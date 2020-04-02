Our Lady: Prepare – Part II

Resurrection of Lazarus, fresco from San Giorgio church, Milan, Italy

PRIESTS are the bridge over which the Church will pass to the Triumph of Our Lady. But that does not mean the laity’s role is insignificant in the times ahead—especially after the Warning.

THE UNBINDING

Years ago, even before this writing apostolate was born, a Scripture from Ezekiel burned in my heart so deeply, that I would sometimes weep just hearing it. This is it in a nutshell:

The hand of the Lord came upon me, and he led me out in the spirit of the Lord and set me in the center of the broad valley. It was filled with bones… Then he said to me: Prophesy over these bones, and say to them: Dry bones, hear the word of the Lord! Thus says the Lord God to these bones: Listen! I will make breath enter you so you may come to life. I will put sinews on you, make flesh grow over you, cover you with skin, and put breath into you so you may come to life… they came to life and stood on their feet, a vast army… Thus says the Lord God… I will put my spirit in you that you may come to life, and I will settle you in your land. Then you shall know that I am the Lord. (Ezekiel 37:1-14)

This is Ezekiel’s vision of the eventual “resurrection” described in Revelation 20:1-4, his version of the “Era of Peace” before the final satanic uprising (Gog and Magog) at the very end of time. Three times throughout that passage, the Lord commands Ezekiel to speak a prophetic word to the bones: to give them flesh, make them breathe again, and raise them from their graves. This prophecy will find its realization in part through the Warning when prodigal souls who are “dead in sin” will come back to life.

…so great are the needs and the perils of the present age,so vast the horizon of mankind drawn towards world coexistence and powerless to achieve it, that there is no salvation for it except in a new outpouring of the gift of God.Let Him then come, the Creating Spirit,to renew the face of the earth! —POPE PAUL VI, Gaudete in Domino, May 9th, 1975 www.vatican.va A new resurrection of Jesus is necessary: a true resurrection, which admits no more lordship of death… In individuals, Christ must destroy the night of mortal sin with the dawn of grace regained. In families, the night of indifference and coolness must give way to the sun of love. In factories, in cities, in nations, in lands of misunderstanding and hatred the night must grow bright as the day, nox sicut dies illuminabitur, and strife will cease and there will be peace. —POPE PIUS XII, Urbi et Orbi address,March 2nd, 1957; vatican.va

Yes, Pius XII is speaking about a spiritual resurrection within man before the end of time (unless there are going to be factories belching away in Heaven.) What part will the laity have in this?

In last Sunday’s Gospel, Jesus commands Lazarus to come out of the tomb. When he emerges, Jesus orders the people standing there:

Untie him and let him go. (John 11:44)

Go where? Go to be washed. Go to be cleansed. Go to be re-clothed. In other words, the role of the laity after the Warning will be the ones to help “untie those” bound in fear and shock. To help those who cannot see or think straight to look to the Lord. To prophesy and speak God’s Word to them. To exercise the charisms of the Holy Spirit. And above all, to lead them back to Jesus, that is, to His priests in persona Christi who can wash them in the waters of Baptism, deliver them through the Sacrament of Confession and thus re-clothe the prodigal sons and daughters in their dignity as they are fed the “fattened calf”—that is, the Eucharist.

For years, I have sensed that we are going to see miracle after miracle in those days. After all, it will be the “exorcism of the dragon” (see The Warning, the Reprieve and the Miracle in our Timeline) when, for a time, Satan will be blinded, helpless, temporarily defeated as souls stream through the Door of Mercy instead of the doorway to Hell. We have to be ready:

After the illumination of conscience, humanity will be granted an unparalleled gift: a period of repentance lasting about six and a half weeks when the devil will not have the power to act. This means all human beings will have their complete free will to make a decision for or against the Lord. The devil will not bind our will and fight against us. The first two and a half weeks, in particular, will be extremely important, for the devil will not return at that time, but our habits will, and people will be harder to convert. —Canadian mystic, Fr. Michel Rodrigue, After the Warning and World War III

YOUR MISSION IS JUST BEGINNING

Three weeks ago, my 19 year old son, a wonderful composer, stepped into my office to grab something. We had hardly spoken yet that morning. As soon as I saw him, out of Our Lady’s blue came a word of knowledge: “Don’t think that all your dreams and plans are coming to an end. Rather, your mission is just beginning.” I think it startled us both.

