Mystery Babylon

It is clear that there is a battle raging for the soul of America. Two visions. Two futures. Two powers. Is it already written in the Scriptures? Few Americans may realize that the battle for their country’s heart began centuries ago and the revolution underway there is part of an ancient plan. First published June 20th, 2012, this is more relevant at this hour than ever…

The secret societies are based on an ancient satanic lie that the fulfillment of mankind will come about through the attainment of secret knowledge. This, of course, was the devil’s snare with Adam and Eve: that eating the fruit of “the tree of knowledge of good and evil” would supposedly make them gods… but instead, it separated them from God.

…an abstract, negative religion is being made into a tyrannical standard that everyone must follow . —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Light of the World, A Conversation with Peter Seewald, p. 52

The Antichrist’s deception already begins to take shape in the world every time the claim is made to realize within history that messianic hope which can only be realized beyond history through the eschatological judgment. The Church has rejected even modified forms of this falsification of the kingdom to come under the name of millenarianism, especially the “intrinsically perverse” political form of a secular messianism. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 676

Perhaps this is why Pope Pius X wondered, in an encyclical no less, if the Antichrist may not ‘already be on earth.’

…they thereby teach the great error of this age—that a regard for religion should be held as an indifferent matter, and that all religions are alike. This manner of reasoning is calculated to bring about the ruin of all forms of religion… —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus,. n. 16

Masonry’s ultimate goal is to create a utopia on earth where all religions are dissolved into one homogeneous “faith” where human enlightenment—not God—is the ultimate end.

At this period, however, the partisans of evil seems to be combining together, and to be struggling with united vehemence, led on or assisted by that strongly organized and widespread association called the Freemasons. No longer making any secret of their purposes, they are now boldly rising up against God Himself …that which is their ultimate purpose forces itself into view—namely, the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism. —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, April 20th, 1884

Far from a conspiracy theory, the Popes themselves have officially denounced Freemasonry in the strongest of terms in papal encyclicals. In a direct counter-attack on Freemasonry, the mystical Pope, Leo XIII, equated the sect with the “kingdom of Satan,” warning that, what has been in the making behind closed doors for centuries, is now coming into the open:

…few people are aware how deep the roots of this sect actually reach. Freemasonry is perhaps the single greatest secular organized power on earth today and battles head to head with the things of God on a daily basis. It is a controlling power in the world, operating behind the scenes in banking and politics, and it has effectively infiltrated all religions. Masonry is a worldwide secret sect undermining the authority of the Catholic Church with a hidden agenda at the upper levels to destroy the papacy. —Ted Flynn, Hope of the Wicked: The Master Plan to Rule the World, p. 154

It should be noted at this point that most Freemasons don’t really understand the symbols of the Craft, as Pike said in Morals and Dogma,that they are “intentionally misled by false interpretations” regarding these. Pike wrote that “it is not intended” that Masons in the lower or Blue Degrees “shall understand them: but it is intended that [they] shall imagine” they do. He said the true meanings of Masonic symbols are “reserved for the Adepts, the Princes of Masonry.” —Dennis L. Cuddy, from article “Statue of Liberty“, www.newswithviews.com

Before I go on, we have to get something straight about the Masons. At a recent conference, an elderly gentleman approached me and thanked me for my talk, but in no uncertain terms, thought my comment on Masons was hogwash. “After all,” he said, “I know many of them, and they have nothing to do with this conspiracy theory.” I agreed with him that his friends probably don’t have any idea of what’s going on behind the scenes of globalization. “There are 33 degrees in the practice of Freemasonry, known as “the Craft”,” I explained, “and the lower degrees—which comprise most Masons—are in the dark regarding the true goals and Luciferian ties in the highest degrees.” Albert Pike (1809-1891), a high-level Freemason who penned Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, is considered one of the architects of a “new world order.”

Unless you understand the influence of the occult societies and the development of America, on the establishment of America, on the course of America, why, you get completely lost studying our history. —The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings (video); interview Dr. Stanley Monteith

America was founded as a Christian nation, it is true—but only partly true. The late Dr. Stanley Monteith (1929-2014) was a retired orthopedic surgeon, radio host, and author of Brotherhood of Darkness, a body of work on how secret societies—in particular, the Freemasons—are manipulating the future of the world… especially America.

