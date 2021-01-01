2020: A Watchman’s Perspective

AND so that was 2020.

It is interesting to read in the secular realm how glad people are to put the year behind them — as if 2021 will soon return to “normal.” But you, my readers, know this is not going to be the case. And not only because global leaders have already announced themselves that we will never return to “normal,” but, more importantly, Heaven has announced that the Triumph of Our Lord and Lady are well on their way — and Satan knows this, knows his time is short. So we are now entering the decisive Clash of the Kingdoms — the satanic will vs. the Divine Will. What a glorious time to be alive!

Still, even for me, this past year has been a true whirlwind. I was called to this writing apostolate some fifteen years ago. It has literally been my full-time “job” since a supernatural encounter many years ago before the Blessed Sacrament (read Called to the Wall). Since then, these writings have grown to an international audience that includes clergy and laity, theologians and housewives, philosophers and plumbers. I have had the opportunity to become a brother and hidden companion of so many of you around the world whom I’ve never seen or met… but also the bane and flashpoint for many others. It has been both Mount Tabor and Mount Calvary. I have wanted to flee to easier pastures many a time, and yet, since the day I said “yes” to this mysterious calling, I cannot. The “now word”, once it has burrowed into my soul, is like a pregnancy: it must come to birth whether I want it to or not!

You seduced me, LORD, and I let myself be seduced; you were too strong for me, and you prevailed. All day long I am an object of laughter; everyone mocks me. Whenever I speak, I must cry out, violence and outrage I proclaim; the word of the LORD has brought me reproach and derision all day long. I say I will not mention him, I will no longer speak in his name. But then it is as if fire is burning in my heart, imprisoned in my bones; I grow weary holding back, I cannot! (Jer 20:7-9)

That pretty much summarizes 2020 from my perspective. You see, for years the Lord has inspired me to write about the big picture: the coming Triumph, the Era of Peace, and the fulfillment of the “Our Father” with the descent of the Kingdom of the Divine Will. As such, I have also written of the tribulations that will precede it: the present apostasy, the spread of a Global Communist Revolution, the appearance of an Antichrist, and the purification of the Church. But it wasn’t until this past year that the “details” began to emerge — details I myself did not fully comprehend until I literally started typing. I have found myself more the student than anything else this past year, literally learning from sentence to sentence as unanticipated inspirations and words came to me that lead to greater revelations for all of us regarding the agenda unfolding. It’s been truly astonishing, even breathtaking to see. At the same time, it has been personally challenging. For when I say that the Lord “seduced” me in the beginning of this ministry, He did — with a gentle but firm warning.

If the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes, and takes any one of them; that man is taken away in his iniquity, but his blood I will require at the watchman’s hand. (Ezekiel 33:6)

So while I often write with a burning love in my soul for each of you, as if you were my own daughter or son, I confess that at other times I am motivated by a healthy “fear of the Lord”: to remain silent would be an indictment. Indeed, at the end of the Book of Revelation, Jesus not only promises gifts to the victors but also warns that the “unfaithful” and “cowards” will have no share in them (Rev 21:7-8).

THE GREAT TRANSITION

When the churches began to close last year, something changed in this ministry. For one thing, the Lord has never given me specific times other than to say frequently over the years that major events were coming “soon.” But what is “soon” to the Eternal One, right? But in March, the “now word” was powerful and emphatic that we have reached The Point of No Return and that The Labor Pains are Real; that we are entering The Great Transition from this Era to the next:

…we are entering a critical period in the course of human civilization. This can already be seen with the naked eye. You have to be blind not to notice the approaching awe-inspiring moments in history that the apostle and evangelist John was talking about in the Book of Revelation. —Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Christ the Savior Cathedral, Moscow; November 20th, 2017; rt.com

It is, said Pope Leo XIII…

…the spirit of revolutionary change which has long been disturbing the nations of the world… The elements of the conflict now raging are unmistakable… The momentous gravity of the state of things now involved fills every mind with painful apprehension… —Encyclical Letter Rerum Novarum, n. 1, May 15th, 1891

Of course, there are always the naysayers and scoffers. They will point out, for example, that those words from Pope Leo were in 1891, and yet, here we are today. But I say, precisely. His prophetic warning did not fail. Rather, this revolution has spread over the century like a cancer, infiltrating every institution and facet of world politics, science, education, and economics. As the prophet Isaiah said, it is “The web that is woven over all nations.”

