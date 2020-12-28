When I was Hungry

We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as a primary means of control of the virus… We may well have a doubling of world poverty by early next year. This is a terrible global catastrophe, actually. And so we really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdowns as your primary control method.—Dr. David Nabarro, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy, October 10th, 2020; The Week in 60 Minutes #6 with Andrew Neil; gloria.tv
…we were already calculating 135 million people around the world, before COVID, marching to the brink of starvation. And now, with the new analysis with COVID, we’re looking at 260 million people, and I’m not talking about hungry. I’m talking about marching toward starvation… we literally could see 300,000 people die per day over a 90-day period. —Dr. David Beasley, Executive Director of The United Nations World Food Program; April 22nd, 2020; cbsnews.com
…For I was hungry and you gave me no food…
…because all you could hear was “COVID”,
and not my hunger cries…
I was thirsty and you gave me no drink…
…because you were obsessed
with vaccines, not clean water…
A stranger and you gave me no welcome…
…because you masked my face
and stopped eye contact with me…
Naked and you gave me no clothing…
…because you destroyed the supply chain
and spoke only of my health, not my wellbeing…
Ill and in prison…
…in nursing and senior homes
where you left me to die alone…
And you did not care for me…
…because you were so consumed with your fears,
that you failed to consider my happiness.
Then they will answer and say, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or ill or in prison, and not minister to your needs?’ He will answer them,‘Amen, I say to you, what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me.’ (Matt 25:41-44)
However, evidence for the harms of lockdown is now piling up. In the US, homicides are up 50 per cent compared to last summer. In France, domestic violence calls are up 30 per cent. In Canada, almost three times more people are contemplating suicide compared to last year; and in British Columbia, overdose deaths have tripled from pre-pandemic levels. When you deprive children of their education, adults of their livelihood, and elderly people of their social connections, desperation and despair quickly set in. —Dr. Matt Strauss, October 14th, 2020; The Spectator
All city residents aged six years or older were eligible and 9,899,828 (92.9%) participated. No new symptomatic cases and 300 asymptomatic cases… were identified. There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases… Virus cultures were negative for all asymptomatic positive and repositive cases, indicating no “viable virus” in positive cases detected in this study. —”Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China”, Shiyi Cao, Yong Gan et. al, nature.com
Mountains of data have emerged from many centers and countries around the world, showing the miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin. It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick. —December 8th, 2020; cnsnews.com
Humanity today offers us a truly alarming spectacle, if we consider not only how extensively attacks on life are spreading but also their unheard-of numerical proportion, and the fact that they receive widespread and powerful support from a broad consensus on the part of society, from widespread legal approval and the involvement of certain sectors of health-care personnel… with time the threats against life have not grown weaker. They are taking on vast proportions. They are not only threats coming from the outside, from the forces of nature or the “Cains” who kill the “Abels”; no, they are scientifically and systematically programmed threats. —POPE ST JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 17