It is only in hindsight, looking upon America’s foundations and its founders’ intentions, that the full impact of these words is felt and the use of the Greek word mustērion—in relation to secret societies—takes on an apocalyptic significance for the United States.

Among the ancient Greeks, ‘the mysteries’ were religious rites and ceremonies practiced by secret societies into which any one who so desired might be received. Those who were initiated into these mysteries became possessors of certain knowledge, which was not imparted to the uninitiated, and were called ‘the perfected.’ —Vines Complete Expository Dictionary of Old and New Testament Words, W.E. Vine, Merrill F. Unger, William White, Jr., p. 424

…a secret or “mystery” (through the idea of silence imposed by initiation into religious rites.) —Greek dictionary of the New Testament, The Hebrew-Greek Key Study Bible, Spiros Zodhiates and AMG Publishers

On her forehead was written a name, which is a mystery, “Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and of the abominations of the earth.” (vs. 5)

As I looked down on the cities below me with soaring mansions, sprawling shopping malls, and paved streets, adorned as it were, with “gold…”, I thought how America has become one of the wealthiest nations on earth. I read on…

I saw a woman seated on a scarlet beast that was covered with blasphemous names, with seven heads and ten horns. The woman was wearing purple and scarlet and adorned with gold, precious stones, and pearls. (vs. 4)

The answer is a difficult one. It may lie in part in a biblical destiny that is now coming to light….

We know that America has sinned against the greatest light; other nations are just as sinful, but none have had the gospel preached and proclaimed as America has. God will judge this country for all the sins that cry out to heaven… It’s shameless flaunting of homosexuality, murder of millions of pre-born babies, rampant divorce, lewdness, pornography, child abuse, occult practices and on and on and on. Not to mention the greed, worldliness, and lukewarmness of so many in the Church. Why has a nation that was once a bastion and stronghold of Christianity and so wonderfully blessed by God… turned its back on Him?

Now, I must pause for a moment to make something absolutely clear. I have numerous friends in the United States—awesome, strong, dedicated Christians. There are little pockets here and there where the faith is powerfully lived out. I am writing what has come to me in the course of prayer and reflection… in the same way the other writings here have come about. It is not my judgment upon individual Americans, many whom I love and have developed friendships with. (Furthermore, in my opinion, the Church in Canada is far more comatose than America where the critical issues of the day are at least openly debated.) Still, my American friends are the first to say how far their country has fallen from grace and entered into spiritual “harlotry.” From an American reader:

As I looked down at America through my window, I marveled at the beauty of a country that lives near many waters…. the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, the Great Lakes, all marking the four borders of America. And what country on earth has had more influence upon “the kings… and the inhabitants of the earth”? But what does it mean that they “drunk on the wine of her harlotry”? As the answers came to me as quick as lightning, I was taken aback at what was unfolding regarding, possibly, America.

Come here. I will show you the judgment on the great harlot who lives near the many waters. The kings of the earth have had intercourse with her, and the inhabitants of the earth became drunk on the wine of her harlotry. (Rev 17:1-2)

In St. John’s Apocalypse, he was given a powerful vision of the judgment of what he called “the great harlot”:

What I read began to place America in a completely new biblical light. To be sure I wasn’t reading into something that isn’t there, I have done some research that has left me somewhat astounded…

It seemed, again, as though a veil was lifting on this arcane book, like another page of thin tissue turning to reveal a bit more of the mysterious image of the “end times” emerging in our day. The word “apocalypse” means, in fact, the unveiling—a reference to the unveiling of a bride at her wedding.

AS the jet soared above California on my return home from my mission there in April of 2012, I felt compelled to read Chapters 17-18 of the Book of Revelation.

MANIPULATING POWER

Sir Francis Bacon is considered the father of modern science and the grandfather of Freemasonry. He believed through knowledge or science, mankind could transform himself or the world into its highest state of enlightenment. Calling himself “the herald of the new age,” it was his esoteric belief that America would be the instrument to create a utopia on earth, a “New Atlantis”, that would help to spread “enlightened democracies” to rule the world.

