world into chaos. Fix your heart and eyes firmly on Me, and no harm shall come to you and your household. These are days of darkness, great darkness such as has not been since I laid the foundations of the earth. My Son is coming as light. Who is ready for the revelation of His majesty? Who is ready even among My people to see themselves in the light of Truth? November 13th, 2010: My son, the sorrow in your heart is but a drop of the sorrow in your Father’s heart. That after so many gifts and attempts to draw men back to Me, they have stubbornly refused My grace. All of Heaven is prepared now. All the angels stand ready for the great battle of your times. Write about it (Rev 12-13). You are on its threshold, mere moments away. Stay awake then. Live soberly, do not fall asleep in sin, for you may never wake up. Be attentive to My word, which I will speak through you, My little mouthpiece. Make haste. Waste no time, for time is something you do not have. June 16th, 2011: My child, My child, how little time there is left! How little opportunity there is for My people to get their house in order. When I come, it will be like a blazing fire, and people will have no time to do that which they have put off. The hour is coming, as this hour of preparation comes to a close. Weep, My people, for the Lord your God is deeply offended and wounded by your negligence. Like a thief in the night I will come, and will I find all My children asleep? Wake up! Wake up, I tell you, for you do not realize how near is the time of your trial. I am with you and always will be. Are you with Me? March 15th, 2011: My child, brace your soul for the events which must take place. Do not be afraid, for fear is a sign of a weak faith and impure love. Rather, trust wholeheartedly in all that I will accomplish upon the face of the earth. Only then, in the “fullness of night,” will My people be able to recognize the light… (cf. 1 John 4:18)

But perhaps the “word” most on my heart at this moment is the one that came to me on New Year’s Eve of 2007, the vigil of the feast of the Mother of God. I felt a strong urge to remove myself from the family celebrations and find an empty room to pray. I suddenly sensed Our Lady’s presence and then these clear words in my heart:

This is the Year of The Unfolding…

I didn’t understand exactly what those words meant until later that spring:

The sense was that events around the world were going to unfold very rapidly. I “saw” in my heart three orders collapse, one upon the other like dominoes:

…the economy, then the social, then the political order.

From this, would briefly rise a New World Order (see The Coming Counterfeit). Then, on the Feast of the Archangels, Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael, these words came to me:

My son, prepare for the trials which now begin.

That autumn of 2008, the economy began to implode. Billions of dollars were lost overnight. Had it not been for the artificial printing of money, the banks being bailed out and hiding their losses, the whole economy might have collapsed. In other words, we’ve been on borrowed time ever since. Everything now is like a house of cards. Look how the coronavirus alone has shaken the markets! Whether or not the cornonavirus is as serious as some think, the response alone may change the world as we know it…

We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order. —David Rockefeller, Sept. 23, 1994, speaking at the United Nations Ambassadors’ dinner

IT RAPIDLY COMES NOW

I thank God that He has given all of us nearly a decade since those words from my diary were spoken. We have been given time to get our spiritual house in order. I think, “What, my Lord, what would I have done without all the graces of just the last year? What would I have done without all those necessary confessions, Communions, and reconciliations? Oh Lord, you are Mercy itself! You are Patience itself!”

But now, brothers and sisters, it would seem that the the time of mercy is beginning to transition into the time of justice foretold by St. Faustina. As I have been writing and will continue to write to you, Our Lady’s Little Rabble, the time of justice will culminate in the coming of the Kingdom of the Divine Will—an Era of Peace. That’s why Jesus appears as a King:

I saw the Lord Jesus, like a king in great majesty, looking down upon our earth with great severity; but because of His Mother’s intercession He prolonged the time of His mercy… [Jesus said:] Let the greatest sinners place their trust in My Mercy… Write: before I come as a just Judge, I first open wide the door of My mercy. He who refuses to pass through the door of My mercy must pass through the door of My justice… —Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary of St. Faustina, n. 1261, 1146

How long this Great Transition will take, I do not know. But it’s fairly certain that we have many years yet of struggle, testing, purification and triumph ahead. That does not mean business as usual, though. In fact, what we are beginning to see is that the time between when a seer has been given a message to when it is being fulfilled is, now, months. That’s generally unprecedented when we are dealing with “long term” issues. Labor pains are getting closer together and more intense. That’s why myself and a trusted team of faithful souls are quickly putting together a website that will help you find and discern credible messages from Heaven that are being given to us at this time to prepare and guide the Church in the growing darkness (see Turning the Headlights On).

