To Vax or Not to Vax?

Mark Mallett is a former television reporter with CTV Edmonton and award-winning documentarian and author of The Final Confrontation and The Now Word.

“SHOULD I take the vaccine?” That’s the question filling my inbox at this hour. And now, the Pope has weighed in on this controversial subject. Thus, the following is crucial information from those who are experts to help you weigh this decision, which yes, has huge potential consequences for your health and even freedom…

FIRST, THE BIG PICTURE

Vaccines are not being presented as just one of many medical interventions to deal with the SARS CoV 2 virus, which leads to the disease COVID-19 — they are being presented as the only solution, with consequences for the entire planet. This, from the man apparently coordinating and funding the endeavour:

For the world at large, normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population. —Bill Gates speaking to The Financial Times on April 8, 2020; 1:27 mark: youtube.com

Second, these vaccines are increasingly being tied to freedom of movement and commerce by the private sector, thus now making vaccines de facto mandatory. This has generally been confirmed by government officials all over the world:

Whoever is vaccinated will automatically receive ‘green status’. Therefore, you may vaccinate, and receive Green Status to go freely in all the green zones: They’ll open for you cultural events, they’ll open to you the shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants. —Health Ministry Director Dr. Eyal Zimlichman; November 26th, 2020; israelnationalnews.com

Third, the United Nations and several world leaders quickly tied COVID-19, vaccines, and climate change to what they are calling a “Great Reset” or programme to “build back better.” This may sound harmless, but when you dig into the ideologies behind what is meant by this United Nations’ initiative, one discovers that its backers are literally planning to restructure the global economy around Marxist principals and thrust mankind into a transhumanist movement, the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. —Founder of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab; co-author of Covid-19: The Great Reset; cnbc.com, July 13th, 2020 And so this is a big moment. And the World Economic Forum… is going to have to really play a front and center role in defining “Reset” in a way that nobody misinterprets it: as just taking us back to where we were… —John Kerry, former United States Secretary of State; The Great Reset Podcast, “Redesigning Social Contracts in Crisis”, June 2020

Please do read The Great Reset to hear global leaders speak of this “revolution” — and their plans for your future.

A PAPAL OPINION

It was reported recently that both Pope Francis and Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI received the vaccine. But Pope Francis went further:

I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine. It is the moral choice because it is about your life but also the lives of others. I do not understand why some say that this could be a dangerous vaccine. If the doctors are presenting this to you as a thing that will go well and doesn’t have any special dangers, why not take it? There is a suicidal denialism that I would not know how to explain, but today, people must take the vaccine. —POPE FRANCIS, interview for Italy’s TG5 news program, January 19th, 2021; ncronline.com

It must be said straight away that this comment on a scientific technology, made in a television interview and not a magisterial document, is not a formal teaching of the faith and is, and remains, the Pope’s opinion.

…if you are troubled by some statements that Pope Francis has made in his recent interviews, it is not disloyalty, or a lack of Romanita to disagree with the details of some of the interviews which were given off-the-cuff. Naturally, if we disagree with the Holy Father, we do so with the deepest respect and humility, conscious that we may need to be corrected. However, papal interviews do not require either the assent of faith that is given to ex cathedra statements or that internal submission of mind and will that is given to those statements that are part of his non-infallible but authentic magisterium. —Fr. Tim Finigan, tutor in Sacramental Theology at St John’s Seminary, Wonersh; from The Hermeneutic of Community, “Assent and Papal Magisterium”, October 6th, 2013; http://the-hermeneutic-of-continuity.blogspot.co.uk

Still, his opinions carry a certain moral force that cannot easily be dismissed, not when Catholics and even secular leaders quote him as though this is the final word on the matter. Rather, we need to turn to the Church’s official statements to consider whether the Pope’s words carry the obligation they imply. First, let’s consider the latter part of his claim that the new vaccines don’t have any special dangers and that it is “suicidal denialism” to reject them.

THE SAFETY QUESTION

The theory behind vaccines is elementary: introduce into one’s body a less potent version of a particular virus or antigen and cause the body to develop an immune response to be able to fend off the actual virus. Of course, our bodies have powerful God-given immunities that are capable of doing this naturally, and they do so all the time against cold and flu viruses and even more harmful ones.

Seemingly, the Holy Father is under the assumption that these, if not all vaccines, are as safe as popping a vitamin. In fact, that is the assumption of billions of people. But are they totally safe?

