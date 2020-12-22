Not Herod’s Way



And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod,

they departed for their country by another way.

(Matthew 2:12)

AS we near Christmas, naturally, our hearts and minds are turned toward the coming of the Savior. Christmas melodies play in the background, the soft glow of lights adorn homes and trees, the Mass readings express great anticipation, and normally, we await the gathering of family. So, when I woke up this morning, I grimaced at what the Lord was compelling me to write. And yet, things the Lord has shown me decades ago are being fulfilled right now as we speak, becoming clearer to me by the minute.

So, I am not trying to be a depressing wet rag before Christmas; no, the governments are doing that well enough with their unprecedented lockdowns of the healthy. Rather, it is with sincere love for you, your health, and above all, your spiritual well-being that I address a less “romantic” element of the Christmas story that has everything to do with the hour in which we are living.

Yes, when I woke up this morning, I was thinking of the words of St. John Paul II who called us young people in 2002 to become “watchmen of the morning who announce the coming of the sun who is the Risen Christ!” adding that this would be a “stupendous task.” Well aware that many will dismiss the following as “conspiracy theory,” I know that you, my dear Rabble, will at least listen and discern… which is all I ask (then, with my conscience clear that I have written what the Lord has asked, I can hopefully move on to speaking about how to prepare for the Gift of Living in the Divine Will).

THE CHRISTMAS NUMBERING

The entire reason that Joseph and Mary embarked for Bethlehem was not to have their baby but because of a forced census of the people.

In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that the whole world should be enrolled. (Luke 2:1)

Hence, the Christmas story begins with the Roman Empire’s oppressive regime further spreading its tentacles. We learn in the Old Testament, in fact, that God is displeased with a census but permits this as a chastisement of His people.

Then Satan stood against Israel and incited David to number Israel. (1 Chron 21:1)

And so we read that King David eventually “regretted having numbered the people”:

This command was evil in the sight of God, and he struck Israel. Then David said to God, “I have sinned greatly in doing this thing. Take away your servant’s guilt, for I have acted very foolishly.” (1 Chron 21:7-8)

As it turns out, a “census” of sorts of the planet has begun this week. How? Of those who are being vaccinated. And as I explained in Dear Shepherds… Where Are You?, soon, anyone who is not vaccinated will not be able to participate in the private sector — this according to Health ministers around the world:

Whoever is vaccinated will automatically receive ‘green status’. Therefore, you may vaccinate, and receive Green Status to go freely in all the green zones: They’ll open for you cultural events, they’ll open to you the shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants. —Health Ministry Director Dr. Eyal Zimlichman; November 26th, 2020; israelnationalnews.com

What of those who don’t vaccinate? This morning, I received a letter from a mother who was distraught as her lovely Christmas visit went awry when the topic of “vaccines” came up. “My children do not believe in my free choice to not take it as they say I could be responsible for some deaths, and how could I explain that to God…” In other words, one will be considered complicit in manslaughter without a vaccine (or even a mask). The answer will either be to get vaccinated — or to be isolated.

Governments are already putting this into practice. There was a rumour a few months ago that Canada was preparing isolation facilities, and in fact, already using them. Indeed, the Canadian government was tendering bids on their official website. In Toronto, the city’s Board of Health approved such facilities, and in Saskatchewan, they have already been in use:

It’s for those individuals that that failed to comply with the local conditions and are a danger to the community. —Marlo Pritchard, President of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency; May 14th, 2020; cbc.ca

It’s hard not to see how this will not eventually apply to the unvaccinated who will also be deemed a “danger to the community.” How can we as a free society not see what is unfolding and what has already been repeated in history time and again?

The Apocalypse speaks about God’s antagonist, the beast. This animal does not have a name, but a number. In [the horror of the concentration camps], they cancel faces and history, transforming man into a number, reducing him to a cog in an enormous machine. Man is no more than a function. In our days, we should not forget that they prefigured the destiny of a world that runs the risk of adopting the same structure of the concentration camps, if the universal law of the machine is accepted. The machines that have been constructed impose the same law. According to this logic, man must be interpreted by a computer and this is only possible if translated into numbers. The beast is a number and transforms into numbers. God, however, has a name and calls by name. He is a person and looks for the person. —Cardinal Ratzinger, (POPE BENEDICT XVI) Palermo, March 15th, 2000 (italics added)

In November 2019, shortly after what appeared to be a form of idolatry taking place in the Vatican Gardens with the Pope looking on, I asked if we weren’t Putting the Branch to God’s Nose? About the same time, the coronavirus “pandemic” broke out.

Then he brought me into the inner court of the house of the Lord… twenty-five men with their backs to the Lord’s temple… were bowing eastward to the sun. He said: Do you see, son of man? Are the abominable things the house of Judah has done here so slight that they should also fill the land with violence, provoking me again and again? Now they are putting the branch to my nose! (Ezekiel 8:16-17)

Theologian Cardinal Jean Daniélou notes that idolatry can open the door to Satan — such as it did in King David’s time, thus compelling the census and lifting the restrainer of God’s protection:

As a result, the guardian angel is almost powerless over [Satan], just as over the nations. —The Angels and Their Missions, Jean Daniélou, S. J., p.71

Note that, prior to the census, David had won a war against the Ammonites who worshipped the god Milcom.

David took the crown of Milcom from the idol’s head. It was found to weigh a talent of gold, with precious stones on it; this crown David wore on his own head. (1 Chron 20;2)

THE CHRISTMAS DREAM

While Christmas cards depict peaceful manger scenes and quiet countrysides on the night of the Holy Birth, in truth, the poor people of that land were oblivious that a genocide was brewing. Herod, using the appearance of the Christmas Star, ordered the “wise men” to disclose to him the whereabouts of the Savior. Having been warned in a dream of Herod’s intentions, however, they took a different road home. Herod, in turn, massacred all the boys under the age of two.

Almost thirty years ago, I too had a dream, a warning so vivid and real, that it has remained on the forefront of my mind as a prophecy all these years.

I was in a retreat setting with other Christians, worshipping the Lord, when suddenly a group of young people walked in. They were in their twenties, male and female, all of them very attractive. It was clear to me that they were silently taking over this retreat house. I remember having to file past them through the kitchen (their bodies blocking access to the food). They were smiling, but their eyes were cold. There was a hidden evil beneath their beautiful faces, more tangible than visible. The next thing I remember is emerging from solitary confinement. There were no security guards but it was like I had to be there and, eventually, left of my own accord. I was taken to a laboratory-like white room lit with bright white light. There, I found my wife and children seemingly drugged, emaciated, abused in some way… changed into “something else” (I don’t know how else to describe it). I woke up. And when I did, I sensed—and I do not know how—the spirit of “Antichrist” in my room. The evil was so overwhelming, so horrific, so unimaginable, that I began to weep, “Lord, it can’t be. It can’t be! No Lord….” Never before or since then have I experienced such “pure” evil. And it was the definite sense that this evil was either present, or coming to the earth… My wife awoke, hearing my distress, rebuked the spirit, and peace slowly began to return…

This year, when the churches closed, I clearly sensed the Lord telling me to interpret this dream literally, something I’d never done before. Now, on this eve of the “Christmas Star” appearing once again in our southern sky on the shortest day of the year, I see a clearer meaning than ever before.

Today, we are being told by smiling, seemingly reasonable faces that the lockdowns, etc. are for the “common good.” This is mind-boggling given that lockdowns have begun to break the supply chain, are poised to double global poverty, are forcing families into destitution and unemployment, and placing 130 million more people in danger of starvation. Nonetheless, it’s “for the common good,” they tell us. However,

The common good of public health no more requires that every death be prevented than the common good of economic security requires that every bankruptcy be prevented. —Prof. Robert C. Koons, Philosophy dept. at the University of Texas in Austin; October 2020; firstthings.com

But politicians are rushing, not only ahead of science, but of common sense. And hence, even Heaven is warning now…

Be united, children; you will need each other — famine will soon arrive and you will need to be ready to help one another as brothers and sisters. —Our Lady to Gisella Cardia, December 19th, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com; cf. Matthew 24:7

The middle part of this dream, the isolation, likely needs no explanation. But the last part of the dream is what has kept me awake at night lately. Something was administered to my family that radically affected their health.

I believe this final scene has something to do with the current experimental RNA vaccines being deployed across the world. It’s only been in this past week, as high-level scientists and experts have begun to speak out, that this part of my dream is making sense. In fact, just this last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a report that the mainstream media has virtually ignored. It shows that as of December 18th, 3150 people have had such adverse reactions to the new vaccines that they were “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, [or] required care from [a] doctor or health care professional.”

But more than that, as you read in The Caduceus Key, several scientists have warned that these vaccines may even cause death. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., is a renowned German microbiologist who has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate. He is also the former Emeritus Head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at the Johannes-Gutenberg-Universität in Mainz, Germany. He warns that the RNA vaccine trials were not only insufficient, but obscuring the true side-effects.

