Defeating the Spirit of Fear

“FEAR is not a good counsellor.” Those words from French Bishop Marc Aillet have echoed in my heart all week. For everywhere I turn, I meet people who are no longer thinking and acting rationally; who cannot see the contradictions in front of their noses; who have handed to their unelected “chief medical officers” infallible control over their lives. Many are acting in a fear that has been driven into them through a powerful media machine — either the fear that they are going to die, or the fear that they are going to kill someone by simply breathing. As Bishop Marc went on to say:

Fear… leads to ill-advised attitudes, it sets people against one another, it generates a climate of tension and even violence. We may well be on the verge of an explosion! —Bishop Marc Aillet, December 2020, Notre Eglise; countdowntothekingdom.com

It is precisely in this fear, which leads to control, that nations are making decisions that are now literally killing people — again, 130 more million people face starvation this year and global poverty is set to double because governments are locking down the healthy. How can any rational person reflect on those statistics from the United Nations and justify what our governments are doing? Well, people can’t rationalize because there is a powerful spirit of fear at work causing a true diabolical disorientation, a Strong Delusion.

It’s incredible to watch in real-time now the fulfilment of a warning I shared in 2014 by one of my readers:

My older daughter sees many beings good and bad [angels] in battle. She has spoken many times about how it’s an all out war and it’s only getting bigger and the different kinds of beings. Our Lady appeared to her in a dream last year as our Lady of Guadalupe. She told her that the demon coming is larger and fiercer than all the others. That she is not to engage this demon nor listen to it. It was going to try to take over the world. This is a demon of fear. It was a fear that my daughter said was going to envelop everyone and everything. Staying close to the Sacraments and Jesus and Mary are of the utmost importance.

I’ll come back to that in a moment. Recently, an Irish reader said she asked the Lord what was behind COVID-19 and the global response to it. The answer was swift:

A spirit of fear and a spirit of leprosy—fear that drives us to treat others as lepers.

It is for these reasons, too, that I wrote Dear Fathers… Where Are You? Those who have followed this apostolate over the years know very well that I do not use this blog to launch attacks against the bishops or to pulverize the Pope. That does not mean, however, that the faithful can simply avoid speaking out when there is a moral duty to do so — especially when we are speaking of a veritable global genocide at the very least:

Christ’s faithful are at liberty to make known their needs, especially their spiritual needs, and their wishes to the Pastors of the Church. They have the right, indeed at times the duty , in keeping with their knowledge, competence and position, to manifest to the sacred Pastors their views on matters which concern the good of the Church. They have the right also to make their views known to others of Christ’s faithful , but in doing so they must always respect the integrity of faith and morals, show due reverence to their Pastors, and take into account both the common good and dignity of individuals. —Code of Canon Law, 212

…the true friends are not those who flatter the Pope, but those who help him with the truth and with theological and human competence. —Cardinal Gerhard Müller, Corriere della Sera, Nov. 26, 2017; quote from the Moynihan Letters, #64, Nov. 27th, 2017

We must continue to love and support, to pray and fast more than ever now for our shepherds, many who are simply in lockstep with the Great Reset, whether they realize it or not. The threat of this global revolution, fomented by these principalities and powers, cannot be underestimated. Many bishops and priests are already facing criminal charges if they refuse to co-operate with what are clearly discriminatory and unjust restrictions. St. John described the force of this “red dragon” that now attempts to destroy the Woman-Church:

The serpent spewed a torrent of water out of his mouth after the woman to sweep her away with the current… (Revelation 12:15) I think that the [torrent of water] is easily interpreted: these are the currents that dominate all and wish to make faith in the Church disappear, the Church that seems no longer to have a place in the face of the force of these currents that impose themselves as the only rationality, as the only way to live. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Meditation at Special Assembly for the Middle East of the Synod of Bishops, October 11th, 2010; vatican.va

Here, a powerful message to the late Fr. Stefano Gobbi is more relevant than ever:

Now you are living in that period of time when the Red Dragon, that is to say Marxist atheism, is spreading throughout the whole world and is increasingly bringing about the ruin of souls. He is indeed succeeding in seducing and casting down a third of the stars of heaven. These stars in the firmament of the Church are the pastors, they are yourselves, my poor priest-sons. —Our Lady to Fr. Stefano Gobbi, To the Priests Our Lady’s Beloved Sons, n. 99, May 13, 1976; cf. When the Stars Fall

