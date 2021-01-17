THE past week has been the most extraordinary in all my years as both an observer and former member of the media. The level of censorship, manipulation, deception, outright lies and careful construction of a “narrative” has been breathtaking. It’s also alarming because a great many people don’t see it for what it is, have bought in to it, and hence, are cooperating with it, even unwittingly. This is all too familiar…

Once they succeeded in ending democracy and turning Germany into a one-party dictatorship, the Nazis orchestrated a massive propaganda campaign to win the loyalty and cooperation of Germans. The Nazi Propaganda Ministry, directed by Dr. Joseph Goebbels, took control of all forms of communication in Germany: newspapers, magazines, books, public meetings, and rallies, art, music, movies, and radio. Viewpoints in any way threatening to Nazi beliefs or to the regime were censored or eliminated from all media.

Today’s “fact-checkers” are the new Propaganda Ministry. They work on behalf of Big Tech and their Marxist allies — those “anonymous powers”, as Benedict XVI put it — men who control not only the vast flow of the world’s wealth but also its “health”, agriculture, food, entertainment, and media industries. The “fact-checking” has now gone into high gear with even the President of one the world’s most powerful countries being blocked from having a voice in his republic. I will not wade into the politics as this issue of censorship covers a broader range of topics (from pro-life to health to gender issues, etc.), but suffice it to say that this censorship has even drawn the criticism of other world leaders.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Twitter’s ban on President Trump “problematic,” and said that freedom of opinion is an essential right of “elementary significance,” according to her spokesperson, Steffen Siebert. “This fundamental right can be intervened in, but according to the law and within the framework defined by legislators—not according to a decision by the management of social media platforms,” Siebert said. Clement Beaune, the junior minister for European Union affairs, said he was “shocked” a private company made this kind of decision. “This should be decided by citizens, not by a CEO,” he told Bloomberg TV. “There needs to be public regulation of big online platforms.” Even Norway’s Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre said that Big Tech censorship threatens political freedom around the world.

But it wasn’t just the U.S. President who was silenced by political foes. The non-partisan Twitter alternative, Parler, who refused to engage in censorship of its users, was also removed from Amazon’s server with other companies refusing to host them. It has virtually crippled the company. A Facebook alternative called “Gab”, run by a devout Christian, has also been the object of notable discrimination. Likewise, refusing to engage in biased “fact-checking” and censorship, they have been cut off from funding by credit card companies, PayPal, and other monetary services, leaving them with only bitcoin by which to operate. They too are accused of allowing “violence” and “hatred” on their platforms — as if Twitter and Facebook haven’t been the most used tools to coordinate violent uprisings throughout the past year in the United States and other countries. But hypocrisy runs thick these days.

However, it wasn’t just the U.S. President and a handful of companies that were silenced. Thousands of users with social media accounts that have simply promoted alternative views on major issues today were blocked or removed in a massive Purge that has only just begun.

THE LAST STAND

As such, I realize that this ministry is very much in the crosshairs of the growing technocracy’s narrative. The prophetic warnings here about the growing global system that is corralling the entire world into an agenda are putting me in the crosshairs of censorship — and I have been fighting it every step of the way on Twitter and Facebook. In a recent message that echoes several of the writings on The Now Word, Our Lord Jesus says to the ecclesiastically approved Costa Rican seer, Luz de Maria:

Human beings are being cornered by global power, which sullies human dignity, leading people to great disorder, acting under the dominion of the spawn of Satan, consecrated beforehand by their own free will… At this very difficult time for humanity, the attack of diseases created by misused science will continue to increase, preparing humanity so that it would voluntarily request the mark of the beast, not only in order not to become sick, but to be supplied with what will soon be materially lacking, forgetting spirituality due to a weak faith. The time of the great famine is advancing like a shadow over humanity that is unexpectedly facing radical changes… —January 12th, 2021; countdowntothekingdom.com

As such, I have been busy this week making adjustments with how I communicate with you. At this time, my website does not seem to be under immediate threat, according to a conversation I had with our web server. However, the social media accounts by which I spread The Now Word are certainly vulnerable. I am quickly migrating away from Facebook and Twitter, mostly as a point of protest, but also because their tracking, collecting, and selling of personal data is as disturbing as their role in the Propaganda Ministry.

Nonetheless, we forge ahead one day at a time. As such, I have created a new social media account on the unbiased, uncensored, and uncluttered forum called “MeWe.” You can find my writings as well as special “now words” posted there during the week that you won’t find here — such as the one at the end of this article. Just click on the banner below, sign up and “follow” my Page on MeWe (there is also a MeWe “app” for your phone). You’ll find hundreds of like-minded Catholics like you already there.

Second, an important aspect of this ministry is watching the “signs of the times.” Our Lord commanded us to “watch and pray” and even rebuked the disciples for not understanding the signs of the times.

You hypocrites! You know how to interpret the appearance of earth and sky; but why do you not know how to interpret the present time? (Luke 12:56)

In fact, Our Lady has asked us to speak about the signs of the times:

My children, do you not recognize the signs of the times? Do you not speak of them? —April 2nd, 2006, quoted in My Heart Will Triumph by Mirjana Soldo, p. 299

And again,

Only with total interior renunciation will you recognize God’s love and the signs of the time in which you live. You will be witnesses of these signs and will begin to speak about them. —March 18th, 2006, Ibid.

However, I also don’t want to inundate you with emails everyday regarding these signs! So I have created a Group on MeWe called “The Now Word – Signs”. There, you’ll find links to relevant news stories and commentary. Once you join the Group, you are free to comment and share your own thoughts on the signs of the times. There is even a live Chat where you can talk to others. I hope to make specific times in the weeks ahead where I might join the Chat and be able to answer your questions directly. To join the Group, click on the banner below (my thanks to Mr. Wayne Labelle who is helping to moderate the Group!):





While I will focus my attention on MeWe in terms my personal presence, Gab users can find my writings here:

And Linkedin users can find them here:

Of course, no matter what platform you prefer, I am so grateful when you courageously share these writings with others.

Readers have been asking me lately if I am able to put my writings into podcast audio form. That is a more difficult and time-consuming task. As well, I’m not a fan of simply reading my writings out loud. However, I am pondering a way to communicate with you in that way. I might just create a short podcast that captures the nugget of a certain writing or a complimentary “word.” To be honest, I’ve simply been a bit overwhelmed this past year, so finding the time has been the main issue (along with posting new messages on Countdown to the Kingdom, my sister website). That said, I do have several podcasts, which can be heard by subscribers on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other services or for free at Buzzsprout here:

Professor Daniel O’Connor and I hope to do a weekly webcast reflecting on the previous week’s “messages from Heaven” posted on Countdown to the Kingdom. There’s so much happening so fast, and people are reaching out to us for guidance. We are, of course, sojourners just like you, but we hope to be able to serve you in this way as best as we can. Again, be patient with us as the demands have multiplied upon our ministries several fold.

Finally, MailChimp, the email service provider through which subscribers receive The Now Word, has begun purging customers who do not meet their “standards.” Again, this is simply more of the same censorship from the Propaganda Ministry. Since then, I have inexplicably had numerous people write to say that they were involuntarily unsubscribed. Or when they do subscribe and try to click to my website, there’s a big warning from Microsoft saying the my website is dangerous to visit. I’ve worked with MailChimp’s tech support for weeks and they have been unable to resolve this. So, I may be switching over to another email distributor soon. You’ll be the first to know!

And don’t forget, if you haven’t yet, you can subscribe to these writings to receive an email from me by going to the Subscribe page and entering your email, which is never shared. And of course, if you don’t want to subscribe to anything, just bookmark and visit this website whenever you want: thenowword.com. If you have an iPhone or iPad, here’s a nifty little trick to add an icon of this website to your screen (by the way, this website is best viewed by turning your phone sideways in portrait mode):

I. Click this link on your phone: thenowword.com

II. Click the Share icon with the arrow at the bottom of the screen:

III. Then scroll down until you see. “Add to Home Screen” and click that.

IV. It will then add a lovely icon or “bookmark” like this to your screen:

And don’t forget in the top right hand corner of this website there is a search box with a magnifying glass. Try it. Just start typing a word like “illumination”, don’t press Enter, and wait for the results to pop up. A very handy reference to previous writings on a plethora of subjects.

At the bottom or left side of any page, you will find share buttons that let you easily share an article to other platforms, including MeWe (it is the arrow. Click on the last symbol with a dot in the middle to reveal other platforms). As well, there is an email and print button available.

As this new year begins, I want to thank all of you who have contributed to this full-time ministry. That little Donate button at the bottom is our life-line to continue paying staff, funding our monthly expenses, and being able to devote my time in prayer watching, praying, and communicating to you the “now word” that I sense Our Lord or Our Lady speaking to the Church. I will continue do so under spiritual protection, with your prayers, and by God’s help… with what time we have left.

You are loved!

Your financial support and prayers are why

you are reading this today.

Bless you and thank you.

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

