The Caduceus Key

WITH each passing hour, the scope of what is taking place in the world is becoming clearer — as well as the degree to which humanity is almost completely in the dark. In the Mass readings last week, we read that prior to Christ’s coming to establish an Era of Peace, He permits a “veil that veils all peoples, the web that is woven over all nations.” St. John, who often echoes Isaiah’s prophecies, describes this “web” in economic terms:

It forced all the people, small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to be given a stamped image on their right hands or their foreheads, so that no one could buy or sell except one who had the stamped image of the beast’s name or the number that stood for its name. (Rev 13:16-17)

Again, it’s remarkable how the words of St. John, written 2000 years ago, suddenly make sense when speaking of “Babylon” and its hold over the nations:

…your merchants were the great men of the earth, all nations were led astray by your sorcery. (Rev 18:23; NAB version says “magic potion”)

Here’s how. The Greek word for “sorcery” or “magic potions” is φαρμακείᾳ (pharmakeia) — “the use of medicine, drugs or spells.” Strangely, the word we use today for “medicines” comes from this: pharmaceuticals. As we see, it is precisely Big Pharma — these massive billion dollar pharmaceutical corporations — that appear to be holding the key to the future, to freedom that is, for all of humanity. For Babylon is that great city, “which has dominion over the kings of the earth.”

Who are these “great men of the earth”? They are the international banking families and globalists like the Rockefellers, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, the Rothschilds, and so forth. Through their “philanthropy” for “the greater good” of mankind, they are heavily invested in population control, vaccine development, genetically modified food production, and climate change. In other words, all the supposed existential “crises” of the present moment. What a coincidence.

They are also members of “secret societies”, particularly Freemasonry. Hence, it’s also noteworthy that St. John refers a chapter earlier to “mystery Babylon”; the word “mystery” here comes from the Greek mustērion, which means:

…a secret or “mystery” (through the idea of silence imposed by initiation into religious rites.) —Greek dictionary of the New Testament, The Hebrew-Greek Key Study Bible, Spiros Zodhiates and AMG Publishers

That is, secret rites. Vines expository adds:

Among the ancient Greeks, ‘the mysteries’ were religious rites and ceremonies practiced by secret societies into which any one who so desired might be received. Those who were initiated into these mysteries became possessors of certain knowledge, which was not imparted to the uninitiated, and were called ‘the perfected.’ —Vines Complete Expository Dictionary of Old and New Testament Words, W.E. Vine, Merrill F. Unger, William White, Jr., p. 424

As I explained in The Pandemic of Control, but will summarize here, it was the Rockefeller family through their vast wealth and influence upon universities and medical students through grants, appointments, etc. that they were able to sway the very nature of medicine and existing laws. It began a movement away from natural methods developed over thousands of years to treat the source of illness… to a chemically (petroleum)-based approach to treat only symptoms via “pharmaceuticals.” But the history is far more disturbing than that and sheds light on the medical ethos prevalent today.

The Rockefellers owned Standard Oil (which later became Exxon) during World War II and supplied fuel to German submarines. The next largest stock-holder in Standard Oil was I.G. Farben, an enormous petrochemical trust in Germany, which became a vital part of the German war industry. Together, they formed the company “Standard I.G. Farben”. I.G. Farben employed Hitler’s pharma scientists who manufactured explosives, chemical weapons, and the poisonous gas Zyklon B, which killed scores in Auschwitz’s gas chambers. After the war, several of I.G. Farben’s directors were convicted for war crimes — but released only a few years later. Here the story takes a disturbing twist: they were quickly integrated into U.S. government programs via “Operation Paperclip” in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from Germany to the United States for U.S. government employment, primarily between 1945 and 1959. What was left of I.G. Farben was divided into three companies, Bayer, BASF, and Hoeschst who bought into Merck, Monsanto, Sanofi, and many others who produce human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, consumer “healthcare” products, agricultural chemicals, genetically modified seeds, bio-technologies, herbicides, pesticides, and amorphous nanoparticles (which improves the efficient uptake of drugs, for example, in the human body).

Producing chemicals. That’s what they do best. While the scientists of Nazi, Germany are mostly dead now, their spirit is not. It lives on in the “philanthropists” of our time who are carrying out the “final solution” for their obsession with population growth through pharmakeia.

The Pharaoh of old, haunted by the presence and increase of the children of Israel, submitted them to every kind of oppression and ordered that every male child born of the Hebrew women was to be killed (cf. Ex 1:7-22). Today not a few of the powerful of the earth act in the same way. They too are haunted by the current demographic growth… Consequently, rather than wishing to face and solve these serious problems with respect for the dignity of individuals and families and for every person’s inviolable right to life, they prefer to promote and impose by whatever means a massive programme of birth control. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, “The Gospel of Life”, n. 16

Yes, there is a conspiracy, but it is no “theory,” as the popes have consistently pointed out.

