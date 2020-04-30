Science Will Not Save Us

‘Civilizations collapse slowly, just slowly enough

so you think it might not really happen.

And just fast enough so that

there’s little time to maneuver.’

—The Plague Journal, p. 160, a novel

by Michael D. O’Brien



WHO doesn’t love science? The discoveries of our universe, whether the intricacies of DNA or the passing of comets, continue to fascinate. How things work, why they work, where they come from—these are perennial questions from deep within the human heart. We want to know and understand our world. And at one time, we even wanted to know the One behind it, as Einstein himself stated:

I want to know how God created this world, I am not interested in this or that phenomenon, in the spectrum of this or that element. I want to know His thoughts, the rest are details. —The Life and Times of Einstein, Ronald W. Clark, New York: The World Publishing Company, 1971, p. 18-19 When he listens to the message of creation and to the voice of conscience, man can arrive at certainty about the existence of God, the cause and the end of everything.—Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC), n. 46

But we are living through an epochal change. Whereas the science greats of the past believed in God, like Copernicus, Kepler, Pascal, Newton, Mendel, Mercalli, Boyle, Planck, Riccioli, Ampere, Coulomb, etc…. today, science and faith are seen as antithetical. Atheism is practically a prerequisite to put on a lab coat. Now, there is not only no room for God, but even nature’s gifts are scorned.

I think part of the answer is that scientists cannot bear the thought of a natural phenomenon which cannot be explained, even with unlimited time and money. There is a kind of religion in science, it is the religion of a person who believes there is an order and harmony in the universe, and every effect must have its cause; there is no First Cause… This religious faith of the scientist is violated by the discovery that the world had a beginning under conditions in which the known laws of physics are not valid, and as a product of forces or circumstances we cannot discover. When that happens, the scientist has lost control. If he really examined the implications, he would be traumatized. As usual when faced with trauma, the mind reacts by ignoring the implications—in science this is known as “refusing to speculate” —or trivializing the origin of the world by calling it the Big Bang, as if the Universe were a firecracker… For the scientist who has lived by faith in the power of reason, the story ends like a bad dream. He has scaled the mountain of ignorance; he is about to conquer the highest peak; as he pulls himself over the final rock, he is greeted by a band of theologians who have been sitting there for centuries. —Robert Jastrow, founding director of NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, God and Astronomers, Readers Library Inc., 1992

At this point, however, the scientific community—at least those who control its narrative—has indeed reached the highest peak, and it is the height of arrogance.

THE HEIGHT OF ARROGANCE

The COVID-19 crisis has not only unveiled the fragility of human life and the illusory security of our “systems,” but the omnipotence being assigned to science. Perhaps this was no better enunciated than by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who boasted as virus deaths slightly improved in his state:

God did not do that. Faith did not do that. Destiny did not do that. A lot of pain and suffering did that…That’s how it works. It’s math. —April 14th, 2020, lifesitenews.com

Yes, math alone can save us. Faith, morals and ethics are irrelevant. But I suppose that is no surprise coming from Cuomo, a self-professed Catholic who signed a bill allowing abortion right up until birth—and then lit the World Trade Center the color pink to celebrate his expansion of infanticide. The problem is that this is not a dialogue—it’s a monologue from amoral men like Cuomo and billionaire philanthropists who are convinced that the world’s population would be better off reduced anyhow. The irony in all this is that while these messianic men and women tout science as the sole savior of mankind, the evidence continues to point to this novel coronavirus having been engineered by science in a laboratory. Of course, the media will have none of it. Even the best scientists are being silenced. Censorship is a duty “for the common good.” But who is deciding this? Is it the World Health Organization, who recently released guidelines on teaching children under 4 years old to pleasure themselves?

Even unbelievers are awakening to this technocratic dictatorship that insists that there is only one way of thinking, one way through this crisis. It is stunning to watch the social and mainstream media, and those who control them, quickly stamp out any discussion of the ways man has built his immunity and protected his health over thousands of years through the natural powers of sunlight, vitamins, herbs, essential oils, silver, and interaction with good old fashioned dirt. These are now considered quaint at best, dangerous at worst. Vaccines are now the only answer. Yes, the wisdom and knowledge of those ancients who built the marvels of aqueducts and pyramids and civilizations with hand tools and sweat… have nothing to say to us today. We have computer chips! We have Google! We have needles! We are gods!

How bloody arrogant.

In truth, we are arguably one of the stupidest, most dumbed-down generations since the times of Noah. For all our vast collective knowledge, for all our “progress” and the benefit of the lessons of the past… we are either too daft or too stubborn to recognize our need for the Creator and His laws. We are too arrogant to acknowledge that in the untainted waters, soil, and plants, God has given man a means to not only survive but thrive on this earth. This shouldn’t threaten scientific inquiry but excite it. But we’re too busy building robots that will unemploy up to two thirds of the popluation to bother with such old wives tales.

Hence, it’s more blindness than stupidity, the blindness of pride that has produced a coup on faith that handed reason alone the throne.

