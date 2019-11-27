The New Paganism – Part VI

ONE cannot speak of everything we have thus far without returning for a moment to Fatima in which lies the key to understanding the timing of the rise of Revelation’s beast.

THE PASSION

It was in 1917 that Our Mother warned that the errors of these “secret societies” were about to spread throughout the world with horrific consequences.

If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace. If not, [Russia] will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated. —Message of Fatima, www.vatican.va

The reason I say Our Lady is referring to “secret societies” in this passage is because they were the one’s producing, publishing, or promoting the errors that were imposed on Russia. Few realize that Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Karl Marx, who wrote the Communist Manifesto, were on the payroll of the Illuminati, a secret society that merged with Freemasonry. Their masters were the…

…authors and abettors who considered Russia the best-prepared field for experimenting with a plan elaborated decades ago, and who from there continue to spread it from one end of the world to the other… Our words are now receiving sorry confirmation from the spectacle of the bitter fruits of subversive ideas, which We foresaw and foretold, and which are in fact multiplying fearfully in the countries already stricken, or threatening every other country of the world. —POPE PIUS XI, Divini Redemptoris, n. 24, 6

In one of the visions at Fatima, the children saw the pope ‘on his knees at the foot of the big Cross, he was killed by a group of soldiers who fired bullets and arrows at him, and in the same way there died one after another the other Bishops, Priests, men and women Religious, and various lay people of different ranks and positions.’ Pope Benedict explained (in what will someday be understood as a prophecy in itself) that…

…it is shown [in the vision] there is the need for the Passion of the Church, which naturally reflects itself on the person of the Pope, but the Pope is in the Church and therefore what is announced is the suffering for the Church… —POPE BENEDICT XVI, interview with reporters on his flight to Portugal; translated from Italian: “Le parole del papa: «Nonostante la famosa nuvola siamo qui…»” Corriere della Sera, May 11, 2010



A need for the Passion Church. In other words, the Church must be purified, in part, because these very errors have also entered into the sanctuary through modernism, relativism, rationalism, Liberation Theology, etc.. The instrument of her purification, ultimately, is the “beast” or Antichrist…

The Church will enter the glory of the kingdom only through this final Passover, when she will follow her Lord in his death and Resurrection. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n.677

According to Tradition and many prophecies, this test will also constitute a false Christ and a false church…

…in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth… Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 675

THE BEAST LIKE A LAMB

St. John sees a second beast rising from the earth who then “made the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast, whose mortal wound had been healed.” The fact that the second beast arises from the earth is perhaps indicative of the pantheistic roots of this beast. It’s also interesting that this beast then makes not only the earth’s inhabitants but “the earth” itself subordinate to the Antichrist and his satanic kingdom (the first beast).

In other words, in this deception, creation is divorced from God’s intended purpose: to be a reflection of His divine attributes, especially that of divine providence for us, His children. The false environmentalism of our day alleges that the earth is overpopulated and cannot sustain more growth. This claim de facto turns God into a liar who commanded man to “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.”

God thus enables men to be intelligent and free causes in order to complete the work of creation, to perfect its harmony for their own good and that of their neighbors. —Catechism of the Church, n. 307

However, the “Green” agenda essentially reverses God’s plan so that mankind is subordinated to the earth. Man is no longer earth’s steward, but “She” is now his master; man is no longer king over creation but at best its slave if not an unwelcome guest. This is the common theme in pagan prayers to Mother Earth, such as the one published in the Italian Bishop’s Amazon Synod pamphlet to Pachamama (“Cosmic Mother”):

Pachamama of these places, drink and eat this offering at will, so that this earth may be fruitful. Pachamama, good Mother, be favorable! Be favorable! —Catholic World News.

THE FIRST BEAST

This reversal of roles, witnessed more and more through New Age and pagan practices, is the beginning of a return to an implicit if not explicit worship of Mother Earth. It is an ancient idolatry that will culminate in the reign of Antichrist—he who, himself, becomes the object of worship as the principal god of the universe.

