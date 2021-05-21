The Coming Counterfeit

The Mask, by Michael D. O’Brien

First published, April, 8th 2010.

THE warning in my heart continues to grow about a coming deception, which may in fact be the one described in 2 Thess 2:11-13. What follows after the so-called “illumination” or “warning” is not only a brief but powerful period of evangelization, but a dark counter-evangelization that will, in many ways, be just as convincing. Part of the preparation for that deception is knowing beforehand that it is coming:

Indeed, the Lord GOD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants, the prophets… I have said all this to you to keep you from falling away. They will put you out of the synagogues; indeed, the hour is coming when whoever kills you will think he is offering service to God. And they will do this because they have not known the Father, nor me. But I have said these things to you, that when their hour comes you may remember that I told you of them. (Amos 3:7; John 16:1-4)

Satan not only knows what is coming, but has been planning for it for a long time. It is exposed in the language being used…

Behold, I am sending you like sheep in the midst of wolves; so be shrewd as serpents and simple as doves. (Matt 10:16)

Furthermore, this deception will be a sorrow that emerges also from within the Church, particularly when some clergy have abandoned the flock in one form or another:

I know that after my departure savage wolves will come among you, and they will not spare the flock… A hired man, who is not a shepherd and whose sheep are not his own, sees a wolf coming and leaves the sheep and runs away, and the wolf catches and scatters them. (Acts 20:29; John 10:12)) I had another vision of the great tribulation… It seems to me that a concession was demanded from the clergy that could not be granted. I saw many older priests, especially one, who wept bitterly. A few younger ones were also weeping… It was as if people were splitting into two camps. —Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich (1774–1824); The Life and Revelations of Anne Catherine Emmerich; message from April 12th, 1820 The world is rapidly being divided into two camps, the comradeship of anti-Christ and the brotherhood of Christ. The lines between these two are being drawn. How long the battle will be we know not; whether swords will have to be unsheathed we know not; whether blood will have to be shed we know not; whether it will be an armed conflict we know not. But in a conflict between truth and darkness, truth cannot lose. —Bishop Fulton John Sheen, D.D. (1895-1979), source unknown

We have to remember that constantly, especially as our days continue to grow darker. Someone wrote recently: “Your prayerful reflections are inspiring, although unsettling.” The intended fruit is indeed to shake us from our complacency and routine mode of living and pay attention to the times we live in and to events which appear imminent. But, I pray above all, that you will read this writing in the broader context of God’s providence and care for us: that He loves us so much, He is preparing us, and granting us the means to draw into the refuge and safety of His Sacred Heart. In this way, we can become messengers of true hope.

VERY QUICKLY NOW

Three words came to me:

Very quickly now.

Events around the world are going to unfold very rapidly now. I saw three “orders” collapse one upon the other like dominoes:

The economy, then the social, then the political order.

In their place will rise a New World Order. Far from a conspiracy theory, it is the reality unfolding before us—one which the Vatican has been warning about for some time.

VOICE OF THE VATICAN

There is so much information flying around, some of it true, some of it exaggerated, some of it simply false. Once again, we must quiet our hearts through prayer, fix our eyes on Jesus, and listen to Him speak to us, especially from the rock, which is His Church.

The Vatican released an important document called Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life. It’s primary function is to help us discern the difference between Christian and New Age spirituality. But it also serves as a prophetic warning… a warning which I feel the Lord asking me to repeat here:

There is coming a counterfeit spirituality after the Illumination. God is sending them a deceiving power so that they may believe the lie, that all who have not believed the truth but have approved wrongdoing may be condemned. (2 Thess 2:11-13)

Understand… the Lord desires all to be saved. Jesus is not consumed with rage, but by the fires of His mercy which He desires to spend upon the most heinous of sinners. But those who refuse the door of Mercy which the Illumination or “warning” will be, must then pass through the door of his Justice.

Before I come as the Just Judge, I am coming first as the King of Mercy… I first open wide the door of My mercy. He who refuses to pass through the door of My mercy must pass through the door of My justice. —Diary of St. Faustina, n. 83, 1146

As our Lord Himself taught, He came not to condemn the world, but to offer us eternal life. Those who refuse to believe are already condemned and “the wrath of God remains upon” them (John 3:36).