Just one example… On August 18th of 2019, the Costa Rican seer Luz de Maria, whose previous messages have been approved by her bishop, relayed a message that is arguably unfolding right now. It speaks of a “respiratory illness… insects will invade everything in their path… and the volcano Popocatepetl will begin this purification without stopping the movement of the ground…” What are the odds that all three of those things would happen in this month alone? Popocatepetl erupted again a couple of days ago in spectacular fashion. Has this, among other things, begun the purification (i.e. rapid chain of events to bring the world to its knees, hopefully, in repentance)? I recommend that you discern the entire message, allegedly from St. Michael the Archangel, posted here.

This is all to say that foretold disruptions appear to be coming one after another now, including tumultuous events in the Church. As Jesus said to American seer, Jennifer:

My people, this time of confusion will only multiply. When the signs begin to come forth like boxcars, know that the confusion will only multiply with it. Pray! Pray dear children. Prayer is what will keep you strong and will allow you the grace to defend the truth and persevere in these times of trials and sufferings. —Jesus to Jennifer, November 3rd, 2005

These events will come like boxcars on the tracks and will ripple all across this world. The seas are no longer calm and the mountains will awaken and the division will multiply. —April 4th, 2005

Or, as the Lord seemed to explain to me one day, “A Great Storm is coming over the earth like a hurricane.” The closer we get to the eye of the Storm, the more rapid events will come, one after another, like winds moving faster and faster.

PREPARATION

Someone wrote tonight asking:

It’s starting now, with the coronavirus and the market crash? What should we do to prepare?

Several years ago, I visited Notre Dame in Paris. While admiring the beautiful rose-shaped stained glass windows in the towering cathedral, a nun accompanying us on our journey eagerly leaned over and explained a bit of history. “When it was discovered that the Germans were going to bomb Paris,” she whispered, “workers were sent up to remove these windows, which were then stored deep in underground vaults.”

Dear reader, we can either ignore the warnings from Heaven and pretend that our broken civilization will continue along as it is… or prepare our hearts for the difficult yet hopeful times ahead. As they protected the windows of Notre Dame by taking them underground, so too, the Church has to go “underground” — that is, we need to prepare for these times by entering into the interior of the heart where God dwells. And there, converse with Him frequently, love Him, and let Him love us. For unless we are deeply connected to God, in love with Him, letting Him transform us, how can we be witnesses of His love and mercy to the world? In fact, as truth disappears from the horizon of humanity it is precisely within the hearts of His remnant where truth is being preserved. As one of my favorite spiritual writers said,

One thing is certain: if we do not pray, no one will need us. The world does not need empty souls and hearts. —Fr. Tadeusz Dajczer, The Gift of Faith/Inquiring Faith (Arms of Mary Foundation)

In other words, preparation for these times is not self-preservation. It is actually about self-sacrifice. As such, this ministry has always concerned itself with spiritual preparation: to remain in a “state of grace” (i.e. go to frequent Confession); to spend quality time each day in prayer; to receive Jesus in the Eucharist whenever possible; to meditate on the Scriptures; to consecrate oneself and one’s family to Our Lady, St. Joseph, and the Sacred Heart; to love, forgive, and love even more; and finally, in the past few months, I have begun with great joy to write on understanding and preparing for the charism of Living in the Divine Will, which is the final stage of the Church’s preparation in becoming the Bride of Christ. In other words, this is not a “prepper” but a purification site.

