The Point of No Return

Many Catholic churches around the world are empty,

and the faithful temporarily barred from the Sacraments

I have told you this so that when their hour comes

you may remember that I told you.

(John 16:4)

AFTER landing safely in Canada from Trinidad, I received a text from American seer, Jennifer, whose messages given between 2004 and 2012 are now unfolding in real time. Her text said,

Blessed candles, salt and holy water—three most important things people can have on hand. Where are people supposed to go if the churches are closed? And of course your Rosary and Bible. Those are my supplies. Remember, Jesus said these events will come like boxcars, one after another…

The text was significant since, just the day before at the Divine Mercy conference in Trinidad, Fr. Jim Blount said the very same thing—even blessing 400 bottles of holy water with holy salt using the prayers of exorcism. For those who are unfamiliar with these sacramentals, they are not “good luck charms,” nor do they contain power in and of themselves. Rather, God has used inanimate articles as conduits of grace since biblical times.

So extraordinary were the mighty deeds God accomplished at the hands of Paul that when face cloths or aprons that touched his skin were applied to the sick, their diseases left them and the evil spirits came out of them. (Acts 19:11-12)

So, I heartily recommend that in these times of physical and spiritual pestilence, have a priest bless holy water/salt/candles for your home. And yes, exorcists have told us that the older rites of blessing that contain prayers of exorcism seem to be more powerful against the enemy, just as Latin is more powerful than the vernacular during exorcisms.

FASTER NOW…

Well, an hour later after getting my baggage, we were sitting at a rail crossing waiting for an approaching train. And it came—with incredible speed. We could not believe how fast the boxcars whizzed by. I didn’t give it another thought until I replied to Jennifer today saying, “Events are going to come at us faster and faster, like the winds that speed up the closer one gets to the eye of a hurricane…” and then, suddenly, I remembered that train and what I quoted Jesus saying to Jennifer only days ago in Rapidly, it Comes Now:

My people, this time of confusion will only multiply. When the signs begin to come forth like boxcars, know that the confusion will only multiply with it. Pray! Pray dear children. Prayer is what will keep you strong and will allow you the grace to defend the truth and persevere in these times of trials and sufferings. —Jesus to Jennifer, November 3rd, 2005; wordsfromjesus.com

These events will come like boxcars on the tracks and will ripple all across this world. —Ibid. April 4th, 2005

Indeed, within 48 hours since my webcast, America has banned flights from Europe, Italy’s death toll has surpassed a thousand, China is starting to blame the U.S. for deliberately releasing the virus, the stock markets have had historic losses, the NBA and NHL postponed all events, and fear is rippling across the world as store shelves empty. To be clear, it is not the coronavirus, but the bizarre, almost seemingly orchestrated response to it, that is a major “sign of the times.” I received this letter from someone in Italy this morning:

• All schools are closed until April 3rd. Classes are held online.

• All so-called “unnecessary” commercial activities are closed: bars, restaurants, hairdressers, beauty salons, wellness centers, sports activities at all levels, etc …

• Movements of the population: ON FOOT OR BY CAR, ALL MOVEMENTS MUST BE COMPLETED AND JUSTIFIED BY THE DOCUMENT OF THE MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR. HEFTY FINE FOR THOSE WHO VIOLATE THE LAW …. AND RISK OF PRISON.

• nobody can go to the playgrounds, parks, public places, etc …

• AT 6:00 PM: EVERYBODY MUST BE AT HOME. THE LAMPS IN ALL STREETS ARE EXTINGUISHED.

• ONE CANNOT GO TO ANY KIND OF FESTIVITIES: WEDDING, FUNERAL, LUNCH / DINNER / APERITIF … WITH FRIENDS AND / OR PARENTS. ETC … NOR CAN ONE GO TO MASS… THE CHURCHES ARE OPEN, but one enters individually with a minimum of 1 meter distance between people.

• OBLIGATION TO COMPLY WITH HYGIENE RULES (often wash your hands, do not touch your mouth, nose and eyes with your hands, etc.)

• and many other rules to respect …

In fact, it’s been reported that those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and who refuse to self-isolate, could be charged with murder. In other words, we are watching how quickly and easily the world is descending into martial law and a near police state. We are seeing just how easily the masses can be manipulated and how vulnerable most everyone really is. And the words of St. John keep rolling through my mind:

Who can compare with the beast or who can fight against it? (Rev 13:4)

Ah! Do not think that the polls of American youth ready to embrace socialism are just a passing fad (70% of millennials say they’d vote for a socialist!) They are a clear warning that the world is ever more ready to embrace a false savior who would deliver them from their sorrows.

Before Christ’s second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth will unveil the “mystery of iniquity” in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth. The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist… especially the “intrinsically perverse” political form of a secular messianism. —Cathechism of the Catholic Church, n. 675-676

In several of Jennifer’s messages, Jesus warned that, soon, Church doors were going to be closed at a time of great division:

My child, tell the world that I desire prayer, for what lies ahead for the world beyond this point you are in now, is the greatest purification since the beginning of creation. For My just hand will come forth and separate the weeds from the wheat. The doors of many of My Churches will be shut, the bells will be silenced, for I say to you, the true division in My Church has already begun. For many, the Eucharist will not be [available] for them to receive, for many of My priests will be silenced. I come to warn in love, I come to tell you that you must find your peace by trusting in Me. —Jesus to Jennifer, May 26th, 2009

And again,

My people, My precious children, the bells of My Church will soon be silenced. I come to warn you that the battle has been waged for the final lap before you hear the trumpets sound and the angels proclaim My coming. The events that you and your children will see have been foretold through the Gospel message (4/15/05)… The bells of My churches will soon be silenced and the division will multiply leading up to the coming of the antichrist. You will see the coming of a war that will have nations rising up against one another (3/27/05).



That word “trumpets” reminds me of what happened almost exactly a year ago when I visited the Mount of Olives in Israel where Jesus wept over that ancient city. Our pilgrim group entered the chapel there, rising above the Garden of Gethsemane, to say Mass. As soon as the Liturgy started (it was 3:00pm, the Hour of Mercy), the unexpected sound of what seemed to be a shofar resonated and continued to sound-off intermittently. The shofar is a ram’s horn or trumpet blown in the Old Testament to herald both the sunset and Day of Judgment (Rosh Hashanah). Blow the horn in Zion, sound the alarm on my holy mountain! Let all the inhabitants of the land tremble, for the day of the Lord is coming! (Joel 2:1) Unbeknownst to us, at the very same time this was happening, my friend Kitty Cleveland and her pilgrim group from America were on the outside of the chapel, and all of them were witnessing the miracle of the sun—its disc moving, dancing, glimmering, giving off shoots of light, all visible to the bare eye without harm or difficulty. Then, at the moment Mass ended, so too did this shofar sound, and we never heard it again. The next day, Kitty relayed her story to me, and realizing it was happening during our Mass at the same location, I asked if she had also heard the “shofar,” and she did. I thought she was going to tell me it was someone in her group because it was so close, almost as if someone were standing on the chapel blowing it. But she replied to my astonishment, “I don’t know where the sound came from either.”

IT’S BEEN COMING A LONG TIME

None of what is happening should be a surprise to the soul who has been obeying Our Lord’s command all these years to “watch and pray.” The sun is setting on this era and the Day of the Lord is fast approaching. It is man himself who beckons the “great and terrible day” because of his rebellious heart that has built a New Tower of Babel to the heavens.

But what is Babel? It is the description of a kingdom in which people have concentrated so much power they think they no longer need depend on a God who is far away. They believe they are so powerful they can build their own way to heaven in order to open the gates and put themselves in God’s place. But it’s precisely at this moment that something strange and unusual happens. While they are working to build the tower, they suddenly realise they are working against one another. While trying to be like God, they run the risk of not even being human – because they’ve lost an essential element of being human: the ability to agree, to understand one another and to work together… Progress and science have given us the power to dominate the forces of nature, to manipulate the elements, to reproduce living things, almost to the point of manufacturing humans themselves. In this situation, praying to God appears outmoded, pointless, because we can build and create whatever we want. We don’t realise we are reliving the same experience as Babel. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Pentecost Homily, May 27th, 2102

As such, mankind has reached a kind of point of no return. How do you put the cat of alternative marriage back in the bag? How do you put genetic aberrations unleashed into the wild back into the test tube? How do you withdraw the poisons and pollution injected into the soil and oceans over decades? How do you reverse the robot takeover of jobs? How do you turn the weapons race in the other direction? How do you recover the innocence of billions of souls exposed to hard core pornography? How do you return the world to a more human and simple way of life? And how does the Church regain her credibility and holiness amidst the horror of so many scandals and evils that have reached the very summit of the Church?

