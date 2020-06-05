Video – Fear Not!

THE messages we posted on Countdown to the Kingdom today, when sitting side by side, tell a stunning story of the times we are living. These are words from seers from three different continents. To read them, just click on the image above or go to countdowntothekingdom.com.

But those “messages from Heaven” also make some people very anxious. In fact, my wife and I have been fielding emails and calls from fellow Christians all over the world who are gripped in fear.

With that, Professor Daniel O’Connor and I set out to address the roots of fear in these times as well as the solutions. You’ll want to watch this moving but challenging webcast that is full of reality, straight talk, and hope. A solid hour of reassurance sure to build your faith.

Watch:

Fear Not!

