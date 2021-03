SAINTS and mystics call it the “great day of change”, the “hour of decision for mankind.” Join Mark Mallett and Prof. Daniel O’Connor as they show how the coming “Warning,” which is drawing nearer, appears to be the same event in the Sixth Seal in the Book of Revelation.

Watch the Webcast:



Listen to the Podcast:

