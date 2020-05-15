The Pandemic of Control

Mark Mallett is a former television reporter with CTV Edmonton and award-winning documentarian and author of The Final Confrontation and The Now Word.

WHEN I was a television reporter in the late 1990’s, I broke one of the biggest stories that year—or at least, I thought it would be. Dr. Stephen Genuis had revealed that condoms did not stop the spread of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to cancer. At that time, HIV and AIDs were huge in the headlines as was the concerted effort to push condoms on teenagers. Aside from the moral dangers (which of course, everyone ignored), no one was aware of this new threat. Instead, widespread ad campaigns announced that condoms promised “safe sex.”

I produced a two-part series on this revelation, excited to report on something that would actually make a difference. The night of the broadcast, I watched the news go by… then the weather… then the sports… then finally, when most of our viewers statistically were no longer watching, the HPV story. It was my first lesson on the shallowness and control of “the narrative” in the mainstream media—a control that is costing lives. Today, some twenty years later, 79 million Americans, most in their late teens and early 20s, are now infected with HPV.

A PANDEMIC OF CONTROL

A pandemic of control has infected nearly the entire media apparatus today. No wonder when 90% of it is owned by only five corporations: Disney, Time-Warner, CBS/Viacom, GE, and Newscorp. Thus, never before in the “free” world have we seen such a coordinated control of what people see and hear.

And it’s working beyond the wildest dreams of even the most corrupt authoritarian. The reason is that it’s not just the talking heads on carefully crafted newscasts narrating the social conscience. Now, the general public itself has become the unwitting mouthpiece and purveyor of propaganda through the vast network of social media. This has produced a powerful and dangerous mob mentality whereby anyone who questions the beliefs of the status quo is ridiculed, mocked, demeaned, and now, censored.

Overnight, the entire world began harmoniously adopting pre-prepared phrases of “self-isolation” and “social-distancing.” The idea of quarantining the entire healthy population instead of only the sick and vulnerable—an unheard of approach until now—was accepted by the public, to the chagrin of many scientists.

I have never seen anything like this, anything anywhere near like this. I’m not talking about the pandemic, because I’ve seen 30 of them, one every year. It is called influenza… But I’ve never seen this reaction, and I’m trying to understand why. —Dr Joel Kettner, professor of Community Health Sciences and Surgery at Manitoba University, Medical Director of the International Centre for Infectious Diseases; europost.eu



Remarkably, it’s also scientists who are sounding the alarm on a greater looming catastrophe.

…we do not realize that 20, 30, 40 or 100 patients, positive for normal coronaviruses, are already dying every day. The government’s anti-COVID-19 measures are grotesque, absurd and very dangerous. The life expectancy of millions is being shortened. The horrifying impact on the world economy threatens the existence of countless people. All this will impact profoundly on our whole society. All these measures are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook. —Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, a specialist in microbiology, a professor at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene and one of the most cited research scientists in Germany; europost.eu I am deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near-total meltdown of normal life—schools and businesses closed, gatherings banned—will be long-lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself. The stock market will bounce back in time, but many businesses never will. The unemployment, impoverishment and despair likely to result will be public health scourges of the first order. —Dr. David Katz, an American physician and founding director of the Yale University Prevention Research Centre; europost.eu

Such views, however, have been put down as “heartless”, “capitalist”, and even “murderous”. YouTube has been banning even medical experts who contradict “the narrative”; Facebook is deleting posts on natural remedies and even comical memes; and Twitter promises to begin labelling “misleading” tweets. Suddenly, we have awakened to the reality that the age of intellectual debate is over; a “dictatorship of relativism”, as Benedict XVI put it, is firmly in place. And the “thought police” are now your neighbours and even family members who may “unfriend” you, delete your emails, or even report you.

Masters of conscience… Even in today’s world, there are so many. —POPE FRANCIS, Homily at Casa Santa Martha, May 2nd, 2014; Zenit.org

Indeed, more often than not, it is political correctness in the disguise of a misguided compassion, which is why it is so powerful and deceptive.

In my study of Communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of Communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, nor to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is to co-operate with evil, and in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to. —Dr. Theodore Dalrymple (Anthony Daniels), August 31st, 2005; FrontPageMagazine.com

But again, this level of control is almost impossible to achieve on a global scale, as it now is, without some kind of coordinated effort. What some call “conspiracy theory” (which is just a mindless way of dismissing evidence) was stated as fact by Pope Pius XI when he warned of a concerted plan unfolding:

There is another explanation for the rapid diffusion of the Communistic ideas now seeping into every nation, great and small, advanced and backward, so that no corner of the earth is free from them. This explanation is to be found in a propaganda so truly diabolical that the world has perhaps never witnessed its like before. It is directed from one common center. —Divini Redemptoris: On Atheistic Communism, n. 17

And now this diabolical propaganda is entering into its end game…

THAT “SETTLED” SCIENCE

This war of intimidation is no more evident today than on the vaccine front as COVID-19 continues to unravel the world “as we know it.” In Canada, a recent poll by Ledger revealed that when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, 60% of Canadians think it should be mandatory for all. Moreover, 45% of those polled would agree with governments using location data from people’s mobile devices to monitor social distancing/self-isolation. In other words, half the country believes that the government should have absolute say on what Canadians put into their bloodstreams—and then be able to track them.