Hang onto your hat, because what she says next carries unmistakable symbolism and a play off of how Marxism is spreading at this hour (underlined):

Has not perchance even the Vicar of my Son affirmed to you that it is the dearest friends, even the confreres of the same table, the Priests and the Religious, who are today betraying and setting themselves against the Church? This is then the hour to have recourse to the great remedy that the Father offers you to resist the seductions of the Evil one and to oppose the real apostasy which is spreading more and more among my poor children. Consecrate yourselves to my Immaculate Heart. To everyone who consecrates himself to Me I in return promise salvation: safety from error in this world and eternal salvation. You will obtain this through a special motherly intervention on my part. Thus I will prevent you from falling into the enticements of Satan. You will be protected and defended by Me personally; you will be consoled and strengthened by Me. Now is the time when my call must be answered by all Priests who want to remain faithful. Each one must consecrate himself to my Immaculate Heart, and through you Priests many of my children will make this Consecration. This is like a vaccine which, like a good Mother, I give you to preserve you from the epidemic of atheism, which is contaminating so many of my children and leading them to the death of the spirit. —Ibid.

That was written 44 years ago. For those who dismiss these words because they are “private revelation,” I redirect you to the recent address of Cardinal Raymond Burke on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe — an unmistakable echo of what you just read:

The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation… In encountering the world, the Church falsely wants to accommodate herself to the world instead of calling the world to conversion… Yes, our hearts are understandably heavy, but Christ, through the intercession of his Virgin Mother, lifts up our hearts to His own, renewing our trust in Him, who has promised us eternal salvation in the Church. He will never be unfaithful to His promises. He will never abandon us. Let us not be beguiled by the forces of the world and by false prophets. Let us not abandon Christ and seek our salvation in places where it never can be found. —Cardinal Raymond Burke, La Crosse, Wisconsin at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, December 12th, 2020; text: mysticpost.com; video at youtube.com

SPIRITUAL WEAPONS

So, we are “not to engage this demon nor listen to it,” said Our Lady in that dream. “Staying close to the Sacraments and Jesus and Mary are of the utmost importance.” For as St. Paul said, we are not battling flesh and blood but “with the principalities, with the powers, with the world rulers of this present darkness, with the evil spirits in the heavens.” And therefore, “we are not carrying on a worldly war, for the weapons of our warfare are not worldly but have divine power to destroy strongholds.” What are those weapons? Clearly, fasting, prayer, and frequent recourse to the Sacraments, especially Confession and the Eucharist, are of utmost importance. These, more than anything, will cast out these demons in your life, even if it’s a struggle. It’s our perseverance in these that is crucial (because I know how tired many of you are).

And let perseverance be perfect, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. (James 1:4)

Second, Heaven has repeatedly told us to pray the Rosary daily. This is not easy for many of us, but that makes it that much more powerful.

People must recite the Rosary every day. Our Lady repeated this in all her apparitions, as if to arm us in advance against these times of diabolical disorientation, so that we would not let ourselves be fooled by false doctrines, and that through prayer, the elevation of our soul to God would not be diminished…. This is a diabolical disorientation invading the world and misleading souls! It is necessary to stand up to it… —Sister Lucy of Fatima, to her friend Dona Maria Teresa da Cunha

Don’t forget the powerful name of Jesus which is at the heart of the Rosary:

The Rosary, though clearly Marian in character, is at heart a Christocentric prayer… The centre of gravity in the Hail Mary, the hinge as it were which joins its two parts, is the name of Jesus. Sometimes, in hurried recitation, this centre of gravity can be overlooked, and with it the connection to the mystery of Christ being contemplated. Yet it is precisely the emphasis given to the name of Jesus and to His mystery that is the sign of a meaningful and fruitful recitation of the Rosary. —JOHN PAUL II, Rosarium Virginis Mariae, n. 1, 33

Third, just as we read in Mass today how St. Joseph took Mary into his home, so too, we ought to take this powerful Mother into our hearts. This is what consecration to her is, saying, “My Lady, I want you to come with the Savior, whom you carry, and live in my heart. And as you raised Him, raise me.” We live out this consecration by constantly invoking our Mother’s help, imitating her example, and praying the Rosary. In this way, she takes us into her own heart.