While the theory behind vaccines is right, the question of safety becomes muddied when considering the contents found in them. These include heavy metal preservatives and adjuvants like Thermisol (mercurcy) or aluminum, which have been linked to auto-immune disorders like food allergies and Alzheimers. There is a clear parallel, in fact, between the tripling of inoculations in children’s vaccine schedules since the 1970’s and the rise of auto-immune disorders. ABC News reported in 2008 that the “rise in child chronic illness could swamp health care.”

What we have now is 69 doses of 16 vaccines that the federal government is saying children should use from day of birth to age 18… Have we seen children be healthier? Just the opposite. We have an epidemic of chronic disease and disability. One child in six in America, now learning disabled. One in nine with asthma. One in 50 with autism. One in 400 developing diabetes. Millions more with inflammatory bowel disorder, Rheumatoid arthritis. Epilepsy. Epilepsy is on the rise. We have children—30 percent now of young adults have been diagnosed as having a mental illness, anxiety disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia. This is the worst public health report card in the history of this country. —Barbara Loe Fisher of the National Vaccine Information Center, The Truth About Vaccines, documentary; transcript, p. 14

Vaccines have also caused severe injuries in numerous countries from sterilization to polio outbreaks. For example, British journal The Lancet published evidence linking the polio vaccine to cancer (non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma). In Uttar Pradesh, India, a total of 491,000 were paralyzed from 2000-2017 after The Gates Foundation vaccinated hundreds of thousands of children. While the Foundation and WHO went on to declare India “polio free”, scientists backed by studies warned that it was, in fact, the live polio virus in the vaccine causing these polio-like symptoms.

Vaccine-associated paralytic poliomyelitis was recognized shortly after the introduction of OPV [oral polio vaccine], with cases occurring in both vaccinees and their contacts. The time is coming when the only cause of polio is likely to be the vaccine used to prevent it. —Dr. Harry F. Hull and Dr. Philip D. Minor, Oxford Journals Clinical Infectious Diseases periodical in 2005; healthimpactnews.com; Source: “When Can We Stop Using Oral Poliovirus Vaccine?”, Dec. 15th, 2005

And in the United States, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out over 4.9 billion dollars to compensate people injured by vaccination. It is estimated that this is roughly one percent of those eligible to make a claim.

I’m only citing a fraction of the in-depth and exhaustive research on vaccine risks documented in The Pandemic of Control. All this to say that it is not selfish or “suicidal denialism” to question the safety and effectiveness of the chemicals to be injected directly into one’s arm. Science is not imbued with infallibility; in fact, the very nature of science is to always question the science in the pursuit of greater knowledge.

So what about the safety of the new RNA vaccines to prevent COVID-19? Pope Francis stated that, if there are no special dangers, why not take it?

In truth, numerous highly qualified experts and scientists in the field of virology have unequivocally stated that there are indeed “dangers” to these experimental vaccines (read The Caduceus Key and Not Herod’s Way). For one, the clinical trials on animals were skipped and the vaccines rushed to the public — an unprecedented action because the long-term effects are now completely unknown. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. is a renowned German microbiologist who has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. He is also the former Emeritus Head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at the Johannes-Gutenberg-Universität in Mainz, Germany. He and several others have warned that the new gene technology in the mRNA vaccines being administered to millions may have dangerous, unforeseen effects months or even years from now:

There is going to be an auto-attack… You are going to plant the seed of auto-immune reactions. And I tell you for Christmas, don’t do this. The dear Lord did not want humans, not even Fauci, going around injecting foreign genes into the body… it’s horrifying, it’s horrifying. —Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., The Highwire, December 17th, 2020

In fact, a study published last October based on trials concluded:

COVID‐19 vaccines designed to elicit neutralizing antibodies may sensitize vaccine recipients to more severe disease than if they were not vaccinated. —”Informed consent disclosure to vaccine trial subjects of risk of COVID‐19 vaccines worsening clinical disease”, Timothy Cardozo, Ronald Veazey 2; October 28th, 2020; ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

These are pretty serious warnings, but by no means solitary — and evidently, not unjustified either. Here are but a few of the reports of adverse reactions within just the first weeks of the new vaccine rollout:

• In the United States, at least 55 people have died after taking Pfizer’s new vaccine, according to The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

• In Norway, at least 23 have died shortly after receiving the vaccine.

• As of December 18th, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published a report that 3150 people have had such adverse reactions to the new vaccines that they were “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, [or] required care from [a] doctor or health care professional.”

• On January 18th, California stopped distribution of the Moderna vaccine after “an unusually high number” of adverse reactions.

• The CDC reported on January 7th that nearly two dozen people have experienced life-threatening allergic reactions after receiving Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.

• And disturbing videos have emerged of healthy people suddenly developing debilitating neurological symptoms after their coronavirus vaccination — watch here, here, and here.

In other words, the information the Pope has been given that these experimental vaccines are safe is, unfortunately, incorrect. In fact, for some people, it has been deadly.

THE MORAL QUESTION

In the Vatican’s recent document issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), it specifically states:

…all vaccinations recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience… — “Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19 vaccines”, n. 3; vatican.va

Certainly, then, there is a huge question mark hanging over the coronavirus vaccines. But what about the Pope’s statement: “morally everyone must take the vaccine”? The CDF’s document explicitly states:

At the same time, practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary. —Ibid; n. 6

Indeed, the notion that a pharmaceutical company would be given the right to inject into one’s veins, against one’s will, an experimental drug that the company is not legally liable for… is reprehensible. It is tantamount to chemical rape.

The document adds, however, that…

…from the ethical point of view, the morality of vaccination depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good. In the absence of other means to stop or even prevent the epidemic, the common good may recommend vaccination, especially to protect the weakest and most exposed. —Ibid; n. 6

So now we have the criteria that might morally compel someone to be immunized by vaccination:

The vaccines must be proven to be clinically safe. Vaccines must always be voluntary. There must be an absence of other means to stop or prevent an epidemic for a vaccine to be considered morally compelling for the common good.

I’ve already addressed the safety and mandatory issues. Two questions are left. How can one say that a vaccine is “for the common good” unless and until it is actually proven to be effective, much less not causing harm? Second, what about “other means to stop or prevent the epidemic”? It is surprising that the hierarchy seem completely unaware or mute on the growing list of remarkably effective alternatives to vaccination that are backed by studies.

A recent study shows that there are 84% fewer hospitalizations for those treated with a “low-dose hydroxychloroquine combined with zinc and azithromycin.” Vitamin D is now shown to reduce coronavirus risk by 54%. In fact, a new study in Spain has found that 80% of COVID-19 patients were Vitamin D deficient. On December 8th, 2020, Dr. Pierre Kory pleaded at a Senate hearing in the U.S. that the National Institutes of Health urgently review over 30 studies on the effectiveness of Ivermectin, an approved anti-parasitic drug.

Mountains of data have emerged from many centers and countries around the world, showing the miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin. It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick. —December 8th, 2020; —December 8th, 2020; cnsnews.com

In fact, as this article was being published, it was just announced by the the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. that Ivermectin has been approved now as an option for treating COVID-19. In the meantime, British scientists from the University College London Hospitals NHS (UCLH) announced over Christmas that they are testing the drug Provent, which could also prevent someone who has been exposed to coronavirus from going on to develop the disease COVID-19. Other doctors are claiming success with “inhaled steroids” like budesonide. And, of course, there are nature’s gifts that are almost entirely ignored, belittled or even censored, such as the antiviral power of “ Thieves Oil ”, Vitamins C, D, and Zinc that can boost and help protect our God-given and powerful immunity.

In other words, one can safely disagree with Pope Francis’ opinion that these experimental vaccines “must” be taken. In fact, there is arguably a moral imperative to warn others (and the Holy Father) of the potential grave dangers associated with and related to, not only these experimental vaccines, but the growing totalitarian mindset of a populace that would deprive fellow citizens of their very freedom and participation in society.

I recently wrote an appeal to the shepherds of the Church to not remain silent on the moral issue of a rapidly growing immunological police state, but also the immorality of lockdowns that are driving countless people into poverty, despair, suicide, drug addiction, and even starvation by the millions (see Dear Shepherds… Where Are You?).

Finally, the question of the use of aborted fetal cells in the manufacturing of these vaccines remains a contentious issue. The CDF’s guidelines state that it is morally licit based on the previous criteria, and…

The fundamental reason for considering the use of these vaccines morally licit is that the kind of cooperation in evil (passive material cooperation) in the procured abortion from which these cell lines originate is, on the part of those making use of the resulting vaccines, remote. The moral duty to avoid such passive material cooperation is not obligatory if there is a grave danger, such as the otherwise uncontainable spread of a serious pathological agent — in this case, the pandemic spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19. —Ibid. n. 3

Here, the same arguments apply as to whether the criteria have been met such that there is no other ethical or possible alternative. That is not the present case, which is why many are confused that the Church is not insisting on other pathways.