…the one doomed to perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above every so-called god and object of worship, so as to seat himself in the temple of God, claiming that he is a god (2 Thess 2:4-5) The [first] beast was given a mouth [Antichrist] uttering proud boasts and blasphemies, and it was given authority to act for forty-two months. (Revelation 13:5)

When all this is considered there is good reason to fear lest this great perversity may be as it were a foretaste, and perhaps the beginning of those evils which are reserved for the last days; and that there may be already in the world the “Son of Perdition” of whom the Apostle speaks (2 Thess 2:3). Such, in truth, is the audacity and the wrath employed everywhere in persecuting religion, in combating the dogmas of the faith, in brazen effort to uproot and destroy all relations between man and the Divinity! While, on the other hand, and this according to the same apostle is the distinguishing mark of Antichrist, man has with infinite temerity put himself in the place of God, raising himself above all that is called God; in such wise that although he cannot utterly extinguish in himself all knowledge of God, he has despised God’s majesty and, as it were, made of the universe a temple wherein he himself is to be adored. —POPE ST. PIUS X, E Supremi, Encyclical On the Restoration of All Things in Christ, n. 3, 5; October 4th, 1903

“Christ”, then, will be reduced to mere vibrational “christic energy.” In New Age terms, “[Christ] represents the highest state of perfection of the self.” Hence, it is not the Divine Will but man’s will that must reign. At the peak of this reign, the Antichrist will be revealed as the incarnation of cosmic energy with his will reigning supreme. And Jesus? He’ll be considered merely one of his forerunners.

If you find it hard to believe that our sophisticated world will bow to this Son of Perdition, let the exploding worldwide interest in the occult, Wicca, satanism, etc. (cf. Part II) be a “sign of the times” that people are searching earnestly again for the supernatural—just not in Catholicism. The glorification of witchcraft, vampires, and the paranormal are prepping this generation for demonic “signs and wonders.” For when the second beast, whom the Church Fathers identified as the “false prophet,” performs “great signs, even making fire come down from heaven to earth in the sight of everyone,” he will have “deceived the inhabitants of the earth” into worshipping the Beast.

And just as Christ has his mystical Body, the Church, so too does the Beast…

AIDED BY A FALSE CHURCH

In his book Athanasius and the Church of our Time, Bishop Rudolph Graber quoted a Freemason who admitted, “the goal [of Freemasonry] is no longer the destruction of the Church, but to make use of it by infiltrating it.”

St. John describes this second beast as having “two horns like a lamb’s but spoke like a dragon.” In the revelations to Fr. Stefano Gobbi, Our Lady says the two horns are symbolic of the bishop’s mitre. The fact the beast speaks like a dragon—that is, echoes the errors propagated by the gnostics—identifies the beast as “ecclesiastical Masonry.”

In 1954, Dr. Bella Dodd, a leader in the Communist Party in the USA, testified before a House sub-committee that she had personally placed over 1000 radical young Communists into the Catholic priesthood through American seminaries—and that a number of them had risen to high positions in the Church. Her testimony was corroborated by another member of her party the year before, John Manning.

This policy of infiltrating seminaries was succesful beyond even our Communist expectations. —The Communist Infiltration of the Roman Catholic Clergy, Gregorian Press, Most Holy Family Monastery (pamphlet)

Indeed, says Our Lady, “ecclesiastical Masonry… has spread especially among members of the hierarchy.” How at this point can one not recall the lament of Pope St. Paul VI?

…the smoke of Satan is seeping into the Church of God through the cracks in the walls. —first Homily during the Mass for Sts. Peter & Paul, June 29, 1972

In this way, some members of the Church are not eliminated so much as assimilated into the spiritus mundi.

If the task of Masonry is to lead souls to perdition, bring them to the worship of false divinities, the task of ecclesiastical Masonry on the other hand is that of destroying Christ and his Church, building a new idol, namely a false christ and a false church. —Our Lady allegedly to Fr. Stefano, To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons, n. 406, g

According to many saints and mystics, this false church will be a conglomeration of many religions, believing in everything and yet believing in nothing.