THE MASK OF ANTICHRIST

While God is preparing us for the Illumination, we must be aware that it is also being anticipated by the powers of darkness. This is a centuries old preparation which began in its philosophical/political form in the “Enlightenment” period birthed in the 16th century. It could be summed up in two words: the “New Age”.

Perhaps you’ve noticed how similar New Age language is to that of Christian prophecy and mysticism in reference to coming times. We speak of a coming “era of peace.” The new agers speak of a coming “age of Aquarius”. We speak of a Rider on a White Horse; they speak of Perseus riding upon the white horse, Pegasus. We aim for a purified conscience; they aim for a “higher or altered state of consciousness.” Christians are called to be “born again” while new agers aim at being “rebirthed”. We speak about an era of unity in Christ, while they speak of an era of universal “oneness.” In fact, the prayer of Jesus was that, through unity, we would come to a state of perfection as a witness to the world:

…that they may all be one, as you, Father, are in me and I in you, that they also may be in us… that they may be brought to perfection as one, that the world may know that you sent me, and that you loved them even as you loved me. (John 17:21-23)

Satan has promised a false “perfection” as well, primarily to those attempting to bring about this “new age” through the “hidden knowledge” of secret societies:

Among the ancient Greeks, ‘the mysteries’ were religious rites and ceremonies practiced by secret societies into which any one who so desired might be received. Those who were initiated into these mysteries became possessors of certain knowledge, which was not imparted to the uninitiated, and were called ‘the perfected.’ —Vines Complete Expository Dictionary of Old and New Testament Words, W.E. Vine, Merrill F. Unger, William White, Jr., p. 424

The economic, social, and political order as we know it is going to collapse. In its place will rise a “new order” founded on this “new spirituality” (which is actually rooted in those ancient “mysteries”— errant philosophies and paganism.) From the Vatican’s reflection on the New Age:

The harmony and understanding required for responsible governance is increasingly understood to be a global government, with a global ethical framework. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 2.3.1, Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue (my italics)

As I wrote in The Great Vacuum, this “global government’ will respond not only to people’s cry for order among the chaos, but also to their spiritual cry. The ultimate goal of the dragon, and his puppet the Antichrist, is to lead mankind to worshiping him (Rev 13:4, 8 ):

[the] New Age shares with a number of internationally influential groups, the goal of superseding or transcending particular religions in order to create space for a universal religion which could unite humanity. Closely related to this is a very concerted effort on the part of many institutions to invent a Global Ethic. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 2.5 , Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

This “Global Ethic” will attempt to blend cultural, political, and economical realities into one framework with a “universal religion” as its foundation. The heart of this spirituality is the “supreme Self”—me, myself, and I. As such, there really is no unity in mutual love but a False Unity based upon a false trinity: Tolerant, Humane, and Equal. We are all gods trying to reach a “universal consciousness”, a harmony with one another, Mother Earth, and the “vibrations” or “energy” of the cosmos. We will reach this transcendent reality through a “paradigm shift” and “altered state of consciousness.” Since there is no personal God, there is no Judge, and therefore, no sin.

Speaking to the “youth of the world”, Pope John Paul warned of this insidious spirituality which will lead not to freedom, but slavery—bondage to Antichrist and the dragon himself:

There is no need to be afraid to call the first agent of evil by his name: the Evil One. The strategy which he used and continues to use is that of not revealing himself, so that the evil implanted by him from the beginning may receive its development from man himself, from systems and from relationships between individuals, from classes and nations—so as also to become ever more a “structural” sin, ever less identifiable as “personal” sin. In other words, so that man may feel in a certain sense “freed” from sin but at the same time be ever more deeply immersed in it. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Apostolic Letter, Dilecti Amici, To The Youth of the World, n. 15

It is clear, then, that Christianity and her indissoluble moral codes stand as a formidable obstacle to this counter spirituality.

The New Age which is dawning will be peopled by perfect, androgynous beings who are totally in command of the cosmic laws of nature. In this scenario, Christianity has to be eliminated and give way to a global religion and a new world order. —‚Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 4, Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

The word androgynous means to be of “indeterminate sex”, that is, people who are bi-sexual, transsexual, or homosexual—or at least, embracing these “alternatives.” Thus, we see the satanic influence in the current trend to change and alter discrimination and marriage laws in the broader context of a New World Order… a new, and anti-Christian age.

