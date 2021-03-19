Grave Warnings – Part II

In the article Grave Warnings that echoes Heaven’s messages on this website, I cited two of many experts around the globe who have issued serious warnings regarding the experimental vaccines being rushed and administered to the public at this hour. However, some readers seem to have skipped over this paragraph, which was at the heart of the article. Please note the underlined words:

Whether Dr. Vanden Bossche’s science is correct or not is not for me to say. It should also be noted that he concludes saying he is promoting the pursuit of a different vaccine that may, in fact, put his warnings in a conflict of interest (see this rebuttal to Dr. Vanden Bossche that is, at least, the beginning of the debate). But what does “follow the science” mean other than to listen to those who are experts in these fields? Why is the debate not even permitted? Why are so many intellects okay with this, including several in the hierarchy of the Church? There is not only a fear of this virus, but seemingly a fear to question the status quo; a fear to be called a “conspiracy theorist”; a fear to call out the anti-science, anti-freedom of speech, and highly political climate that is shuttering more than churches. And the cost of this may be absolutely catastrophic, not only according to Dr. Vanden Bossche, but according to other world renowned scientists.

Again, I am not qualified to adjudicate the science. What we must resist is the dangerous ideology that there can be no debate, that we are beholden to the word of pharmaceutical corporations and must blindly rush forward with a vaccine technology that has been notoriously deadly in previous testing, that had the long-term trials waived, and is now being pushed as “morally obligatory” by even some in the hierarchy (contrary to the CDF’s own guidelines).

Really?

Again, while every death is tragic and I know that some people suffer terribly from COVID-19 (and I in no way wish to minimize or belittle their suffering), the truth is that this virus for most people is at worst a bad flu—or they have no symptoms at all. That’s just fact: the recovery rate cited by the Centers for Disease Control is around 99.5% for those aged 69 or under. In other words, the idea that all caution must be thrown to the wind at the risk that the “cure” could be catastrophically worse than the disease, is utterly reckless. Yet, one reader responded to the article saying:

I am very concerned about the misinformation about vaccination that you are spreading. Your recent article quoting Geert Vanden Bossche contains information that does not pass any basic examination for truth. (See: https://zdoggmd.com/vanden-bossche/ or https://www.deplatformdisease.com/blog/addressing-geert-vanden-bossches-claims) Spreading this misinformation couched in religious imperative most certainly makes you complicit in the deaths of anyone who believes you and chooses not to be vaccinated, and then ends up dying from Covid. It is at least irresponsible, but more likely a matter of grave moral concern.

Sadly, these comments are typical of the propaganda-fear-driven culture that is no longer capable of even hearing an alternative view to the status quo. That, and his assertions are outrageous and must be condemned.

The idea that one is killing people by simply having a discussion is nonsensical when men and women of such credentials are only asking for an urgent debate — precisely so that no one is needlessly maimed. Second, the notion that someone pausing to reflect and weigh the various expert opinions will thereby cause mass deaths, is the height of paranoia. I can only assume this reader believes that social distancing, lockdowns and mandatory mask mandates are working. So why is he panicking? Does he suddenly not “trust the science”? And since when is a proposition forwarded by a scientist for public discussion deemed “misinformation”? This is daily practice in the scientific community, and Dr. Vanden Bossche explicitly welcomed rigorous debate on his concerns.

Finally, he provides links arguing against Dr. Vanden Bossche’s claims, as did I. Great! Let the debate rage on! But ironically, only this reader is permitted to have a “grave moral concern”; the question of ethics, evidence-based science, and prudence are no longer allowed to be considered — only what the government or a small handful of scientists tells us.

However, the popes have rebuked such “thought police”, insisting that moral and ethical discussion must always accompany, direct, and enlighten progress:

The most extraordinary scientific progress, the most astounding technical feats and the most amazing economic growth, unless accompanied by authentic moral and social progress, will in the long run go against man. —POPE PAUL VI, Address to FAO on the 25th Anniversary of its Institution, November, 16th, 1970, n. 4

The idea that the “science is settled” is itself anti-science. Were it not for ongoing research, discovery and discussion into many “settled advancements”, mankind would still be in the process of being poisoned by consumer products that are now banned.

So I say, let the exchange of views continue. For it is not only Dr. Vanden Bossche blowing a trumpet.