My Immaculate Heart will be your refuge and the way that will lead you to God. —Our Lady of Fatima, June 13, 1917, The Revelation of the Two Hearts in Modern Times, www.ewtn.com To be “devoted” to the Immaculate Heart of Mary means therefore to embrace this attitude of heart, which makes the fiat—“your will be done”—the defining center of one’s whole life. It might be objected that we should not place a human being between ourselves and Christ. But then we remember that Paul did not hesitate to say to his communities: “imitate me” (1 Cor 4:16; Phil 3:17; 1 Th 1:6; 2 Th 3:7, 9). In the Apostle they could see concretely what it meant to follow Christ. But from whom might we better learn in every age than from the Mother of the Lord? —Cardinal Ratzginer, (POPE BENEDICT XVI), Message at Fatima, vatican.va

Finally, it is up to us as Christians to recognize the true nature of this Great Storm that is now enfolding the entire planet (I have tried to do my part to warn and prepare readers for this). The Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary does not depend upon pagans but upon the elect, the “little ones” who respond to her call.

The elect souls will have to fight the Prince of Darkness. It will be a frightening Storm — no, not a storm, but a hurricane devastating everything! He even wants to destroy the faith and confidence of the elect. I will always be beside you in the Storm that is now brewing. I am your mother. I can help you and I want to! —Message from the Blessed Virgin Mary to Elizabeth Kindelmann (1913-1985); approved by Cardinal Péter Erdö, primate of Hungary

I have spend countless hours the past few months doing intense research that you can share with family and friends to understand the existential dangers that approach us. However, as I said above, many will not receive this. They will call you (and me) “conspiracy theorists” and other names. That, too, is part of the painful Passion the Church is now undergoing. Again, a powerful message from Our Lady published on Countdown to the Kingdom this week takes on true relevance for me and I’m sure many of you.

Your ascent to Calvary is the journey which you must make for me, advancing alone and full of trust, in the midst of all your fears and the proud skepticism of those who surround you and do not believe. The immense weariness which you feel, that sense of exhaustion which prostrates you, is your thirst. The scourges and the blows are the snares and painful temptations of my Adversary. The cries of condemnation are the poisonous serpents which obstruct your path and the thorns which pierce your frail body of a child, which has been struck so often. The abandonment to which I am calling you is the bitter taste of feeling yourself to be ever more alone, far from friends and disciples, sometimes rejected even by your most fervent followers. —cf. countdowntothekingdom

In that regard, we have to realize that a great portion of humanity is caught in the deception that is now unfolding. Avoiding the confrontation with the demons of Fear and Leprosy does not mean direct battle with these evil spirits. Rather, it means recognizing when you are confronting these spirits operating in other’s weaknesses, vulnerabilities, and fears — if not your own — and walk away. We have to be firm, but compassionate; truthful, but patient; willing to suffer, but not inflict unjust suffering. St. John Paul II once wrote, “If the word has not converted, it will be blood that converts.”

Sometimes, I think it is more painful to love someone who is stubborn than it would be to die for them! The blood we are called to shed now is that of our own will, the need to be right, the need to convince. Our role as Our Lady’s Little Rabble is ultimately to proclaim the Kingdom of God with our lives, and with love. I have spent this year warning, preparing you for the Storm, and hopefully giving you the knowledge and scope of what is now unfolding… a Storm of apocalyptic proportions. A Storm that is preparing the way for the coming of the Kingdom of the Divine Will.

All are invited to join my special fighting force. The coming of my Kingdom must be your only purpose in life. My words will reach a multitude of souls. Trust! I will help all of you in a miraculous way. Do not love comfort. Do not be cowards. Do not wait. Confront the Storm to save souls. Give yourself to the work. If you do nothing, you abandon the earth to Satan and to sin. Open your eyes and see all the dangers that claim victims and threaten your own souls. —Jesus to Elizabeth Kindelmann, The Flame of Love, pg. 34, published by Children of the Father Foundation; Imprimatur Archbishop Charles Chaput

Do not fear: I am with you;

do not be anxious: I am your God.

I will strengthen you, I will help you,

I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.

Isaiah 41:10

