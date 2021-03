“DARKNESS is about to descend”, and the Antichrist is nearing his appearance — that, according to Heaven’s recent messages.

Join Mark Mallett and Prof. Daniel O’Connor to discern the latest prophetic words from around the world.

Watch

Listen

Listen on the following:







Join me now on MeWe:

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.