For my part, I will always refuse a vaccine derived from the murder of several babies in order to find the “perfect” cell line for vaccines — as a matter of conscience. There are also bishops who do not agree in the strongest terms with the ethical considerations provided by the CDF in this regard:

I won’t be able to take a vaccine, I just won’t brothers and sisters, and I encourage you not to if it was developed with material from stem cells that were derived from a baby that was aborted… it is morally unacceptable for us. —Bishop Joseph Brennan, Diocese of Fresno, California; November 20th, 2020; youtube.com …those who knowingly and voluntarily receive such vaccines enter into a kind of concatenation, albeit very remote, with the process of the abortion industry. The crime of abortion is so monstrous that any kind of concatenation with this crime, even a very remote one, is immoral and cannot be accepted under any circumstances by a Catholic once he has become fully aware of it. —Bishop Athanasius Schneider, December 11th, 2020; crisismagazine.com

YOUR QUESTION ON THE “MARK”

I have been asked by several people if the new vaccines are the “mark of the beast.” No, they aren’t. However, the question itself is not entirely misplaced. Here is why.

In March 2020, during a discussion with my son on the mark of the beast, I suddenly “saw” in my mind’s eye a vaccine coming that will be integrated into an electronic “tatoo” of sorts that may be invisible. Such a thing had never crossed my mind nor did I consider that such a technology existed. The very next day, this news story, which I’d never seen, was republished:

For the people overseeing nationwide vaccination initiatives in developing countries, keeping track of who had which vaccination and when can be a tough task. But researchers from MIT might have a solution: they’ve created an ink that can be safely embedded in the skin alongside the vaccine itself, and it’s only visible using a special smartphone camera app and filter. —Futurism, December 19th, 2019

I was shocked, to say the least. The very next month, this new technology entered clinical trials. Ironically, the invisible “ink” used is called “Luciferase,” a bioluminescent chemical delivered through “quantum dots” that will leave an invisible “mark” of your immunization and record of information.

Then I learned that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are working with the United Nations program ID2020 that seeks to give every citizen on earth a digital ID tied to a vaccine. GAVI, “The Vaccine Alliance” is teaming up with the UN to integrate this vaccine with some kind of biometric.

Here’s the point. If vaccines are becoming mandatory such that one cannot “buy or sell” without one; and if some future “vaccine passport” is required as proof of inoculation; and if it is being planned, and it is, that the entire global population must be vaccinated; and that these vaccines could literally be imprinted onto the skin… it is certainly possible that something like this could eventually become the “mark of the beast.”

[The beast] causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name. (Rev 13:16-17)

Since the vaccine stamp being developed by MIT actually contains information left behind in the skin, it is also not a stretch to imagine such a vaccine incorporating the “name” or “number” of the beast at some point. One can only surmise. What is not speculation is that never in the history of mankind has the infrastructure for such a global initiative been in place — and that alone constitutes a key harbinger of the proximate times in which we are living.

The key is not to fret about this but to pray and trust that God will give you the wisdom you need. It is inconceivable that the Lord would not warn His people in advance to know the danger of such a serious thing, given that those who take the “mark” are excluded from Heaven.

In that regard, here are a few prophecies, which would be prudent for the Church to at least discern at this hour:

Human beings are being cornered by global power, which sullies human dignity, leading people to great disorder, acting under the dominion of the spawn of Satan, consecrated beforehand by their own free will… At this very difficult time for humanity, the attack of diseases created by misused science will continue to increase, preparing humanity so that it would voluntarily request the mark of the beast, not only in order not to become sick, but to be supplied with what will soon be materially lacking, forgetting spirituality due to a weak Faith. The time of the great famine is advancing like a shadow over humanity that is unexpectedly facing radical changes… —Our Lord to Luz de Maria de Bonilla, January 12th, 2021; countdowntothekingdom.com Great darkness envelops the world, and now is the time. Satan is going to attack the physical body of My children whom I created in My image and in My likeness… Satan, through his puppets who rule the world, wants to inoculate you with his venom. He will push his hatred against you to the point of compulsory imposition that will take no account of your freedom. Once again, many of My children who cannot defend themselves will be the martyrs of silence, as was the case for the Holy Innocents. This is what Satan and his henchmen have always done…. —God the Father to Fr. Michel Rodrigue, December 31st, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com And if there is to be a persecution, perhaps it will be then; then, perhaps, when we are all of us in all parts of Christendom so divided, and so reduced, so full of schism, so close upon heresy. When we have cast ourselves upon the world and depend for protection upon it, and have given up our independence and our strength, then [Antichrist] will burst upon us in fury as far as God allows him. —St. John Henry Newman, Sermon IV: The Persecution of Antichrist

