BETRAYED and forgotten, the unborn remain in our times the greatest ongoing holocaust in human history. As early as 11 weeks gestation, a fetus can feel pain when it is burned by saline or torn apart in its mother’s womb. In a culture that prides itself on unprecedented rights for animals, it is a horrifying contradiction and injustice. And the price to society is not negligible as future generations have now been decimated in the Western world, and continue to be, at a startling rate of over a hundred thousand deaths per day worldwide.

With election campaigns underway in both Canada and the United States, politicians wish to convince us that the “economy” and “health care” are the number one issues. Yes, I suppose when you destroy millions of taxpayers and consumers, the economy is going to be in shambles and the mental health of the populace deeply impacted.

But that is nothing compared to The Passion of the Unborn.

WARNING: Contains graphic images

First published April 22nd, 2011.

