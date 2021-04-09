Evil Will Have Its Day

For behold, darkness shall cover the earth,

and thick darkness the peoples;

but the LORD will arise upon you,

and his glory will be seen upon you.

And nations shall come to your light,

and kings to the brightness of your rising.

(Isaiah 60:1-3)

[Russia] will spread her errors throughout the world,

causing wars and persecutions of the Church.

The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer;

various nations will be annihilated.

—visionary Sr. Lucia in a letter to the Holy Father,

May 12th, 1982; The Message of Fatima, vatican.va

BY now, some of you have heard me repeat for over 16 years St. John Paul II’s warning in 1976 that “We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church…” But now, dear reader, you are alive to witness this final Clash of the Kingdoms unfolding at this hour. It is the clash of the Kingdom of the Divine Will that Christ will establish to the ends of the earth when this trial is over… versus the kingdom of neo-Communism that is rapidly spreading across the globe — a kingdom of the human will. This is the ultimate fulfillment of the prophecy of Isaiah when “darkness shall cover the earth, and thick darkness the peoples”; when a Diabolical Disorientation will deceive many and a Strong Delusion will be permitted to pass through the world like a Spiritual Tsunami. “The greatest chastisement,” said Jesus to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta…

…is the triumph of the evil. More purges are needed, and through their triumph the evil will purge my Church. Then I will crush them and scatter them, like dust in the wind. Therefore, do not be troubled at the triumphs that you hear, but cry with Me over their sad lot. —Vol. 12, October 14, 1918

As we spoke of these things the other day, my daughter asked, “Does evil have free reign or does God have a plan in all this?” I replied, “Just as Jesus and the Father had a plan on Good Friday that would end in Resurrection on Sunday, so too, God has a plan for the Passion of the Church. But just as evil had its day with Jesus, so too, evil will have its day in our times.” Evil must exhaust itself; the Church will seem to have been utterly defeated, as it seemed when Jesus’ body was laid in the tomb. But all of this is carefully permitted by Heaven in order to bring about The Resurrection of the Church and the Kingdom of the Divine Will “on earth as it is in Heaven.”

Even the demons are checked by good angels lest they harm as much as they would. In like manner, Antichrist will not do as much harm as he would wish. —St. Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologica, Part I, Q.113, Art. 4

EVIL WILL HAVE ITS DAY

Evil began its day in the night when Judas arrived with the mob. With that, the Apostles scattered and the Passion of the Lord began. Just as Jesus was bound in chains and led away, so too, humanity’s freedom is now bound to the insidious advent of “vaccine passports” being rolled out across the globe, either through government or judiciary mandates or through the private sector. That is one aspect of this neo-Communism that is using the lockdowns to destroy the present economic and political system in order to “reset” the world and remake it in the global elite’s image.

…that which is their ultimate purpose forces itself into view—namely, the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism. —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, Apri 20th, 1884 You belong to your father the devil and you willingly carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning… he is a liar and the father of lies. (John 8:44)

There is no easy way to say this — in fact, some readers are incapable of hearing what I’m about to say…

…those of us who do not want to see the full force of evil and do not want to enter into his Passion.” —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Catholic News Agency, Vatican City, Apr 20, 2011, General Audience

And it is this: Communism has never been content with mere power. Satan, said Jesus, was a “liar and murderer from the beginning.” History has proven this out time and again: Satan snares through ideology so as to, if possible, bring entire nations into the clutches of death. ‘According to the authoritative “The Black Book of Communism,” written by six French scholars and published in the United States by Harvard University Press, the numbers of people murdered—not people killed in combat; ordinary civilians trying to live their lives—by communist regimes were:’

Latin America: 150,000.

Vietnam: 1 million.

Eastern Europe: 1 million.

Ethiopia: 1.5 million.

North Korea: 2 million.

Cambodia: 2 million.

The Soviet Union: 20 million (many scholars believe the number was considerably higher, given the Ukrainian famines).

China: 65 million. —cited in The Epoch Times, March 5th, 2021

In the words of Charles Dickens’ “Scrooge”, it helps to remove the “surplus population.” Our Lady warned that Russia would spread her errors resulting in the “annihilation” of nations. Even though we can clearly see that these errors (of Marxism, socialism, practical atheism, materialism, evolutionism, modernism, relativism, etc.) have spread like a cancerous cloud over the earth, why do we think the latter part of that prophecy will not happen?

