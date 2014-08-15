The Rapture, the Ruse, and the Refuge

ON THE FEAST OF THE ASSUMPTION

August 15th, 2014

IT came to me as clear as a bell during Mass: there is one refuge that God is giving us in these times. Just as in the days of Noah there was only one ark, so too today, there is only one Ark being provided in this present and coming Storm. Not only did the Lord send Our Lady to warn of the spread of global Communism, but she also gave us the means to endure and be protected throughout this difficult period…

…and it won’t be a “rapture.”

THE “RAPTURE”

Many Evangelical Christians hold fast to the belief in a “rapture” in which believers will be plucked from the earth before the tribulations and persecutions of Antichrist. The concept of a rapture is biblical; but the timing of it, according to their interpretation, is erroneous and contradicts Scripture itself.

The idea of a “pre or mid-tribulation” rapture was unheard of in Christianity until relatively recent times.

…the present-day concept of the “Rapture” is found nowhere in Christianity—neither in Protestant nor Catholic literature—until the early nineteenth century, when it was invented by an Anglican priest-turned-fundamentalist-minster named John Nelson Darby. —Gregory Oats, Catholic Doctrine in Scripture, P. 133

Unfortunately, Darby’s misreading of Scripture found its way into more formal texts.

Darby’s pre-tribulational view of the rapture was then picked up by a man named C.I. Scofield, who taught the view in the footnotes of his Scofield Reference Bible, which was widely distributed in England and America. Many Protestants who read the Scofield Reference Bible uncritically accepted what its footnotes said and adopted the pre-tribulational view, even though no Christian had heard of it in the previous 1800 years of Church history. —”The Rapture”, CatholicAnswers.com

This idea of the rapture conflicts with the constant teaching of the Catholic Church, which has always taught:

Before Christ’s second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth will unveil the “mystery of iniquity” in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth. —CCC, 675

The Church will pass through a “final trial”—not escape it. This is precisely what Jesus said to the Apostles:

‘No slave is greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you. (John 15:20)

As for being raptured from the earth and spared from the tribulation, Jesus actually prayed the opposite:

I do not ask that you take them out of the world but that you keep them from the evil one. (John 17:15)

Thus, He taught us to pray: “lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” Ultimately, from the evil of a “religious deception” that is coming, said St. Paul, “a deceiving power so that they may believe the lie, that all who have not believed the truth but have approved wrongdoing may be condemned.”

A demonic ruse…

THE RUSE

The Catechism refers specifically to a ‘religious deception’ that will deliver men from their ‘problems.’ What problems?

As I wrote in The Fall of Mystery Babylon, chaos and collapse are intended by the “beast”, who is comprised essentially of the secret societies. Of them, Pope Leo XIII wrote:

At this period, however, the partisans of evil seems to be combining together, and to be struggling with united vehemence, led on or assisted by that strongly organized and widespread association called the Freemasons. No longer making any secret of their purposes, they are now boldly rising up against God Himself… —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, Apri 20th, 1884

General Albert Pike (1809-1891) was a high level Freemason known for writing essentially the “bible” of Illuminated Freemasonry and ‘drafting a military blueprint for the achievement of world domination.’ He stated clearly the Illuminati belief that “Lucifer is God.”

Lucifer is the God of Light; and the God of good is struggling for humanity against Adonay, the God of darkness and evil.. —Occult Theocracy, Miller, p. 216-217; cited in She Shall Crush Thy Head by Stephen Mahowald, footnote n. 164, p. 107; Adonay, of course, being a reference to the authentic God of Christianity.

In a letter to Giuseppe Mazzini, Pike reveals that the game plan is not atheism, but worship of Satan, which will come via the creation of chaos—those “problems” I believe the Catechism is referring to:

We shall unleash the nihilists and atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm, which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, our origin of savagery, and of the most bloody turmoil… the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will be from that moment, without compass (direction), anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the True Light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. —Albert Pike, cited in She Shall Crush Thy Head, by Stephen Mahowald, p. 108-109; Mr. Mahowald notes that the letter was purportedly cataloged in the British Museum library of London, but is no longer on display, hence we are left to rely on claims of those who say they have viewed the letter.

It is the creation of a Global Revolution in order to overthrow the present order, a…

…general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated “at the same time.” —Ibid.

Clearly, this demonic ruse is going according to plan as atheism and nihilism—the rejection of all religious and moral principles—is leading society into what Benedict XVI referred to as a “dictatorship of relativism.” Most dictatorships have a dictator. It will be so again, but on a global scale:

The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh. —CCC, 675

What the Antichrist will offer is not only a false peace and a promised alleviation from misery, but he will offer his very own heart to be loved and worshiped—to be the refuge for all of mankind, freed at last from the “bondage” of Christianity, the hellish wars over sovereignty and “religion”, and the dead-ends of atheism. It will be essentially a consecration to Lucifer through the beast, from whom the beast derives its authority.

That is Luciferic initiation. It is the one that many people now, and in the days ahead will be facing, for it is an initiation into the New Age. —David Spangler, a New Age guru with connections to the globalists; Reflections On The Chris t; cited in She Shall Crush They Head, by Stephen Mahowald, p. 117 Fascinated, the whole world followed after the beast. They worshiped the dragon (Lucifer) because it gave its authority to the beast; they also worshiped the beast and said, “Who can compare with the beast or who can fight against it?” (Rev 13:3-4) This ‘religious deception’ is therefore the culmination of the New Age Movement, which likewise is linked to the secret societies. As the Vatican wrote in its landmark document on the subject: The global brain needs institutions with which to rule, in other words, a world government. “To deal with today’s problems, New Age dreams of a spiritual aristocracy in the style of Plato’s Republic, run by secret societies”… [the] New Age shares with a number of internationally influential groups, the goal of superseding or transcending particular religions in order to create space for a universal religion which could unite humanity. Closely related to this is a very concerted effort on the part of many institutions to invent a Global Ethic. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 2.3.4.3 , 2.5, Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

THE REFUGE

The whole purpose, dear family, of the coming trials is to purify the Church so that Jesus…

…might present to himself the church in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish. (Eph 5:27)

The unity of the Church is a necessary precursor and fruit of this…

…“new and divine” holiness with which the Holy Spirit wishes to enrich Christians at the dawn of the third millennium, in order to make Christ the heart of the world. —ST. JOHN PAUL II, L’Osservatore Romano, English Edition, July 9th, 1997

It is only through the Cross that the fruit of the Resurrection is realized—not through a rapture from suffering, but precisely through the “passion” of the Church.

Christ will return at the very end of time to gather up, not many brides, but a single Bride—one flock, under one shepherd. Indeed, after Jesus prayed to the Father not to take His disciples out of the world, He then prayed for their unity “that they may all be one.” As Pope Francis said recently, we must…

…walk without rest preparing the bride, one single bride, for the bridegroom who will come. —POPE FRANCIS, Requiem Mass for the late Anglican Bishop Tony Palmer, August 8th, 2014; www.thetablet.co.uk

This unity will be a work of the Holy Spirit, and thus also a work of the Blessed Mother, who is His spouse. This was anticipated beneath the Cross when Jesus gave Mary to the Church, symbolized in John, and John received Mary as a gift to the Church.

“Woman, behold, your son.” Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother.” And from that hour the disciple took her into his home. (John 19:26-27)

Thus, Mary’s spiritual womb becomes the place where the unity of the Church begins—where the children of God are conceived and born.

Thus the Christian seeks to be taken into that “maternal charity” with which the Redeemer’s Mother “cares for the brethren of her Son,” “in whose birth and development she cooperates” in the measure of the gift proper to each one through the power of Christ’s Spirit. Thus also is exercised that motherhood in the Spirit which became Mary’s role at the foot of the Cross and in the Upper Room. —ST. JOHN PAUL II, Redemptoris Mater, n. 45

Why am I speaking about this? Because the Luciferian goal of the secret societies is also one of “unity”, but a false unity (harmony), one which erases the lines between religions, sexes, and even ethnicity.

The New Age which is dawning will be peopled by perfect, androgynous beings who are totally in command of the cosmic laws of nature. In this scenario, Christianity has to be eliminated and give way to a global religion and a new world order. —‚Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 4, Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

I don’t need to tell you how evil this plan is and how twisted our world will become in order to achieve such a diabolical order. This is why I wrote some time ago that there is coming a Cosmic Surgery that will purify the world of evil and its agents. But in order to preserve a people, one Christian people, God has sent to us the one in whom this unity has begun and is being brought to fruition through the Holy Spirit. And that is the Blessed Mother.

When Our Lady appeared to the children of Fatima in the second apparition on June 13th, 1917, she told Jacinta and Francesco that she would take them to Heaven soon. Indeed, both died nearly three years later when they contracted the “Spanish Flu.” But to Sr. Lucia, she gave the mission of remaining in the

world to establish devotion to Her Immaculate Heart, which she gave herself to until she died in 2005.

Our Lady promised Sr. Lucia: “My Immaculate Heart will be your refuge and the way that will lead you to God.” The children had a vision of Hell “where the souls of poor sinners go,” she said. “To save them, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to My Immaculate Heart.” But as if to say that this was not just any ordinary period of time, she added: “If what I say to you is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace.”

Clearly, world peace, or what Our Lady called the coming “period of peace” is intrinsically tied to devotion to the Immaculate Heart. As St. John Paul II’s papal theologian attested himself:

Yes, a miracle was promised at Fatima, the greatest miracle in the history of the world, second only to the Resurrection. And that miracle will be an era of peace which has never really been granted before to the world. —Mario Luigi Cardinal Ciappi, October 9th, 1994; The Apostolate’s Family Catechism

This is why St. John Paul II privately referred to Medjugorje and the alleged apparitions of the “Queen of Peace” as the continuation of Fatima. In the presence of the Indian Ocean Regional Episcopal Conference during their ad limina meeting with the Holy Father, Pope John Paul II answered their question regarding the message of Medjugorje:

As Urs von Balthasar put it, Mary is the Mother who warns her children. Many people have a problem with Medjugorje, with the fact that the apparitions last too long. They do not understand. But the message is given in a specific context, it corresponds to the situation of the country. The message insists on peace, on the relations between Catholics, Orthodox and Muslims. There, you find the key to the comprehension of what is happening in the world and of its future. —Revised Medjugorje: the 90′s, The Triumph of the Heart; Sr. Emmanuel; pg. 196

Thus, we clearly see emerging this real battle between the “Woman clothed in the sun” and the “dragon” of Revelation 12. For we speak of a coming “era of peace”; the new agers speak of a coming “age of Aquarius”. Christians speak of unity; the New Age speaks of universal “oneness.” We speak of peace; they speak of harmony. We speak of an illumined conscience; they speak of a “higher or altered state of consciousness.” Christians are called to be “born again” while new agers aim aim at being “rebirthed”. We speak of an interior manifestation of Jesus within us; they speak of “the cosmic Christ” within, which is not a reference to Our Lord, but precisely that warning in the Catechism where “man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh.” Can you see now how Satan has been planning this deception for a very long time, attempting to mimic the authentic renewal that God will bring about through the “triumph of the Immaculate Heart”? This is why I have heard over and over again the Lord clearly saying in my heart that we have entered dangerous times. For, as Pope Pius X said, the Masonic enemies of the Church are not only external:

…they put their designs for her ruin into operation not from without but from within; hence, the danger is present almost in the very veins and heart of the Church… —POPE PIUS X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis, Encyclical On the Doctrines of the Modernists, n. 2-3

You are not going to survive this coming deception on your own. It is only by supernatural grace that we will be preserved from falling away. But that implies that we dispose ourselves to that grace, and by an act of the will, enter into God’s plan for these days—into the “ark of refuge” that our Heavenly Father has chosen.

The “Woman clothed with the sun” is the one who gives birth to the “whole Christ” who will reign in that era of peace, symbolized in Scripture by a “thousand years.” This is why, brothers and sisters, Mary is the only refuge that God is giving us in these times. Our Lady of Fatima said, “My Immaculate Heart will be your refuge,” not “a” refuge, but “your” refuge. You can go searching for another Ark, but God is giving us one: the heart of the Blessed Mother. Of course, many will reject this out of fear that Mary is in fact the deception, or that consecration to Mary is a form of idolatry, or that Jesus will somehow be less loved. But remember what else she said: her heart would be “the way that will lead you to God.” Without question, in my own life, she has brought me deeper into Christ’s mercy and presence than anything else. Furthermore, your fears should be quickly alleviated when you realize that the Father entrusted His own Son to this woman! He entrusted not only His physical body, its nurturance, care and protection, but formation and growth in “wisdom and age” through her maternal instruction. Hence, the reason that one of the promises to those who say the Rosary is protection from heresy—deception (which is why the Rosary is also central to Our Lady’s message at Fatima.)

Never before have I felt the urgency as I do now to tell you it is time to get into the Ark. It is necessary to enter this refuge, for it is the only one that God is providing us. It will be too late for those to escape the coming spiritual tsunami of deception if they have not already climbed to “high ground.” We enter into this refuge primarily by way of consecration, which is simply entrusting ourselves, as did Jesus, to Mary. Thus, it is a consecration to Jesus through Mary—the true antithesis of that unholy consecration to the dragon through the beast, who wishes to be a false mother, a false church. The beast’s consecration is sealed by a “mark”, what St. John refers to as “666.” Our consecration to Jesus through Mary is essentially a renewal of our Baptism in which we were marked with the “sign of the cross.” Do not doubt that those who do not have this seal will not survive the coming Storm:

Then I saw another angel come up from the East, holding the seal of the living God. He cried out in a loud voice to the four angels who were given power to damage the land and the sea, “Do not damage the land or the sea or the trees until we put the seal on the foreheads of the servants of our God.” (Rev 7:2-3)

There is no pre-tribulation rapture to escape the trials that are coming, most especially, the ruse of the red dragon. But there is a refuge, and it is the Immaculate Heart of Mary—she who was assumed into Heaven to cooperate in the work of the redemption wrought upon the Cross through Jesus Christ, the one Mediator between man and God. All you need to do is, like John, take her “into your home”, into your heart as a mother, friend, and refuge from the coming Storm. She will nurture, care for, and protect us as she and Joseph did for Jesus. There is a simple, excellent resource to help you do this, and it is free. Simply click the banner below. The Marian dimension of the life of a disciple of Christ is expressed in a special way precisely through this filial entrusting to the Mother of Christ, which began with the testament of the Redeemer on Golgotha. Entrusting himself to Mary in a filial manner, the Christian, like the Apostle John, “welcomes” the Mother of Christ “into his own home” and brings her into everything that makes up his inner life, that is to say into his human and Christian “I”… As a mother she also wishes the messianic power of her Son to be manifested, that salvific power of his which is meant to help man in his misfortunes, to free him from the evil which in various forms and degrees weighs heavily upon his life. —ST. JOHN PAUL II, Redemptoris Mater, n. 45, 21 Tweet



I strongly recommend getting a free copy of 33 Days to Morning Glory, which will give you a simple yet profound guide to entrusting yourself to Mary.