I knew that word was also for you, Our Lady’s Little Rabble: Your mission is just beginning. That you were born for this hour. What is this mission you ask? Our Lady is the commander of this rabble, the New Gideon. It is to her that you must listen carefully. Our Lady will show you, but you have to be faithful and attentive. We have to be like the “wise virgins” who not only gathered the oil of grace into their lamps (so that they were in a “state of grace”), but also the wick of wisdom! That means that these hours in isolation should be spent not in dissipation but with deliberate times of prayer, spiritual reading and calm (away from the pscyhological warfare of the headlines). Pray, pray, pray! How often Our Lady has been mocked for repeating this over and over again for forty years. But now you understand. Our Lady was asking us to pray, convert, fast, pray, go to confession, pray some more… so that we would be ready for this hour. How many are ready? How many were prepared spiritually for what is happening now?

This is the time when, following Our Lady’s lead, we are getting equipped for spiritual action, for the “untying” of many souls who are presently in terrible bondage to sin. In the biblical story, Gideon commands his soldiers to leave behind their conventional weapons. While the world stores up guns and bullets, money and toilet paper, Our Lady wants us to store, above all, faith. Lots of it. We’re going to need it because our weapons will be faith, hope, and love. And those come through prayer.

Gideon divided the three hundred men into three companies, and provided them all with horns and with empty jars and torches inside the jars. “Watch me and follow my lead,” he told them. “I shall go to the edge of the camp, and as I do, you must do also.” (Judges 7:16-17)

For those of you who are already learning to operate in the “gift of living in the Divine Will,” who are invoking the Flame of Love, you’re already receiving or are being prepared to receive great spiritual gifts that will exploded exponentially after the Warning. It may not seem like it now. Gideon’s men certainly must have felt like they were already defeated with nothing but jars, torches, and musical instruments against thousands of armed Midian soldiers. So too, we may feel like we’re helpless at this time… but this is why we must stay close to Our Lady and listen to her: “as I do, you must do also.” That is, pray the rosary, fast, stay little, be faithful, be attentive.

The purpose of the times we are now living in is to enable certain souls to receive this Gift as individuals in preparation for the time when the entire world will receive it. —Daniel O’Connor, The Crown of Sanctity: On the Revelations of Jesus to Luisa Piccarreta, p. 113 (Kindle Edition)

These three little companies of Our Lady (composed of a remnant of the clergy, religious and laity) are going to lead the charge that will begin to blind Satan. We are going to help Our Lady Triumph by prophesying over the dead bones, by helping them to receive the Sacraments and the power of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them how to follow Jesus Christ, literally, before it’s too late, for the “time of mercy” is ending. Why do you think Our Lord poured out His Spirit in 1969, bestowing and teaching the Church again about the charisms of the Holy Spirit? And why He raised up Mother Angelica and the great apologetics movement at the end of the last century? And why He gave us John Paul II to set our eyes upon a “new springtime” that can only be founded on the solid rock of the Catholic Church?

For this hour! For this hour! For this hour!

(Holy God, Holy Mighty One, Holy Immortal One! Have mercy on us and on the whole world!)

KEEP THE BIG PICTURE IN MIND

All that said, it is imperative to remind you to keep the “big picture” in mind. We are facing the “final confrontation” between the powers of light and the powers of darkness. This is Not a Test. As such, in Part III, I want to further prepare you for the great trials that are coming. Our Lady is with us. St. Joseph is beside us. Our Lord is within us. Do not be afraid, but let us also not fall asleep.

In our time, more than ever, before the greatest asset of the evilly disposed is the cowardice and weakness of good men, and all the vigor of Satan’s reign is due to the easygoing weakness of Catholics. O, if I might ask the divine redeemer, as the prophet Zachary did in spirit, ‘What are these wounds in your hands?’ the answer would not be doubtful. ‘With these I was wounded in the house of those who loved me. I was wounded by my friends who did nothing to defend me and who, on every occasion, made themselves the accomplices of my adversaries.’ This reproach can be leveled at the weak and timid Catholics of all countries. —POPE PIUS X, Publication of the Decree of the Heroic Virtues of St. Joan of Arc, etc., December 13th, 1908; vatican.va

On the day the Lord “officially” called me to this writing apostolate nearly 15 years ago, the following was the patristic reading that day in the Liturgy of the Hours. I sense Our Lord saying it is now for you too. After you read it, please watch the short video of your invitation.