Since we did not heed this appeal of the Message, we see that it has been fulfilled, Russia has invaded the world with her errors. And if we have not yet seen the complete fulfilment of the final part of this prophecy, we are going towards it little by little with great strides.—Fatima seer, Sr. Lucia, Message of Fatima, www.vatican.va

It’s been almost a year now since I began warning of a coming genocide. Our 1942 was written last Spring in tears without understanding exactly what the Lord meant… until in the weeks and months to follow, world-renowned scientists would confirm that prophetic warning: the experimental mRNA “vaccines” (gene therapies) being rolled out across the globe may potentially contribute to killing countless millions within a year or more. I cited several of these top-level scientists recently in Grave Warnings – Part II. But now you can add Dr. Michael Yeadon…

WHEN EVEN SCIENTISTS ARE WARNING…

He is the former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory at the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. He has warned that the restrictions and measures currently corralling many regions of the world into a medical technocracy because of new “variants” is a ridiculous departure into pseudo-science at best, and twisted politics at worst. He is at a complete loss for words as to how far global leaders and their unelected “health officials” have strayed from the actual science of immunology. As a result, he has made some of the boldest warnings yet from someone with his credentials. Here, Dr. Yeadon, who is anything but a so-called “antivaxxer”, is essentially describing the neo-Communist agenda spreading across the world like a thick darkness.

I think the end game is going to be, ‘everyone receives a vaccine’… Everyone on the planet is going to find themselves persuaded, cajoled, not quite mandated, hemmed-in to take a jab. When they do that every single individual on the planet will have a name, or unique digital ID and a health status flag which will be ‘vaccinated,’ or not… And I think that’s what this is all about because once you’ve got that, we become playthings and the world can be as the controllers of that database want it… the fact that it could be true means everyone [reading] this should fight like crazy to make sure that [the vaccine passport] system never forms.

While this short interview with Dr. Yeadon is a “must-read” for anyone serious about their health, much less their freedom, let me skip ahead to his most direct warning and objection to “unnecessary gene sequences injected into the arms of potentially billions of people for no reason”:

…if you wanted to introduce a characteristic which could be harmful and could even be lethal, you can even tune [the “vaccine”] to say ‘let’s put it in some gene that will cause liver injury over a nine-month period,’ or, ’cause your kidneys to fail but not until you encounter this kind of organism [that would be quite possible].’ Biotechnology provides you with limitless ways, frankly, to injure or kill billions of people…. I’m very worried … that pathway will be used for mass depopulation, because I can’t think of any benign explanation…. The eugenicists have got hold of the levers of power and this is a really artful way of getting you to line-up and receive some unspecified thing that will damage you. I have no idea what it will actually be, but it won’t be a vaccine because you don’t need one. And it won’t kill you on the end of the needle because you would spot that. It could be something that will produce normal pathology, it will be at various times between vaccination and the event, it will be plausibly deniable because there will be something else going on in the world at that time, in the context of which your demise, or that of your children will look normal. That’s what I would do if I wanted to get rid of 90 or 95% of the world’s population. And I think that’s what they’re doing. I remind you of what happened in Russia in the 20th Century, what happened in 1933 to 1945, what happened in, you know, Southeast Asia in some of the most awful times in the post-war era. And, what happened in China with Mao and so on. We’ve only got to look back two or three generations. All around us there are people who are as bad as the people doing this. They’re all around us. So, I say to folks, the only thing that really marks this one out, is its scale. —interview, April 7th, 2021; lifesitenews.com

I repeat, what Dr. Yeadon has stated here is nothing new; it has been said by several high level scientists all over the world who continue to be censored and ridiculed. What is also not new is that people continue to ignore the warnings, and line up to be injected with these experimental chemical cocktails.

Laura Ingraham: So you think the COVID-19 vaccine is unnecessary? Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.: I think it’s downright dangerous. And I warn you, if you go along these lines, you are going to go to your doom. —December 3rd, 2020; americanthinker.com; Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.

STRIKE THE SHEPHERDS, SCATTER THE SHEEP!

And that’s what makes the present situation so painful as Catholic shepherds eagerly promote these vaccines “for the common good.” This is horrifying for those who understand what these experimental gene therapies have and can do.

Christ’s faithful… have the right, indeed at times the duty, in keeping with their knowledge, competence and position, to manifest to the sacred Pastors their views on matters which concern the good of the Church. They have the right also to make their views known to others of Christ’s faithful, but in doing so they must always respect the integrity of faith and morals, show due reverence to their Pastors, and take into account both the common good and dignity of individuals. —Code of Canon Law, 212

Second, these warnings have been sounded all around the world by scientists for months. If our clergymen, who are not scientists, are going to take to a microphone and practically command the faithful to inject their arms with experimental chemicals, it seems almost morally reckless and contrary to the common good to have not done some serious research that takes into account the warnings from thousands of doctors and scientists around the globe — many who themselves refuse to be experimented on. If only the Eucharist were so widely preached as these vaccines!