But last year, something shifted in the prophetic realm. The Lord began to show in my own heart and writings that “soon” has become “now.”

Son of man, what is this proverb you have in the land of Israel: “The days drag on, and every vision fails”?… Say to them instead: “The days are at hand and every vision fulfilled.” No longer shall there be any false visions or deceitful divinations within the house of Israel, for whatever word I speak shall happen without delay… The house of Israel is saying, “The vision he sees is a long time off; he prophesies for distant times!” Say to them therefore: Thus says the Lord GOD: None of my words shall be delayed any longer. Whatever I say is final; it shall be done… (Ezekiel 12:22-28)

Case in point, on January 30th of 2019, the approved Costa Rican seer Luz de Maria was given a message from Heaven to “Stay vigilant, serious epidemics are looming before humanity, attacking the respiratory system…” It would only be ten months later that the respiratory disease COVID-19 would begin to spread. In March of this year, two weeks after I wrote that we have reached The Point of No Return, Our Lord said to Luz de Maria:

My beloved People, this is the time that is no time; the great suffering of all humanity is approaching, so you will see before you eyes greater diseases and natural catastrophes, moments of fear faced by threats from space; you will live in terror, the result of humanity’s disrespect — you have not listened, you have rebelled and left me out of My Kingdom. —cf. countdowntothekingdom.com

A sobering message, but given that over 100,000 unborn babies continue to be aborted every day, while the plague of pornography continues to destroy the innocence of nearly everyone else… it should not surprise the Christian that the world has begun to “reap what we have sown”, or rather, what we refuse to repent of.

Here again, another example of how Ezekiel’s prophecy that “None of my words shall be delayed any longer” is being fulfilled at this hour. The Italian seer Gisella Cardia gave this message on September 19th, 2019 only a month or two before SARS-CoV-2 began to spread:

Pray, as the plague and other new diseases are on the way. I love you children and do not fear, I will protect you. —lareginadelrosario.com

And then again on September 28th, 2019, Our Lady said to her (cf. China and the Storm):

Pray for China because new diseases will come from there, all now ready to affect the air with unknown bacteria. Pray for Russia because war is near. Pray for America, it is now in great decline. Pray for the Church, because the combatants are coming and the attack will be disastrous; do not be deceived by wolves dressed as lambs, everything will take a major turn soon. Look at the sky, you will see the signs of the end of times…

Gisella has also been given messages that soon “balls of fire will descend on the earth.” In fact, in April 2020, I had a stunning dream that was more like a vision — and I’ve only had a few of these in my lifetime. I saw from earth an object approaching in space that began to hail down fire balls. I was then taken outside of our orbit and watched as this huge celestial object approached, chunks of it breaking off and meteors falling to the earth as it passed by. I have never seen anything so incredible, so awesome, and it remains vivid in my mind’s eye. In fact, the Lord has been warning me of this for years now but never so clearly.

So, I felt inspired this week that it was time to write about this (at the risk of sounding like a lunatic). And then, two days later, Michael Brown over at Spirit Daily published an editorial called “Is there an Asteroid X?” He writes:

For just last week, astronomers said a study of meteorites that have hit earth suggests that at least one of them in Sudan known as AhS-202 broke off from just such a giant asteroid — “one more or less the size of the dwarf planet Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt,” says Livescience. —December 29th, 2020; spiritdailyblog.com

What can I say? These are the times to which humanity has arrived. And they have been long foretold:

Another angel came and stood at the altar, holding a gold censer… [and] filled it with burning coals from the altar, and hurled it down to the earth…. there came hail and fire mixed with blood, which was hurled down to the earth. A third of the land was burned up, along with a third of the trees and all green grass. (Rev 8:3-7)

