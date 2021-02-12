A Father of Divine Mercy

I HAD the pleasure of speaking alongside Fr. Seraphim Michalenko, MIC in California at a few churches some eight years ago. During our time in the car, Fr. Seraphim confided to me that there was a time when the diary of St. Faustina was in danger of being totally suppressed due to a bad translation. He stepped in, however, and fixed the translation, which paved the way for her writings to be disseminated. He eventually became the Vice Postulator for her canonization.

A few years ago, it was declared by an office in the Vatican that a certain passage in St. Faustina’s diary referred to her canonization, and the initials S.M. to Fr. “Seraphim Michalenko”.