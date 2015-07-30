To Those in Mortal Sin…

BEFORE the Blessed Sacrament, the Lord communicated a word so powerful, so pregnant with Mercy, that I left the church exhausted…

To those lost souls bound in mortal sin:





THIS IS YOUR HOUR OF MERCY!

To those enslaved by pornography,

Come to Me, the Image of God

To those who are committing adultery,

Come to Me, the Faithful One

To prostitutes, and those who use or sell them,

Come to Me, your Beloved

To those engaging in unions outside the bounds of marriage,

Come to Me, your Bridegroom

To those who worship the god of money,

Come to Me, without paying and without cost

To those in witchcraft or bound in the occult,

Come to Me, the Living God

To those who have made covenant with Satan,

Come to Me, the New Covenant

To those drowning in the abyss of alcohol and drugs,

Come to Me, who am Living Waters

To those enslaved in hatred and unforgiveness,

Come to Me, Fount of Mercy

To those who have taken the life of another,

Come to Me, the Crucified One

To those who are jealous and envious, and murder with words,

Come to Me, who am jealous for you

To those who are enslaved by love of self,

Come to Me, who has laid down His life

To those who once loved me, but have fallen away,

Come to Me, who refuses no soul….and I will blot out your offences, and forgive your transgressions. I will remove your sins, as far as the east is from the west.

In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, I command the chains which hold you to be broken. I command every principality and power to release you.

I open my Sacred Heart to you as a hiding place and refuge. I will refuse no soul who returns to Me trusting in My infinite Mercy and Love.

THIS IS YOUR HOUR OF MERCY.

Run home to Me, my beloved, run home to Me, and I will embrace you as a Father, clothe you as My child, and protect you like a Brother.



To the one in mortal sin,

Come to Me! Come, before the last few grains of Mercy fall through the hourglass of time…



THIS IS YOUR HOUR OF MERCY!