THE WARNINGS CONTINUE…

Dr. Igor Shepherd is an expert on bio-weapons, counter-terrorism, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives (CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness. He worked in the Communist Soviet Union before emigrating to work for the United States government. In an emotional address, Dr. Shepherd warns that, with what he has seen of the new vaccines based on his experience, they are potentially a long-term threat to mankind:

I want to look 2 – 6 years from now [for adverse reactions]… I call all these vaccinations against COVID-19: biological weapons of mass destruction… global genetic genocide. And this is coming not only to the United States, but to the whole world… With these kind of vaccines, untested properly, with revolutionary technology and side-effects we don’t even know, we can expect millions of people will be gone. —vaccineimpact.com, November 30th, 2020; 47:28 mark of video

The deep concerns over deadly auto-immune responses triggered by mRNA vaccines, a technology that turns your cells into virtual “vaccine factories” that cannot be shut off, has been sounded over and over again by numerous scientists—but suppressed by mainstream and social media. Once again, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. is a renowned German microbiologist who has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. He is also the former Emeritus Head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at the Johannes-Gutenberg-Universität in Mainz, Germany. His primary concerns are in the unforeseen long-term effects of these new mRNA vaccines, since long-term trials were waived and the experimental vaccines rushed to the public.

There is going to be an auto-attack… You are going to plant the seed of auto-immune reactions. And I tell you for Christmas, don’t do this. The dear Lord did not want humans, not even [Dr.] Fauci, going around injecting foreign genes into the body… it’s horrifying, it’s horrifying. —The Highwire, December 17th, 2020

In a televised interview, Dr. Bhakdi was even more stark about potential adverse effects that may occur months or even years from now:

Laura Ingraham: So you think the COVID-19 vaccine is unnecessary? Bhakdi: I think it’s downright dangerous. And I warn you, if you go along these lines, you are going to go to your doom. —December 3rd, 2020; americanthinker.com

Dr. Bhakdi issued a new short video warning in March 2021 here (watch at the bottom of this article).

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center and Courses4Mastery, which provides online education and training regarding all aspects of vaccines and vaccination. Echoing the science of Dr. Sucharit and others, she warned early on in the pandemic (and continues to) that their could be catastrophic consequences:

We’re kind of figuring out [COVID-19] in real-time, and yet, they’re full-steam ahead, hammer down, get this vaccine out there as fast as we can. It’s horrific. —LondonReal.tv, May 15th, 2020; freedomplatform.tv

However, she admits:

Only people that would pay attention and wake up are after they’ve had a travesty, after they’ve had a child or a family member that’s been injured. —March 16th, 2021, Interview with Reinette Senum; 2:45 mark

Dr. J. Bart Classen, M.D. published a paper this year warning that these vaccines may actually trigger brain disease.

Vaccines have been found to cause a host of chronic, late developing adverse events. Some adverse events like type 1 diabetes may not occur until 3-4 years after a vaccine is administered. In the example of type 1 diabetes, the frequency of cases of adverse events may surpass the frequency of cases of severe infectious disease the vaccine was designed to prevent. Given that type 1 diabetes is only one of many immune mediated diseases potentially caused by vaccines, chronic late occurring adverse events are a serious public health issue. The advent of new vaccine technology creates new potential mechanisms of vaccine adverse events. — “COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease Classen Immunotherapies,” J. Bart Classen, MD; January 18th, 2021; scivisionpub.com

It’s not only the experimental technology involved but the ingredients that have raised warnings over these mRNA vaccines. PEGylated lipid nanoparticles (PEG) used to coat the mRNA molecules is a known toxin in personal care and cleaning products that is not biodegradable. Prof. Romeo F. Quijano, M.D. from the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, College of Medicine at the University of the Philippines, Manila warned:

If one of the PEGylated mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 gains approval, the increased exposure to PEG will be unprecedented and potentially disastrous. —August 21st, 2020; bulatlat.com

Indeed, Moderna’s vaccine has now been rolled out in several countries, including Canada, and uses PEG. They state right in their prospectus:

Our LNPs could contribute, in whole or in part, to one or more of the following: immune reactions, infusion reactions, complement reactions, opsonation reactions, antibody reactions… or some combination thereof, or reactions to the PEG… —November 9th, 2018; Moderna Prospectus

Internationally renowned molecular genetics expert Prof. Dolores Cahill…

…expects to see successive waves of adverse reactions to the experimental messenger RNA (mRNA) injections ranging from anaphylaxis and other allergic responses to autoimmunity, sepsis and organ failure. —mercola.com, March 18th, 2021

