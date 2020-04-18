Video: On Prophets and Prophecy

ARCHBISHOP Rino Fisichella once said,

Confronting the subject of prophecy today is rather like looking at wreckage after a shipwreck. —”Prophecy” in Dictionary of Fundamental Theology, p. 788

In this new webcast, Mark Mallett helps the viewer understand how the Church approaches prophets and prophecy and how we should see them as a gift to discern, not a burden to bear.

Watch:

