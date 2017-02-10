

FEW writings have ever led me to the point of tears, as this one has. Three years ago, the Lord put it on my heart to write about The Great Poisoning. Since then, the poisoning of our world has only increased exponentially. The bottom line is that much of what we consume, drink, breathe, bathe and clean with, is toxic. The health and well-being of people all over the world are being compromised as cancer rates, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, allergies, auto-immune conditions and drug-resistant diseases continue to sky-rocket at alarming rates. And the cause of much of this is within an arm’s length of most people.

As the Mass readings this week reflect on Genesis and God’s “good” creation, it seems that this is an apt time to write about these things, about what man has done with the earth endowed to him. This is a very sober writing. The positive you can take from it is the possibility of making changes that can potentially turn your health around. (Yes, I care about more than just your soul! For “your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you.”)

This is a comprehensive overview in order to give you the “big picture.” To be certain, there are many things I’ve left out in order to keep this to a reasonable length. The conclusion will put everything in an eschatological light because, ultimately at its roots, this is a spiritual poisoning unlike anything the world has ever known….

CONTEXT: THE GREAT POISONER

The context of this writing is as important as are the concerns within, because it is almost unbelievable what I am about to address here. In fact, by the time you get to the end of this article, you might even be mad—which is why I have heavily referenced and linked every topic to credible scientific sources.

If we understand that humanity has come to the end of an era (not the end of the world), then the extremes that we are seeing manifest all over the world in politics, society and nature will make more sense. That is, this article is really just exposing yet one more dimension of a centuries old diabolical plan.

Jesus described Satan as…

…a murderer from the beginning [who] does not stand in truth, because there is no truth in him. When he tells a lie, he speaks in character, because he is a liar and the father of lies. (John 8:44)

In a just a few words, Our Lord gave a heads up as to the modus operandi that Satan would employ over the next twenty centuries. That is, that fallen angel would lie to humanity so as to slowly ensnare it, and eventually destroy mankind through deception. Obviously, much of that plan has come to fruition as our generation has embraced abortion, euthanasia, contraception, and legal suicide as the “catch-all” solution to pregnancy, sickness, old age, and depression.

You belong to your father the devil and you willingly carry out your father’s desires. (John 8:44)

But it’s more than that—much more—because not everyone wants to die or take another’s life. The very food we eat, the land we till, the water we drink, the air we breathe, the instruments we use… they too have been compromised as the fruit of a general embrace of anti-human philosophies such as materialism, atheism, Darwinism, etc. that have relegated man to a mere particle of matter with no underlying purpose other than finding pleasure in the moment—or eliminated suffering at all costs. And this means sometimes eliminating man himself.

The deterioration of nature is in fact closely connected to the culture that shapes human coexistence: when “human ecology” is respected within society, environmental ecology also benefits. Just as human virtues are interrelated, such that the weakening of one places others at risk, so the ecological system is based on respect for a plan that affects both the health of society and its good relationship with nature… If there is a lack of respect for the right to life and to a natural death, if human conception, gestation and birth are made artificial, if human embryos are sacrificed to research, the conscience of society ends up losing the concept of human ecology and, along with it, that of environmental ecology… Herein lies a grave contradiction in our mentality and practice today: one which demeans the person, disrupts the environment and damages society. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Caritas in Veritate “Charity in Truth”, n. 51

THE FOOD WE EAT

In just a couple of generations, much of the Western world has shifted from growing its own food on family farms to now depending upon a handful of mega-corporations to feed them. The problem is that most corporations have at heart profits and shareholders, and that means producing the most attractive product at the least possible cost. Thus, the competitive nature of the food industry has often made “taste” and “appearance” the driving factor for what lands on the shelves—not always what’s best for the body. Few consider this and just assume that, if they can buy it, well, it must be “safe.” In many cases, it’s quite the opposite.

Most of what you buy on the outer aisles of a grocery store are fruit, vegetables, dairy, meats and grains. But all those other aisles in between are mostly processed foods where chemicals, preservatives, sugar, and artificial color and flavoring are added to make products more tantalizing and to have a longer shelf life. The problem is that many of these additives are very harmful.

Sugar

I remember sitting beside a doctor on a flight home. He said, “The two most addictive substances are nicotine and sugar.” He compared sugar to cocaine, pointing to the cravings, mood alteration, and other adverse side effects sugar causes. Indeed, one study found sugar to be more addictive than cocaine.

Refined white sugar or glucose and high-fructose (corn syrup) are often among the top three ingredients in the majority of processed foods, even those you wouldn’t expect. But now sugar is being “outed” by research as a major cause in obesity, diabetes, heart damage or failure, depletion of brain power, and shorter lifespans. As much as 40 percent of U.S. healthcare expenditures are for issues directly related to the excess consumption of sugar. Moreover, sugar is now being tagged in several studies as one of the top causes of cancer. In fact, cancer cells feed on sugar—one of the first things someone with cancer should cut out of their diet.

The bad news is that nearly everything processed has added sugar, including many fruit juices or “health” waters. Did you know that when a product says “natural flavor”, it can still contain synthetic and harmful chemicals?

The only way to avoid sugar-loaded foods is to start reading ingredients and eating more raw foods, or those made without added refined sugars. If the label says, “Sugar” or “Fructose/Glucose”, you are buying another dose of potentially bad health while keeping the sugar cravings going. But rejecting these sugars also means that you’ll be passing by a majority of foods in the grocery store, and nearly everything at the local corner-store. That’s how sugar-addicted we have become.

Milk and fruits contain lactose, which is a natural sugar your body can metabolize. The higher your blood sugar level the higher your risk of cancer, which is why exercise (which improves insulin and leptin sensitivity, and thus blood sugar levels) has been shown to be associated with lower cancer rates.

Artificial Sweetners

Many think that “low” or “zero” calorie drinks, condiments, or foods are a safer alternative to sugar-loaded foods. They are, in fact, just as or more dangerous.

Artificial sweetners like sucralose (Splenda) and aspartame (which also goes by the names Nutrasweet and Equal) are not as “sweet” as many think. Health researcher and activist, Dr. Joseph Mercola, details how the approval process for aspartame was riddled with scandal, bribes, and other shady dealings within the pharmaceutical industry, large American corporations, and the FDA.

The bottom line is that these sweetners can not only confuse your metabolism, generating sugar cravings and sugar dependence that actually lead to weight gain, but are linked to a host of health problems including leukemia. The Center for Science in the Public Interest has downgraded their safety rating of sucralose (Splenda) from “caution” to “avoid.” However, sucralose, which is promoted in many products today to get that “0% Sugar” label, has been found to increase blood glucose and insulin levels, damage gut health and beneficial bacteria, and release harmful chemicals when used in cooking. As for aspartame, Mercola writes that it “has become one of the most potentially dangerous and controversial food additives in human history,” having been shown in studies to be linked to brain tumors, cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, depression, eye problems, insomnia, and a host of other complications. But it’s still sold in soda, chewing gum, and many other products.

Meat & Dairy Products

Dairy products such as cheese and milk can be a healthy food source. But not always. Today, the way milk and cheese are processed, that is, through pasteurization, is causing troubling health issues for a number of people. In our household, we refer to store-bought milk as “dead white stuff” as many of the healthy benefits in raw milk, such as enzymes and good bacteria, are destroyed through pasteurization. One study of 8000 children found that kids who drank raw milk were 41 percent less likely to develop asthma and about 50 percent less likely to develop hay fever than children who drank store-bought (pasteurized) milk. Some people have an allergic-like reaction to the dead bacteria that remains in pasteurized products, not the actually milk itself.

Moreover, many dairy producers raise their cattle in confined animal feeding operations (CAFO’s), and as a result, these animals are given large quantities of antibiotics, vaccines, and other potentially toxic drugs to prevent the diseases that would normally overtake them as a result of living in overcrowded conditions. Unfortunately, those chemicals and toxins can be passed onto the consumer. Scientists have detected as many as 20 painkillers, antibiotics and growth hormones in samples of cow’s milk. Canadian dairy producers, however, are not permitted to add synthetic growth hormones or antibiotics to their dairy cattle, though of course, the milk is still pasteurized thus losing many key benefits.

Many people have left behind health issues, including allergic reactions to milk, by drinking it raw. But be careful—you’re more likely to be prosecuted for buying raw milk than buying cigarettes that contain over a thousand chemicals and 600 ingredients. Ironically, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows there are about 412 confirmed cases of people getting ill from pasteurized milk each year, while only about 116 illnesses a year are linked to raw milk.

Fruit & Vegetables.

Fruit and vegetables are essential for the body… but not so beneficial when sprayed with pesticides, herbicides and fungicides which are linked to infertility, birth defects, miscarriages and stillbirths, learning disorders and aggression, nerve damage, and cancer. For instance, “Strawberries tested by scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2009 and 2014 bore an average of 5.75 different pesticides per sample, compared to 1.74 pesticides per sample for all other produce.” For a list of the Environmental Working Group’s shopping guide on pesticides, see ewg.org (and their “dirty dozen” list). The key is to buy organic fruit and vegetables to avoid these chemicals and genetic tampering.

Oils and Margarine

Trans fats or hydrogenated oils (hardened oils) are linked to several health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, raising “bad” cholesterol in the body while lowering the “good”, and even loss of memory. Junk food, such as potato chips and candy bars, fried foods, crackers, mayonnaise, margarine, many salad dressings, pre-made cookies, microwave meals, etc. means you are likely consuming these dangerous fats.

