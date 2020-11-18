Francis and The Great Reset

Photo credit: Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk

…when conditions are right, a reign will spread across the whole earth

to wipe out all Christians,

and then establish a universal brotherhood

without marriage, family, property, law or God.

—Francois-Marie Arouet de Voltaire, philosopher and Freemason

She Shall Crush Thy Head (Kindle, loc. 1549), Stephen Mahowald

ON May 8th of 2020, an “Appeal for the Church and the World to Catholics and All People of Good Will” was published. Its signatories include Cardinal Joseph Zen, Cardinal Gerhard Müeller (Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith), Bishop Joseph Strickland, and Steven Mosher, President of the Population Research Institute, to name but a few. Among the appeal’s pointed messages are the warning that “under the pretext of a virus… an odious technological tyranny ” is being established “in which nameless and faceless people can decide the fate of the world”.

We have reason to believe, on the basis of official data on the incidence of the epidemic as related to the number of deaths, that there are powers interested in creating panic among the world’s population with the sole aim of permanently imposing unacceptable forms of restriction on freedoms, of controlling people and of tracking their movements. The imposition of these illiberal measures is a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control. —Appeal, May 8th, 2020

After fifteen years of being stationed on the rampart in response to John Paul II’s call to the young to “become ‘morning watchmen’ at the dawn of the new millennium,” I wholeheartedly agree. Three key writings here echo this Appeal, in particular: The Pandemic of Control; Our 1942; and The Great Reset. As the call for mandatory vaccines ramps up; as companies like Ticketmaster say they will soon require you to “verify proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 using a digital health pass” to be admitted to events; as countries begin to threaten “financial and criminal penalties” for spreading “fake news” regarding vaccines… I find it stunning how, 2000 years ago, St. John penned these words in the Book of Revelation regarding “Babylon” that could only be understood at this hour:

…your merchants were the great men of the earth, all nations were led astray by your sorcery. (Rev 18:23)

The Greek word for “sorcery” here is φαρμακείᾳ (pharmakeia) — “the use of medicine, drugs or spells.” As I wrote in The Pandemic of Control, it is precisely these “faceless” powers — the “great men” controlling pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and food production that are now calling the shots for governments around the world.

We think of the great powers of the present day, of the anonymous financial interests which turn men into slaves, which are no longer human things, but are an anonymous power which men serve, by which men are tormented and even slaughtered. They are a destructive power, a power that menaces the world. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Reflection after the reading of the office for the Third Hour this morning in the Synod Aula, Vatican City, October 11, 2010

I am left startled when I reread the following words penned some fourteen years ago in The Great Meshing:

“It is nearly complete.” Those are the words that rang in my heart this weekend as I pondered the tremendous shift away from the Gospel in North America during the past few weeks. Those words were accompanied by the image of several machines with gears. These machines — political, economical, and social, operating throughout the world — have been running independently for several decades, if not centuries. But I could see in my heart their convergence: the machines are all in place, about to mesh into one Global machine called “Totalitarianism.” The meshing will be seamless, quiet, barely noticed. Deceptive. —The Great Meshing, December 10th, 2006



What is nearly “complete” is the apparatus to bring about what global leaders are harmoniously calling The Great Reset. Sadly, one of the “gears” in this Reset will be an anti-church.

THE FINAL SIFTING

It has long been said by many clergy, and even within private revelation, that Freemasonry and Communist agents have infiltrated not only the Catholic Church but all religions. In an interview on September 29th, 1978 with Fr. Francis Benac, S.J., alleged Garabandal seer, Mari Loli, warned that Communism was going to return someday—and what would happen when it did:

Our Lady spoke several times about Communism. I don’t remember how many times, but she said that a time would come when it would seem that Communism had mastered or engulfed the whole world. I think it was then that she told us that priests would have difficulty saying Mass, and talking about God and divine things… When the Church suffers confusion, the people are going to suffer too. Some priests who are Communists will create such confusion that people will not know right from wrong. —from The Call of Garabandal, April-June, 1984

These are remarkable words that only a year ago might have seemed inapt. But as global leaders synchronously lock down healthy populations and Masses continue to be suppressed; as freedom of religion vanishes and censorship escalates; as officials decide that “climate change” and “COVID-19” call for a “Great Reset” of the planet in clearly Marxist terms … who can fail to see that these warnings from Our Lady are being realized now in real-time? “When the Church suffers confusion…” she said.