This [culture of death] is actively fostered by powerful cultural, economic and political currents which encourage an idea of society excessively concerned with efficiency. Looking at the situation from this point of view, it is possible to speak in a certain sense of a war of the powerful against the weak: a life which would require greater acceptance, love and care is considered useless, or held to be an intolerable burden, and is therefore rejected in one way or another. A person who, because of illness, handicap or, more simply, just by existing, compromises the well-being or life-style of those who are more favoured, tends to be looked upon as an enemy to be resisted or eliminated. In this way a kind of “conspiracy against life” is unleashed. This conspiracy involves not only individuals in their personal, family or group relationships, but goes far beyond, to the point of damaging and distorting, at the international level, relations between peoples and States. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, “The Gospel of Life”, n. 12 We think of the great powers of the present day, of the anonymous financial interests which turn men into slaves, which are no longer human things, but are an anonymous power which men serve, by which men are tormented and even slaughtered. They are a destructive power, a power that menaces the world. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Reflection after the reading of the office for the Third Hour this morning in the Synod Aula, Vatican City, October 11, 2010

That “power”, said the popes on several occasions, are the secret societies.

How important is the threat posed by speculative Freemasonry? Well, eight popes in seventeen official documents condemned it… over two hundred Papal condemnations issued by the Church either formally or informally… in less than three hundred years. —Stephen, Mahowald, She Shall Crush Thy Head, MMR Publishing Company, p. 73

And they mentioned them by name:

At this period, however, the partisans of evil seems to be combining together, and to be struggling with united vehemence, led on or assisted by that strongly organized and widespread association called the Freemasons. No longer making any secret of their purposes, they are now boldly rising up against God Himself …that which is their ultimate purpose forces itself into view—namely, the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism. —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, April 20th, 1884

That plan should sound familiar to my readers by now, as expressed in present-day terms as the “Great Reset” that is going to “build back better” a new world. These “philanthropists” are funding it. And the key to their plans has been hiding in plain sight the whole time…

THE CADUCEUS KEY

As I began this writing, I was inspired to look up the roots of the medical symbol commonly used around the world called the “caduceus.” I quickly discovered that it is also a Masonic symbol and the key to understanding their hopes, and the hour in which we are living. The caduceus is:

A staff with two snakes entwined about it, topped by a pair of wings. The caduceus was carried by the Greek messenger god Hermes, whose Roman counterpart was Mercury, and is therefore the sign of a herald. —www.medicinenet.com

What does this have to do with medicine? Good question. Many medical websites and pundits have long been baffled as to why this was chosen as a symbol for the medical industry instead of “the rod of Aesculapius,” which has only one snake and no wings and which represents the single serpent that could shed its skin and emerge in full vigor, representing the renewal of youth and health. It also hearkens to Mose’s bronze staff entwined with a serpent that, when the Israelites looked upon it, were healed of the poison of a snake-bite. However,

By a curious misconception, the [double-snake and winged] caduceus also became the insignia of the US Army Medical Corps and a well-known symbol of physicians and medicine. The Corps should have chosen the symbol of medicine: the rod of Aesculapius, which has only one snake and no wings. No wings were necessary because the essence of medicine was not speed. —www.medicinenet.com

We’ll return to that last sentence on “speed” in a moment. However, the above is not so curious when you consider that it was the Masonic Prime Minister Winston Churchill who suddenly began applying this symbol to medical books; and not so curious when you consider that Operation Paper Clip absorbed some of these Nazi scientists into the U.S. Army’s programs. Indeed, the caduceus appeared on German medical corp’s uniforms (see left). Last, note the Masonic emblem emblazoned upon the caduceus between the wings (see above). So while this insignia does not make much sense from a medical standpoint, it totally does from the Masonic perspective when you consider the ancient roots of the caduceus.

It is associated with the god Hermes or Mercury. Hermes carried the staff or “wand” with “wings of speed.” Hermes “was patron of commerce and traders as well as thieves, liars, and gamblers”, while under the name Mercury, he was considered the “god of the merchant” by the Romans.

As god of the high-road and the market-place, Hermes was perhaps above all else the patron of commerce and the fat purse: as a corollary, he was the special protector of the traveling salesman. As spokesman for the gods, he not only brought peace on earth (occasionally even the peace of death), but his silver-tongued eloquence could always make the worse appear the better cause. —Stuart L. Tyson, “The Caduceus”, in The Scientific Monthly

Indeed, when John Rockefeller began introducing his petroleum pharmaceuticals to the medical world at the beginning of the 20th century, it was he who was considered the snake-oil salesman — not the natural practitioners who were interested in healing rather than doping. But money is power and the rest is history: Big Pharma was born. Suddenly, thousands of years of knowledge on plants, herbs, essential oils, etc. were labelled “alternative medicine” and to be considered quackery.

Now, St. John’s references to the “great men of the earth” and pharmakeia “leading the nations astray” makes more sense, especially when you consider the fruits of their “magic potions” (cf. The Real Witchcraft) — and how readily the medical establishment reverts to them as the “cure”:

Few people know that new prescription drugs have a 1 in 5 chance of causing serious reactions after they have been approved… Few know that systematic reviews of hospital charts found that even properly prescribed drugs (aside from misprescribing, overdosing, or self-prescribing) cause about 1.9 million hospitalizations a year. Another 840,000 hospitalized patients are given drugs that cause serious adverse reactions for a total of 2.74 million serious adverse drug reactions. About 128,000 people die from drugs prescribed to them. This makes prescription drugs a major health risk, ranking 4th with stroke as a leading cause of death. The European Commission estimates that adverse reactions from prescription drugs cause 200,000 deaths; so together, about 328,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe die from prescription drugs each year. — “New Prescription Drugs: A Major Health Risk With Few Offsetting Advantages”, Donald W. Light, Harvard University, June 27th, 2014; ethics.harvard.edu