Conventional cooking oils such as corn, soy, safflower, and canola should be avoided also because, when heated, these omega-6-rich oils are highly susceptible to heat damage. They become highly unstable causing them to oxidize and create toxins such as aldehydes, which are linked to Alzheimer’s and gastric problems.

Butter is far safer than margarine. About 90% of margarine comes from genetically modified canola, and is said to be “one molecule away from being a plastic.” Its “polyunsaturated fat is a prime source of DNA-disrupting free radicals, thyroid-killing omega-6 fatty acids and metabolism-squashing inflammation… Erucic acid, the fatty acid in canola, causes heart damage in rats.” Coconut oil, on the other hand, is safe when heated and is emerging as a food with tremendous health benefits.

GMO’s and Glyphosate

One of the most dangerous trends in modern times is the introduction of genetically modified (GM) foods. In 2009, The American Academy Of Environmental Medicine called for an immediate moratorium on genetically modified foods citing that “there is more than a casual association between GM foods and adverse health effects” and that “GM foods pose a serious health risk in the areas of toxicology, allergy and immune function, reproductive health, and metabolic, physiologic and genetic health.” With a growing body of evidence, the Institute for Responsible Technology says it is irrefutable that genetically modified foods are causing serious damage to animals and humans.

I can say with absolute confidence that there is irrefutable and overwhelming evidence that genetically engineered foods are harmful and that they are not being evaluated properly by the governments of India, United States, the European Union, or anywhere in the world. This is one of the most dangerous technologies ever introduced on Earth, and it’s being deployed in our food supply. It is madness! — Jeffrey Smith, GMO expert and founder of the Institute for Responsible Technology and author of Seeds of Deception and Genetic Roulette; see Poison on a Platter

One alarming danger about GMO’s is they are often produced with the use of Glyphosate (eg. Roundup), one of the world’s most widely used herbicides in both farm and home applications to control weeds. Glyphosate residue from Roundup now contaminates more than 80% of the US food supply and has been linked to over 32 modern diseases and health conditions. (Note that high fructose corn syrup used in thousands of products comes from genetically modified corn that has most often been sprayed, of course, with Glyphosate). Touted as “safe” by its creator, Monsanto (one of the most controversal chemical producers on the planet ), Glyphosate residue found in foods has been linked to impaired gastrointestinal function, which leads to “obesity, diabetes, heart disease, depression, autism, infertility, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.” The photo below is of rats who developed tumours after being fed Roundup-tolerant genetically modified maize in a controlled test.

Other studies have shown this herbicide to induce breast cancer cells, create anti-biotic resistant bacteria, and possibly be “the most important factor in the development of multiple chronic diseases and conditions” such as autism, allergies, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, depression, and so on. New research reveals that glyphosate damages the beneficial bacteria in the guts of honeybees and makes them more prone to deadly infections. The disturbing global decline in honeybees—an insect that is crucial in the pollination of food crops—is being attributed in part to this poisoning.

New studies in 2018 reveal that the “formulation” of herbicides like Roundup may present the greatest harm, more than the primary agent alone. According to an internal Monsanto executive’s email from 2002:

Glyphosate is OK but the formulated product … does the damage. —baumhedlundlaw.com

The list of potential horrors that genetic modification and its accompanying toxins may, and already are producing, is “apocalyptic” in its own right, and is perhaps the most dangerous human experiment ever undertaken.

…a sober look at our world shows that the degree of human intervention, often in the service of business interests and consumerism, is actually making our earth less rich and beautiful, ever more limited and grey, even as technological advances and consumer goods continue to abound limitlessly. We seem to think that we can substitute an irreplaceable and irretrievable beauty with something which we have created ourselves. —POPE FRANCIS, Laudato si “Praise be to You”, n. 34

Water

One of the most disturbing trends to emerge is the pollution of the world’s drinking supply. As reported in the New York Times, “Radon, arsenic and nitrates are common pollutants in drinking water, and trace amounts of drugs including antibiotics and hormones have also been found….” Fire-fighting foam, farm fertilizer run-off, toxins from aging city pipes, mercury, fluoride, chloramine, pharmaceutical drugs, and even contraceptive hormones are contaminating water to the point where run-off into lakes and streams is affecting acquatic life such that male fish are being “feminized.”

It’s the first thing that I’ve seen as a scientist that really scared me. It’s one thing to kill a river. It’s another thing to kill nature. If you’re messing with the hormonal balance in your aquatic community, you’re going deep down. You’re twiddling with how life proceeds. —Biologist John Woodling,Catholic Online , August 29, 2007

As Brazilian activist and writer Julio Severo points out, contraception also results in “micro-abortions”:

...rivers have become deposits of annihilated lives. Hundreds of millions of women use pills and other birth-control devices that provoke micro-abortions that end flushed in toilets, and then into rivers. —Julio Severo, article “Rivers of Blood”, December 17, 2008, LifeSiteNews.com

The water we cook with, we bathe in, we drink, is tainted with the “blood” of these murdered individuals.

The pollution of our water supply, not to mention its waste, is also leading to a greater scarcity of water. Pope Francis warned that “it is also conceivable that the control of water by large multinational businesses may become a major source of conflict in this century.”

There is more that I can say here regarding what we consume. But I’ve said enough such that the conclusion should be obvious: what God has created for us “naturally” to eat and drink is still what is best and safest for our bodies. Speaking to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Blessed Pope Paul VI highlighted the “urgent need of a radical change in the conduct of humanity if it wishes to assure its survival,” adding that:

The most extraordinary scientific progress, the most astounding technical feats and the most amazing economic growth, unless accompanied by authentic moral and social progress, will in the long run go against man. —Address to FAO on the 25th Anniversary of its Institution, November, 16th, 1970, n. 4

POISONING THE ENVIRONMENT

Account must also be taken of the pollution produced by residue, including dangerous waste present in different areas. Each year hundreds of millions of tons of waste are generated, much of it non-biodegradable, highly toxic and radioactive, from homes and businesses, from construction and demolition sites, from clinical, electronic and industrial sources. The earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth. —POPE FRANCIS, Laudato si “Praise be to You”, n. 21

Air

According to the World Health Organization, “An estimated 12.6 million people died as a result of living or working in an unhealthy environment in 2012—nearly 1 in 4 of total global deaths” with “air pollution” being one of the major factors. Exposure to higher levels of air pollution, such as traffic and industrial pollution for as little as one to two months, has been found to increase risk of diabetes, inflammation, and higher cholesterol.

Oceans

The oceans have not been spared either. Over-fishing, industrial run-off, and dumping have begun to alter the chemistry of the ocean. Scientists are reporting that a “toxic slime” is forming that is beginning to destroy sea life, including coral reefs, which sustain 25% of all ocean life.

According to one study, there are over 5 trillion plastic pieces weighing over 250,000 tons afloat at sea. Even marine organisms 10km deep have been found to have ingested plastic fragments. A United Nations report says that there are 46,000 pieces of plastic per every square mile of ocean. These break into smaller pieces, which are then introduced into the food chain. Exacerbating the problem is that plastic particles act like sponges for waterborne contaminants such as PCBs, pesticides, herbicides, and other pollutants. So these plastics are not only carrying toxins around the planet, but are being ingested by marine fauna and birds. What effect this will have overall on the ocean, and higher up the food chain (on you and I), is largely unknown. But it’s already starting to kill the ocean….

Land

Of course, oceans aren’t the only dumping grounds. Land is also contaminated by our “throw-away” culture where plastics and toxins are mounting.

Is it not the same relativistic logic which justifies buying the organs of the poor for resale or use in experimentation, or eliminating children because they are not what their parents wanted? This same “use and throw away” logic generates so much waste, because of the disordered desire to consume more than what is really necessary. —POPE FRANCIS, Laudato si, n. 123

But here, I will confine myself again to the agricultural aspect of the land. The millions of tonnes of toxins sprayed not only on crops, but on soils, is beginning to have a devastating effect, whether on bee colonies, birds, or beluga whales who digest the spray or run-off of these herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides. Mass die-offs of insects, fowl and fish continue to puzzle scientists around the globe. The prophet Hosea seemed to have a vision of these truly lawless times when ethics have been set aside for profit:

Hear the word of the LORD, O people of Israel, for the LORD has a grievance against the inhabitants of the land: there is no fidelity, no mercy, no knowledge of God in the land. False swearing, lying, murder, stealing and adultery! In their lawlessness, bloodshed follows bloodshed. Therefore the land mourns, and everything that dwells in it languishes: The beasts of the field, the birds of the air, and even the fish of the sea perish. (Hosea 4:1-3)

Again, take Glyphosate as an example. It not only locks up the micronutrients in the soil but kills the microorganisms that help keep the soil balanced and “alive.” A growing body of scientific evidence has shown that the overuse of Roundup and Glyphosate is spurring an epidemic of diseases in corn, soybean, and other crops, is creating “super weeds”, and is responsible for “a sharp rise in animal infertility including a 20% failure to conceive rate among cattle and hogs and up to a 45% rate of spontaneous abortions within cattle and dairy operations.” I was speaking to a soil ecologist recently who is teaching farmers on the destruction these chemicals and plants are causing. She said that many of these producers leave her seminars “glazed over” and actually “grieving” as they awaken to the reality of what chemical farming is doing to the earth—and our future.