America would be used to lead the world into the philosophic empire. You understand that America was founded by Christians as a Christian nation. However, there were always those people on the other side who wanted to use America, abuse our military power and our financial power, to establish enlightened democracies throughout the world and restore the lost Atlantis. —Dr. Stanley Monteith, The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings (video); interview Dr. Stanley Monteith

One of the foremost experts on the life of Sir Francis Bacon is Peter Dawkins who details Bacon’s involvement with witchcraft and the occult and his subsequent influence on the founding fathers of America. He recounts how Bacon made contact with the spiritual realm and that, after hearing a “heavenly voice”, was given his life’s work. That work, says Dawkins, was to develop a “colonization scheme” for America that would enable it to spread an empire of enlightenment throughout the world. Part of that colonization was indeed to put members of the secret society in place to help bring about this enlightenment through the manipulation of American power and wealth. The secret societies then became a means to systemize the ancient philosophical lies of Satan:

The organization of the secret societies was needed to transform the plans of the philosophers into a concrete and formidable system for the destruction of civilization. —Nesta Webster, World Revolution, p. 20, c. 1971

This manipulation of power became evident early on. The sixth President of the United States, John Quincy Adams, in his Letters on Freemasonry, echoed Pope Leo XII’s future warnings:

I do conscientiously and sincerely believe that the Order of Freemasons, if not the greatest, is one of the greatest moral and political evils… —President John Quincy Adams, 1833, quoted in The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginning

He was not alone. A Joint Committee in Massachusetts also declared that there is…

…a distinct independent government within our own government, and beyond the control of the laws of the land by means of secrecy… — year 1834, quoted in The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginning Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it. —President Woodrow Wilson, The New Freedom, Ch. 1

The American Federal Reserve is not owned by the U.S. Government but by a cartel of international bankers whom the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 allows to be kept secret. Remarkably, the fiscal policies of the United States—which in turn impact the entire world through the common standard of the dollar—are ultimately determined by a band of powerful banking families throughout the globe.

I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies; and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale. —President Thomas Jefferson, quoted in The Hope of the Wicked, Ted Flynn, p. 203 Let me issue and control a nation’s money, and I care not who writes the laws. —Mayer Amschel Rothschild ( 1744-1812), founder of the Rothschild family international banking dynasty; Ibid. p. 190 We think of the great powers of the present day, of the anonymous financial interests which turn men into slaves, which are no longer human things, but are an anonymous power which men serve, by which men are tormented and even slaughtered. They [i.e., anonymous financial interests] are a destructive power, a power that menaces the world. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Reflection after the reading of the office for the Third Hour this morning in the Synod Aula, Vatican City, October 11, 2010

What is also clear is that war is good business—and a means to control, disrupt, and “re-order” nations. It explains why decisions are made, for example, to bomb Iraq and depose its dictator… while other dictators, such as in the Sudan and other countries, go on unscathed with their programmes of genocide. The answer is that there is another programme at work: the creation of a “New World Order” that is based not on true justice but a utopian goal such that the end justifies the means, even if the means are unjust. Yet, Dr. Monteith rightly asks the question why America, which is not a democracy but a republic, is busy attempting to spread democracies rather than republics throughout the world? Producer, Christian J. Pinto, in his well-researched documentary on the Masonic foundations of the country, responds:

As America marches forward spreading democracy throughout the globe, is she merely promoting freedom or fulfilling an ancient plan? —The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginning

After his presidential father called for a “New World Order” during the Persian Gulf Crisis, George W. Bush reaffirmed that notion in his inauguration speech in 2005:

When our founders declared a “new order of the ages”… they were acting on an ancient hope that is meant to be fulfilled. —President George Bush Jr., speech on Inauguration Day, January 20th, 2005

Those words come from the back of the American dollar, which says Novus Ordo Seclorum, which means “New Order of the Ages”. The accompanying image is the “eye of Horus,” an occult symbol widely adopted by the Masons and other secret societies, an image associated with Baal worship and the Egyptian Sun God. The “ancient hope” is to create a utopia on earth that will emerge from enlightened nations:

It is only the people from the mystery religions and secret societies who are pushing the idea of world democracy or this combination of enlightened nations—enlightened democracies to rule the world. —Dr. Stan Monteith, The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginning

ORDER OUT OF CHAOS

Horus is also known as the “god of war.” The motto of the Freemasons in its highest degrees is Ordo Ab Chaos: “Order out of Chaos.” As we read in the Book of Revelation, it is through war and revolutions and a global currency scheme that the Beast, the Antichrist, seeks to rule. Or, put another way, it is from the chaos of divisions and conflicts and the collapse of the global economy and sociopolitical infrastructures, that the Antichrist rises.

