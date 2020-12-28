When I was Hungry

We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as a primary means of control of the virus… We may well have a doubling of world poverty by early next year. This is a terrible global catastrophe, actually. And so we really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdowns as your primary control method.—Dr. David Nabarro, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy, October 10th, 2020; The Week in 60 Minutes #6 with Andrew Neil; gloria.tv
…we were already calculating 135 million people around the world, before COVID, marching to the brink of starvation. And now, with the new analysis with COVID, we’re looking at 260 million people, and I’m not talking about hungry. I’m talking about marching toward starvation… we literally could see 300,000 people die per day over a 90-day period. —Dr. David Beasley, Executive Director of The United Nations World Food Program; April 22nd, 2020; cbsnews.com

 

…For I was hungry and you gave me no food…

         …because all you could hear was “COVID”,

and not my hunger cries…

I was thirsty and you gave me no drink…

      …because you were obsessed

with vaccines, not clean water…

A stranger and you gave me no welcome…

    …because you masked my face

and stopped eye contact with me…

Naked and you gave me no clothing…

        …because you destroyed the supply chain

and spoke only of my health, not my wellbeing…

Ill and in prison…

        …in nursing and senior homes

where you left me to die alone…

And you did not care for me…

        …because you were so consumed with your fears,

that you failed to consider my happiness.

Then they will answer and say, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or ill or in prison, and not minister to your needs?’ He will answer them,‘Amen, I say to you, what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me.’ (Matt 25:41-44)

 
What, then, is the solution?

 

WE ARE NOT HELPLESS
 
The Great Barrington Declaration was spearheaded by doctors from Harvard, Stanford and Oxford Universities. They warn that current pandemic policies targeting the healthy are having “damaging physical and mental health impacts” and recommend letting the healthy “live their lives normally to build up immunity through natural infection,” while improving safeguards for the elderly and others at greater risk of death from COVID-19.[1]October 8th, 2020, washingtontimes.com The Declaration has been signed now by over 33,000 scientists and doctors from around the globe.
 
And it’s backed by recent studies. In August, the Lancet published an analysis of data from 50 countries that found lockdowns to be ineffective. The researchers found that full lockdowns were ‘not associated’ with decreased mortality from COVID-19. States Dr. Matt Strauss: “These are hard outcome data; reality cannot be waved away with theories or projections.”[2]October 14th, 2020; The Spectator 
However, evidence for the harms of lockdown is now piling up. In the US, homicides are up 50 per cent compared to last summer. In France, domestic violence calls are up 30 per cent. In Canada, almost three times more people are contemplating suicide compared to last year; and in British Columbia, overdose deaths have tripled from pre-pandemic levels. When you deprive children of their education, adults of their livelihood, and elderly people of their social connections, desperation and despair quickly set in. —Dr. Matt Strauss, October 14th, 2020; The Spectator
And last month, a new massive study of nearly 10 million people was published on November 20th, 2020 in the prestigious Nature Communications journal. The study gave the strongest evidence yet that mask-wearing by the healthy (ie. asymptomatic) and lockdowns are unnecessary. It found that healthy people do not spread the virus: 

All city residents aged six years or older were eligible and 9,899,828 (92.9%) participated. No new symptomatic cases and 300 asymptomatic cases… were identified. There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases… Virus cultures were negative for all asymptomatic positive and repositive cases, indicating no “viable virus” in positive cases detected in this study. —”Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China”, Shiyi Cao, Yong Gan et. al, nature.com

Moreover, doctors need to educate themselves regarding continued emerging science of actual curative protocols. A new study shows that there are 84% fewer hospitalizations for those treated with a “low-dose hydroxychloroquine combined with zinc and azithromycin.”[3]November 25th, 2020; Washington Examiner, cf. preliminary: sciencedirect.com Vitamin D is now shown to reduce coronavirus risk by 54%.[4]bostonherald.com; Sept. 17th, 2020 study: journals.plos.org In fact, a new study in Spain has found that 80% of COVID-19 patients were Vitamin D deficient.[5]October 28th, 2020; ajc.com On December 8th, 2020, Dr. Pierre Kory pleaded at a Senate hearing in the U.S. that the National Institutes of Health urgently review over 30 studies on the effectiveness of Ivermectin, an approved anti-parasitic drug.
Mountains of data have emerged from many centers and countries around the world, showing the miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin. It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick. —December 8th, 2020; cnsnews.com
In the meantime, British scientists from the University College London Hospitals NHS (UCLH) announced over Christmas that they are testing the drug Provent, which could also prevent someone who has been exposed to coronavirus from going on to develop the disease COVID-19.[6]December 25th, 2020; theguardian.org Other doctors are claiming success with “inhaled steroids” like budesonide.[7]ksat.com And, of course, there are nature’s gifts that are almost entirely ignored, belittled or even censored, such as the antiviral power of “Thieves Oil”, Vitamins C, D, and Zinc that can boost and help protect our God-given and powerful immunity. 
 
Finally, researchers from Tel Aviv University have proven that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, can be killed efficiently, quickly and cheaply using ultraviolet LEDs at specific frequencies. The study, published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology found that such lights, used properly, could help disinfect hospitals and other areas and slow the spread of the virus.[8]The Jerusalem Post, December 26th, 2020
 
All this is to say that killing tens of million people in order to save relatively fewer who will die from COVID is utterly unnecessary, to say the least (the above does not even consider deaths by postponed surgeries, suicides, and substance abuse, which are all skyrocketing). Lockdowns are simply immoral, and it is time that everyone from the lowest layman to the Pope to denounce this horrible practice, which is undoubtedly hurtling the world toward global Communism as economies begin to buckle and supply chains crumble.
 
Today, on this Feast of the Holy Innocents that recalls the genocide of the young in Bethlehem, we ought to renounce the genocide taking place beneath our very noses by those who, in the name of “health care”, have forgotten the “least of the brethren.”
Humanity today offers us a truly alarming spectacle, if we consider not only how extensively attacks on life are spreading but also their unheard-of numerical proportion, and the fact that they receive widespread and powerful support from a broad consensus on the part of society, from widespread legal approval and the involvement of certain sectors of health-care personnel… with time the threats against life have not grown weaker. They are taking on vast proportions. They are not only threats coming from the outside, from the forces of nature or the “Cains” who kill the “Abels”; no, they are scientifically and systematically programmed threats. —POPE ST JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 17 
 
