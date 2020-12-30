Love, not Science, Redeems

…and Love is a Person. When that Person, Jesus Christ, is rejected, that paves the way for another to be loved in His place:

…the Antichrist is manifested through a radical attack on faith in the word of God. Through the philosophers who begin to give exclusive value to science and then to reason, there is a gradual tendency to constitute human intelligence alone as the sole criterion of truth. —Our Lady to Fr. Stefano Gobbi, To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Priests, n. 407, “The Number of the Beast: 666”, p. 612, 18th Edition; with Imprimatur

[The Day of the Lord will not come] unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God. (2 Thess 2:3-4)

…the whole Christian people, sadly disheartened and disrupted, are continually in danger of falling away from the faith, or of suffering the most cruel death. These things in truth are so sad that you might say that such events foreshadow and portend the “beginning of sorrows,” that is to say of those that shall be brought by the man of sin, “who is lifted up above all that is called God or is worshipped” (2 Thess 2:4). —POPE PIUS XI, Miserentissimus Redemptor, Encyclical Letter on Reparation to the Sacred Heart, n. 15, May 8th, 1928; www.vatican.va