It’s also a violation of Catholic teaching to say that the vaccines are a “moral obligation.” Given the warnings for decades that we live in a “culture of death” under what St. John Paul II called a “conspiracy against life,” can churchmen really be this naive about the for-profit vaccine industry, fear-mongering, and experimental nature of what’s taking place?

Humanity today offers us a truly alarming spectacle, if we consider not only how extensively attacks on life are spreading but also their unheard-of numerical proportion, and the fact that they receive widespread and powerful support from a broad consensus on the part of society, from widespread legal approval and the involvement of certain sectors of health-care personnel… with time the threats against life have not grown weaker. They are taking on vast proportions. They are not only threats coming from the outside, from the forces of nature or the “Cains” who kill the “Abels”; no, they are scientifically and systematically programmed threats. —POPE ST JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 17

That’s essentially Dr. Yeadon’s warning.

That, and hundreds of thousands have already reported adverse injuries from these experimental vaccines with over 7000 having died after vaccination according to only the European and American databases. And those numbers may only reflect as few as 1% of cases actually reported. [Note: I started a website to collect the personal testimonies of people who have been injured here.]

In some ways now, in this Our Gethsemane, it’s as though the shepherds have been scattered by the public authorities, by fear of the mob, by the political and medical narrative… and the flock have been left to the wolves.

Then Jesus said to them, “All of you will have your faith shaken, for it is written: ‘I will strike the shepherd, and the sheep will be scattered.’ (Mark 14:27)

And it’s not only this indiscriminate promotion of the vaccine industry by many clerics. It’s also their utter silence in the face of a growing medical dictatorship. How can our shepherds remain silent when the Church’s official teaching is that vaccines cannot be mandatory — and yet, entire nations are beginning to deploy “vaccine passports” without which people will be able to “buy or sell”? This is one of the most grotesque injustices I’ve heard in my lifetime outside of Communist countries like China and North Korea — and one of the most obvious “signs” that Communism has “returned”, as predicted at Garabandal (see When Communism Returns). This sense of abandonment felt by the flock almost certainly comprises part of the “final confrontation” that will “shake the faith of many believers”:

Before Christ’s second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth will unveil the “mystery of iniquity” in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apo0.stasy from the truth. The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh, The Antichrist’s deception already begins to take shape in the world every time the claim is made to realize within history that messianic hope which can only be realized beyond history through the eschatological judgment. The Church has rejected even modified forms of this falsification of the kingdom to come under the name of millenarianism, especially the “intrinsically perverse” political form of a secular messianism. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 675-676 (see Millenarianism – What it is and is Not)

The other part of this “final trial” will be the sad necessity for this generation — which has facilitated the brutal death of over a 100,000 babies each day through abortion — to feel and witness the full force of Communism, as Our Lady of Fatima warned. But God will permit this chastisement precisely for the purpose of saving souls.

…the scourge of death touches souls with the mark of Grace, so much so, that almost all of them ask for the last Sacraments. Man has reached such a point that only when he sees his own skin being touched and feels he is being destroyed, he shakes himself; while the others, as long as they remain untouched, live lightheartedly and continue their life of sin. It is necessary that death harvest in order to take away many lives which do nothing other than make thorns sprout beneath their steps; and this, in all classes — lay and religious. Ah! my daughter, these are times of patience. Do not become alarmed, and pray that everything may abound to my Glory and to the good of all. —Jesus to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta, Volume 12, October 3rd, 1918

That is the “common good” that the Holy Trinity has in mind, and which ought to be the Church’s foremost preoccupation: the salvation of souls. It is precisely why the Passion of the Church is now underway, that her mission ad gentes be restored as a final witness to the nations. And then, says the prophet Isaiah, “his glory will be seen upon you. And nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your rising.”

We are not helpless. We are not victims, but Victors! We can fast and pray, especially the Rosary, that Christ may hasten to topple this “beast.”

Dear children, God’s enemies will increasingly act to silence you.

You who are of the Lord, proclaim the truth.

My Jesus needs courageous men and women

so that, like John the Baptist,

they would proclaim the Gospel and defend His Church.

Do not fold your arms.

You will be thrown out for loving and defending the truth. Courage!

—Our Lady to Pedro Regis, April 8th, 2021