THE LIES, SIGNS, AND WONDERS

I believe false prophets are going to arise, if not the “False Prophet” himself (Rev 13:11; 20:10), who will repudiate the nature of the Illumination, saying that it is not a “last call” for this age to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ. Rather, it will be explained away in the most deceptive terms as a universal awakening of the “Christ within” and the world’s transition into the Age of Aquarius.

The New Age professes that, “we are gods, and we discover the unlimited power within us by peeling off layers of inauthenticity. The more this potential is recognised, the more it is realised… God has to be interiorised: from the Almighty God “out there” to God the dynamic, creative power within the very centre of all being: God as Spirit”. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 3.5 , Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

So you see, the Illumination will be explained as a merely “cosmic incidence” to peel away the unreality we all live in. The false prophets will convince many that this was not an act of God, but a “universal consciousness” being awakened, a global paradigm shift creating an opportunity for all humanity to achieve their potential of being a god.

“Christ” is a title applied to someone who has arrived at a state of consciousness where he or she perceives him or herself to be divine and can thus claim to be a “universal Master”. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 2.3.4.2 , Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

The false prophets may exhibit paranormal powers to back up these claims, such as the ability to move objects, make ghosts appear, and possess hidden knowledge of people’s lives. But it will not be human skills, rather, demonic manifestations. However, these will be recognized by those who are filled with the Spirit of Jesus and protected by His grace.

All will be encouraged and persuaded to embrace this New Age in a language which parallels love and goodness. Perhaps this will be the greatest deception of all: the overtures which speak of seeking the truth through silence, meditation, community, environmentalism and “logic”. It will be irresistible to many due in part to a lack of coercion. Christians will be permitted at first to ignore the state religion, but eventually without the benefits of the state (see Trumpets of Warning – Part V). “How can this be evil?” many will insist, ignoring God’s prophets, and seeking the security of the New Order. Indeed, the promise of peace to end the violence and chaos which will have already exploded prior to the Illumination will be welcomed by all. But it will be a false security, an illusory peace…

They have healed the wound of my people lightly saying, `Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace… I set watchmen over you, saying, `Give heed to the sound of the trumpet!’

That is, God will warn through the Time of the Two Witnesses (and now!) that this New Age counterfeit is not true repentance, but a false worship.

But they said, `We will not give heed.’ Therefore hear, O nations, and know, O congregation, what will happen to them. Hear, O earth; behold, I am bringing evil upon this people, the fruit of their devices, because they have not given heed to my words; and as for my law, they have rejected it. (Jeremiah 6:14, 17-19)

The Day of the Lord will have arrived. The Great Purification will enter it’s most difficult phase, beginning with God’s household.

GOD-LIKE POWERS

This counterfeit will be accompanied by other false signs and “wonders that lie ” (2 Thess 2:9) so as to deceive even the elect. Genuine supernatural phenomenon such as Marian apparitions and physical healings could be duplicated by counterfeits, sowing doubt among those who have believed in the genuine apparitions.

False prophets will also offer their own explanations for natural disasters and environmental crises, and even demonstrate their “powers” over nature. For example, technologies exist to alter the weather and even generate earthquakes, according to the U.S. Defense Department. Both China and Russia have been known to frequently alter their weather…

Alongside the new president was his mentor and now prime minister, Vladimir Putin, standing under bright sunshine… Twelve air force planes were [there] to ensure clear skies over Moscow with the use of cloud seeding technology. —Yahoo News, May 9th, 2008

Note that during The Time of the Two Witnesses, God’s prophetic messengers will have…

…the power to close up the sky so that no rain can fall during the time of their prophesying. They also have power to turn water into blood and to afflict the earth with any plague as often as they wish. (Rev 11:6)

What God does supernaturally, false prophets will mimic technologically or demonically in order to deceive our perceptions and understandings. Recall how the signs and wonders of Moses were countered by Pharoah’s magicians…

STARRY DECEPTION?

Now hear me out for a moment. I am not certain that we can ignore the increasing manifestation of “UFO’s” and the deception that may accompany this. There is a belief within the New Age that the mythology of the gods and the human race was “birthed” from aliens…. aliens who will return at some point to bring us into an age of peace and harmony. One researcher estimates that there are six “sightings” somewhere in the world every hour. I agree with many other Christians that these are deceptions, but on a couple different levels. For one thing, in those who have been “abducted,” there is often left behind a “residue” of after-effects which are very similar to demonic possession, including at times the smell of sulfur.