Dr. Joseph Mercola argues that these new vaccines, in fact, should be termed “gene therapy” as they do not meet the sheer definition of “vaccine.” Since mRNA “vaccines” do not meet the medical and/or legal definition of a vaccine, he argues, marketing them as such is a deceptive practice that violates the law that governs advertising of medical practices. The push for everyone to be inoculated with this new technology in order to achieve “herd immunity”, he states, is a fallacy:

The only one benefiting from an mRNA “vaccine” is the vaccinated individual, since all they are designed to do is lessen clinical symptoms associated with the S-1 spike protein. Since you’re the only one who will reap a benefit, it makes no sense to demand you accept the risks of the therapy “for the greater good” of your community. — “COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Are Gene Therapy”, March 16th, 2021

This was confirmed by the U.S. Surgeon General on Good Morning America.

They [the mRNA vaccines] were tested with an outcome of severe disease — not preventing infection. —Surgeon General Jerome Adams, December 14th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk

Just stop. Think about that.

But no, the ungodly rush to inject the entire world continues, utterly flying in contradiction of responsible science. Children and young adults from age birth to 19 have a survival rate of 99.997% with COVID-19 and mostly show mild or no symptoms if infected. “Hospitalization and in-hospital death are rare in children diagnosed with COVID-19,” according to the European Journal of Pediatrics. Nonetheless, against any clear necessity, pharmaceutical companies such as Moderna are forging ahead with these experimental vaccines on babies as young as 6 months old. And we should not debate this? Does this potentially contravene the Geneva Convention that forbids human biological experimentation?

Vaccine safety activist, Del Bigtree, along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — regularly labeled “anti-vaxxers” and “conspiracy theorists” for demanding transparency — won a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci for vaccine safety violations. Again, they warn of the dangers of future mutation of the virus and its reaction with the technology of these experimental inoculations:

…[Dr.] Tony Fauci is saying publicly that there’s a chance this could make people more sick. So we’ve got to be very careful… What happens if they… put out the vaccine… Bill Gates gets his wish and Tony Fauci, that everyone is forced to take it around the world, then all of a sudden the mutation comes around and we see start seeing it trigger this antibody immune enhancement in people that are vaccinated. The only problem now is that we’ve all gotten the vaccine, and now we’re not having a 0.1 to 0.3% death rate — it’s 20 percent or 30 percent… You could honestly wipe out our species with a vaccine that was rushed to market, that didn’t do proper safety testing… They’re putting two of the most dangerous words together in every article about this vaccine: “rushing” and “science.” —Del Bigtree, interview with Joni, 4:12 mark

THE SPIRIT OF FREEDOM… OR CONTROL?

The idea that all of the above can simply be dismissed with a hand-wave as “conspiracy theory” or “spreading misinformation couched in religious imperative” is itself careless, anti-science, and potentially anti-life. What is needed urgently is an open international debate, as Dr. Vanden Bossche requested. Until then, I guarantee you that it is not the Spirit of Christ operating in the present “narrative,” but another spirit.

The Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. (2 Cor 3:17-18)

On the other hand, Satan…

…was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in truth, because there is no truth in him. When he tells a lie, he speaks in character, because he is a liar and the father of lies. (John 8:44)

Hence, it may be no surprise that three hours after publishing Grave Warnings, yet another message allegedly from Heaven echoed again the voice of many scientists “crying out in the wilderness”:

Children, I come again to warn you and to help you not to make mistakes, avoiding what does not come from God; yet you look around in confusion without realizing the dead that there are, and that there will be on earth — all because of your obstinacy in only listening to human decisions. Many times I have told my children to be careful regarding vaccines, yet you do not listen… My children, you are at war and must fight; it does not matter if you are mocked, go on without stopping. —Our Lady to Gisella Cardia, March 16th, 2021

Likely, such messages will offend the modern mind, relegating them to “superstition” at best, delusion at worst. However, here at Countdown to the Kingdom, we think that when both Heaven and science are saying essentially the same thing, it’s time for a serious discussion (read When Seers and Science Merge ).

We refuse to bullied.

And so I solemnly declare to you this day

that I am not responsible for the blood of any of you,

for I did not shrink from proclaiming to you the entire plan of God…

So be vigilant and remember that for three years, night and day,

I unceasingly admonished each of you with tears.

(Acts 20:26, 31)

