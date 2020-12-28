When I was Hungry

…For I was hungry and you gave me no food…

…because all you could hear was “COVID”,

and not my hunger cries…

I was thirsty and you gave me no drink…

…because you were obsessed

with vaccines, not clean water…

A stranger and you gave me no welcome…

…because you masked my face

and stopped eye contact with me…

Naked and you gave me no clothing…

…because you destroyed the supply chain

and spoke only of my health, not my wellbeing…

Ill and in prison…

…in nursing and senior homes

where you left me to die alone…

And you did not care for me…

…because you were so consumed with your fears,

that you failed to consider my happiness.

Then they will answer and say, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or ill or in prison, and not minister to your needs?’ He will answer them,‘Amen, I say to you, what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me.’ (Matt 25:41-44)