The subject itself declares that the fall and ruin of the world will shortly take place; except that while the city of Rome remains it appears that nothing of this kind is to be feared. But when that capital of the world shall have fallen, and shall have begun to be a street… who can doubt that the end has now arrived to the affairs of men and the whole world? —Lactantius, Church Father, Divine Institutes, Book VII, Ch. 25, “Of the Last Times, and of the City of Rome”; note: Lactantius goes on to say that the collapse of the Roman Empire is not the end of the world, but marks the beginning of a “thousand year” reign of Christ in His Church, followed by the c onsummation of all things.

Pagan Rome and Babylon were equated in St. John’s day. Yet, we also know that Rome eventually became Christian and that St. John’s vision was also for future times. So, who is this future “Rome” where the commerce of the world is centered? How can one not be tempted to think immediately of New York, a multicultural city where both the World Trade Center and the United Nations reside beside many waters?

The waters that you saw where the harlot lives represent large numbers of peoples, nations, and tongues… The woman whom you saw represents the great city that has sovereignty over the kings of the earth. (Rev 17:15, 18)

Yes, I’ll have more to say about the United Nations and it’s growing imposition on the sovereignty of nations in another writing…. In a statement that is incredibly revealing of the true identity of Babylon, Pope Benedict said to the Roman Curia:

The Book of Revelation includes among the great sins of Babylon – the symbol of the world’s great irreligious cities – the fact that it trades with bodies and souls and treats them as commodities (cf. Rev 18:13). In this context, the problem of drugs also rears its head, and with increasing force extends its octopus tentacles around the entire world – an eloquent expression of the tyranny of mammon which perverts mankind. No pleasure is ever enough, and the excess of deceiving intoxication becomes a violence that tears whole regions apart – and all this in the name of a fatal misunderstanding of freedom which actually undermines man’s freedom and ultimately destroys it. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, On the occasion of Christmas Greetings, December 20th, 2010; http://www.vatican.va/

Here, the Holy Father perceives Babylon as including all the irreligious cities that traffic in “bodies and souls,” pointing in particular to drugs and materialism as a “deceiving intoxication.” This deadly concoction is destabilizing regions, tearing them apart: Ordo ab chaos. The spread of this so-called freedom often falls under the guise of a “progress” understood as globalization.

…without the guidance of charity in truth, this global force could cause unprecedented damage and create new divisions within the human family… humanity runs new risks of enslavement and manipulation.. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Caritas in Veritate, n.33, 26

But that is precisely the purpose of this “global force” or “Beast”: to overthrow the old order that is both the remnant of the Roman Empire upon which the West was built, and the Church who was, for a time, her spiritual soul.

This revolt or falling off is generally understood, by the ancient Fathers, of a revolt from the Roman empire, which was first to be destroyed, before the coming of Antichrist. It may, perhaps, be understood also of a revolt of many nations from the Catholic Church which has, in part, happened already, by the means of Mahomet, Luther, etc. and it may be supposed, will be more general in the days of the Antichrist. —footnote on 2 Thess 2:3, Douay-Rheims Holy Bible, Baronius Press Limited, 2003; p. 235

MOTHER OF IRRELIGIOUS CITIES

Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and of the abominations of the earth. (Rev 17:5)

America has become the “mother” of spreading “democracy,” even now in the Middle East, through either bombing “dictators” and “tyrants” or supplying arms to “rebels” to overthrow them. However, as we learned with the collapse of the Soviet Union and other countries that have had a “change of leadership,” America has also become the mother of exporting “the abominations of the earth.” Pornography, hedonistic pop/rap music, rampant drug and substance abuse, and Hollywood movies and materialism have likewise flooded these countries in the wake of their new “freedoms”, ultimately undermining freedom and thus destroying nations interiorly.

Wherever one travels, the influence of American culture is evident in many places, often in part due to the propaganda machine of Hollywood.

…all nations were led astray by your magic potion… (Rev 18:23)

It is interesting that Hollywood or “holly wood” is the tree sought after for making magic wands, as it is believed to have special magical properties. Indeed, Harry Potter’s wand was made from holly wood. And it is precisely Hollywood in particular that continues to put a “spell” over minds through “entertainment” via the silver screen, television, and now the internet by shaping fashion, ideology, and sexuality.

Now all may easily discern that the more wonderful the increase of the technique of the cinema, the more dangerous it has become to the hindrance of morals, to religion, and to social intercourse itself… as affecting not only individual citizens, but the whole community of mankind. —POPE PIUX XI, Encyclical Letter Vigilant Cura, n. 7, 8; June 29, 1936

One could speculate on what the “image of the beast” is spoken of in Rev 13:15. One author makes the interesting observation that the number of the beast, 666, when transliterated into the Hebrew alphabet (where letters have a numerical equivalent) produces the letters “www”. Did St. John foresee in some way how the Antichrist would use a “world wide web” to ensnare souls through a single, universal source of transmitting images and sound “in the sight of everyone”?

OCCULT FOUNDATIONS

All this is not to say, however, that America is the ultimate source. St. John spoke of…

…the mystery of the woman and of the beast that carries her, the beast with the seven heads and the ten horns… (Rev 17:7)

The harlot is carried. Just as Mary was God’s handmaid to bring about the reign of her Son, so too, the harlot of Revelation is merely the handmaid of the Antichrist…

In order to achieve this goal of a world-wide utopia dictated by the elite, America’s entire system would have to be infiltrated by like-minded “enlightened” men sharing in the ancient esoteric knowledge. Former Mason and author, Rev. William Schnoebelen, also says of America:

The origins of our country were steeped in Masonry. —Rev. William Schnoebelen, The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings (video); interview

He, among others, asks the question why, if America is founded on Christianity, does its capital city’s architecture, statues, national monuments, etc. contain no Christian imagery, and are in fact, pagan in origin? The answer is that America was founded in part by the Freemasons who designed Washington, D.C. based on their pagan and occult beliefs. The capital city is actually rife with Masonic symbolism, from the way the streets were aligned to its general architecture.

The whole architecture is laid out in occult manner with Masonic symbology. Every major building in Washington, D.C. has a Masonic plaque on it.—Dr. Stanley Monteith, Ibid.

For example, David Ovason reveals in his book, The Secret Architecture of our Nation’s Capital, the occult ceremonies that surrounded the laying of the cornerstone in Washington, D.C. in 1793. Then President, George Washington, wore the Masonic “apron” during the ceremony. Two hundred years later, in a commemoration ceremony, the Masonic symbol of a square and compass can clearly be seen engraved upon the cornerstone of the nation. Likewise, the laying of the Washington Monument—an Egyptian obelisk symbolizing the rays of the Egyptian god Ra, shining down and enlightening mankind—was also accompanied by Masonic rituals and a Masonic cornerstone.

The Statue of Liberty, long held to be a symbol of the American dream, was built by French engineer Gustave Eiffel. Eiffel was a Freemason as was the statue’s designer, Auguste Bartholdi. The Statue of Liberty was a gift from the French Grand Orient Temple Masons to the Masons of America. Few realize that Bartholdi based the design of the Statue of Liberty (which was originally planned to overlook the Suez Canal) on the pagan goddess Isis, “a robed woman holding aloft a torch.” Isis is but one of several ancient goddesses who are all derived from the ancient goddess Semiramis, known for her domination and harlotry. Isis was married to Osiris, god of the underworld who, incidentally, bore her a son—Horus, that “god of war.” Historians place Semiramis as the wife of Nimrod, the grandson of Noah. Nimrod essentially built ancient Babylon, including it is believed, the Tower of Babel. Armenian tradition saw Semiramis as a “home-wrecker and a harlot.” Is it a coincidence that in America today, the two greatest casualties of its “culture of death” are the family and purity?