What the English did, in Oxford, because the side effects were so severe, from that point on, all the subsequent test subjects for the vaccine were given a high dose of paracetamol [acetaminophen]. That’s a fever-reducing painkiller. You know? An antipyretic painkiller. Paracetamol in high doses… In response to the vaccination? —No. To prevent the reaction. That means they received the painkiller first and then the vaccination afterwards. Unbelievable. —Interview, September 2020; rairfoundation.com

In another interview, an exasperated Dr. Bhakdi explained how the body attacks viruses. But with this new gene technology in mRNA vaccines, he warns of dangerous, unforeseen long-term effects:

There is going to be an auto-attack… You are going to plant the seed of auto-immune reactions. And I tell you for Christmas, don’t do this. The dear Lord did not want humans, not even Fauci, going around injecting foreign genes into the body… it’s horrifying, it’s horrifying. —The Highwire, December 17th, 2020

I have had a warning in my heart for months now that these vaccines may trigger unknown and catastrophic consequences in the future, but I did not have any idea how — until these scientists began speaking up. Another is Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, a German physician, pulmonary specialist, and epidemiologist who warns that the genetic manipulation of cells cannot be ruled out and that the unknown long term effects of these vaccines makes the current mass vaccine campaign “in reality a comprehensive, giant observational study with novel genetic manipulations of our immune systems.” As such, he filed an application with the European Medicine Agency responsible for EU-wide drug approval, calling for the immediate suspension of all SARS CoV 2 vaccine studies.

…everything that disturbs the immune system, can cause serious chronic illnesses. And when this vaccination is carried out en masse, and only one per million in the population has side effects — then there will be millions of people who become seriously ill, many more than have suffered from any epidemic so far… I think this vaccination is really the pinnacle of the crime. —interview; November 20th, 2020; video at gatesofvienna.net

When I wrote that this is Our 1942, I scarcely had any scientific understanding of what exactly the Lord was warning about, short of it involving a vaccine, until now. I urge you to read that again in this new light to understand the full implications of that prophetic word.

SO WHAT NOW?

As of tonight, new strains of the coronavirus are breaking out in Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, the U.K. and Gibraltar that are apparently more viral and potentially more harmful. In other words, the issue of mandatory vaccinations is not going away. The Herods of the world — those obsessed with reducing the global population — are not going away either.

Very little work is in progress on immunological methods, methods such as vaccines, to reduce fertility, and much more research is required if a solution is to be found here. — “The Presidents Five-Year Review, 1968 Annual Report, The Rockefeller Foundation, p. 52; view pdf here The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. —Bill Gates, TED talk, February 20th, 2010; cf. the 4:30 mark

Said Pope John Paul II:

In today’s cultural and social context, in which science and the practice of medicine risk losing sight of their inherent ethical dimension, health-care professionals can be strongly tempted at times to become manipulators of life, or even agents of death. —Evangelium Vitae, n. 89

For those turning to the present-day Church for moral guidance on the dangers of these vaccines, they may find, instead, a moral vacuum. In fact, in a statement on December 11th, 2020, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops declared…

…being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good. — “Moral Considerations Regarding the New COVID-19 Vaccines”; usccb.org

Given that these vaccines have unknown long-term effects, given the present adverse reactions, and given that they are increasingly being imposed upon the populace… many Catholics are outright disturbed on both the lack of freedom and moral guidance. However, this is not a moment to panic, but a moment to pray. It is not a time for fear, but a time for faith. Once again, the need for “wise men” has never been more necessary.

…the future of the world stands in peril unless wiser people are forthcoming. —POPE ST. JOHN PAUL II, Familiaris Consortio, n. 8

Just as Joseph, Mary and Jesus were not abandoned when Herod unleashed his squads, so too, the Woman-Church who is now laboring to give birth to the whole People of God will not be abandoned. Just as Joseph was warned in a dream to flee to Egypt to avoid Herod’s wrath, so too, the Lord will preserve a remnant from having to take Herod’s way.

…the woman was given the two wings of the great eagle, so that she could fly to her place in the desert, where, far from the serpent, she was taken care of for a year, two years, and a half-year. (Rev 12:14) It is necessary that a small flock subsist, no matter how small it might be. —POPE PAUL VI, The Secret Paul VI, Jean Guitton, p. 152-153, Reference (7), p. ix.

So tonight, if you happen to catch a glimpse of that “Christmas star” conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, lift up the two wings of faith and prayer and entrust yourself to St. Joseph in this year that has just been consecrated to him. Yes, who better to lead us through the Valley of the Culture of Death than the one whom God the Father entrusted His very own Divine Son to.

St. Joseph, pray for us.