In his book Athanasius and the Church of our Time, Bishop Rudolph Graber quoted a Freemason who admitted, “the goal [of Freemasonry] is no longer the destruction of the Church, but to make use of it by infiltrating it.” In 1954, Dr. Bella Dodd, a leader in the Communist Party in the USA, testified before a House sub-committee that she had personally placed over 1000 radical young Communists into the Catholic priesthood through American seminaries—and that a number of them had risen to high positions in the Church. Her testimony was corroborated by another member of her party the year before, John Manning.

This policy of infiltrating seminaries was successful beyond even our Communist expectations. —The Communist Infiltration of the Roman Catholic Clergy, Gregorian Press, Most Holy Family Monastery (pamphlet)

I say this because there are certainly those in the Church who are in lockstep with the world rather than the Spirit of God.

If we are careful, if we are wise, if we are watching and praying, then it should become clear to us that this “confusion” is also serving a divine purpose: a sifting of the weeds from the wheat. In that regard, I have noted how both Pope Francis and President Trump have served as The Agitators of this sifting—whether they know it or not. Again, here is another remarkable prophecy that has unquestionably been fulfilled in our times, this one from the American seer Jennifer during Benedict’s pontificate:

This is the hour of great transition. With the coming of the new leader of My Church will come forth great change, change that will weed out those who have chosen the path of darkness; those who choose to alter the true teachings of My Church. —Jesus to Jennifer, April 22, 2005, wordsfromjesus.com

Indeed, consider how Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation, Amoris Laetitia, has effected just that.

…it is not right that so many bishops are interpreting Amoris Laetitia according to their way of understanding the Pope’s teaching. This does not keep to the line of Catholic doctrine… These are sophistries: the Word of God is very clear and the Church does not accept the secularization of marriage. —Cardinal Gerhard Müller, Catholic Herald, Feb. 1st, 2017; Catholic World Report, Feb. 1st, 2017 There is a way which seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death. (Prov 14:12)

But what about the Pope himself? Many Catholics are deeply troubled as to why the Pope is not correcting these bishops. Or why clergymen such as Fr. James Martin SJ are contradicting Church teaching and yet being appointed to offices within the Vatican; why the Vatican’s communication office is defending or ignoring recent scandals, such as the Pope presiding over a ceremony where people bowed to mounds of dirt and “Pachamama” statues; or the ambiguous answer to the Pontiff’s recent remarks on “civil unions”; or the lack of explanation for the handing over of power to appoint bishops to the Communist Chinese authorities?

Moreover, many are confused as to why Francis is endorsing the UN’s Paris Agreement, which includes provisions for “reproductive rights” (a euphemism for abortion, birth control, etc.) and “gender ideology,” as well as “global warming” science, which has been fraught with fraud and communist ideology. They ask why the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences was sponsoring a symposium for the youth arm of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network run by globalist and pro-abortionist Jeffrey Sachs and funded by the pro-abortion, pro-gender theory Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. One of Sachs’s biggest supporters over the years has been far-left financier George Soros.

The conference, which has taken place in the Vatican for the fourth consecutive year, was designed to discuss the promoting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), numbers 3.7 and 5.6 of which include “sexual and reproductive health services,” which is a euphemism used in the United Nations to refer to abortion and contraception. —lifesitenews.com, November 8th, 2019

Veteran Vatican correspondent, Edward Pentin, perhaps sums up best what many have been lamenting:

…the connection with the “Pachamama” and the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) shows that its appearance at the [Amazon] synod did not happen by chance, and is, in its own way, another indication of the ever-increasing “inculturation” of the UN and the global environmental movement into the very marrow of the Vatican. —edwardpentin.co.uk, November 8th, 2019

This UN driven “environmental movement” is nothing less than a steady march toward global Communism and a “new paganism.” The words of St. Paul come to mind:

What fellowship does light have with darkness?… Therefore do not associate with them, for once you were darkness, but now you are light in the Lord… Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them. (2 Cor 6:14; Eph 5:7-11)

THE GREAT RESET

If a pope gave numerous speeches calling for countries to take pride in their nationalities, unite communities through song, launch building projects, and engage their youth in civic leadership… no one would balk. Give the same speech, though, in 1942 at the same time Hitler is spreading his Third Reich… and people would wonder what on earth the pope was doing!

So it is alarming to many that at the very same time global leaders have mysteriously begun calling for this “Great Reset” …

This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a “reset”. This is our chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change… while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development… —UN online conference; Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, Sept. 29th, 2020; Global News, youtube.com

…so too has Pope Francis in his own way.