Ah! my daughter, when I allow that churches remain deserted, ministers dispersed, Masses reduced, it means that the sacrifices are offenses to Me, the prayers insults, the adorations irreverences, the confessions amusements, and without fruits. Therefore, no longer finding My glory, but rather, offenses, nor any good for them, since they are of no use to Me any more, I remove them. However, this snatching ministers away from my Sanctuary means also that things have reached the ugliest point, and that the variety of scourges will multiply. How hard man is—how hard! —Jesus to Servant of God, Luisa Piccarreta; February 12, 1918

A Cosmic Surgery is needed. The purification that must come now cannot be stopped but can be mitigated by prayer and fasting. In the highly regarded revelations to Sr. Mildred Mary Ephrem Neuzil, Our Lady of America (whose devotion was officially approved) stated quite candidly:

What happens to the world depends upon those who are living in it. There must be much more good than evil prevailing in order to prevent the holocaust that is so near approaching. Yet I tell you, My daughter, that even should such a destruction happen because there were not enough souls who took My Warnings seriously, there will remain a remnant untouched by the chaos who, having been faithful in following Me and spreading My Warnings, will gradually inhabit the earth again with their dedicated and holy lives. These souls will renew the earth in the Power and Light of the Holy Spirit, and these faithful children of Mine will be under My Protection, and that of the Holy Angels, and they will partake of the Life of the Divine Trinity in a most remarkable Way. Let My dear children know this, precious daughter, so that they will have no excuse if they fail to heed My Warnings. —winter of 1984, mysticsofthechurch.com

And thus, it is time to gather your families, dear fathers, and make Jesus the center of your home. It is time to turn off the television and begin praying the Rosary. It is the time to fast and weep and implore God’s mercy upon sinners who are still so far away. Indeed, it is not a respiratory illness, but the viruses of pornography, materialism, atheism and infidelity that are the greatest threat to mankind.

The special peril of the time before us is the spread of that plague of infidelity, that the Apostles and our Lord Himself have predicted as the worst calamity of the last times of the Church. And at least a shadow, a typical image of the last times is coming over the world. —St. John Henry Cardinal Newman (1801-1890 A.D.), sermon at opening of St. Bernard’s Seminary, October 2, 1873, The Infidelity of the Future

EPILOGUE

Jennifer sent another text shortly after that first one last night, and I asked if you could read it too:

The enemy wants us to ultimately fear each other (because of the virus he is spreading) instead of reaching out to those who are suffering. We are told to quarantine ourselves even from Jesus. When churches close and the bells go silent where are people supposed to go? We are Gods family and yet we are being told to alienate ourselves from our family over a virus that, in the scope of the world population, hasn’t killed that many people. Any loss of life is sad but few shed tears for the babies aborted every single day. This is a wake up call and that alarm clock is going to keep ringing in warning until the just hand of the Father turns it off. Then people will wish they had responded to those warnings when they came: We have had a pandemic going on for decades throughout the world and it’s killing innocent babies.

Indeed, said John Paul II:

The Lord’s question: “What have you done?”, which Cain cannot escape, is addressed also to the people of today, to make them realize the extent and gravity of the attacks against life which continue to mark human history… Whoever attacks human life, in some way attacks God himself. —Evangelium Vitae; n. 10

Yet, there remains a glimmer of hope for the prodigal sons and daughters of this generation before the Day of the Lord arrives. And it is found in the prophets:

Before the day of the Lord arrives, that great and terrible day. Then everyone who calls upon the name of the Lord will escape harm… Now I am sending to you Elijah the prophet, before the day of the Lord comes, the great and terrible day; He will turn the heart of fathers to their sons, and the heart of sons to their fathers, lest I come and strike the land with utter destruction. (Joel 3:4-5, Malachi 3:23-24)

It is the coming Eye of the Storm when the world will be in utter chaos—a great warning that will come as the pinnacle of this “time of mercy” in which we are living. Let us pray that it is the point of return for many, many souls. That is a victory that can still be won, with the help of Our Lady’s Little Rabble positioned now on the front lines. Pray, pray, pray that lost souls will accept the coming illumination of conscience and make their own the prayer of the Prodigal Son:

I shall get up and go to my father and I shall say to him, “Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you I no longer deserve to be called your son; treat me as you would treat one of your hired workers”…. While he was yet at a distance, his father saw him and had compassion, and ran and embraced him and kissed him. (Luke 15:18-20)