Also, coincidentally, St. John depicts the harlot as riding on the beast—a position of dominance. Is that why, in the end, St. John sees that the beast eventually casts off the harlot, seeing her, apparently, no longer useful? Does she also carry out a plan that interferes with the Beast’s? Indeed, the Christian foundations of America have continually competed with the internal interests of Freemasons.

The ten horns that you saw and the beast will hate the harlot; they will leave her desolate and naked; they will eat her flesh and consume her with fire. For God has put it into their minds to carry out his purpose and to make them come to an agreement to give their kingdom to the beast until the words of God are accomplished. (Rev 17:16-17)

The harlot is both beautiful and yet unfaithful; she is adorned in virtue and yet holds “a gold cup that was filled with the abominable and sordid deeds of her harlotry”; she wears scarlet (sin) and yet purple (penance); she is a woman torn between her ability to bring goodness or to bring evil to the nations, a true light or a false light…

ENLIGHTENED DECEPTION

The “Princes of Masonry” consider themselves the “enlightened” ones. Sir Francis Bacon was in some ways the spark of that philosophical era known as the “Enlightenment” period with his application of the philosophy of deism:

God was the Supreme Being who designed the universe and then left it to its own laws. —Fr. Frank Chacon and Jim Burnham, Beginning Apologetics 4, p. 12

Curiously, the Statue of Liberty’s official title is “Liberty Enlightening the World.” Indeed, the torch she bears appears then as a symbol of that ancient “light”, that secret wisdom found by the “enlightened” to guide them to a New World Order utopia. Also, in her crown, are seven rays. New world order visionary and satanist, Alice Bailey, wrote The Seventh Ray: Revealer of the New Age…

…indicating that there would be a “future scientific religion of Light.” She explained “that seven great rays exist in the cosmos…. They might be regarded as seven intelligent Entities through Whom the plan is working out.” “The plan” includes a “Federation of Nations” that would be taking rapid shape by 2025 A.D., and there would be a “synthesis in business, in religion, and in politics.” According to Bailey, this would come about in the Aquarian Age, as we are moving from the “Piscean Age, governed by the sixth Ray of Devotion and Idealism,” to the “Aquarian Age, ruled by the seventh Ray of Order and Organization.” —Dennis L. Cuddy, from “Statue of Liberty”, Part I, www.newswithviews.com

Of course, the source of this esoteric knowledge is Satan himself who tempted Adam and Eve to pursue this “secret” knowledge that would turn them into gods. Lucifer, in fact, means “light-bearer.” This fallen angel has now become the source of false light. That is to say, whether they know it or not (and some of them do), the orchestration of the emerging one-world system is satanic in nature.

The Enlightenment was a comprehensive, well-organized, and brilliantly led movement to eliminate Christianity from modern society. It began with Deism as its religious creed, but eventually rejected all transcendent notions of God. It finally became a religion of “human progress” and the “Goddess of Reason.” —Fr. Frank Chacon and Jim Burnham, Beginning Apologetics Volume 4: How to Answer Atheists and New Agers, p.16 For the time will come when people will not tolerate sound doctrine but, following their own desires and insatiable curiosity, will accumulate teachers and will stop listening to the truth and will be diverted to myths… darkened in understanding, alienated from the life of God because of their ignorance, because of their hardness of heart. (2 Tim 4:3-4; Eph 4:18))

Bacon’s belief that he and those of the “secret society” held the key to re-creating the Garden of Eden was and is a satanic deception that will bring about unthinkable consequences.

This programmatic vision has determined the trajectory of modern times… Francis Bacon (1561—1626) and those who followed in the intellectual current of modernity that he inspired were wrong to believe that man would be redeemed through science. Such an expectation asks too much of science; this kind of hope is deceptive. Science can contribute greatly to making the world and mankind more human. Yet it can also destroy mankind and the world unless it is steered by forces that lie outside it. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Encyclical Letter, Spe Salvi, n. 25

We can not lose sight of Christ’s warning about the true nature of Satan:

He was a murderer from the beginning… he is a liar and the father of lies. (John 8:44)

Those who are intent upon creating a world utopia are, in the end, puppets being used by the father of lies who intends to bring about the greater destruction of mankind (insofar as God allows him.) This ruling elite has bought the deception that they are the enlightened ones destined to rule the earth. In some cases, through black masses and occult rituals, they are directly cooperating to bring about global worship of Satan:

They worshiped the dragon because it gave its authority to the beast; they also worshiped the beast and said, “Who can compare with the beast or who can fight against it? (Rev 13:4)

But in the end, the abominations of Babylon bring about her own destruction:

Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great. She has become a haunt for demons. She is a cage for every unclean spirit, a cage for every unclean bird, a cage for every unclean and disgusting beast. For all the nations have drunk the wine of her licentious passion. The kings of the earth had intercourse with her, and the merchants of the earth grew rich from her drive for luxury…

The kings of the earth who had intercourse with her in their wantonness will weep and mourn over her when they see the smoke of her pyre. They will keep their distance for fear of the torment inflicted on her, and they will say: “Alas, alas, great city, Babylon, mighty city. In one hour your judgment has come.” (Rev 18:2-3, 8-10)

WISE AS SERPENTS, INNOCENT AS DOVES

As the Lord has taken me deeper and deeper into these passages of Revelation, the image of a cancer cell has remained ever before my mind’s eye. Cancer is a complex, tentacle-like cell of many connecting strands that reach their way into every crack and crevice. It is difficult to remove without cutting away the good with the bad.

We must be clear on one thing: Babylon, the Beast, Freemasonry, and all the faces of antichrist, whether they are the masks of dictators or religious systems, are the brainchild of Lucifer, a fallen angel. Angels are of superior intelligence to any human being. Satan has weaved a web that is extremely complex, involving centuries of conspiracy, and masterful deception with tentacles connecting and intertwining the destinies of nations that cannot be completely perceived without the help of grace. Not a few souls who have explored these dark connections have walked away deeply disturbed and shaken at the vast conspiracy of evil.

That said, while humans are involved in Satan’s conspiracy, there is a tendency by some to believe that everyone in the upper echelons of power in the world is conspiring against humanity. The truth is, some are simply deceived, believing evil is good, and good evil, thereby often becoming pawns of darkness, oblivious to the greater scheme. That is why we should continually pray for our leaders that they will embrace the true light of wisdom, and thereby guide our communities and nations according to truth.

If Satan’s plans can be compared to a cancer cell, then God’s plan can be likened to a simple drop of water. It is clear, refreshing, reflective of light, life-giving, and pure. “Unless you turn and become like children,” Jesus said, “you will not enter the kingdom of Heaven.” To such childlike souls belongs the kingdom.

I want you to be wise as to what is good, and simple as to what is evil; then the God of peace will quickly crush Satan under your feet. (Rom 16:9)

Then, why, you might ask, did I bother to write about this harlot in the first place? The prophet Hosea wrote:

My people perish for want of knowledge! (Hosea 4:6)

Especially that knowledge of the truth that sets us free. And yet, Jesus also spoke of the evils that would come for a reason:

I have said all this to you to keep you from falling away… But I have said these things to you, that when their hour comes you may remember that I told you of them. (John 16:1-4)

Babylon is going to collapse. The system of the “irreligious cities” is going to come down. St. John writes of “Babylon the great”:

Depart from her, my people, so as not to take part in her sins and receive a share in her plagues, for her sins are piled up to the sky, and God remembers her crimes. (Rev 18:4)

Some Americans, based on chapters 17 and 18 of Revelation, and this passage in particular, are literally fleeing their country. However, here we need to be careful. Where is safe? The safest place to be is in God’s will, even if that’s downtown New York. God can protect His people wherever they are. What we must flee are the compromises of this world, refusing to take part in her sins. Read Come Out of Babylon!

St. John called the name of the harlot a “mystery”— mustērion. We can only continue to speculate on precisely who she is, something that may not be fully known until we have the wisdom of full hindsight. In the meantime, the Scriptures are clear that we who live in the midst of these harlotries are called to become the “great mystery” bride of Christ —holy, pure, and faithful.

And we will reign with Him.