AZOTH – THE ELIX OF LIFE

The more likely reason the Freemasons chose the caduceus as the symbol for their pharmaceuticals is its link to alchemy and the alchemical Azoth: the symbol of which was the caduceus. Alchemy is an ancient practice and the forerunner of chemistry. It was imbued with the occult and the pursuit of not only a “Universal elixir” but the ability to transform matter into another form — such as base metals into gold. In his book Transcendental Magic, Eliphas Levi wrote:

The Azoth or Universal Medicine is, for the soul, supreme reason and absolute justice… Sulfur, Mercury, and Salt, which, volatilized and fixed alternately, compose the Azoth of the sages. —wikipedia.org

Indeed, the entire Enlightenment period, fomented by these secret societies, was based on the worship of the “god of reason”, which led to the French Revolution, and today, to the Global Revolution unfolding by the hour that Pope Leo XIII, Our Lady of Fatima, and the Scriptures warned was coming. But let’s leave aside the philosophical positions of Freemasonry and understand the roots of this “sorcery” (ie. pharmakeia).

The origins go back to the time when Moses ascended Mount Sinai to receive the ten commandments. But in his absence, the people engaged in idolatry, worshipping a golden calf. It was at that time that a second, diabolical “revelation” was given to some of the Israelites.

There was the written Law of Moses received atop Sinai, but there was also the oral tradition acquired by seventy elders who came to the base of the mountain but were forbidden to proceed farther. The Pharisees said these seventy elders, or Sanhedrin, received a much more extensive and profound revelation than Moses, a revelation which was never written down, yet took precendent over the written law. —The Other Israel, Ted Pike; quoted in She Shall Crush Thy Head,Stephen Mahowald, p. 23

This secret “oral” tradition was known as the Kabbala.

Lucifer, the father of lies, whose work for the destruction of souls began in the Garden of Eden, now put his insidous and most grandiose plan to date into action—a plan that would lead countless souls to perdition. The cornerstone of this plan was laid with the birth of the Kabbala. —Stephen Mahowald, She Shall Crush Thy Head, p .23

Hundreds of years later during the Babylonian Captivity, the Israelites were plunged again into the midst of pagan occultists, alchemists, magicians and sorcerers.

…these occult sciences were combined with the secret mysticism of the Kabbalists… it was during that time that sects of the Scribes and the Pharisees were born. —Ibid. p. 30

This ancient Kabbalism is considered the font of Gnosticism (ie. secret knowledge) that over the centuries influenced all the major secret societies including the Manichaeists, the Knights Templar, the Rosicrucians, Illuminati, and Freemasons. American Albert Pike (a Freemason who is considered the architect of the “new world order”) attributes the practices and beliefs of the Masonic lodges directly to the Kabbala of the Talmudic Pharisees.

The Kabbala speaks of Azoth as the “river of living water” — the animating energy of the body — whereas Jesus would later identify this Living Water while He was in the presence of the Pharisees as the Holy Spirit. Perhaps Jesus was deliberately countering the diabolical lies of the secret Kabbalist sect whom He would later refer to as the “synagogue of Satan.”

[They are] those who are of the synagogue of Satan, who claim to be Jews though they are not, but are liars… (Revelation 3:9; nota bene: Satan is the “father of lies.”(John 8:44))

Freemasonry is an ideology. As such, another name for Azoth was the “Philosopher’s Stone” — a mythical substance believed to cure all diseases and prolong life indefinitely. To discover this elixir was the supreme object of alchemy. Hence, Azoth was believed by these occultists to be the “Universal Cure.”

Enter: the vaccine.

THE NEW AZOTH

Aleister Crowley, a Freemason and Satanist, called Azoth “the fluid.” Today, the billion dollar pharmaceutical industry, funded and controlled by many Freemasons, is now in complete command of the future of the entire world as mankind is being held hostage to a vaccine. We will not be “saved” without it, so says the daily indoctrination of the mainstream media. “Philanthropists” like Bill Gates have been unequivocal about this chemical savior:

For the world at large, normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population. —Bill Gates speaking to The Financial Times on April 8, 2020; 1:27 mark: youtube.com …activities, like schools… mass gatherings… until you’re widely vaccinated, those may not come back at all. —Bill Gates, interview with CBS This Morning; April 2nd, 2020; lifesitenews.com

Gates and the Freemasons he runs with are clearly obsessed with vaccines. We rarely if ever hear them speak of boosting our immunity through natural means or using the gifts in God’s creation to heal our bodies. No, the new Azoth, the “cure of all diseases” is the vaccine.

But vaccines are not only lauded as the “Universal Cure” for disease but an apparent solution for man’s other “problems”, namely, population growth.

The idea of using vaccines to covertly reduce births in the Third World is also not new. Bill Gates’ good friend, David Rockefeller and his Rockefeller Foundation were involved as early as 1972 in a major project together with WHO and others to perfect another “new vaccine.” —William Engdahl, author of “Seeds of Destruction”, engdahl.oilgeopolitics.net, “Bill Gates talks about ‘vaccines to reduce population’”, March 4th, 2010

In a 1968 annual report of The Rockefeller Foundation, it lamented that…

Very little work is in progress on immunological methods, methods such as vaccines, to reduce fertility, and much more research is required if a solution is to be found here. — “The Presidents Five-Year Review, Annual Report 1968, p. 52; view pdf here

Gates himself is on record as suggesting that vaccines will play a central role in reducing population growth.