Man is suddenly becoming aware that by an ill-considered exploitation of nature he risks destroying it and becoming in his turn the victim of this degradation. Not only is the material environment becoming a permanent menace—pollution and refuse, new illness and absolute destructive capacity—but the human framework is no longer under man’s control, thus creating an environment for tomorrow which may well be intolerable. —POPE PAUL VI, Octogesima Adveniens, Apostlic Letter, May 14th, 1971; vatican.va

THE STEALTH POISONING

One cannot speak of The Great Poisoning of our world without highlighting these other toxins that affect nearly everyone on the planet.

Household Cleaners

“As a result of cleaners and other toxic household products, the Environmental Protection Agency reports that the air inside the typical home is 2-5 times more polluted than the air immediately outside—and in extreme cases, 100 times more contaminated.”

Four years ago, the World Health Organization warned that common household chemicals may be causing cancer, asthma, birth defects and reduced fertility because of “endocrine disrupters” in many cleaning products and solutions. Moreover, “Since 1950, learning disabilities and hyper activity in children have increased 500%. Since brain functions are at least in part a neuro-chemical process, physiological problems can be a direct result of a chemical imbalance in the brain brought on by the constant exposure to toxins and poisons that are common in the home, school and work environments by the more than 70,000 chemicals in use.”

A recent and very alarming study has found that sperm levels among Western men have fallen by more than 50% in the past forty years. While exact causes have not been determined, “scientists believe the amount of ­chemicals used in everyday products, industry and farming may be behind the crisis.”

Care Products, Cookware and Detergents

Commonly used soaps and shampoos might clean your hair and body, but they might also leave behind toxins. Whenever you shower or bathe, hot water opens up your skin pores. The 20 blood vessels, 650 sweat glands, and 1,000 nerve endings soak in the toxins that are present in shampoos and conditioners, as well as the chlorine, fluoride and whatever other chemicals may be found in city water. Unlike food, which is processed through the liver and kidneys, when toxins are absorbed through your skin, they bypass your liver and enter directly into your bloodstream and tissues. Likewise, laundry detergents contain a nasty list of toxic ingredients that can enter the body through the nose or skin, including those artificial fragrances which have been linked to various toxic effects on fish and animals, as well as allergic reactions in humans.

Again, studies show that common ingredients in shampoos, soaps, and deodorants like dioxane, diethanolamine, propylene glycol, EDTA’s, and aluminum can cause cancer, liver abnormalities, kidney damage, Alzheimer’s, and skin irritations. Parabens found in many products are known to cause metabolic, hormonal, and neurological disorders.

Nearly all commercial cosmetics have been found to contain heavy metals and toxins such as lead, arsenic, cadmium as well as titanium oxide and other metals, according to a study by Environmental Defence Canada. The buildup of heavy metals in the body can eventually lead to cancer, reproductive and developmental disorders, lung and kidney damage, neurological problems and more.

Toothpaste is not without its toxins either. Triclosan, now banned from hand soaps in the U.S., negatively impacts the thyroid and is linked to increased antibiotic resistance. However, it’s still allowed in toothpaste. That and:

• Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) (this foaming ingredient is a registered insecticide that’s linked to cancer.)

• Aspartame (converts to formaldehyde in your body and causes tissue damage.)

• Fluoride (not only does fluoride in your toothpaste not protect against tooth decay, it lowers IQ, increases mouth and throat cancer risk and causes tooth discoloration.)

• Microbeads (plastic beads that get trapped under the gums and can lead to gum disease.)

Cookware that uses “non-stick” coatings also pose a serious risk when heated beyond 400 degrees Fahrenheit or when scratched. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), used in some non-stick cookware, are known to increase the risk of certain tumors of the liver, testicles, mammary glands (breasts), and pancreas in animal tests. Likewise, researchers at Harvard University found that perfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) used in packaging, carpets, and non-stick pans are contributing to obesity, cancer, high cholesterol and immune problems.

It is recommend to use either ceramic or quality stainless steel cookware.

Pharmaceutical Drugs

It has been coined “Pharmageddon” by some due to the number of deaths and adverse effects upon the general population due to the widespread use of pharmaceutical drugs. It is a billion dollar industry that treats the symptoms, not the cause of disease. But the use of drugs, often in untested combinations, is resulting in tens of thousands of deaths each year.

A study in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that, of 62 million death certificates between 1976 to 2006, almost a quarter-million deaths were coded as having occurred in a hospital setting due to medication errors. In 2009, propelled by prescription narcotic overdoses, more people in the U.S. died from drug-related issues than car accidents. Fueling the surge in deaths are prescription pain and anxiety drugs, which are causing more fatalities than heroin and cocaine combined. Even blood pressure medication has been found to contain carcinogenic chemicals.

An estimated 450,000 preventable medication-related adverse events occur in the U.S. every year. This, while the number of children taking powerful antipsychotic drugs has nearly tripled over the last 10 to 15 years “because doctors are increasingly prescribing the drugs to treat behavior problems, a use not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.” Moreover, according to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, prescription drugs are second only to marijuana as the drug of choice for today’s teens. And now, commonly prescribed drugs are being attributed to a 50% increase in dementia risk.

Pope Benedict relates this drug epidemic to Scriptural passages from St. John’s Apocalypse:

The Book of Revelation includes among the great sins of Babylon – the symbol of the world’s great irreligious cities – the fact that it trades with bodies and souls and treats them as commodities (cf. Rev 18:13). In this context, the problem of drugs also rears its head, and with increasing force extends its octopus tentacles around the entire world – an eloquent expression of the tyranny of mammon which perverts mankind. No pleasure is ever enough, and the excess of deceiving intoxication becomes a violence that tears whole regions apart – and all this in the name of a fatal misunderstanding of freedom which actually undermines man’s freedom and ultimately destroys it. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, On the occasion of Christmas Greetings, December 20th, 2010; vatican.va

Among the most damaging of pharma-chemicals from a spiritual standpoint are contraceptives. But they are also dangerous to men and women’s health. Some birth control pills are linked to breast and cervical cancer while others to prostate cancer in men. Moreover, some birth control pills act as an abortifacient. That is, they may also destroy a newly conceived child.

Vaccines

St. Paul wrote that, “where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.” So whenever you hear people being called “haters” or “deniers” for questioning “settled” scientific conclusions (which is what science should always do), you can bet the Spirit of the Lord is almost always not in it (read The Reframers).

The vaccine debate is fierce, with parents who question the safety of injecting chemicals directly into their children’s bloodstream often treated as if they are abusing them or endangering the lives of others. There is intense pressure to vaccinate your baby. The reality is that, according to data compiled from the U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), over 145,000 children have died since 1990 as a result of the “multiple vaccine dose” approach. Furthermore, it is hard to imagine a “safe” vaccine today as the Center for Disease Control admits that they are routinely loaded with extremely toxic “adjuvants or enhancers.” The list includes:

• Aluminum (added to stimulate the vaccine, is a light metal linked to dementia, Alzheimer’s, and now autism.)

• Thimerosal (added as a preservative, is a methyl mercury which is highly toxic to the brain, even in light doses.)

• Antibiotics (added to prevent the growth of germs in vaccines, but which are making humans susceptible to “superbugs” as we become resistant to antibiotics.)

• Formaldehyde (used to kill bacteria in a vaccine, is carcinogenic and damaging to the nervous system.)

• Monosodium glutamate (MSG, added to stabilize vaccines, is known as the “silent killer”. It’s already dangerously prevalent in foods and “spices”, often by other names, and can cause brain damage to varying degrees and potentially trigger or worsen learning disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Lou Gehrig’s disease and more. )

With these chemicals injected directly into the bloodstream, health problems may not develop for years or even decades. By then, the connection between the vaccine as causal and the disease is long gone. Other vaccines have been shown to actually facilitate the spread of disease, such as whooping cough, in vaccinated populations. It’s also been shown that individuals with weaker immunity carry viruses, such as polio, for decades, even finding those and mutated viruses in their stool. And over twenty thousand adverse reactions have been reported with HPV vaccines Gardasil and Cervarix, an absolute travesty.

That is, the effectiveness of vaccines and their safety is an issue far from being settled — especially when organizations such as WHO, UNICEF and others have been caught using vaccines as a cover to sterilize women in third world countries.

One of the best investigative journalist pieces on vaccines can be watched below; you will never see vaccines in the same light again:

Wireless Radiation

European researchers are leading the way on sounding the alarm on the link between cellphone/Bluetooth/Wifi radiation and cancer. The National Toxicology Program under the National Institutes of Health in Sweden has completed the largest-ever animal study on cell phone radiation and cancer, which confirms that cell phone radiation exposure levels within the currently allowable safety limits are the “likely cause” of brain and heart cancers in these animals. The NTP’s findings have recently led the American Academy Of Pediatrics to recommend that parents “limit use of cell phones by children and teens.”

Part of the problem in studying the issue is that brain cancer can take a long time to develop. The European Environmental Agency has pushed for more studies, saying cell phones could be as big a public health risk as smoking, asbestos and leaded gasoline, while the World Health Organization now lists mobile phone use in the same “carcinogenic hazard” category as lead, engine exhaust and chloroform. This is to say that the world, particularly our youth, could be on the verge of a brain cancer epidemic. Lloyd Morgan, a member of the Bioelectromagnetics Society who studies the effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMF), said, “Exposure to cell phone radiation is the largest human health experiment ever undertaken, without informed consent, and has some 4 billion participants enrolled. Science has shown increased risk of brain tumors from use of cell phones, as well as increased risk of eye cancer, salivary gland tumors, testicular cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and leukemia.”

Of course, the addictive nature of smartphones, etc. is an entirely other matter as to what it is doing to the mental health of millions around the world. And now, 5G technology is about to be released on the world, one of the most untested and questionable technologies on the planet that is raising alarms in the scientific community. The following documentary explains best why everyone from military analysts to scientists to politicians are terrified of 5G… and why we should be too.

LED light

Speaking of cellphones… the LED lighting behind their screens and that of computers, tablets, televisions and other devices that a large portion of the planet stares into daily, may lead to troubling health problems. Dr. Alexander Wunsch, a world-class expert on photobiology, calls LED lights “Trojan horses… because they appear so practical to us. They appear to have so many advantages. They save energy; are solid state and very robust,. So we invited them into our homes. But we are not aware that they have many stealth health-robbing properties, which are harmful to your biology, harmful to your mental health, harmful to your retinal health, and also harmful to your hormonal or endocrine health.”

Spanish scientists at Madrid’s Complutense University also found that exposure to the high levels of radiation in the ‘blue band’ of LED light can cause serious damage to the retina leading to early blindness (macular degeneration). Once the cells are destroyed by prolonged and continuous exposure to LED rays, they cannot be replaced and will not regrow—a serious problem that’s only going to get worse as humans depend more and more upon these devices.

Studies have also found that the blue light radiated from LED’s can significantly suppress melatonin production and our feelings of sleepiness, thus leading to insomnia. Here is a free product designed to filter out blue LED light on your computer screen. It works very well: Iris-mini.

Fukushima

Particular attention needs to be given to the catastrophic disaster in Fukushima, Japan where an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 devastated the coastline and the nuclear reactors there. While the world has moved on, reality hasn’t. Radiation has been pouring from the reactors into the air and ocean these past six years at dangerous levels. Now, radiation has reached its highest levels yet in 2017. The disaster is being called “Chernobyl on steroids,” particularly since the nuclear “fuel cores” have melted into the groundwater, meaning radioactive water is pouring into the ocean by the millions of tonnes each year.

Michael Snyder, lead author for the World Nuclear Industry, has put together an alarming list of “36 Signs the Media is Lying to Your About How Radiation From Fukushima is Affecting the West Coast.” Not only are the 30 million people within the metropolis area of the damaged reactors at high risk of radiation poisoning, but the entire northern hemisphere. Among the signs Snyder lists are higher levels of radiation detected on the American and Canadian coastlines, and sudden deaths, tumors and other strange sicknesses appearing in Pacific marine life.

Experts warn that, if there is another earthquake—and right now, the Pacific Rim is on fire with seismic activity—the collapse of the nuclear reactors at Fukushima could turn, what is already a potentially life-changing disaster for Japan and North America, into an unimaginable “apocalypse.”

Chem-Trails

Like so many of the issues discussed above—despite the plethora of peer-reviewed studies and credible research cited— “weather modification” or geoengineering is not a “conspiracy theory” either.

As far back as 1978, in a clearly documented U.S. Congressional report, it is admitted that several national governments, agencies and universities have been actively engaged in attempting to modify climate as both a weapon and means of changing weather patterns. In 2020, CNN reported that China is expanding its weather modification to cover an area of over 5.5 million square kilometers (2.1 million square miles) — more than 1.5 times the total size of India. One of the means of doing this has been by spraying aerosols into the atmosphere, what are known as chemical trails or “chem-trails.” These are to be differentiated from the trails that normally exhaust from jet engines. Rather, chem-trails can linger in the sky for hours, blocking sunlight, dispersing or generating cloud cover, and worse, raining toxins and heavy metals down upon an unsuspecting public. Heavy metals, of course, are linked to a myriad of health complications and diseases when they accumulate in the body. Public awareness campaigns around the globe are beginning to bring this dangerous human experiment to light.

Again, those who relegate this to conspiracy theory are simply not listening to the facts—such as this stunning admission by then, U.S. Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen. The following statement is taken straight from the U.S. Department of Defense website:

There are some reports, for example, that some countries have been trying to construct something like an Ebola Virus, and that would be a very dangerous phenomenon, to say the least. Alvin Toeffler has written about this in terms of some scientists in their laboratories trying to devise certain types of pathogens that would be ethnic specific so that they could just eliminate certain ethnic groups and races; and others are designing some sort of engineering, some sort of insects that can destroy specific crops. Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. So there are plenty of ingenious minds out there that are at work finding ways in which they can wreak terror upon other nations. It’s real, and that’s the reason why we have to intensify our efforts, and that’s why this is so important. —April 28, 1997, DoD news briefing; archive.defense.gov

CONCLUSION: MAN-MADE CHASTISEMENT

This sister [earth] now cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her. We have come to see ourselves as her lords and masters, entitled to plunder her at will. The violence present in our hearts, wounded by sin, is also reflected in the symptoms of sickness evident in the soil, in the water, in the air and in all forms of life. This is why the earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor; she “groans in travail” (Rom 8:22). —POPE FRANCIS, Laudato si, n. 2

How? How did we come to this place where nearly everything in our environment is either toxic or tainted? Going back to my opening remarks, it is a diabolical plan ultimately to destroy mankind. The awful truth behind much of what you’ve read is what John Paul II referred to as a “conspiracy against life.”

This [culture of death] is actively fostered by powerful cultural, economic and political currents which encourage an idea of society excessively concerned with efficiency. Looking at the situation from this point of view, it is possible to speak in a certain sense of a war of the powerful against the weak: a life which would require greater acceptance, love and care is considered useless, or held to be an intolerable burden, and is therefore rejected in one way or another… In this way a kind of “conspiracy against life” is unleashed. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, “The Gospel of Life”, n. 12

It is well known among those in the Church who have worked in the United Nations, that a plan to reduce the population of the earth to “sustainable” levels has been waged against mankind for years.

Depopulation should be the highest priority of U.S. foreign policy towards the Third World. —Former U.S. Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, National Security Memo 200, April 24, 1974, “Implications of world-wide population growth for U.S. security & overseas interests”; National Security Council’s Ad Hoc Group on Population Policy

John Paul II compared these architects of the “culture of death” to Pharoah who was haunted by the growing Israelite population.

Today not a few of the powerful of the earth act in the same way. They too are haunted by the current demographic growth… Consequently, rather than wishing to face and solve these serious problems with respect for the dignity of individuals and families and for every person’s inviolable right to life, they prefer to promote and impose by whatever means a massive programme of birth control. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, “The Gospel of Life”, n. 16

Whether or not individuals, corporations or governmental agencies realize to what degree they are playing a part in this “massive programme” is certain to vary from “not at all” to complicit. What I believe is certain is that the earth seems to have reached a point of no return—which is why I was utterly stunned when a theologian sent me this prophetic revelation from Valeria Copponi, a seer in Rome, just as I was completing this article. Her messages have been authorized for release by the late-great chief exorcist of Rome, Fr Gabriele Amorth. This one was given to her on the same day I began this writing:

Enough now, you have destroyed what God the Father had created for your joy and you will no longer succeed in repairing what you have destroyed. I exhort you to repent, ask for forgiveness before your brothers and sisters and then God; nature is no longer able to contain the poisons that, without the least respect for what it gives you, you continue to inject into it. —Jesus to Veronica, February 8th, 2017

Another prophetic voice, author and speaker Michael D. O’Brien, in his commentary on globalization and the emerging new world order, painted a picture which echoes the 24th chapter of Matthew and 6th chapter of Revelation (see The Seven Seals of Revolution)…

The new messianists, in seeking to transform mankind into a collective being disconnected from his Creator, will unknowingly bring about the destruction of the greater portion of mankind. They will unleash unprecedented horrors: famines, plagues, wars, and ultimately Divine Justice. In the beginning they will use coercion to further reduce population, and then if that fails they will use force. —Michael D. O’Brien, Globalization and the New World Order, March 17th, 2009; studiobrien.com

But lest we despair at the gravity of the situation, we should recall the storyline…

The more noteworthy of the prophecies bearing upon “latter times” seem to have one common end, to announce great calamities impending over mankind, the triumph of the Church, and the renovation of the world. —Catholic Encyclopedia, Prophecy, www.newadvent.org

According to the early Church Fathers, they foretold that this millennium would usher in the beginning of a new era of peace on earth, prior to the end of the world, and after a Great Purification. It would be a kind of “sabbath rest” for the Church and all creation from the Poisoner and his destructive venom.

At the end of the six thousandth year, all wickedness must be abolished from the earth, and righteousness reign for a thousand years; and there must be tranquility and rest from the labors which the world now long has endured… Throughout this time, beasts shall not be nourished by blood, nor birds by prey; but all things shall be peaceful and tranquil. —Church Father Caecilius Firmianus Lactantius, The Divine Institutes

Lord, hasten the day…

Come Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and kindle in them the fire of your love.

V. Send forth your Spirit, and they shall be created.

R. And You shall renew the face of the earth.

—a Liturgical prayer

RELATED READING

Back to Eden?

Snow in Cairo?

The Great Culling

The Judas Prophecy

Words and Warnings

Creation Reborn

Toward Paradise

Toward Paradise – Part II

Dear Holy Father… He is Coming?

Is Jesus Really Coming?



Bless you and thank you supporting

this full-time ministry.

To journey with Mark in the The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