…they thereby teach the great error of this age—that a regard for religion should be held as an indifferent matter, and that all religions are alike. This manner of reasoning is calculated to bring about the ruin of all forms of religion… —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus,. n. 16 Ecclesiastical Masonry… develops the plan of founding a universal ecumenical Church, formed by the fusion of all the Christian confessions, among which, the Catholic Church. —Our Lady allegedly to Fr. Stefano, To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons, n. 406, p

In other words, it will be a false church in direct opposition to Christ and His Vicar on earth.

THE FINAL CONFRONTATION OF THIS ERA

The new paganism of our times, then—fomented and prepared for centuries by the errors of the secret societies, particularly through atheism, Socialism, Communism and now “Green politics”—is another significant step toward “the final confrontation” of our times when we must eventually choose which god we will serve. It’s not so important that you know who the players are behind this confrontation, but rather, that you understand the deception and ultimate test we face that has already begun:

We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-church, between the Gospel and the anti-gospel, between Christ and the antichrist. This confrontation lies within the plans of divine Providence; it is a trial which the whole Church, and the Polish Church in particular, must take up. It is a trial of not only our nation and the Church, but in a sense a test of 2,000 years of culture and Christian civilization, with all of its consequences for human dignity, individual rights, human rights and the rights of nations. —Cardinal Karol Wojtyla (JOHN PAUL II ), at the Eucharistic Congress, Philadelphia, PA for the bicentennial celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence; cf. Catholic Online; August 13, 1976 (words confirmed by Deacon Keith Fournier who was in attendance)



In other words, it is the dual between two kingdoms: the Kingdom of the Anti-Will versus the Kingdom of the Divine Will. In the end, Christ’s Kingdom will reign on earth as it is in Heaven—and that is what I wish to focus on now in the days and weeks ahead (after a few afterthoughts). Because what is coming is so beautiful, so important, that I am certain the very hope of it will begin to transform my reader’s lives.

The beast was caught and with it the false prophet who had performed in its sight the signs by which he led astray those who had accepted the mark of the beast and those who had worshiped its image. The two were thrown alive into the fiery pool burning with sulfur… [those] who had not worshiped the beast or its image nor had accepted its mark on their foreheads or hands… came to life and they reigned with Christ for a thousand years. (Revelation 19:20) In the lifetime of those kings (the ten crowns of the beast; cf. Rev 13:1) the God of heaven will set up a kingdom that shall never be destroyed or delivered up to another people… (Nov. 26th First Reading, Dan 2:44)

The Mass readings over the past two weeks have been an incredible confirmation of everything written here. So, I conclude this series with a beautiful passage from the Book of Maccabees of a soul who refused to bow to the beast of his day. This elderly man was being threatened with torture for not eating meat sacrificed to idols. His friends took him aside and advised him to bring meat of his own providing and simply pretend to be eating the unlawful sacrificial pork. To which he replied…

At our age it would be unbecoming to make such a pretense; many young people would think the ninety-year-old Eleazar had gone over to an alien religion. Should I thus pretend for the sake of a brief moment of life, they would be led astray by me, while I would bring shame and dishonor on my old age. Even if, for the time being, I avoid the punishment of men, I shall never, whether alive or dead, escape the hands of the Almighty. When he was about to die under the blows, he groaned and said: “The Lord in his holy knowledge knows full well that, although I could have escaped death, I am not only enduring terrible pain in my body from this scourging, but also suffering it with joy in my soul because of my devotion to him.” This is how he died, leaving in his death a model of courage and an unforgettable example of virtue not only for the young but for the whole nation. (2 Mc 6:18-31)

…pray… that we may be delivered from perverse and wicked people,

for not all have faith.

(Sunday Mass reading, November 10th, 2019; 2 Thess 3:1-2)