That said, prudence would suggest that one have a certain amount of physical preparation in any event. Let’s face it, everything is getting pretty wild. People won’t have time to prepare at some point, but only react. For my American friends, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued this statement regarding the spread of the coronavirus:

I understand this whole situation may seem overwhelming and that disruption to everyday life may be severe, but these are things people need to start thinking about now. —Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Feb 25th, 2020; —Dr. Nancy Messonnier, CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Feb 25th, 2020; foxnews.com

It’s just common sense to have a few months of food, water, medicine, etc. stored up. At the same time, we ought to be ready to share those resources with others knowing that Our Lord can provide for us whenever He wants. Food is easy for God to give us; faith? Not so much. That’s why spiritual preparation is our goal.

GET IN THE ARK!

An image of Our Lady was placed at the front of the procession. Suddenly, a chorus of angels broke out in a song of veneration toward the Virgin Mary: the Regina Coeli (“Hail Holy Queen”). Pope Gregory looked up and at op the Hadrian Mausoleum and there was an angel sheathing his sword . The apparition caused universal rejoicing, believed to be a sign that the plague would come to an end. And so it was: on the third day, not a single fresh case of the sickness was reported: “the air became healthier and more limpid and the miasma of the plague dissolved as if it couldn’t stand its [Our Lady’s] presence.” In honor of this historic fact, the tomb was re-named Castel Sant’Angelo and a statue was erected upon it of an angel sheathing his sword. In closing, I want to share a powerful true story. When a plague descended on Rome in the 6th century, a procession was formed by Pope Gregory to pray against its advance.An image of Our Lady was placed at the front of the procession. Suddenly, a chorus of angels broke out in a song of veneration toward the Virgin Mary: the Regina Coeli (“Hail Holy Queen”). Pope Gregory looked up and at

The moral of the story and the message to us? It’s starting to rain. It’s time to get in the Ark if you are not. And, for us, that Ark is the Immaculate Heart of Mary:

My Immaculate Heart will be your refuge and the way that will lead you to God. —Our Lady of Fatima, Second apparition, June 13, 1917, The Revelation of the Two Hearts in Modern Times, www.ewtn.com Her Little Rabble is not about closing themselves in the Ark by themselves, but drawing as many souls as possible into God’s Mercy… before it’s too late.

My Mother is Noah’s Ark.—Jesus to Elizabeth Kindelmann, The Flame of Love, p. 109. Imprimatur Archbishop Charles Chaput

At the time of Noah, immediately before the flood, those whom the Lord had destined to survive his terrible chastisement entered into the ark. In these your times, I am inviting all my beloved children to enter into the Ark of the New Covenant which I have built in my Immaculate Heart for you, that they may be assisted by me to carry the bloody burden of the great trial, which precedes the coming of the day of the Lord. Do not look anywhere else. There is happening today what happened in the days of the flood, and no one is giving a thought to what is awaiting them. Everyone is much occupied in thinking only of themselves, of their own earthly interests, of pleasures and of satisfying in every sort of way, their own inordinate passions. Even in the Church, how few there are who concern themselves with my motherly and most sorrowful admonitions! You at least, my beloved ones, must listen to me and follow me. And then, through you, I will be able to call everyone to enter as quickly as possible into the Ark of the New Covenant and of salvation, which my Immaculate Heart has prepared for you, in view of these times of chastisement. Here you will be in peace, and you will be able to become signs of my peace and of my motherly consolation for all my poor children. —Our Lady to Fr. Stefano Gobbi, n. 328 in the “Blue Book”; Imprimatur Bishop Donald W. Montrose, Archbishop Francesco Cuccarese

RELATED READING

On volcanoes and earthquakes: When the Earth Cries Out

Landslide

So, What Do I Do?

Toward the Storm

Is it too Late for Me?

So, What Time is it?

Time to Get Serious!

Your financial support and prayers are why

you are reading this today.

Bless you and thank you.

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