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. —TED talk, February 20th, 2010; cf. the 4:30 mark

Why? Consider that Azoth is held to be the “mysterious evolutionary force responsible for the drive towards physical and spiritual perfection.” In other words, vaccines are a convenient tool for eugenics: the purification (ie. perfection) of the human race — what Pope John Paul II called the “conspiracy against life” that weeds out, most especially, the vulnerable leaving only ‘the perfected.' It’s no surprise, then, that Bill Gates is the son of a Planned Parenthood director — an organization whose founder, Margaret Sanger, openly promoted eugenics.

You just read the words of these Freemasons who are funding the vaccines about to be rolled out to the world. Yet, to point this out is routinely called “conspiracy theory.” As such, the mainstream media has effectively bullied and brainwashed the general public into believing that their words, publicly stated, mean nothing. It is outrageous, we are told, to even suggest that Gates and the Rockefellers mean what they said — even though there are published studies of actual vaccines used to successfully control fertility (such as here and here). No, what is outrageous is that the vaccines about to be injected into the veins of the public en masse have been approved by governments even before clinical trials have been completed or peer-reviewed, and the long-term impact on the public fully known. Case in point: a document distributed to health care professionals in the U.K. on Pfizer’s new vaccine explicitly states:

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility. —4.6 “Fertility”, gov.uk The new messianists, in seeking to transform mankind into a collective being disconnected from his Creator, will unknowingly bring about the destruction of the greater portion of mankind. They will unleash unprecedented horrors: famines, plagues, wars, and ultimately Divine Justice. In the beginning they will use coercion to further reduce population, and then if that fails they will use force. —Michael D. O’Brien, Globalization and the New World Order, March 17th, 2009

THE RUSH TO MARKET

Hence, what is a surprise and shock to many in the medical community is the speed with which governments are trying to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine to the entire world for a virus that has a recovery rate of over 99% for those under 69 years and virtually a 100% rate for those under 20, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Vaccines normally take 10 – 15 years to reach the market before they are deemed “safe”, and even then, the documented trail of tears they have left is remarkable — from sterilized women, to paralysis, to autism, to death, to an explosion of auto-immune diseases, especially in children. The United States has a National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program that as of today has paid out $4.5 billion to compensate people who have been injured by vaccination. That so few people, including doctors, know of this fund is a clear sign of how effective the propaganda of the mainstream media and “fact-checkers” has been to create the illusion that vaccines are safe and “settled science.” Ironically, the Greek poet Homer described the caduceus as “possessing the ability to charm the eyes of men”… or, as St. John said, “lead the nations astray.”

For humanity has come to the point where, without blinking, we are injecting the chemicals of billion dollar corporations into babies’ arms without blinking — and then turning a blind eye to the veritable explosion of auto-immune diseases in many of the same children. ABC News reported as far back as 2008 that the “rise in child chronic illness could swamp health care.” It’s not a matter of being an “anti-vaxxer” — a label used as a convenient and cowardly way to dismiss the legitimate and documented evidence of the increasing health costs of expanding vaccination schedules — but of protecting the health of others. I won’t repeat what I have carefully documented in The Pandemic of Control.

What is equally disturbing is that vaccine manufacturers aren’t a neutral public health service. These are private for-profit corporations, and even the scientists within the CDC and other governmental health bodies who help design them, are raking in billions — and they aren’t even liable in several countries for anything that goes wrong. In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that government licensed vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” and, thus, pharmaceutical corporations should not be liable for vaccine injuries and deaths. In the U.K., the government has granted pharmaceutical giant Pfizer a legal indemnity protecting it from being sued for its new coronavirus vaccine, just days away.

And just how much do these “great men of the earth” stand to make?

Pfizer and BioNTech have set the initial price at $19.50 a dose, which comes to $39 per patient (since each vaccine requires a two-dose regimen), in its $1.95 billion contract with the federal government as part of Operation Warp Speed… Moderna, which has developed a competing mRNA vaccine, received nearly $1 billion from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and has a $1.5 billion contract for 100 million doses, bringing its price to around $50 per patient or $25 a dose. —Forbes, November 23rd, 2020

Gates, for example, has invested over $10 billion into global organizations promoting vaccines. “We feel there’s been over a 20-to-1 return,” he told CNBC news. Hermes must be salivating. But again, why the rush?

Mercury was thought to be the god of speed. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence that the United States has unveiled “Operation Warp Speed”, a highly secretive military vaccination programme for the entire nation. And perhaps it’s just coincidence that the new experimental vaccines being rolled out are “particularly suited to speedy development.” Indeed, Moderna designed its vaccine in just two days in January before some people had even heard of the coronavirus.

But it’s not just the speed of this vaccine that has concerned doctors and scientists all over the globe, but the way their profession has changed virtually overnight.

The post-Covid pseudo-medical order has not only destroyed the medical paradigm I faithfully practised as a medical doctor last year… it has inverted it. I do not recognize the government apocalypse in my medical reality. The breath-taking speed and ruthless efficiency with which the media-industrial complex have co-opted our medical wisdom, democracy and government to usher in this new medical order is a revolutionary act. —an anonymous U.K. physician known as “The Covid Physician”

It’s medical “shock and awe” — using speed to overwhelm and push through an agenda.

THE PERFECT AZOTH

While over 200 vaccines are being developed to combat the coronavirus, the ones that have been approved are called RNA vaccines, a new and controversial technology.

An RNA vaccine or mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine is a type of vaccine that transfects molecules of synthetic RNA into human cells. Once inside the cells, the RNA functions as mRNA, and the cells then make the foreign protein that would normally be produced by the pathogen (e.g. a virus), or by cancer cells. These protein molecules then stimulate an adaptive immune response that teaches the body to destroy any pathogen, or cancer cells, with the protein. The mRNA molecule is coated with a drug delivery vehicle, usually PEGylated lipid nanoparticles, to protect the fragile mRNA strands, and aid their absorption into the human cells. —Wikipedia.org

“In other words, the body’s own cells become vaccine-making factories,” says the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. Put another way, the human body will become itself a “river of living water” — an Azoth factory.

It is the secret soul of Nature, given the name of Azoth. It is alchemy: the driving force behind all regeneration or metamorphosis, the heart and meaning of Chymical [Chemical] Philosophy. — “The Call of Azoth” by Br. Serephah; innergarden.org; please note, this is not a Christian website

Look again at the caduceus. The spiralling double-snakes ironically look like a strand of DNA, which contains the “code” that determines the genetic makeup of an organism. At present, there is a debate raging as to whether or not these new vaccines interfere with the human genome. Theoretically, the answer is no; while they modify the cell, they’re not supposed to enter the nucleus. But what a Harvard study warned about in 2011 continues to be the vocal concerns of scientists around the world today regarding this barely tested technology:

Potential side effects could include chronic inflammation, because the vaccine continuously stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies. Other concerns include the possible integration of plasmid DNA into the body’s host genome, resulting in mutations, problems with DNA replication, triggering of autoimmune responses, and activation of cancer-causing genes. — “DNA Vaccines: Scientific and Ethical Barriers to the Vaccines of the Future”, Audrey Zhang, November 15th, 2011; Harvard College Global Health Review

The most disturbing concerns are what could happen further down the road when recipients come in contact with other viruses, what is known as a “paradoxical immune response.” Adverse reactions, including death, have occurred after vaccines seemed promising at first. A most recent case involved the vaccine for dengue, a debilitating viral disease in the tropics. It wasn’t until after 700,000 people were injected and six years of clinical studies were done that the vaccine manufacturer, Sanofi, admitted that for “those not previously infected by dengue virus… in the longer term, more cases of severe disease could occur following vaccination upon a subsequent dengue infection.” This has led to a criminal investigation in the Philippines after the deaths of 101 schoolchildren.

In 2012, it was revealed that the 2008-09 flu vaccine was associated with increased risk for more serious H1N1 illness. Research published in the Journal of Virology also confirmed that the seasonal flu vaccine may actually weaken children’s immune systems and increase their chances of getting sick from influenza viruses not included in the vaccine. Researchers have raised the alarm that certain COVID-19 vaccines may actually leave more people vulnerable to the AID’s virus. And in January 2020, a U.S. military study revealed a 36% higher risk of contracting the coronavirus after receiving the seasonal flu shot — which is alarming given that many nursing homes received the flu vaccine just prior to outbreaks of COVID-19.

But these are the least concerning warnings from the scientific community, serious as they are…

THE WARNINGS

The evidence continues to mount that COVID-19 was manipulated in a laboratory before it was accidentally or intentionally released into the populace. Of course, the “fact-checkers” with their poker-faces say this has been “debunked” — your first clue that it hasn’t been. Instead, they cite a single study where scientists in the UK asserted that COVID-19 came from natural origins alone. However, a growing list of renowned scientists contradict their findings, including the respected Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled Hong Kong after exposing Bejing’s knowledge of the coronavirus well before reports of it emerged, stating:

…the meat market in Wuhan is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature… It comes from the lab in Wuhan. —September 11th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk

See the footnote at the end of this sentence for the long list of scientists who agree.

Dr. Igor Shepherd is an expert on bio-weapons, counter-terrorism, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness. He worked in the Communist Soviet Union before becoming a Christian and emigrating to the United States to work for the government. In an emotional address, Dr. Shepherd warns that, with what he has seen of the new vaccines, they are a threat to mankind.

I want to look 2 – 6 years from now [for adverse reactions]… I call all these vaccinations against COVID-19: biological weapons of mass destruction… global genetic genocide. And this is coming not only to the United States, but to the whole world… With these kind of vaccines, untested properly, with revolutionary technology and side-effects we don’t even know, we can expect millions of people will be gone. That’s a dream of Bill Gates and eugenics. —vaccineimpact.com, November 30th, 2020; 47:28 mark of video

While he said there is not enough evidence yet to support the rumors that these vaccines will enter the nucleus of cells to change DNA, or that they contain “nano-robots” that will upload your bio-metric data through a 5G network (according to some unsubstantiated viral videos), he quickly pointed out a dangerous nanoparticle that has been confirmed in some of the approved vaccines: polyethylene glycol (PEG). It’s a known toxin in personal care and cleaning products that is not biodegradable.

If one of the PEGylated mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 gains approval, the increased exposure to PEG will be unprecedented and potentially disastrous. —Prof. Romeo F. Quijano, M.D., Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, College of Medicine, University of the Philippines Manila; August 21st, 2020; bulatlat.com

The RNA vaccine from manufacturer Moderna, funded in part by Bill Gates and being readied for distribution in Canada and elsewhere, uses PEG. They even state in their prospectus:

Our LNPs could contribute, in whole or in part, to one or more of the following: immune reactions, infusion reactions, complement reactions, opsonation reactions, antibody reactions… or some combination thereof, or reactions to the PEG… —November 9th, 2018; Moderna Prospectus

Dr. Igor warned that this alone will affect future generations with “disastrous” consequences. Days after his address, he was put on administrative leave by the Wyoming State Deputy Director of Public Health.

Dr. Igor is not alone in warning of chemical genocide. Dr. Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. is renowned for her groundbreaking research in molecular biology and virology. Her 1991 doctoral thesis revolutionized the treatment of HIV/AIDS. In just over twenty years she rose from an entry-level lab technician to become director of the lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms at the National Cancer Institute before leaving to direct the Cancer Biology program at EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals in Santa Barbara, California, and has published over 50 scientific papers. She was considered “brilliant” in her field… until she exposed in a published study how the use of animal and fetal tissues in vaccines were causing devastating chronic diseases. This, of course, put Dr. Mikovits in direct conflict with the billion dollar pharmaceutical industry and some fellow scientists driven by lucrative patents on vaccines and drug treatments (read about the incredible conflicts of interest in the CDC and health institutes that allow scientists in these public health institutions to hold patents: The Pandemic of Control). What happened next has become the subject of a massive smear campaign. Bribed to remain silent and her research pulled from Science journal, her house was raided while Dr. Mikovits was detained for five days after charges of “intellectual theft” were levelled against her. The unproven charges were eventually dropped, but Dr. Mikovits was placed under a five year gag order preventing her from taking any legal recourse “or they would find new evidence” and place her back in jail, she says.

Dr. Mikovits is blunt that she is not “anti-vaccine”, which she considers “immune therapy.” But, at personal risk, she came forward to warn of the dangers of these RNA vaccines in a documentary called Plandemic. As a former member of the media, I have never seen a more pre-prepared and coordinated attempt to discredit anyone or anything as I did Dr. Mikovits and that documentary. A simple Google search reveals page after page of hit-pieces that, by sheer volume, try to give the appearance that she must be a fraud. Why is the media so hell-bent on discrediting such a world-renowned scientist? Why, in fact, are social media presently censoring and banning other renowned scientists who question the present narrative, such as Dr. Igor? Is it because Big Pharma is massively in bed with the mainstream media, occupying a good percentage of ad time, especially during the news hour (in the U.S.)? “Fact checkers” like Snopes, Politico, Facebook, Twitter, Reuters and others are blatantly engaged in demonstrable bald-faced lies and omissions, obsessively discrediting anyone and anything who questions the narrative and main players. Frighteningly, the general public has assigned these “fact-checkers” near papal infallibility. Never before has the Western World seen such grotesque propaganda as we are now — with the stakes never so high.

There is another explanation for the rapid diffusion of the Communistic ideas now seeping into every nation, great and small, advanced and backward, so that no corner of the earth is free from them. This explanation is to be found in a propaganda so truly diabolical that the world has perhaps never witnessed its like before. It is directed from one common center. —POPE PIUS XI, Divini Redemptoris: On Atheistic Communism, n. 17

The threats, however, are now going well beyond a simple Facebook “fact-check” banner:

British and American state intelligence agencies are ‘weaponizing truth’ to quash vaccine hesitancy as both nations prepare for mass inoculations, in a recently announced ‘cyber war’ to be commanded by AI-powered arbiters of truth against information sources that challenge official narratives… Cyber tools and online tactics previously designed for use in the post-9/11 ‘war on terror’ are now being repurposed for use against information sources promoting ‘vaccine hesitancy’ and information related to COVID-19 that runs counter to their state narratives… The newly announced GCHQ ‘cyber war’ will not only take down ‘anti-vaccine propaganda’ but will also seek to ‘disrupt the operations of the cyberactors responsible for it, including encrypting their data so they cannot access it and blocking their communications with each other.’ —Whitney Webb, independent journalist; Unlimited Hangout, November 11th, 2020

However, Dr. Mikovits has the last laugh — even if her voice and others are being silenced. Since Plandemic was released, published studies and research have only confirmed her supposedly “debunked” claims. For example, she was right that ventilators are not the right go-to treatment for COVID-19 patients; she was right that Hydroxychloroquine is a highly effective treatment for COVID-19; she was right that the CDC has been inflating COVID-19 deaths, and that members of the CDC are in conflict of interest as they hold patents on vaccines, treatments and financial interests in pharmaceutical companies; and she was right that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease COVID-19 has most likely been engineered.

And like Dr. Igor, she claims that RNA vaccines have the potential to kill tens of millions of people — not by a lethal injection, per se, but by triggering dormant or “XMRV retroviruses” already in a person’s blood stream from previous vaccines or contaminated blood supplies and future booster shots. As you’ve already read above, “vaccine interference” is already well-documented as a catastrophic consequence and goes to the heart of Dr. Mikovit’s groundbreaking research on HIV and auto-immune conditions. Dr. Joseph Mercola interviewed Dr. Mikovits and summarizes the complex science:

…she doesn’t believe SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of COVID-19 but merely serves to activate or wake up a dormant XMRV infection. To support her assertion, she states that COVID-19 patients have the same cytokine signature as the gammaretrovirus XMRV, which she published many years ago… The XMRV retrovirus is actually the virus that has the same cytokine storm signature as COVID-19, not coronaviruses, which are far more benign. — “Judy Mikovits Suggests Retroviruses Play a Role in COVID-19”, May 24th, 2020; mercola.com

It’s that “storm” that we are hearing about in the news, particularly in nursing homes, where there are the most deaths.