While there appears to be a demonic element to UFO abductions, there is also evidence that governments possess far more advanced technology than many realize. The ability to produce “anti-gravity” effects has been proven, but never allowed to proliferate in the private sector: it could very well be that UFO’s are, in fact, not driven by little green men from Mars, but the product of highly advanced earth technology. This is precisely the conclusion of some who have been involved in high levels of the New Age, but have converted to Christianity. It is also the conclusion of some brilliant scientists and inventors in our time who have been silenced or eliminated when their discoveries and inventions have “gone too far.” Is a coordinated “UFO invasion” possible? Yes, it’s possible… but not from aliens, rather, powerful people wielding powerful tools of manipulation.

For those involved in satanism and black magic, it is an occultic rite to inform their victims, usually in veiled messages, of what they will be doing to them. For those with power and money, it may often be done through the media in very non-implicating ways. Have the proliferation of Hollywood UFO movies where “aliens” invade or attack or save the earth been a subtle way of projecting a message to the public under the guise of entertainment?

Several years ago, I was having a reoccurring dream in which the stars would begin to spin… and then change into fleets of strange, droning aircraft. Some time after, in an instant, I was given to understand what this dream was, and it frightened me (moreso because I thought it was crazy!) But now that I have come to understand that such technologies exist and have been witnessed by very credible people (who said the UFO’s they saw were not aliens, but definitely man-made), it makes sense in the bigger picture. But it is still disturbing given the conditioning that we continue to see in the media for the public to accept these flying saucers as visitors from space. Can you imagine the panic…? [Note: it was several years after writing that paragraph that I saw the first “drones” filling skies, which looked like some of those in my dream.]

Considering how widespread is the world’s fascination with UFO’s, this is a deception we should keep in mind, for it may play a significant role in the larger deception that will seduce mankind. If you see UFO’s appear over your cities some day, remember what was written here.

THE SCANDAL

There is no question that the sexual abuse scandal in the Church is having and will have a tremendous impact on her credibility (read The Scandal). Given the context of all that is said here, how can we fail to see that this is also preparation for a Great Deception? That the apparent demise of the Church, and thus the muting of the voice of hope, creates the conditions for a new, but false hope?

As a result, the faith as such becomes unbelievable, and the Church can no longer present herself credibly as the herald of the Lord. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Light of the World, The Pope, the Church, and the Signs of the Times: A Conversation With Peter Seewald, p. 23-25

The ongoing scandal is not only a purification of the Church, but a preparation for persecution, which ultimately, will leave the Church smaller, but renewed. It may also be tilling the soil for a false religion and an anti-Church.

If there is to be a persecution, perhaps it will be then; then, perhaps, when we are all of us in all parts of Christendom so divided, and so reduced, so full of schism, so close upon heresy. When we have cast ourselves upon the world and depend for protection upon it, and have given up our independence and our strength, then he [Antichrist] will burst upon us in fury as far as God allows him. Then suddenly the Roman Empire may break up, and Antichrist appear as a persecutor, and the barbarous nations around break in. —Venerable John Henry Newman, Sermon IV: The Persecution of Antichrist

DIVINE PROTECTION

Those who have been responding to God’s grace during this present time will not have to fear. For as false prophets prepare the way for the False Messiah—the Beast or Antichrist—so too will the Spirit of God fall upon the remnant who will prepare the way for the coming of Jesus in His Spirit to live and reign in us and through the Holy Eucharist in a true era of peace and holiness.

But first must come The Seven Year Trial.

False messiahs and false prophets will arise and will perform signs and wonders in order to mislead, if that were possible, the elect. Be watchful! I have told it all to you beforehand. (Mark 13:22-23) Some might be tempted to think that “…the so-called new age movement was just a fad, that the new age movement is dead. Then I submit it’s because the major tenants of the new age have been so firmly engrained in our popular culture, that there is no longer any need for a movement, per se.” —Matthew Arnold, former new ager and Catholic convert The global brain needs institutions with which to rule, in other words, a world government. “To deal with today’s problems New Age dreams of a spiritual aristocracy in the style of Plato’s Republic, run by secret societies…” —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 2.3.4.3 , Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