…there can never be any real discrepancy between faith and reason. Since the same God who reveals mysteries and infuses faith has bestowed the light of reason on the human mind, God cannot deny himself, nor can truth ever contradict truth… The humble and persevering investigator of the secrets of nature is being led, as it were, by the hand of God in spite of himself, for it is God, the conserver of all things, who made them what they are. —CCC, n. 159

That’s the problem: few are the humble and persevering investigators. And if they do exist, they are censored and silenced. Truly—and this is no exaggeration—unless a health product is produced by one of the handful of pharmaceutical mega-corporations (what are known as “Big Pharma”), then said product should be marginalized if not altogether banned. Therefore, synthetic drugs are the real “medicine” while herbs and natural tinctures are “snake oil”; Marijuana and nicotine are legal, but selling raw milk is a crime; toxins and preservatives pass food “inspections”, but natural therapies are “dangerous.” Hence, whether you want it or not, expect very soon to be forced to have chemicals injected into your veins by the “masters” of public health. Anyone who opposes this will not only be labelled a “conspiracy theorist” but an actual threat to public safety.

A new commercial by multinational pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, begins: “At a time when things are most uncertain, we turn to the most certain thing there is: science.” Yes, such is our fundamentalist-like faith in science. This is the state to which we have arrived. This is the pinnacle of arrogance to which the West has climbed, ready to impose a pseudo-health-tech dictatorship on the entire world:

…it is the globalization of hegemonic uniformity, it is the single thought. And this sole thought is the fruit of worldliness. —POPE FRANCIS, Homily, November 18th, 2013; Zenit

Pope St. Paul VI was faced in his day with the “progress” of science that promised to “liberate” women through artificial birth control. We were told then how “safe” that little pill was… only to look back now on a chemical trail of tears: deformities, breast cancer, prostate cancer and heartbreak. He had this to say about unchecked science:

The most extraordinary scientific progress, the most astounding technical feats and the most amazing economic growth, unless accompanied by authentic moral and social progress, will in the long run go against man. —Address to FAO on the 25th Anniversary of its Institution, November, 16th, 1970, n. 4

In a word, it will produce a “culture of death.”

THE FALSE PROPHETS

We did not arrive at this state of lockdown overnight—and I’m not talking about self-isolation but the ban on free speech. The seedling of this human arrogance began with the birth of the Enlightenment period by none other than a philosopher-scientist and one of the grandfathers of Freemasonry, Sir Francis Bacon. From his application of the philosophy of deism—the belief that God designed the universe and then left it to its own laws—a spirit of rationalism began to drive the intelligentsia to separate faith from reason over the next four hundred years. But this was no random revolution:

The Enlightenment was a comprehensive, well-organized, and brilliantly led movement to eliminate Christianity from modern society. It began with Deism as its religious creed, but eventually rejected all transcendent notions of God. It finally became a religion of “human progress” and the “Goddess of Reason.” —Fr. Frank Chacon and Jim Burnham, Beginning Apologetics Volume 4: “How to Answer Atheists and New Agers”, p.16

Now, fallen man and what he had lost in Paradise could be “redeemed”, not through faith, but through science and praxis. But Pope Benedict XVI rightly warned:

…those who followed in the intellectual current of modernity that [Francis Bacon] inspired were wrong to believe that man would be redeemed through science. Such an expectation asks too much of science; this kind of hope is deceptive. Science can contribute greatly to making the world and mankind more human. Yet it can also destroy mankind and the world unless it is steered by forces that lie outside it. —BENEDICT XVI, Encyclical Letter, Spe Salvi, n. 25

There was a time when a university degree was almost a stamp of “trust” on the public conscience. These were the “educated” who were thus granted the privilege of formulating public policy. But today, that trust is broken. Ideology—namely empiricism, atheism, materialism, Marxism, modernism, relativism, etc. has spread through our universities, seminaries and faculties to the point where detached, neutral and honest learning is openly mocked. In truth, it’s not the “uneducated lower class” that has poisoned the well. It’s those with doctorates and degrees who have become the purveyors of the most dangerous ideologies and social experiments in human history. It’s university professors who destroyed free speech on campuses. It’s theologians who corrupted our seminarians. It’s lawyers and judges who overturned the natural law.

And this has brought mankind to both the height of arrogance, and now, the terrible fall to come for all of humanity…

The darkness that poses a real threat to mankind, after all, is the fact that he can see and investigate tangible material things, but cannot see where the world is going or whence it comes, where our own life is going, what is good and what is evil. The darkness enshrouding God and obscuring values is the real threat to our existence and to the world in general. If God and moral values, the difference between good and evil, remain in darkness, then all other “lights”, that put such incredible technical feats within our reach, are not only progress but also dangers that put us and the world at risk. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Easter Vigil Homily, April 7th, 2012

AND NOW IT COMES

What is being forced upon mankind now through a kind of scientific-technological tyranny is in plain view. Those with eyes to see can see. The words of Servant of God Catherine Doherty are on the lips of many of us:

For some reason I think you are weary. I know I am frightened and weary too. For the face of the Prince of Darkness is becoming clearer and clearer to me. It seems he does not care any more to remain “the great anonymous one,” the “incognito,” the “everyone.” He seems to have come into his own and shows himself in all his tragic reality. So few believe in his existence that he does not need to hide himself anymore! —Compassionate Fire, The Letters of Thomas Merton and Catherine de Hueck Doherty, March 17th, 1962, Ave Maria Press (2009), p. 60

Crises can and often do bring people together; they can and do build bridges where there once were walls. But it can also be an opportunity for the powerful to take advantage of the weaker part; it can be a moment for the corrupt to prey on the vulnerable. Sadly, we are living through such an hour. And it’s because, collectively, humanity has rejected its Creator and turned elsewhere for a savior. The greatest, most ominous evidence of this is found in the immediate closure and barring of thousands of churches. Without even blinking, we announced to the world that the Church has no supernatural solutions—prayer is really not that powerful; the sacraments are really not that healing; and pastors are really not there for us after all.