As I was writing this letter [Fratelli tutti], the Covid-19 pandemic unexpectedly erupted, exposing our false securities… Anyone who thinks that the only lesson to be learned was the need to improve what we were already doing, or to refine existing systems and regulations, is denying reality… It is my desire that, in this our time, by acknowledging the dignity of each human person, we can contribute to the rebirth of a universal aspiration to fraternity. —nos. 7-8; vatican.va Dear friends, time is running out! …A carbon pricing policy is essential if humanity wants to use the resources of creation wisely… the effects on the climate will be catastrophic if we exceed the 1.5ºC threshold outlined in the Paris Agreement goals… In the face of a climatic emergency, we must take appropriate measures, in order to avoid committing a grave injustice towards the poor and future generations.—POPE FRANCIS, June 14th, 2019; Brietbart.com

The Pope’s aspirations include a Global Compact on Education “to ensure that everyone has access to a quality education consonant with the dignity of the human person and our common vocation to fraternity.” Joining him at the virtual relaunch of the education pact was the Director-General of the Paris-based United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay. She is known for her promotion of “gender equality” and efforts to have the ratings of sexually explicit films removed so younger audiences (in France) could see them—a troubling “cultural” agenda to say the least. Again, the optics are terrible.

The man leading the charge of this Global Reset is the founder of the World Economic Forum, which is a United Nation’s subsidiary:

Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. —Professor Klaus Schwab; co-author of Covid-19: The Great Reset; cnbc.com, July 13th, 2020

From Prince Charles, to climate alarmist Al Gore, to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to Democrat Joe Biden, they have all invoked “Covid-19” and “global warming” in unison with the World Economic Forum (WEF) as essentially the “window” that has opened to completely “rebuild” the world order according to the United Nations agenda.

On their website, the WEF partially cites Pope Francis’ new Encyclical Letter Fratelli tutti under the article titled above, as evidence of his support of their agenda. From the Letter:

The marketplace, by itself, cannot resolve every problem, however much we are asked to believe this dogma of neoliberal faith. —POPE FRANCIS, Fratelli tutti, n. 168

WEF attempts to explain,

The “story” he’s referring to is neoliberalism, a philosophy espousing austerity, privatization, deregulation, unbridled markets, and relatively weak labour laws. —World Economic Forum, October 9th, 2020; weforum.org

The rest of Francis’ Encyclical sets forth what he calls a “dream” for “universal fraternity.” At one point in the Encyclical, a subheading invokes the phrase: “Liberty, equality and fraternity”. This startled many as it is the Masonic phrase used during the French Revolution, a violent uprising that attempted to overthrow the Church at that time.

Finally, Fratelli tutti raised eyebrows with another sub-heading called “Re-envisaging of the Social Role of Private Property” — this, all the while the World Economic Forum is promoting the idea that, by 2030, no one should own private property. This, of course, is a major tenet of Marxism and a (hidden) foundational principle of the promoters of the United Nations Agenda 2030. Again, the timing of the Encyclical, perhaps more than anything, is what has raised eyebrows.

FRANCIS AND THE GREAT RESET

So many faithful Catholics are simply asking, “What is the Pope doing?” One of the problems in answering this question is that people want a quick definitive response; news sites want a sound byte; bloggers want the sensational. Few, however, are willing to really explore the theological propositions and their context, or lack thereof, in Sacred Tradition.

…the true friends are not those who flatter the Pope, but those who help him with the truth and with theological and human competence. —Cardinal Müller, Corriere della Sera, Nov. 26, 2017; quote from the Moynihan Letters, #64, Nov. 27th, 2017

Take for instance Francis’ comment on private property.

The right to private property can only be considered a secondary natural right, derived from the principle of the universal destination of created goods. —Fratelli Tutti, n. 120

Many immediately cried foul asserting that this is Marxist ideology. On the contrary, the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church commissioned by John Paul II says much the same.

Christian tradition has never recognized the right to private property as absolute and untouchable: “On the contrary, it has always understood this right within the broader context of the right common to all to use the goods of the whole of creation: the right to private property is subordinated to the right to common use, to the fact that goods are meant for everyone” —n. 177

Or take the words “Liberty, equality and fraternity”. While visiting France, St. John Paul II said:

We know the place that the idea of ​​freedom, equality and fraternity holds in your culture, in your history. In the final analysis, these are Christian ideas. I say this while being fully aware that those who were the first to formulate this ideal in this way did not refer to man’s alliance with eternal wisdom. —Homily at Le Bourget, June 1st, 1980; vatican.va

“Universal fraternity” and “social friendship” are themes addressed in the Compendium in the context of the power of the Gospel to transform society.

Regarding Francis’ criticism of the “marketplace” and “neoliberalism”, some have said this is merely a front for promoting Marxist economics. However, the Church’s social doctrine has always been clear that “profit” cannot come before people. When that is the case, “capitalism” is a negative.

…if by “capitalism” is meant a system in which freedom in the economic sector is not circumscribed within a strong juridical framework which places it at the service of human freedom in its totality, and which sees it as a particular aspect of that freedom, the core of which is ethical and religious, then the reply is certainly negative. —ST. JOHN PAUL II, Centesiumus Annus, n. 42; Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church, n. 335

Given that the Great Reset is being driven by billionaires like the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, Gates, etc., given that much of agricultural tech, medical and food production is controlled by a handful of multinational corporations, given that the middle class is disappearing and that the stock market and real estate bubbles are destined to collapse, and given that billions in the world still do not have the basics of life… criticism of the free market system is justified.

Marxist ideology is wrong… [but] trickle-down economics… expresses a crude and naïve trust in the goodness of those wielding economic power… [these theories] assume that economic growth, encouraged by a free market, will inevitably succeed in bringing about greater justice and social inclusiveness in the world. The promise was that when the glass was full, it would overflow, benefitting the poor. But what happens instead, is that when the glass is full, it magically gets bigger nothing, ever comes out for the poor. This was the only reference to a specific theory. I was not, I repeat, speaking from a technical point of view but according to the Church’s social doctrine. This does not mean being a Marxist. —POPE FRANCIS, December 14th, 2013, interview with La Stampa; religion.blogs.cnn.com

Moreover, far from suggesting support for a global central economy, Francis affirmed the Catholic social doctrine of subsidiarity:

…[the] concrete application of the principle of subsidiarity, which justifies the participation and activity of communities and organizations on lower levels as a means of integrating and complementing the activity of the state… the importance of the principle of subsidiarity… is inseparable from the principle of solidarity. —Fratelli Tutti, n. 175, 187

Pope Francis also has a great interest in “interreligious dialogue”, which some say is merely setting the groundwork for a false church and global religion. However, echoing his predecessors, Francis in his first Apostolic Exhortation states:

Evangelization and interreligious dialogue, far from being opposed, mutually support and nourish one another. —Evangelii Gaudium, n . 251, vatican.va

Since Jesus addressed the Samaritan woman at the well, or Paul stood in the Are-op′agu quoting the Greek poets, or St. Francis of Assisi engaged the Sultan of Egypt, the Church has reached out in “dialogue” to those of other religions as part of her mission ad gentes, since this is “the essential mission of the Church.” Citing the Second Vatican Council, Francis adds:

The Church esteems the ways in which God works in other religions, and “rejects nothing of what is true and holy in these religions. She has a high regard for their manner of life and conduct, their precepts and doctrines which… often reflect a ray of that truth which enlightens all men and women”… Others drink from other sources. For us the wellspring of human dignity and fraternity is in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. —Fratelli tutti, n. 277

Finally, it must be noted that, while I, too, have warned readers about dangerous agendas presently driving the United Nations, it would be a mistake to suggest that any cooperation with the UN must be condemned. On the contrary, in the words of Catholic journalist Beth Griffins:

The pillars of the United Nations overlap the tenets of Catholic social teaching and from the inception of the U.N. in 1945, the Church has encouraged the international organization while simultaneously reproving it when it drifts from its lofty goals. —October 24th, 2020; cruxnow.com

Griffins notes that pontiffs from Leo XIII to Pius XII to John XXIII and beyond have influenced the moral vision of the United Nations for the better. After all, Jesus prayed that we “may all be one”, which demands our “yes” in all aspects of social existence. However, the Church has always maintained that a “civilization of love” will not come about by political strength but by the transcendent power of the Gospel. That without Jesus Christ, there will never be true peace.

The name of the one God must become increasingly what it is: a name of peace and a summons to peace. Dialogue, however, cannot be based on religious indifferentism, and we Christians are in duty bound, while engaging in dialogue, to bear clear witness to the hope that is within us (cf. 1 Pt 3:15)… it is a grace which fills us with joy, a message which we have a duty to proclaim. —POPE ST. JOHN PAUL II, Novo Millennio Ineunte, n. 55-56 He (Jesus) is our peace. (Eph 2:14)

Indeed, the Church has warned that…

The Antichrist’s deception already begins to take shape in the world every time the claim is made to realize within history that messianic hope that can only be realized beyond history through the eschatological judgment. The Church has rejected even modified forms of this falsification of the kingdom to come under the name of millenarianism, especially the “intrinsically perverse” political form of a secular messianism. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 675-676

The Great Reset, from all appearances, has all the hallmarks of this deception.