Vaccine safety activist, Del Bigtree, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., won a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for vaccine safety violations. He warned of the dangers of future mutation of the virus and its reaction with the vaccine:

…[Dr.] Tony Fauci is saying publicly that there’s a chance this could make people more sick. So we’ve got to be very careful… What happens if they… put out the vaccine… Bill Gates gets his wish and Tony Fauci, that everyone is forced to take it around the world, then all of a sudden the mutation comes around and we see start seeing it trigger this antibody immune enhancement in people that are vaccinated. The only problem now is that we’ve all gotten the vaccine, and now we’re not having a 0.1 to 0.3% death rate — it’s 20 percent or 30 percent… You could honestly wipe out our species with a vaccine that was rushed to market, that didn’t do proper safety testing… They’re putting two of the most dangerous words together in every article about this vaccine: “rushing” and “science.” —Del Bigtree, interview with Joni, 4:11 mark

There’s that “god of speed” again.

Senator Kennedy is the founder of the Children’s Health Defense advocating vaccine safety. He warns that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading President Donald Trump’s COVID response, has bypassed animal tests and allowed trials to go straight to human testing, ignoring historical lessons of seemingly successful vaccines suddenly gone awry.

You really need to test on animals first to make sure that whatever the vaccine is that we don’t get that, you know, that really great immune response followed by lethal infections. And it’s very, very strange to me, and it seems almost criminally reckless, that Anthony Fauci is allowing these companies to skip animal trials… —Interview with Joni, 3:11 mark; youtube.com

In a recent interview with American commentator Laura Ingraham, renowned microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., who has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate, was equally blunt:

Ingraham: So you think the COVID-19 vaccine is unnecessary? Bhakdi: I think it’s downright dangerous. And I warn you, if you go along these lines, you are going to go to your doom. —December 3rd, 2020; americanthinker.com



Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center and Courses4Mastery , which provides online education and training regarding all aspects of vaccines and vaccination. In an interview with LondonReal TV host, Brian Rose, she likewise sounds the alarm on rushing this vaccine to the general population.

We’re kind of figuring out [COVID-19] in real-time, and yet, they’re full-steam ahead, hammer down, get this vaccine out there as fast as we can. It’s horrific.

Rose then asks about Dr. Judy Mikovit’s ominous warnings and presses on the motives of the industry.

Rose: Surely Bill Gates and Fauci and even the pharmaceutical industry doesn’t want that many deaths on their hands, I mean, they wouldn’t want that to happen or… Tenpenny: They have no liability. Rose: But still, I mean still they obviously don’t want that to happen, right? Do they just not know any better? Tenpenny: They can read the literature just like I can, Brian. Rose: They’re just evil, horrible people? Like, I’m just trying to understand their motivations… Tenpenny: Well, one of the things we kind of try not to talk about in the vaccine world is the eugenics movement…. —LondonReal.tv, May 15th, 2020; freedomplatform.tv

Senior Counsel to the Supreme Court of India, Dr. Colin Gonsalves, who oversaw the dengue damage in his country, likewise questions the “philanthropy” of the globalists that mainstream media cheerfully defend.

The worst thing is that they’re taken as philanthropists whereas what this actually is, is the acquisition of political and financial power. And I think the second most populace country with 1.3 billion people [India] is going to be a good base for pharmaceutical companies to make a killing — and also kill a lot of people in the process. —Dr. Colin Gonsalves; Plandemic II – Indoctrination video; 55:02 mark

Given such dire warnings from all corners of the globe, on December 1, 2020, ex-Pfizer head of respiratory research, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and lung specialist, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, filed an application with the European Medicine Agency responsible for EU-wide drug approval, calling for the immediate suspension of all SARS CoV 2 vaccine studies. They cite “significant safety concerns expressed by an increasing number of renowned scientists against the vaccine and the study design.”

In fact, after viewing clinical trial protocols of Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, former Harvard Professor William A. Haseltine shockingly observes that their vaccines are only aimed at reducing symptoms, not stopping the spread of infection. “It appears that these trials are intended to pass the lowest possible barrier of success,” he flatly states.

And yet, the march toward vaccinating the world goes on with increasing pressure that it will be mandatory in order to participate again in society.

We can’t force someone to take a vaccine… What we can do is to say, sometimes for access or ease of getting into certain settings, if you don’t have vaccination then you’re not allowed into that setting without other protection materials. —Dr. David Williams, Ontario, Canada Chief Medical Officer; December 4th, 2020; CPAC; twitter.com

THE GREAT RESET

All of this may seem surreal to the reader. In fact, some of you may be experiencing the “Semmelweis reflex”:

This term describes the knee-jerk revulsion with which the press, the medical and scientific community, and allied financial interests greet new scientific evidence that contradicts an established scientific paradigm. The reflex can be particularly fierce in cases where new scientific information suggests that established medical practices are actually harming public health. —Foreword, Robert F. Kennedy Jr; Heckenlively, Kent; Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science, p. 13, Kindle Edition

But are these warnings just crazy “conspiracy theory”? On the contrary, we’ve been told repeatedly (and falsely) for decades now that the planet is overcrowded, that man-man global warming is going to destroy the earth in [ten] years, and that we must, therefore, quickly reduce the world’s population. These aren’t the ramblings of madmen in dark corners but the doctrines now taught at universities.

