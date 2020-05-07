Taking Back God’s Creation!

WE are being faced as a society with a serious question: either we are going to spend the rest of our lives hiding from pandemics, living in fear, isolation and without freedom… or we can do our best to build our immunities, quarantine the sick, and get on with living. Somehow, over the past several months, a strange and utterly surreal lie has been dictated to the global conscience that we must survive at all costs—that living without freedom is better than dying. And the entire planet’s population has gone along with it (not that we have had much choice). The idea of quarantining the healthy on a massive scale is a novel experiment—and it’s disturbing (see Bishop Thomas Paprocki’s essay on the morality of these lockdowns here).

Yes, some lives have been saved—but at what cost, given that 156,000 people die on an average day from all causes? The shipwreck to the economy, the supply chain, the food chain, and to global peace and stability is becoming incalculable if not catastrophic in its own right. And what is the response of the rising global powers? The only way to restore freedom, they say, will be for every single person to have their blood streams injected with a vaccine (derived from what?)—and then for your movement to be tracked henceforth for the “common good.” This is not conspiracy theory but openly proposed now as the only real option. This is why I say that Science will not save us—it might even enslave us. That’s what happens when the moral compass of an entire generation is broken.

THE CONFRONTATION OF OUR TIMES

The only real hope is to return to our Creator, to His laws, and to trust in His providence. And not only faith in His healing power but that providence “built-in” to creation that not only lets humanity survive but thrive on earth. It doesn’t help that man is being poisoned right now from every side by his own hand (see The Great Poisoning). It doesn’t help that we are facing viruses and illness that, in some cases, have been manipulated in laboratories. For even nature can be rendered powerless against the darkest evils man throws at it—whether it’s the poison of radiation from a nuclear bomb, the poison we spray on our soil, dump into our oceans, or pump into our air. Creation is not only groaning, it’s dying in many places. So, admittedly, the idea of a sudden return to God on our own steam seems outlandish. A massive “illumination of conscience” of the world, and a purification of it, is almost certainly all that’s left to turn the tide on a global scale.

People do not realize how deep the corruption runs in our global institutions, how vast is the poisoning of creation, how pervasive and powerful are the mechanisms to reduce the world’s population by the powerful. Have you noticed lately how often movies, documentaries and mainstream media paint man’s presence as the worst possible evil on the planet? And how easily billionaires like Ted Turner, Bill Gates and others speak of reducing the world’s population, as if it were a bit of spring cleaning?

…pray for us, that the word of the Lord may speed on and triumph, as it did among you, and that we may be delivered from wicked and evil men; for not all have faith. (2 Thess 3:1-2)

For instance, the Club of Rome, a global think-tank, has admitted to inventing “global warming” as an impetus to reduce the population of the world.

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself. —Alexander King & Bertrand Schneider. The First Global Revolution, p. 75, 1993

When God commanded Adam and Eve to “Be fertile and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it,” do you think He miscalculated? Do you think the Lord of Creation is saying “Oops, I didn’t think there would be that many people”? According to National Geographic, around the late 1970’s the entire global population could have fit into the state of Texas with 1000 square feet around each person. A few years ago, they said the same, except now it’s only 100 square feet. The idea that the planet is overcrowded and has run out of resources, both food and otherwise, is a lie. The world presently produces enough food to feed 12 billion. The entire global populace, standing shoulder to shoulder, could fit into Los Angeles, CA. In fact, the Western World is undergoing a “demographic winter” from mass use of contraceptives and abortion such that many nations are not only not replacing their populations anymore, but may disappear altogether “as we know them” within decades.

Indeed, the birthrate over here [in America] has plummeted to the lowest levels in U.S. history, rivaling even the most dismal days of the Great Depression. From 2007 to 2011, which is the period where the latest hard data exists, the fertility rate fell by 9 percent. —Regis Martin, Crisis Magazine, January 7th, 2014

In truth, this programme of depopulation by “wicked and evil men” has gone hand in hand with an abuse of creation, mismanaged resources, and little regard for the welfare of poorer nations. Of course, many people chalk these things up as “conspiracy theory” and enter into a state of denial, refusing to do even a little honest research into the truth of things (beyond Snopes, which sadly, is not unbiased.) In fact, so brainwashed is this generation, that we have come to even suspect anything that does not come from the pharmacy or food corporations as being dangerous. And we keep getting sicker…

Hence, we have just summarized the great battle of our times coming to a head that is not only spiritual but physical in nature:

This struggle parallels the apocalyptic combat described in [Rev 11:19-12:1-6, 10 on the battle between” the woman clothed with the sun” and the “dragon”]. Death battles against Life: a “culture of death” seeks to impose itself on our desire to live, and live to the full… —POPE ST. JOHN PAUL II, World Youth Day, Cherry Creek State Park Homily, Denver, Colorado, 1993

YOUR TEMPLE

But there are things you can do as an individual to protect your health and that of your family right now. For the past two years, my wife Lea and I have been praying about how we can help my readers, not only spiritually, but physically—knowing that we are all under assault. As St. Paul says:

Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, which you have from God? You are not your own; you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body. (1 Cor 6:19-20)

Far too often, we reduce the “sins” against our bodies to being just sexual in nature, or perhaps gluttonous. But in truth, many don’t realize how hard they can be on their temples from stress, to lack of sleep, to the kind of food they eat, to the “diet” drinks they consume, the makeup they wear, lotions the slather on their bodies, the cleaners they use, the medications they take, etc. In just a few generations, how our food is produced, what we cook with, how we treat our health issues, etc. has drastically changed. Synthetic chemicals and preservatives, the heavy use of pesticides and herbicides, the genetic modification of plants and fish… all of these are pretty much a vast experiment on human beings whilst Alzheimers, austism, Parkinsons, cancer, diabetes, auto-immune and heart disease rates soar. But try to get to the bottom of it as to why and you will land yourself in a sea of misinformation. It takes literally dozens if not hundreds of hours to sift through the truth and falsehoods; the fake and authentic studies, the biased and unbiased studies, to find out who funded and published studies; to discover the nefarious connections between government agencies and mega-corporations. The corruption runs deep.

That’s where we hope to help in whatever way we can. You see, Lea and I were like most people, eating junk food, cleaning our home with harmful chemicals, using less than optimal “health products” etc. until we were compelled to look beyond the conventional back to God’s creation…

A JOURNEY TO WELLNESS

Over ten years ago, my wife Lea’s thyroid suddenly went into over-drive. Her body began having wild hormonal swings, her heart rate soaring to dangerous levels. She went to a conventional doctor who diagnosed her with Hyperthyroid, and told her that they must immediately cut or burn out her thyroid to make it more “manageable”, and then put her on a synthetic drug for the rest of her life. But Lea protested, “It doesn’t feel right to just get rid of a part of my body that’s not functioning properly. My body is struggling for some reason; we need to get to the root of that rather than just treat a symptom!” The doctor stared blankly, told her there was no known “root cause”, and then warned her that she would likely die if she didn’t do as he suggested. Lea agreed to temporarily go on a thyroid drug to get her heart rate under control, but within a few months, her condition turned auto-immune and her eyes began to swell uncomfortably as a side-complication of Grave’s disease.

Months later, my mother-in-law, Margaret, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer. The cancer “experts” had only one solution: remove the golf ball-sized tumour then radiate her whole right front lobe where her speech center would sustain catastrophic damage. The doctor admitted that this would not cure her and may only extend her life by a couple of months, insisting anyway that this was the only reasonable course of action.

Most people submit to these treatments without questioning because “that’s what you do” — they trust the “system.” But my wife couldn’t help but feel that there must be another way. The tumour was removed, but Lea and her dad were determined to not only afford Margaret the dignity and care she deserved in her last days, but help her body to rally and hopefully recover. With that, Lea began delving into alternative forms of combating cancer, embarking upon literally hundreds and hundreds of hours of research, speaking to people who recovered, and contacting doctors who weren’t bound to pharmaceutical companies. What she learned was astounding. But by the time she was able to begin applying some of this knowledge to any significant degree, the tumour had returned and Margaret passed away (as the doctor had refused any alternative treatment while she was in hospital).

Shortly after, another woman contacted my wife to ask about what she’d learned, for her mother was also dying from stage-four cancer. Lea passed along whatever she could and off went this daughter to help her mom where conventional medicine was failing. The cancer was arrested; she went into remission. For several years after, this daughter connected with my wife on Mother’s Day, often in tears, to thank her for helping to save her mom.

With the sea of knowledge Lea had gained from her research into cancer, she turned to her own health and began to diligently apply the gifts already found in creation for healing our bodies and began to wean herself off of the thyroid drugs. To make a long story short, she not only succeeded in balancing her endocrine & adrenal system again, but her eyes are almost completely healed. It happened because she was willing to take back God’s creation from the fear-mongerers and begin to apply godly science. To this day, nearly 10 years later, she is drug and symptom-free, thanks be to God and some diligent work pulling back the veil of deception in our times.