Yet, so many people honestly believe the media that we just have to “ride this pandemic out” for a few more weeks — you know, “flatten the curve,” and then we can take our masks off and kiss lockdowns goodbye. Oh dear reader! Even the false prophets are saying that this is “the new normal” and that these restrictions will be with us indefinitely. Yes, that was the curious phrase they used as they introduced a new term to humanity’s lexicon last year: “The Great Reset.” Masks, lockdowns, vaccines and crises after crises will be the new normal — until the words of Fatima are fulfilled:

I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to my Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of reparation on the First Saturdays. If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace. If not, [Russia] will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated. —Message of Fatima, vatican.va

People don’t understand how deceived the global elites and financiers are. These men and women, some who are likely sociopaths, truly believe that reducing the population of the earth is “for the common good” — unfortunate collateral damage for the survival of the species (see The Caduceus Key). Indeed, Our Lady of Fatima does not say that God will cause this but man will through unrepentance—those errors that would completely destroy not only nations, but especially, the very image in which we are created.

Indeed, the other term for The Great Reset is the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” which is a plan within the United Nations and her agencies to meld our bodies with technology to ultimately make man like unto God. Who but the most blind cannot see this as the fulfillment of St. Paul’s warning 2000 years ago?

Let no one deceive you in any way; for that [day of the Lord] will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God. (2 These 2:3-5).

The danger is that Christians have had a Hollywood version of the “end times” drilled into their heads for decades — that there will rise this evil empire which will turn everyone into zombies who are given a mark on their hand or forehead. On the contrary, what we see today is that the world is practically lining up for these globalist leaders to solve their problems: free money, free vaccines, free food… Have you noticed how suddenly everyone from bishops to politicians to your next door neighbour are saying “follow the science” while suddenly the Sacraments have become non-essential and holy water has been poured into the sewer? But St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI, the great prophets of this century, foresaw this threat — and repeatedly warned the faithful to respect science, but not place their faith in it.

[We] were wrong to believe that man would be redeemed through science. Such an expectation asks too much of science; this kind of hope is deceptive. Science can contribute greatly to making the world and mankind more human. Yet it can also destroy mankind and the world unless it is steered by forces that lie outside it… It is not science that redeems man: man is redeemed by love. —POPE BENEDICT, Spe Salvi, n. 25-26

And hence, as church closures and lockdowns spread last Spring, the Lord began taking me down a path I did not see coming, but that He had whispered to me several years ago: that vaccines were going to play a major role in the coming times. I sat for probably two years on that “now word” until it became obvious in 2020 that it was time to write about it. That led to my research in The Pandemic of Control on how Big Pharma has been positioning itself for a century to essentially take control of present and coming crises. By the time I had finished that writing, the Lord was sounding another warning, which I cited in Our 1942:

A unique responsibility belongs to health-care personnel: doctors, pharmacists, nurses, chaplains, men and women religious, administrators and volunteers. Their profession calls for them to be guardians and servants of human life. In today’s cultural and social context, in which science and the practice of medicine risk losing sight of their inherent ethical dimension, health-care professionals can be strongly tempted at times to become manipulators of life, or even agents of death. —POPE ST. JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 89

Of course, a few readers were wondering why I had diverged into covering topics on science. The answer should be clear by now. There is emerging at this hour The Religion of Scientism: “excessive belief in the power of scientific knowledge and techniques.” Suddenly, the entire world practically has become an interim camp with only one key to escape: a vaccine. Several stories have appeared on the internet recently where “officials” are suggesting that it is likely people will not be able to return to “normal” life without a “vaccine passport.” Yes, I was writing about this back in April. In fact, globalist and 33rd degree Freemason, Sir Henry Kissinger, said COVID-19 is precisely the opportunity to disband the old order:

The reality is the world will never be the same after the coronavirus. To argue now about the past only makes it harder to do what has to be done… Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program…We need to develop new techniques and technologies for infection control and commensurate vaccines across large populations [and] safeguard the principles of the liberal world order. The founding legend of modern government is a walled city protected by powerful rulers… Enlightenment thinkers reframed this concept, arguing that the purpose of the legitimate state is to provide for the fundamental needs of the people: security, order, economic well-being, and justice. Individuals cannot secure these things on their own… The world’s democracies need to defend and sustain their Enlightenment values… —The Washington Post, April 3rd, 2020

What an extraordinary revelation. The Freemasons are no longer hiding their agenda but boldly declaring it! As Pope Leo XIII warned:

At this period, however, the partisans of evil seems to be combining together, and to be struggling with united vehemence, led on or assisted by that strongly organized and widespread association called the Freemasons. No longer making any secret of their purposes, they are now boldly rising up against God Himself …that which is their ultimate purpose forces itself into view—namely, the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism. —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, Apri 20thl, 1884

Here, the faithful must recognize that, sometimes, there are genuine conspiracies.

Before Christ’s second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth will unveil the “mystery of iniquity” in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth. The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 675

Of course, one cannot speak of the Antichrist, whom tradition says is a person, without asking the question if his times are even possible. For St. John was clear that this “beast” would be a global kingdom that no earthly power could overcome. As we watch the healthy being forced to wear masks and lockdowns begin to permanently destroy the present economic order and social fabric, these words from Revelation continue to jump off of the page:

Who is like the beast, and who can fight against it? (Rev 13:4)

But St. John also says that this satanic kingdom will impose itself such that “no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Suddenly, many in the secular world and even atheists have taken notice of this Scripture with a nervous laughter, as what seemed idiotic fantasy at one time, is now fast becoming a reality.

I will continue to warn of something the Lord showed me back in March that had never, ever crossed my mind. I suddenly “saw” in my mind’s eye a vaccine coming that will be integrated into an electronic “tatoo” of sorts that may be invisible. The very next day, this news story, which I’d never seen, was republished:

For the people overseeing nationwide vaccination initiatives in developing countries, keeping track of who had which vaccination and when can be a tough task. But researchers from MIT might have a solution: they’ve created an ink that can be safely embedded in the skin alongside the vaccine itself, and it’s only visible using a special smartphone camera app and filter. —Futurism, December 19th, 2019

I was shocked, to say the least. The very next month, this new technology entered clinical trials. Ironically, the invisible “ink” used is called “Luciferase,” a bioluminescent chemical delivered through “quantum dots” that will leave an invisible “mark” of your immunization.

Moreover, in 2010, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed 10 billion dollars to vaccine research declaring the next decade leading up to 2020 as the “Decade of Vaccines.” Just another coincidence, I’m sure. Moreover, the Gates are working with the United Nations program ID2020 that seeks to give every citizen on earth a digital ID tied to a vaccine. GAVI, “The Vaccine Alliance” is teaming up with the UN to integrate this vaccine with some kind of biometric.

Of course, this means little from a prophetic viewpoint if such a mark isn’t mandatory. But we are rapidly turning that corner too.

New York State just introduced legislation to make vaccines mandatory. The Chief Medical Officer in Ontario, Canada suggested that people won’t be able to access “certain settings” without a vaccine. In Denmark, proposed legislation could grant power to the Danish authority for “coercing people who refuse to have the vaccine in certain circumstances ‘through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist’. In Israel, Sheba Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, said vaccines won’t be forced by the government, but “Whoever is vaccinated will automatically receive ‘green status’. Therefore, you may vaccinate, and receive Green Status to go freely in all the green zones: They’ll open for you cultural events, they’ll open to you the shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants.” And in the United Kingdom, Conservative Tom Tugendhat said,

I can certainly see the day when businesses say: “Look, you’ve got to return to the office and if you’re not vaccinated you’re not coming in.” ‘And I can certainly see social venues asking for vaccination certificates.’ —November 13th, 2020; metro.co.uk

Suddenly, the “mark of the beast” is no longer religious fantasy but entirely plausible.

[The beast] causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. (Rev 13:16-17)

As Christians, we simply need to be aware of what is unfolding. More importantly, we need to ask the Lord to give us wisdom, which is why He warned the Apostles to “watch and pray” in Gethsemane. For we, too, as a Church are facing our Passion (cf. Our Gethsemane and Vigil of Sorrows and Descent Into Darkness)…

…when she will follow her Lord in his death and Resurrection. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n.677

Hence, we are also witnessing the most frightening spectre of all: a vast silence if not cooperation with this globalist programme by several bishops and seemingly even the Pope. This led to my appeal recently: Dear Shepherds… Where Are You? Thanks be to God, there are some brave priests and bishops speaking up, but the silence and complicity is nonetheless jarring.

At the same time, I hope you can recognize another “sign of the times” that has emerged in this same period: the birth of Countdown to the Kingdom, our new website to help the Church hear and discern prophecy. Three years before its launch, I wrote:

I don’t think any of us fully comprehends the extent of the darkness and the twists and turns that are directly ahead of the Church. The Catechism speaks of a coming trial which will “shake the faith of many believers.”

As this new year begins, I thank God for the often powerful, consoling, and wise words from Heaven that we are reading on Countdown that are truly filling the vacuum of ecclesial silence. But I also continue to pray for Our Shepherds who now stand on the frontline of a persecution that has begun with the restrictions on the Mass and Sacraments.

Above all, I want to repeat what I have written to you countless times but now with more urgency than ever: pray, pray, pray. The attacks against true believers has never been so intense. It is precisely through the Sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist that Jesus will cleanse and heal our battle wounds. But also through specific times of prayer where, apart from the distractions of the day, you spend time alone with the Trinity in order to let the Word of God build you up, renew, and purify you. Make time each day for the Rosary, too, through which you will allow Our Lady in particular to shower you with the graces you will need for the days ahead.

We should also take steps to protect our health using God’s creation instead of acting like we are helpless without Big Pharma. On the contrary! My wife launched a new website in 2020 that was also providential given all that has unfolded. She has been helping many people to take their health back into their own hands by rediscovering the biblical gifts of creation.

TOWARD A NEW DAWN

Despite the gravity of what I’ve written above, this is still no cause to be afraid. Surrender everything to God, everything… all that you have, all that you don’t have, and all that is uncertain. It is the hour for us to have an Invincible Faith in Jesus. These aren’t Christian platitudes and clichés but tested truths that have carried the People of God through the most difficult persecutions. God can part seas, calm storms, and multiply food. What He asks of us is to simply “seek first the Kingdom of God” and trust.

Don’t lose hope; don’t give in to discouragement; don’t let yourself be swept up in the winds of this Great Storm. Rather, fix your eyes on the horizon as the Triumph truly draws near.

Our Lady told me many things that I cannot yet reveal. For now, I can only hint at what our future holds, but I do see indications that the events are already in motion. Things are slowly starting to develop. As Our Lady says, look at the signs of the times, and pray. —Mirjana Dragicevic-Soldo, Medjugorje seer, My Heart Will Triumph, p. 369; Catholic Shop Publishing, 2016

God has warned us through His prophets — not to disturb our peace and send us flailing in every direction — but to assure us that He is in control and that the future belongs to Him and to those who persevere until the end.

When these things begin to take place, look up and raise your heads, because your redemption is drawing near… Because you have kept my word of patient endurance, I will keep you from the hour of trial which is coming on the whole world, to try those who dwell upon the earth. I am coming soon; hold fast what you have, so that no one may seize your crown. He who conquers, I will make him a pillar in the temple of my God; never shall he go out of it, and I will write on him the name of my God, and the name of the city of my God, the new Jerusalem which comes down from my God out of heaven, and my own new name. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. (Luke 21:28;Rev 3:10-13)

In closing, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of you who sent your prayers and support in 2020. My wife and I are literally a year behind in thank you cards as both of us have been overwhelmed with correspondence and keeping up with the changing times. Know that I continually pray for you my “readers, viewers, and benefactors.” You are loved.

Hidden beneath the mantle of Our Lady and led by St. Joseph, off we go into the desert night as we await the coming Dawn.

Son of man, I have made you a watchman for the house of Israel. Note that a man whom the Lords sends forth as a preacher is called a watchman. A watchman always stands on a height so that he can see from afar what is coming. Anyone appointed to be a watchman for the people must stand on a height for all his life to help them by his foresight. How hard it is for me to say this, for by these very words I denounce myself. I cannot preach with any competence, and yet insofar as I do succeed, still I myself do not live my life according to my own preaching. I do not deny my responsibility; I recognize that I am slothful and negligent, but perhaps the acknowledgment of my fault will win me pardon from my just judge. —St. Gregory the Great, homily, Liturgy of the Hours, Vol. IV, p. 1365-66