ON VIGANÒ

Which is why Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who once served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, has suddenly become a major news story. He is known as the whistle-blower who accused the Pope of covering up the Theodore McCarrick scandal. But Archbishop Viganò has gone much further. He recently stated; “Bergoglio has been chosen on a worldwide level as the spiritual guarantor of globalism.” That statement echoes a letter of Viganò’s addressed two weeks earlier to the President of the United States that made headlines across the world. In it, the Archbishop states:

As is now clear, the one who occupies the Chair of Peter has betrayed his role from the very beginning in order to defend and promote the globalist ideology, supporting the agenda of the deep church, who chose him from its ranks. —October 30th, 2020; edwardpentin.co.uk

And with that, Archbishop Viganó essentially warned the world’s most powerful political leader that the head of the Catholic Church is an existential threat to his country and must be opposed. Given the often tortuous ambiguities and confusion that has trailed this pontificate, Viganò’s words immediately played well to Catholics already alarmed by the diabolical forces amassing like a hurricane upon human freedom. But Archbishop Viganò crossed a line from expressing grave concerns over the Pope’s direction to actually impugning his motives. The statement is already fomenting schism—if not completely warding off others who may be considering entering the Catholic Church, but who have now run in the opposite direction (and others say Francis is causing the same). Calls for Viganó to become pope by some have crowned him essentially as the “official opposition” to the papacy.

Be careful to preserve your faith, because in the future, the Church in the U.S.A. will be separated from Rome. —St. Leopold, Antichrist and the End Times, Fr. Joseph Iannuzzi, St. Andrew’s Productions, P. 31

To be certain, I am just as concerned about the Pope’s seemingly unfettered faith in “unconverted” human institutions as anyone else—for his sake, not my own; for the sake of those who are getting confused signals and not the clear teaching of the Church which “sets us free.” In some ways, Fratelli tutti is a document that would make sense in the next Era, when Our Lady has triumphed and the wicked have been purified from the earth. Even then, human will has to be clearly guided by the bright lights of Sacred Tradition.

…as the Church’s one and only indivisible magisterium, the pope and the bishops in union with him carry the gravest responsibility that no ambiguous sign or unclear teaching comes from them, confusing the faithful or lulling them into a false sense of security. —Gerhard Ludwig Cardinal Müller, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith; First Things, April 20th, 2018

But suggesting that the Pope is purposely aligning with Masonic forces is a serious charge demanding more than conjecture. Perhaps Cardinal Müller has offered a much more reasoned assessment. When asked whether the Pope was heterodox, he replied:

No. This Pope is orthodox, that is, doctrinally sound in the Catholic sense. But it is his task to bring the Church together in truth, and it would be dangerous if he were to succumb to the temptation of pitting the camp that boasts of its progressivism, against the rest of the Church… —Cardinal Gerhard Müller, “Als hätte Gott selbst gesprochen”, Der Spiegel, Feb. 16, 2019, p. 50

The Great Reset is coming upon the entire world like a freight train. What we know of it thus far has checked off all the boxes of what the “Beast” in the book of Revelation brings to humanity. Many, therefore, are looking to the Chief Shepherd of the Church to speak against it, to warn of the dangers. Instead, he often appears to be helping it along. Yet, by echoing the Church’s social doctrine and extending an olive leaf to others around the world, perhaps Francis feels he is doing what is necessary at this hour. I don’t know.

As Christ’s Vicar, and the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, that’s between Him and the Lord.

Do not accept anything as the truth if it lacks love. And do not accept anything as love which lacks truth! One without the other becomes a destructive lie. —St. Teresa Benedicta (Edith Stein), quoted at her canonization by St. John Paul II, October 11th, 1998; vatican.va God loves all men and women on earth and gives them the hope of a new era, an era of peace. His love, fully revealed in the Incarnate Son, is the foundation of universal peace. When welcomed in the depths of the human heart, this love reconciles people with God and with themselves, renews human relationships and stirs that desire for brotherhood capable of banishing the temptation of violence and war. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Message of Pope John Paul II for the Celebration of the World Day of Peace, January 1, 2000

RELATED READING

The Great Reset

The Pandemic of Control

Our 1942



The Religion of Scientism

The New Paganism

The Real Witchcraft

Unmasking the Facts

The Body, Breaking

The Black Ship Rising

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