TAKING BACK GOD’S CREATION

The problem today, as I wrote in Science Will Not Save Us, is that there is terrible arrogance and corruption in the field of science and medicine. “Natural remedies” are not 0nly mocked but frequently demonized. It’s not just the medical establishment doing it; misinformed Christians are also spreading falsehoods.

Take for instance essential oils. These are simply oils that are steam-distilled from plants and have been used for thousands of years for health and well-being. In fact, such oils were worth more than gold in biblical days! For example, frankincense has astonishing healing properties that have produced veritable medical miracles for several life-threatening ailments, including cancer. But you can’t say this publicly. Facebook, YouTube, and the masters of control will not permit it.

But I also hear Christians today saying bizarre and unfounded things like essential oils are “New Age” (see The Real Witchcraft). Oh yes, it’s absolutely true that people in the New Age movement gravitate to all God’s natural gifts and, sadly, some appropriate to them falsehoods. They’ll use essential oils in yoga or meditation. They’ll incorporate them into New Age retreats, and even some health & wellness practices, etc.

Look, that’s what the devil does—he takes anything that belongs to God and then twists and taints it in order for us to turn away from it. The apple is a symbol of the “fall” into original sin. Does this make it evil? Is apple sauce forever hexed? If New Agers use crystals in their occult practices, should Catholics toss out their fine wine glasses? The irony is that I hear good Catholic writers wrecklessly damning essential oils—and then not hesitate to purchase chemically-laden personal care and household products as if this is a perfectly admirable alternative!

The biggest and most shocking irony of all? While some doctors sneer at God’s healing gifts, they prescribe hand-over-fist some of the most dangerous chemicals known to man:

Few people know that new prescription drugs have a 1 in 5 chance of causing serious reactions after they have been approved… Few know that systematic reviews of hospital charts found that even properly prescribed drugs (aside from mis-prescribing, overdosing, or self-prescribing) cause about 1.9 million hospitalizations a year. Another 840,000 hospitalized patients are given drugs that cause serious adverse reactions for a total of 2.74 million serious adverse drug reactions. About 128,000 people die from drugs prescribed to them. This makes prescription drugs a major health risk, ranking 4th with stroke as a leading cause of death. The European Commission estimates that adverse reactions from prescription drugs cause 200,000 deaths; so together, about 328,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe die from prescription drugs each year. — “New Prescription Drugs: A Major Health Risk With Few Offsetting Advantages”, Donald W. Light, June 27th, 2014; ethics.harvard.edu

On the other hand, I can tell you story after story of good, solid Catholics I personally know who have been healed of chronic illnesses by integrating essential oils into their lives. But believe me, these testimonies are being aggressively censored as “unscientific.” For me, it’s precisely the incredible science behind them that led me to investigate not only essential oils but the remarkable health benefits of sunlight, soil, sea salt, colloidal silver, natural vitamins, Omega 3’s, etc. And, oh, how the COVID-19 crisis has unmasked a true global agenda to utterly silence anyone—scientists and laymen alike—who would dare to point anyone in a direction other than Big Pharma.

Do not be intimidated! It’s time for us to take back God’s creation from the New Agers, to take back creation from those who intentionally hide its inherent benefits, to take back what the government and Big Pharma are censoring and sequestering! It’s not that easy, I know, but it’s also not impossible.

With that, I want to introduce you to my bride, Lea Mallett. She has started an important website to help you begin to detoxify your homes and bodies and begin to integrate God’s creation into your life. Lea also addresses in her Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) some of the common accusations and falsehoods that are levelled at anyone trying to walk in God’s natural and supernatural pathways. While we know we can’t convince everyone, we’re simply doing our part to help bring some much-needed balance and, hopefully, clarity to a very complicated and polarized subject. We feel, in fact, that this is already pointing us to the Era of Peace…

To view Lea’s new site and read her first e-book on the timely and powerful use of the “Heaven-approved” Good Samaritan oil (also known as “Thieves” oil) to effectively support your immune system and fight viral infections, go to:

Main site: TheBloomCrew.com

eBook: TheBloomCrew.com/free-ebook

Then God said: Let the earth bring forth vegetation…

God saw that it was good. (Gen 1:11-12)

God makes the earth yield healing herbs

which the prudent should not neglect. (Sirach 38:4)

Their fruit is used for food, and their leaves for healing.

(Ezekiel 47:12)

…the leaves of the trees serve as medicine for the nations. (Rev 22:2)

