HOW God is purifying and preparing us for the coming of the Holy Spirit, who will be our strength through the present and coming tribulations… Join Mark Mallett and Prof. Daniel O’Connor with a powerful message about the dangers we face, and how God is going to safeguard His people amidst them.

Watch

Listen

Listen on the following:







Join me now on MeWe:

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.