Society globally has to collectively decide that we need to drastically lower our population very quickly. More of us need to move to optimal areas at higher density and let parts of the planet recover. Folks like us have to be forced to be materially poorer, at least in the short term. We also need to invest a lot more in creating technologies to produce and distribute food without eating up more land and wild species. It’s a very tall order. —Arne Mooers, a Simon Fraser University biodiversity professor and a co-author of the study: Approaching a state-shift in Earth’s biosphere; TerraDaily, June 11th, 2012

They are the conclusions of global think-tanks like The Club of Rome:

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself. —Alexander King & Bertrand Schneider. The First Global Revolution, p. 75, 1993.

They are implied by radical environmentalists…

Human beings, as a species, have no more value than slugs. —John Davis, editor of Earth First Journal; from Hope of the Wicked, Ted Flynn, p. 373

…and they are encouraged by world leaders.

If I were reincarnated, I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels. —Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, leader of the World Wildlife Fund, quoted in “Are You Ready for Our New Age Future?” Insiders Report, American Policy Center, December 1995 Depopulation should be the highest priority of U.S. foreign policy towards the Third World. — former U.S. Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, National Security Memo 200, April 24, 1974, “Implications of world wide population growth for U.S. security & overseas interests”; National Security Council’s Ad Hoc Group on Population Policy

This briefing was published on the United States Department of Defense website. I have read it there with my own eyes, but the document has been moved twice now.

There are some reports, for example, that some countries have been trying to construct something like an Ebola Virus, and that would be a very dangerous phenomenon, to say the least… some scientists in their laboratories [are] trying to devise certain types of pathogens that would be ethnic specific so that they could just eliminate certain ethnic groups and races; and others are designing some sort of engineering, some sort of insects that can destroy specific crops. Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. So there are plenty of ingenious minds out there that are at work finding ways in which they can wreak terror upon other nations. It’s real, and that’s the reason why we have to intensify our efforts, and that’s why this is so important. —Secretary of Defense, William S. Cohen, April 28, 1997, 8:45 AM EDT, Department of Defense; see www.defense.gov; alternative: educate-yourself.org

In this regard, COVID-19 and “climate change”, say the very same globalists, are merely tools that provide the perfect “opportunity” to leap forward into a “Great Reset” and transhumanist “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” But this global revolution is precisely what Pope Leo XIII said it would be: “the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism.”

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is literally, as they say, a transformative revolution, not just in terms of the tools that you will use to modify your environment, but for the first time in human history to modify human beings themselves. —Dr. Miklos Lukacs de Pereny, research professor of science and technology policy at Universidad San Martin de Porres in Peru; November 25th, 2020; lifesitenews.com

Thus, Benedict XVI warned about the misuse of new technologies and so-called “advancement”:

The darkness enshrouding God and obscuring values is the real threat to our existence and to the world in general. If God and moral values, the difference between good and evil, remain in darkness, then all other “lights”, that put such incredible technical feats within our reach, are not only progress but also dangers that put us and the world at risk. —Easter Vigil Homily, April 7th, 2012 …we must not underestimate the disturbing scenarios that threaten our future, or the powerful new instruments that the “culture of death” has at its disposal. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Caritas in Veritate, n. 75

I have not written this to scare anyone, no more than Benedict was trying to be sensational. We know that God has provided a refuge to protect His people in the times ahead, as difficult as they may be (see The Refuge For Our Times). Rather, this article constitutes one of the final warnings of this writing apostolate that began some fifteen years ago. This is Our 1942. The “Moishies” of the world have given their final cries as humanity is moving into the final stages of The Great Corralling — the end game of the Masonic agenda.

All they needed was the Caduceus Key, the new Azoth, to bring us there.

…after all we have been through it isn’t enough just to go back to normal… to think that life can go on as it was before the plague; and it will not. Because history teaches us that events of this magnitude—wars, famines, plagues; events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has—they do not just come and go. They are more often than not the trigger for an acceleration of social and economic change… —Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Conservative Party speech, October 6th, 2020; conservatives.com This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a “reset”. —Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Global News, Sept. 29th, 2020; Youtube.com, 2:05 mark This isn’t a vaccine story. This is a population management story. —David E. Martin, Ph.D. U.S., National Intelligence Analyst; Plandemic II – Indoctrination



Two years ago, my wife and I felt strongly that we were to create a means to help our readers with not only their spiritual but physical health. Now we understand why. As Divine Providence would have it, shortly before COVID-19 broke out, my wife Lea was developing a new website to help readers apply God’s solutions to many of our health problems. As His Word says,

God makes the earth yield healing herbs which the prudent should not neglect. (Sirach 38:4) Their fruit is used for food, and their leaves for healing.

(Ezekiel 47:12) …the leaves of the trees serve as medicine for the nations. (Rev 22:2)

See Lea’s site here: thebloomcrew.com.

(Note: I’m sorry to say this, but Women of Grace and the National Catholic Register have done a horrible disservice to God’s creation at a time when we need it the most. The ill-researched and unfounded claims that “essential oils” are akin to witchcraft or are “new age” is utter nonsense and woeful “journalism.” My direct response, read: The Real Witchcraft.)