How can the majority of a country be in favour of forcing their neighbours to be injected with chemicals from pharmaceutical companies who have inglorious records when it comes to vaccines? Because the public has been told over and over again that vaccines are “absolutely safe” and that the “science is settled.” That alone should raise eyebrows. The idea that the “science is settled” on this (or any scientific question) is the most anti-scientific statement anyone can make. Good science is always questioning, always seeking to know and understand more while challenging existing paradigms. And that’s because science has sometimes been terribly wrong.

It seems all those anti-nicotine conspiracy theorists were right.

Or how about the safety of Tylenol? Or birth control? Or plastic? Or Roundup? Or Teflon? Or cellphones?…….etc.? All of these have been linked now to serious health problems. But I guarantee if you search some of these terms, you will find a number of contrary articles “debunking” the “conspiracy theorists” in the most patronizing tones as bloggers and reporters, like trained parrots, pump out the mainstream mantras. This is no more so than when it comes to vaccines, fast becoming one of the most divisive subjects on the planet.

VACCINES: THE NEW WARFRONT

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with what the U.S. Congress concluded in 1986, that government licensed vaccines are “unavoidably unsafe” and, thus, pharmaceutical corporations should not be liable for vaccine injuries and deaths. And yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website: “Data show that the current U.S. vaccine supply is the safest in history.” As it turns out, that’s just wind. In 2018, a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for vaccine safety violations was won by vaccine safety advocates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Del Bigtree. That court case revealed that over a 30 year period, the DHHS had “to finally and shockingly admit that it never, not even once, submitted a single [mandated] biennial report to Congress detailing the improvements in vaccine safety.” Conspicuously, there is a near media blackout on this serious, inconvenient truth.

Which is pretty odd given that the United States has a National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. As of today, that fund has paid out 4.5 billion dollars to compensate people who have been injured by vaccination. Many doctors have said they weren’t even aware of this program (and probably some reading this right now). As a result, some scientists who have tracked vaccine injuries suggest that only one percent of vaccine injured people are aware of or have used the program. Among the highest compensated victims? Those who have received diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis shots (DTP); the seasonal flu shot (Influenza); measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR); Hepatitis B and HPV. But this isn’t isolated to the United States. Vaccine injuries have been reported in Africa, India, Mexico, the Philippines and other countries, particularly from polio, tetanus and pertussis shots. Vaccine journal reported that in Alberta, Canada, of the women who received HPV vaccines between 2006-2014, 958 were hospitalized and 19,351 had an emergency room visit within 42 days of immunization.

Miller’s Review of Critical Vaccine Studies is another source that examines scientific papers and studies that have shown clear vaccine harm. Remarkably, anyone repeating these studies is labelled an “anti-vaxxer” in a pitiful attempt to reframe the debate, not around facts, but ad hominen attacks (see The Reframers).

It’s what’s known as the “Semmelweis reflex.” This term describes the knee-jerk revulsion with which the press, the medical and scientific community, and allied financial interests greet new scientific evidence that contradicts an established scientific paradigm. The reflex can be particularly fierce in cases where new scientific information suggests that established medical practices are actually harming public health. —Foreword, Robert F. Kennedy Jr; Heckenlively, Kent; Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science, p. 13, Kindle Edition

Sure, what parent wants to hear that the dozens of vaccines they’ve allowed doctors to pump into their children’s bloodstreams may, in fact, have long term consequences? So here are some comforting words from the man pushing for the entire planet to be vaccinated:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yes, that sounds like a wise idea, Bill. Especially since disorders and diseases are exponentially increasing among children today…

A WAR ON CHILDREN?

ABC News reported in 2008 that the “rise in child chronic illness could swamp health care.” [60 percent of American adults now report a chronic illness while 42 percent of them report more than one.] While several articles I’ve read in scientific or medical journals simply shrug saying that all this is a “mystery,” Barbara Loe Fisher of the National Vaccine Information Center, an independent clearinghouse for information on diseases and vaccine science, notes how this has occurred at exactly the same time vaccine doses have tripled since the 1970’s:

What we have now is 69 doses of 16 vaccines that the federal government is saying children should use from day of birth to age 18… Have we seen children be healthier? Just the opposite. We have an epidemic of chronic disease and disability. One child in six in America, now learning disabled. One in nine with asthma. One in 50 with autism. One in 400 developing diabetes. Millions more with inflammatory bowel disorder, Rheumatoid arthritis. Epilepsy. Epilepsy is on the rise. We have children—30 percent now of young adults have been diagnosed as having a mental illness, anxiety disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia. This is the worst public health report card in the history of this country. —The Truth About Vaccines, documentary; transcript, p. 14

It’s not a matter of being anti-vaccine; science shows that vaccines can, in some cases, do what they are intended for. Rather, what a growing number of doctors and scientists are raising the alarm about is the cumulative and synergistic effect of all these vaccines, which is not tested.

Another reason people write-off any correlation between vaccines and chronic health problems is because adverse health effects don’t appear in everyone, or may be delayed by several years. But it’s for the same reason that one person can smoke till they are 90, and only die from natural causes, while the next smoker dies of lung cancer at the age of 40. Family genetics, environmental conditions, nutrition, etc. play a role on how well our body can fight off foreign materials and chemicals, such as those present in vaccines. Thus, Science Daily reports that asthma and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder have increased at a disproportionate rate among children living in poverty. Since the toxins in vaccines can produce autoimmune responses, what those are, if any, will vary from person to person.

Have you noticed the sudden surge in food sensitivity? The CDC reports that the prevalence of food allergies in children increased by 50 percent between 1997 and 2011. Between 1997 and 2008, the prevalence of peanut or tree nut allergies appears to have more than tripled in U.S. children. Dr. Christopher Exley, Dr. Christopher Shaw, as well as Dr. Yehuda Schoenfeld, who has published over 1600 papers and is highly cited on PubMed, have found that aluminum used in vaccines is linked to food sensitivities. It’s interesting that more and more consumer products like deodorant are advertising “no aluminum!”—and yet it is still considered safe to inject it into a child. According to the FDA’s Code of Federal Regulations (Title 21, Vol. 4), the maximum FDA allowance for parenteral aluminum is 25 micrograms per day.

And yet, it’s common for [a child’s] two-month, four-month, six-month appointments to include up to eight vaccinations that add up to more than 1000 micrograms of aluminum. According to FDA limits, that amount isn’t even safe for a 350-pound adult. —Ty Bolinger, The Truth About Vaccines, documentary; transcript, p. 49, Episode 2

It is well established that aluminum is linked to a number of auto-immune diseases, as well as Alzheimers, which is also on the rise. And despite the media’s aggressive insistence that there is no link between autism and vaccines, the Children’s Health Defense has compiled 89 peer-reviewed, published studies linking autism to mercury contained in vaccines. CDC whistleblower, Dr. William Thompson, revealed that it was known for 13 years that the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine was linked to autism, especially in African-American boys, and that he was ordered to cover it up and destroy the evidence. He admitted to ABC news:

I regret that my co-authors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. —ABCnews.go.com

Biomechanical engineer, Dr. Brian Hooker, did a re-analysis of the 2004 autism study, adding back in the data, which was supplied to him by Dr. Thompson. While ABC tried to paint the new data as unreliable based on a statistician’s opinion, neither Dr. Thompson nor Dr. Hooker have retracted their testimony that data fraud took place.

Like aluminum, mercury (Thimerosal) in vaccines can pass between the blood-brain barrier and accumulate after several vaccine doses—with potentially devastating effects.

Every freshwater fish in America now has advisories on them telling pregnant women not to eat it. The mercury in Thimerosal is 50 times as toxic to the brain tissue and twice as persistent in the brain as the mercury in fish. So why would we inject that into a pregnant woman or little baby? It doesn’t make sense. —Robert F. Kennedy Jr; from the 2012 Guzzi study and the 2005 Burbacher study; Ibid. p. 53

The list of vaccine injuries, especially in third world countries, is a bit astonishing. For example, British journal The Lancet published compelling evidence linking the polio vaccine to cancer (non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma). In Uttar Pradesh, India, 9 or 10 annual cases of polio suddenly gave way to 47, 500 cases of (flaccid paralysis) polio in 2011 alone with a total of 491,000 paralyzed from 2000-2017 after The Gates Foundation vaccinated hundreds of thousands of children. While the Foundation and WHO went on to declare India “polio free”, scientists backed by studies warned that it was, in fact, the live polio virus in the vaccine causing the polio-like symptoms. In other words, they simply changed the name of the disease to something other than polio. The Indian Journal of Medical Ethics study concluded:

…while India has been polio-free for a year, there has been a huge increase in non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP). In 2011, there were an extra 47,500 new cases of NPAFP. Clinically indistinguishable from polio paralysis but twice as deadly, the incidence of NPAFP was directly proportional to doses of oral polio received. Though this data was collected within the polio surveillance system, it was not investigated. The principle of primum-non-nocere [First, do no harm] was violated. —pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov



National Public Radio reported that “For the first time, the number of children paralyzed by mutant strains of the polio vaccine are greater than the number of children paralyzed by polio itself.” Professor Raul Andino, a professor of microbiology at the University of California at San Francisco, blatantly states the problem:

It’s actually an interesting conundrum. The very tool you are using for [polio] eradication is causing the problem. —npr.com; read study here

Again, live polio vaccines, contaminated with monkey viruses, may also be linked to so-called Gulf War Syndrome. In an editorial in the Oxford Journals Clinical Infectious Diseases periodical in 2005, Dr. Harry F. Hull and Dr. Philip D. Minor of the Division of Virology at the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control in the U.K., requested that the oral polio vaccine be stopped immediately, warning:

Vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis was recognized shortly after the introduction of OPV [oral polio vaccine], with cases occurring in both vaccinees and their contacts. The time is coming when the only cause of polio is likely to be the vaccine used to prevent it. —healthimpactnews.com; Source: “When Can We Stop Using Oral Poliovirus Vaccine?”, Dec. 15th, 2005

But such appeals have gone unheeded. Why?

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

Few people know that the CDC—the very agency that is supposedly regulating the vaccine industry—also sells vaccines. A patent search a few years ago revealed that they are an assignee to over 50 patents related to vaccines. A government Committee found conflicts of interest in the CDC whereby some Advisory Committee members held stock or interest in pharmaceutical companies. Employees of the CDC have ended up later taking lucrative positions in pharmaceutical companies. And scientists in the CDC are at the same time allowed to take out patents on their own products as the “inventor.” These are extraordinary conflicts of interest. A study from Baruch College Professor Gail Delong concluded:

Conflicts of interest cloud vaccine safety research. Sponsors of research have competing interests that may impede the objective study of vaccine side effects. Vaccine manufacturers, health officials, and medical journals may have financial and bureaucratic reasons for not wanting to acknowledge the risks of vaccines. — “Conflicts of Interest in Vaccine Safety Research”, vaccinesafetycommission.org

Given that some vaccines can cost as high as $300 a shot—and governments buy millions of doses at a time—it is utterly reckless not to expect more objectivity in a billion dollar industry. Robert F. Kennedy, who has dedicated his life to exposing the dangers of mercury in water tables and now the dangers of a poorly regulated vaccine industry, bluntly stated:

The CDC is a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical industry. The agency owns more than 20 vaccine patents and purchases and sells $4.1 billion in vaccines annually. Congressman Dave Weldon has pointed out that the primary metric for success across the CDC is how many vaccines the agency sells and how successfully the agency expands its vaccine program—regardless of any negative effects on human health. Weldon exposed how the Immunization Safety Office, which is supposed to ensure vaccine efficacy and safety, has become subsumed in that metric. The scientists in that part of the agency should no longer be considered part of the public safety sector. Their function is to promote vaccines. As Dr. Thompson has attested, they are routinely ordered to destroy, manipulate and conceal evidence of adverse vaccine reactions in order to protect that ultimate metric. The CDC should not be the agency that we are relying on for oversight of the vaccine program. It’s the wolf guarding the henhouse. —EcoWatch, December 15th, 2016

Finally, we cannot forget the most ghoulish and troubling unethical practice in vaccine research—aborted fetal cell harvesting. Presently, Canada and China are collaborating on a coronavirus vaccine that is derived from aborted fetal tissue. As American Bishop Strickland tweeted, “if a vaccine for this virus is only attainable if we use body parts of aborted children then I will refuse the vaccine…I will not kill children to live.” (To be clear, this refers to the process of culturing viruses in the cells from an aborted baby; it does not mean vaccines contain fetal tissue or cells).

In other words, when the public is being told that a COVID-19 vaccine may be mandatory, one has solid moral grounds to refuse it on several levels. No government has the right to force any chemical into or on anyone’s body. No government has the right to deliberately kill others for the benefit of the “common good.” And the population has a right to question the integrity of what is being prescribed with proof of the safety and morality of any medical treatment. Regardless, the so-called “fact checkers” like Snopes, Skeptical Raptor, and other such sites—what I call the unofficial “Ministry of Propaganda”—sarcastically and patronizingly dismiss as “conspiracy theorists” and “anti-vaxxers” anyone who suggests that the vaccine industry is not run by impeccable saints. But when they conveniently omit peer-reviewed studies, widespread vaccine damage, and dismiss out of hand the testimony of literally thousands of people who were permanently injured for life within hours of taking a vaccine… suddenly the real conspirators against truth come into view.

…[it] is the conspiracy of silence on the part of a large section of the non-Catholic press of the world. —POPE PIUS XI, Divini Redemptoris, n. 18

As one scientist said, if you hit your toe with a hammer and feel sudden pain, it was probably the hammer. The masters of conscience simply say there is no hammer and the pain is all in your head.

Ironically, other more powerful masters of conscience also predicted in 2012 with eerie precision how a “pandemic” scenario would bring about the exact conditions we are now experiencing:

China’s government was not the only one that took extreme measures to protect its citizens from risk and exposure. During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems — from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty — leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power. — “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development,” p. 19; The Rockefeller Foundation

THE CENTER OF CONTROL

Several years ago when I began this writing apostolate, I asked a priest what he thought about those “conspiracy theories” regarding so-called “secret societies” such as the Illuminati, Freemasons, etc. Without missing a beat, he said: “Conspiracy? Yes. Theory? No.” That launched me into investigating these organizations only to find that, not only do they exist, but they are formally condemned by the Church.

How important is the threat posed by speculative Freemasonry? Well, eight popes in seventeen official documents condemned it… over two hundred Papal condemnations issued by the Church either formally or informally… in less than three hundred years. —Stephen, Mahowald, She Shall Crush Thy Head, MMR Publishing Company, p. 73

And why are they condemned? Pope Leo XIII summarizes:

…that which is their ultimate purpose forces itself into view—namely, the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism… human nature and human reason ought in all things to be mistress and guide. —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, April 20th, 1884

Human reason, when it rejects the evidence of God, is the seedbed of deception. When you begin to view the world through the lens of atheism, evolutionism, empiricism, rationalism… you can quickly arrive at a place where, if you have enough power and money, you view yourself as one of the chosen elite to bring about a “greater good” for humanity.

…for although they knew God they did not accord him glory as God or give him thanks. Instead, they became vain in their reasoning, and their senseless minds were darkened… They are filled with every form of wickedness, evil, greed, and malice… (Romans 1:21, 29)

While I cannot judge the hearts of international banking families and globalists like George Soros, the Rockefellers, Bill Gates, the Rothschilds, Warren Buffet, Ted Turner, etc. we can and should judge their works, beginning with their words.

For more than a century, ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum… believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as “internationalists” and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it. —David Rockefeller, Memoirs, p. 405, Random House Publishing Group

After doing countless hours of research on several of these individuals, a pattern has emerged. There is a strange interest and investment by most of them in the field of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and population control. Big Pharma was essentially invented by the Rockefellers through their philanthropy and investments in the early 20th century.

In the early 1900’s, John D. Rockefeller and his affiliates pushed to introduce licensing laws for medical practitioners that basically illegalized natural medicine. They illegalized natural medicine with licensing laws: that’s the Rockefeller play-book. —anonhq.com; cf. The Corbett Report: “The Rockefeller Medicine” by James Corbett, May 17th, 2020

They had a direct influence in the formation and funding of the World Health Organization (WHO). But more disturbingly was their links to the eugenics program of Nazi Germany.

…since the 1920’s the Rockefeller Foundation had funded the eugenics research in Germany through the Kaiser-Wilhelm Institutes in Berlin and Munich, including well into the Third Reich. They praised the forced sterilization of people by Hitler’s Germany, and the Nazi ideas on race “purity.” It was John D. Rockefeller III, a life-long advocate of eugenics, who used his “tax free” foundation money to initiate the population reduction neo-Malthusian movement through his private Population Council in New York beginning in the 1950’s. The idea of using vaccines to covertly reduce births in the Third World is also not new. Bill Gates’ good friend, David Rockefeller and his Rockefeller Foundation were involved as early as 1972 in a major project together with WHO and others to perfect another “new vaccine.” —William Engdahl, author of “Seeds of Destruction”, engdahl.oilgeopolitics.net, “Bill Gates talks about ‘vaccines to reduce population’”, March 4th, 2010

The Rockefeller’s owned Standard Oil, which later became Exxon. It supplied fuel to German submarines during WWII. The next largest stock-holder in Standard Oil was I.G. Farben, an enormous petrochemical trust in Germany, which became a vital part of the German war industry. Together, they formed the company “Standard I.G. Farben”.

I.G. Farben employed Hitler’s pharma scientists who manufactured explosives, chemical weapons, and the poisonous gas Zyklon B, which killed scores in Auschwitz’s gas chambers. Several of I.G. Farben’s directors were convicted for war crimes, but released a few years later. They were quickly integrated into U.S. government programs via “Operation Paperclip… in which more than 1,600 German scientists, engineers, and technicians were taken from Germany to the United States, for U.S. government employment, primarily between 1945 and 1959.”

THE NEW EXPERIMENTS

What was left of I.G. Farben was divided into three companies: Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst.

• Bayer is now one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world who focus on human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products, agricultural chemicals, seeds and biotechnology products. They own vaccine producer Merck (who was sued in 2010 for a vaccine that may actually cause mumps and measles) and bought up Monsanto, the world’s largest producer of the herbicide glyphosate (Roundup, now linked to cancer).

• BASF is one the largest chemical producers in the world. In 1952, BASF was refounded under its own name following the efforts of former Nazi Party member and Third Reich war economy leader, Carl Wurster. The company has been involved in producing herbicides, pesticides and amorphous nanoparticles, which “improves the efficient uptake of drugs, for example, in the human body.”

• Hoechst’s managers were charged during the Nuremberg trials for having tested drugs on concentration camp prisoners. In 2005, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi-Aventis (now called Sanofi), a French multinational pharmaceutical company that, as of 2013, has the world’s fifth-largest prescription sales.

This is all to say that the Rockefellers and their business partners, with scientific roots in the heinous Nazi experimentation on human life, have gone on to become some of the world’s largest producers of seeds and medicine. Moreover, “The Rockefeller Foundation… both profoundly shaped WHO and maintained long and complex relations with it.” They are joined by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is presently working hand in hand with the United Nations to create a vaccine for every person on the planet.

The Gates and Rockefellers have another thing in common: their open work to reduce the global population. Bill Gates is the son of a Planned Parenthood director. He reminisced how at “the dinner table my parents were very good at sharing the things that they were doing. And almost treating us like adults, talking about that.” Obviously, he learned a lot. In a controversial TED talk ten years ago, Gates stated:

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. —TED talk, February 20th, 2010; cf. the 4:30 mark

If by “health care” is meant Big Pharma’s drugs, then it’s working. Prescription drugs are the fourth leading cause of death. In 2015, the total number of individual prescription medications filled at pharmacies was just over 4 billion. That’s nearly 13 prescriptions for every man, woman and child in the United States. According to a Harvard study:

Few people know that new prescription drugs have a 1 in 5 chance of causing serious reactions after they have been approved… Few know that systematic reviews of hospital charts found that even properly prescribed drugs (aside from misprescribing, overdosing, or self-prescribing) cause about 1.9 million hospitalizations a year. Another 840,000 hospitalized patients are given drugs that cause serious adverse reactions for a total of 2.74 million serious adverse drug reactions. About 128,000 people die from drugs prescribed to them. This makes prescription drugs a major health risk, ranking 4th with stroke as a leading cause of death. The European Commission estimates that adverse reactions from prescription drugs cause 200,000 deaths; so together, about 328,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe die from prescription drugs each year. — “New Prescription Drugs: A Major Health Risk With Few Offsetting Advantages”, Donald W. Light, June 27th, 2014; ethics.harvard.edu

The Rockefeller’s Population Council, which has donated to Planned Parenthood, conducts research in biomedicine, social science, and public health, also plays an active role in population control by their research and licensing of contraceptive products and methods and by promoting “family planning and reproductive health care” (ie. abortion). For in a 1968 annual report of The Rockefeller Foundation, it lamented that…

Very little work is in progress on immunological methods, methods such as vaccines, to reduce fertility, and much more research is required if a solution is to be found here. — “The Presidents Five-Year Review, Annual Report 1968, p. 52; view pdf here

The ties don’t end there. The Gates curiously invested millions into Monsanto. Once again, seeds and medicine—the control and manipulation of food and health products—are a common objective among globalist philanthropists. Is it just coincidence, then, that Monsanto’s Roundup, which is now showing up everywhere and in everything from groundwater to most foods to pet food to over 70% of American bodies—is also linked directly to vaccines?

The glyphosate is a sleeper because its toxicity is insidious and accumulative and so it slowly erodes your health over time, but it works synergistically with the vaccines… In particular because glyphosate opens up the barriers. It opens up the gut barrier and it opens up the brain barrier… as a consequence, those things that are in the vaccines get into the brain whereas they wouldn’t if you didn’t have all the glyphosate exposure from the food. —Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Senior Research Scientist at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; The Truth About Vaccines, documentary; transcript, p. 45, Episode 2 Cholesterol sulfate plays an essential role in fertilization and zinc is essential to the male reproductive system, with a high concentration found in semen. Thus, the likely reduction in the bioavailability of these two nutrients due to effects of glyphosate could be contributory to infertility problems. — “Glyphosate’s Suppression of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and Amino Acid Biosynthesis by the Gut Microbiome: Pathways to Modern Diseases”, by Dr. Anthony Samsel and Dr. Stephanie Seneff; people.csail.mit.edu “Scientists Warn of Sperm Count Crisis” — news headline, The Independent, December 12th, 2012

The infertility crisis is beyond doubt. Now scientists must find the cause… sperm counts in western men have halved. —July 30th, 2017, The Guardian

In fact, the top companies who use genetic engineering to produce vaccines, are also primarily responsible for the introduction of genetic engineering into the food supply: Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Pfizer, and Novartis. And Gates contributes to them all.

While there are many good and honest people in the vaccine and medical industries, there is also plenty of ignorance and denial as to the overall effect of the synthetic engineering taking place and outright coverup. Clearly, human immunity is caving in, and vaccines, ironically, are emerging as a key factor. The use of DNA vaccines “essentially produces a genetically modified human being, with unknown long-term effects” while the mRNA vaccines being proposed (and rushed) for COVID-19 would “turn the body’s cells into ad hoc drug factories.” From the explosion of auto-immune diseases to an increase in vulnerability to disease in those who are vaccinated, something is terribly wrong in this human experiment.

THE PERFECT CRISIS

Of course, I would be remiss if I failed to mention the other dogma that bonds all of these globalists together: climate change. In fact, that TED talk from Gates was all about reducing carbon emissions to zero, in part, by reducing population growth. But why climate change? Because this is the means by which to restructure the entire global economy into a socialist/communist system. As an official on the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) quite candidly admitted:

…one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth… —Ottmar Edenhofer, dailysignal.com, November 19th, 2011

Hence, the Pandemic of Control comes into plain view: with the power over food, health, and the environment in the hands of these globalists, they control not only the crises but the means by which to solve them. All that’s left is for a frightened and herded population to join the revolution.

We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order. —David Rockefeller, speaking at the UN, Sept. 14, 1994

That is a widely cited quote on the Internet, but one that is hard to find the original source, if it exists at all. However, this speech has been found:

This present window of opportunity during which a truly peaceful and interdependent world order might be built will not be open for too long. Already there are powerful forces at work that threaten to destroy all of our hopes and efforts. —UN Ambassador’s Dinner, September 14th, 1994; YouTube, at the 4:30 mark; also, for the whole speech, see C-SPAN



He then states that the opportunity for “enlightened” American leadership has never been greater (“enlightened” refers to those who possess the esoteric knowledge of the secret societies). The threat to the new order he envisions comes from, among other things, “militant fundamentalists who want to subordinate or even eliminate anyone who does not comply with their own rigid ideological beliefs” (the Catholic Church?). He then notes how improved public health has decreased infant mortality rates by 60% and increased life expectancy. That’s good, right? But suddenly the speech takes a dark turn: this seeming progress will only increase the population of the world, he says, to “catastrophic” levels by “2020”:

The negative impact of population growth on all our planetary ecosystems is becoming appallingly evident. —Ibid.

I submit that it is not population growth, which is God’s will for the human race (Genesis 1:28), but greed, control and manipulation of the ecosystems and humans who dwell within them, that is the “appallingly evident” existential threat in 2020.

…those with the knowledge, and especially the economic resources to use them, [have] an impressive dominance over the whole of humanity and the entire world. Never has humanity had such power over itself, yet nothing ensures that it will be used wisely, particularly when we consider how it is currently being used. We need but think of the nuclear bombs dropped in the middle of the twentieth century, or the array of technology which Nazism, Communism and other totalitarian regimes have employed to kill millions of people, to say nothing of the increasingly deadly arsenal of weapons available for modern warfare. In whose hands does all this power lie, or will it eventually end up? It is extremely risky for a small part of humanity to have it. —POPE FRANCIS, Laudato si’, n. 104; www.vatican.va

…without the guidance of charity in truth, this global force could cause unprecedented damage and create new divisions within the human family… humanity runs new risks of enslavement and manipulation. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Caritas in Veritate, n.33, 26

Hence, COVID-19, along with the never-ending (and always failing) apocalyptic climate change predictions, appears to be the right crisis to bring the necessary revolution to complete the transformation to a New World Order. Again, just ask the globalists:

This is the crisis of my lifetime. Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary. And then came Covid-19, which has totally disrupted people’s lives and required very different behaviour. It is an unprecedented event that probably has never occurred in this combination. And it really endangers the survival of our civilization… we must find a way to cooperate on fighting climate change and the novel coronavirus. —George Soros, May 13th, 2020; independent.co.uk

Adds Gates, who donated $10 billlion to the WHO in 2010 whilst declaring that we had entered the “Decade of Vaccines Collaboration”:

It is fair to say things won’t go back to truly normal until we have a vaccine that we’ve gotten out to basically the entire world. —April 5th, 2020; Real Clear Politics

Of course, none of this is possible without the help of the media to terrorize the populace on a daily basis.

We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world-government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries. —David Rockefeller, Speaking at the June, 1991 Bilderberger meeting in Baden, Germany (a meeting also attended by then-Governor Bill Clinton and by Dan Quayle)

THE FALSE GARDEN

In closing, we have to realize that this Pandemic of Control is ultimately spiritual in nature. There is truly one conspirator, and that is Satan. His plan, from the dawn of the ages, has been to recreate Eden—without God. And now we have arrived at his dark hour and seeming triumph as the socio-technological revolution that has hemmed in billions begins to reach its pinnacle.

Who can compare with the beast or who can fight against it? (Rev 13:4)

In Eden, Adam and Eve had perfect health… and this is promised now by vaccines; there was no pain and suffering… promised now by prescription drugs; there was no hunger… promised to be safeguarded now by laboratory grown food; there was no death… promised to end now by merging human minds and consciousness with artificial intelligence. Adam did not have to contend with weeds… and this is promised now by GMO seeds; Eve did not have to endure the pain of childbirth… and this is promised now by contraception and abortion. And last, the paradise of Adam and Eve was one of harmony and peace with nature and complete sharing of creation’s resources with one another… and this is promised now by “Green” initiatives and the “redistribution of wealth.”

And the Cosmos shall be one.

The New Age which is dawning will be peopled by perfect, androgynous beings who are totally in command of the cosmic laws of nature. In this scenario, Christianity has to be eliminated and give way to a global religion and a new world order. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 4, Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

But as Our Lady allegedly said in a recent apparition to Gisella Cardia in Italy:

Soon my son Jesus will come to destroy the garden that Satan has created for himself: do not believe his lies and illusions. —May 12th, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com



Indeed, this dystopian nightmare that is unfolding before us, driven by deluded men, is going to be short lived. But we will be tested. The Global Revolution the secret societies have long sought after is aimed first and foremost at the Church whose Passion is now at hand. They have merely lacked the means to control her.

The Rockefeller Foundation’s white paper, “National COVID-19 Testing Action Plan” lays out a strategic framework that is clearly intended to become part of a permanent surveillance and social control structure that severely limits personal liberty and freedom of choice. — “Contact Tracing Apps Violate Privacy”, Dr. Joseph Mercola, May 15th, 2020; mercola.com

Bill Gates stated plainly in a Reddit Q & A:

Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently, or when we have a vaccine, who has received it. —March 2020, reddit.com

Over 60 tech companies have begun working on The COVID-19 Credentials Initiative (CCI) to create a “digital certificate” or “immunity passport”. “The certificate lets individuals prove (and request proof from others) they’ve recovered from the novel coronavirus, have tested positive for antibodies or have received a vaccination, once one is available.” This is known as “contact tracing.” Others are developing and pressuring for “mandatory” COVID-19 apps for this purpose. While CCI is relying on volunteer initiatives, former President Bill Clinton goes further, evoking memories of the “Brown Shirts” of Hitler’s regime:

What we need is a national core of healthy people who are properly trained to go out and do this contract tracing. —banned.com, video, 1:24 mark

Governor Cuomo of New York actually called for an “army of tracers” who would “act as “detective, investigator, in the public health space” with only a ‘High School diploma’ necessary to qualify.

Gavi, the cooperative of Bill Gates and WHO known as the Vaccine Alliance, is working to incorporate vaccines and digital ID’s in order to track and trace every human being on the planet as part of the UN’s ID2020 program. Gavi’s literature promises that immunization is key to fulfilling 14 of the 17 sustainable development goals of the United Nations. These goals, as I explained in my series The New Paganism, are aimed at a new form of global Communism. Vaccination, then, is a fundamental requirement of every nation committed to sustainable development.

If the State can tag, track down and force citizens against their will to be injected with biologicals of known and unknown toxicity today, there will be no limit on which individual freedoms the State can take away in the name of the greater good tomorrow. — Barbara Loe Fisher, Co-Founder NVIC

In 2018, the United Nations Secretary-General established a Task Force on “Digital Financing of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, in other words, to bring about the final transformation of the global economy into a cashless society.

The Pandemic of Control is a virus that is about to take over every aspect of the world body.

THE FINAL CONFRONTATION

In February of 2019, unsuspecting of a world lock-down that would come a year later, I wrote The Great Corralling as a warning of how humanity is arguably being forced into a system by which we will be required to “buy and sell” on terms we no longer have control over. Then, in March 2020, my son and I were discussing the very real possibility of how the “mark of the beast” may be something seemingly practical and reasonable to the average person. I suddenly “saw” in my mind’s eye a vaccine coming that will be integrated in an electronic “tattoo” of sorts that may be invisible. It was a concept that had never even remotely crossed my mind. The very next day, this news story was republished:

For the people overseeing nationwide vaccination initiatives in developing countries, keeping track of who had which vaccination and when can be a tough task. But researchers from MIT might have a solution: they’ve created an ink that can be safely embedded in the skin alongside the vaccine itself, and it’s only visible using a special smartphone camera app and filter. —Futurism, December 19th, 2019

Then, about a week later, news stories on Bill Gates and the plan to vaccinate and track the planet began to reverberate throughout the world. And this has caused a lot of fear. Which makes Emeritus Pope Benedict’s words in a new biography coming out shortly (in English) all the more powerful and imperative:

Modern society is in the middle of formulating an anti-Christian creed, and if one opposes it, one is being punished by society with excommunication… The fear of this spiritual power of the Anti-Christ is then only more than natural, and it really needs the help of prayers on the part of an entire diocese and of the Universal Church in order to resist it. —Benedict XVI The Biography: Volume One, by Peter Seewald

And so, we shall.

