Your Questions on the Pandemic

SEVERAL new readers are asking questions on the pandemic—on the science, the morality of lockdowns, mandatory masking, church closures, vaccines and more. So the following is a summary of key articles related to the pandemic to help you form your conscience, to educate your families, to give you ammunition and courage to approach your politicians and support your bishops and priests, who are under immense pressure. Any way you cut it, you’re going to have to make unpopular choices today as the Church enters deeper into her Passion as each day passes by. Don’t be intimidated either by the censors, “fact-checkers” or even family who try to bully you into the powerful narrative drummed out each minute and hour on the radio, television, and social media.

Note: Please do not write me and say how much you disagree with me — but then haven’t even read the articles below that are built on published studies and top level scientists, health officials, and the like. It’s precisely this kind of mindless if not lazy mindset that has led humanity to the brink of a health technocracy.

ON MASKING

One of the reasons I have taken on the issue of mandatory masks is to show how far our politicians, clergymen, media and in fact, the entire business sector have drifted from the actual science and studies on this subject. To force people to wear a mask all day long in their workplace, schools, and parishes has consequences that are being completely ignored. To force them to wear masks, when study after study shows that they are incapable of stopping such a small virus, goes to show how easily populations can be manipulated and coerced in the most nonsensical ways. Worse, some people are equating their masks to a halo, proving their “charity” and “virtue” in making such a “small” sacrifice, thus creating imaginary divisions between those who “care” and those who don’t. On the contrary, as dozens of studies show, mandatory mask wearing may actually spread the virus faster, is causing real health problems, and even emotional consequences.

• But don’t take my word for it. To read the wealth of studies up until March 2021 on whether masks even work, read Unmasking the Facts — one of the most exhaustive articles you’ll find on this subject.

• To read the spiritual consequences of masking our faces, read Unmasking the Plan.

ON THE VACCINES

• Many readers are asking if they are morally obligated to take the new experimental vaccines for the recent coronavirus, especially since babies were aborted in order to use their cells in their creation, and especially since the Pope seemed to be suggesting so. Educate yourself by reading: To Vax or Not to Vax.

• Imagine creating a product that you can make a profit of 20:1 on your investment; that you can convince every person on the planet to have; that you can inject directly into their blood stream, and if something goes wrong, you can’t be held liable. Sound like the perfect investment? Vaccines are not a free public health service; they are a trillion dollar corporate industry. Do you think it’s a reasonable question, then, to ask whether or not these products are safe, what are their track records, how well they are tested, etc.? But even this question will earn you the title of “anti-vaxxer”, “anti-science”, “conspiracy theorist”, etc. Well, that’s when you know you are asking the right questions. Read how politics, media, and science have sold out to one of the most profitable corporate sectors in the world in The Pandemic of Control.

• What do vaccines have to do with Freemasonry and population control, if anything? Read The Caduceus Key.

ON GLOBAL RESTRICTIONS

• Locking down healthy populations, closing businesses indefinitely, shuttering churches, etc. have had catastrophic consequences that neither politicians nor clergymen are addressing. Read how this unprecedented health measure is killing far more people than COVID-19 can or ever will in When I was Hungry and Dear Shepherds… Where Are You?

• How politicians have begun announcing that “COVID-19” and “climate change” are going to be used to “reset” the global economy and usher in the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” — a neo-Communist system that will be the “new normal.” Read The Great Reset and Pope Francis and the Great Reset and The New Paganism.

• Read how Scripture, prophecy and the popes have warned of this resurgence of Communism in When Communism Returns and Isaiah’s Prophecy of Global Communism.

ON MISUSED SCIENCE

• What do the current trends in science have to do with this or any Catholic apostolate? Read Why Talk About Science? and The Religion of Scientism.

• How the popes warned that science is being used as an instrument of the “culture of death.” Read Our 1942 and Not Herod’s Way.

Listen on the following:







Join me now on MeWe:

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