In the epidemic of fear that all of us are living because of the pandemic of the coronavirus, we risk acting like hired hands and not like shepherds… Think of all the souls who feel terrified and abandoned because we pastors follow the instructions of civil authorities — which is right in these circumstances to avoid contagion — while we risk putting aside divine instructions — which is a sin. We think as men think and not as God. —POPE FRANCIS, March 15th, 2020; Brietbart.com

Overnight, the faithful discovered that we are more apostles of the church of science than the Gospel. As one Catholic doctor said to me, “We have suddenly turned charity itself into a kind of leprosy. We are forbidden to comfort the sick, anoint the dying, and be present to the lonely, all in the name of ‘protecting each other’. The St. Catherines, Charles and Damians of yesterday who tended the plague-stricken would be deemed threats today. I don’t know about the origins of this coronavirus, but we have certainly weaponized an ideology. Clearly, there was a plan in place from the beginning by those now calling the shots.” A plan that Canadian prophet Michael D. O’Brien has warned about for decades:

The new messianists, in seeking to transform mankind into a collective being disconnected from his Creator, will unknowingly bring about the destruction of the greater portion of mankind. They will unleash unprecedented horrors: famines, plagues, wars, and ultimately Divine Justice. In the beginning they will use coercion to further reduce population, and then if that fails they will use force. —Michael D. O’Brien, Globalization and the New World Order, March 17th, 2009

Science cannot save us, not because it doesn’t have a place in our cultures, but because it excludes the Great Scientist. For all our discoveries and knowledge, science will never satisfy the existential questions that ultimately govern human activity and prevent us from falling into the abyss. The problem is that the pride of men today doesn’t even allow the question.

I want atheism to be true and am made uneasy by the fact that some of the most intelligent and well-informed people I know are religious believers. It isn’t just that I don’t believe in God and, naturally, hope that I’m right in my belief. It’s that I hope there is not God! I don’t want there to be a God; I don’t want the universe to be like that. —Thomas Nagel, Professor of philosophy at New York University, Whistleblower, February 2010, Volume 19, No. 2, p. 40

And so, now, we get the universe that the atheists have begged for: the “kingdom of reason,” as Pope Benedict put it. It’s a world where the alchemy of Big Pharma and the wizardry of Tech Giants are the high priests of this new religion; the media is their prophets and the unwitting public their congregation. Fortunately, this kingdom will be short-lived. In a locution to Fr. Stefano Gobbi in 1977 (in messages which seemed twenty years ahead of their time), Our Lady described the situation we find ourselves in today: the media, Hollywood, science, politics, the arts, fashion, music , education, and even portions of the Church, all in the same idolatrous bed:

He [Satan] has succeeded in seducing you through pride. He has managed to pre-arrange everything in a most clever fashion. He has bent to his design every sector of human science and technique, arranging everything for rebellion against God. The greater part of humanity is now in his hands. He has managed by guile to draw to himself scientists, artists, philosophers, scholars, the powerful. Enticed by him, they have now put themselves at his service to act without God and against God. But this is his weak point. I shall attack him by using the strength of the little, the poor, the humble, the weak. I, ‘the little handmaid of the Lord,’ shall place myself at the head of a great company of the humble to attack the stronghold manned by the proud. —Our Lady to Fr. Stefano Gobbi, n. 127, the “Blue Book“

Yes, she’s referring to you, the Little Rabble. Indeed, there are events coming upon this world that will defy science, humble men, topple the new Tower of Babel and, ultimately, restore the order of creation to the Creator. Yet, even now, there are things you and I can do to take back God’s creation and begin to use science again for His glory… but that’s for another writing.

But what is Babel? It is the description of a kingdom in which people have concentrated so much power they think they no longer need depend on a God who is far away. They believe they are so powerful they can build their own way to heaven in order to open the gates and put themselves in God’s place. But it’s precisely at this moment that something strange and unusual happens. While they are working to build the tower, they suddenly realise they are working against one another. While trying to be like God, they run the risk of not even being human – because they’ve lost an essential element of being human: the ability to agree, to understand one another and to work together… Progress and science have given us the power to dominate the forces of nature, to manipulate the elements, to reproduce living things, almost to the point of manufacturing humans themselves. In this situation, praying to God appears outmoded, pointless, because we can build and create whatever we want. We don’t realise we are reliving the same experience as Babel. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Pentecost Homily, May 27th, 2012

