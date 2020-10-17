For some reason I think you are weary.

I know I am frightened and weary too.

For the face of the Prince of Darkness

is becoming clearer and clearer to me.

It seems he does not care any more to remain

“the great anonymous one,” the “incognito,” the “everyone.”

He seems to have come into his own and

shows himself in all his tragic reality.

So few believe in his existence that he does not

need to hide himself anymore!

—Compassionate Fire, The Letters of Thomas Merton and Catherine de Hueck Doherty,

March 17th, 1962, Ave Maria Press (2009), p. 60

IT is clear to me and many of you, my fellow sojourners, that the plans of Satan are no longer hidden—or one could say, they are “hidden in plain sight.” It is precisely because everything has become so obvious that many do not believe the warnings that have been sounding, most especially, from Our Blessed Mamma. As I noted in Our 1942, when the German soldiers entered the streets of Hungary, they were polite and smiled from time to time, even offering chocolates. No one believed Moishe the Beadle’s warnings of what was coming. Likewise, many do not believe that the smiling faces of global leaders may have another agenda beyond protecting aged seniors in the nursing home: that of completely overturning the present order of things—what they themselves call “The Great Reset”—a Global Revolution.

USING CRISIS

Perhaps the first sign that the coronavirus would become an instrument of revolution is when globalists began merging “climate change” and “COVID-19” as though the two were related. They absolutely aren’t—until you start listening to the architects of this Global Revolution. Their modus operandi has always been to foment revolution out of crisis:

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself. —The Club of Rome, The First Global Revolution, Alexander King & Bertrand Schneider, p. 75, 1993

Hence, says former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, :

A great revolution is waiting for us. The crisis doesn’t only make us free to imagine other models, another future, another world. It obliges us to do so. —September 14th, 2009; unnwo.org; cf. The Guardian This is the crisis of my lifetime. Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary… we must find a way to cooperate on fighting climate change and the novel coronavirus. —George Soros, May 13th, 2020; independent.co.uk.

In a pre-recorded message for “Climate Week”, Prince Charles, invoking the United Nations’ “sustainable development” lingo (which I explained in The New Paganism is nothing but UN-speak for global Communism) stated:

Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future. In other words, the global pandemic is a wake-up call we cannot ignore… With the urgency that now exists around avoiding irreversible damage to our planet, we must put ourselves on what can only be described as a war footing. —dailymail.com, September 20th, 2020

Suddenly, the so-called “pandemic” is no longer about saving lives so much as restructuring the global economy—and these unelected globalists are in a bloody hurry to carry it out.

And so this is a big moment. And the World Economic Forum… is going to have to really play a front and center role in defining “Reset” in a way that nobody misinterprets it: as just taking us back to where we were… —John Kerry, former United States Secretary of State; The Great Reset Podcast, “Redesigning Social Contracts in Crisis”, June 2020

THE “NEW NORMAL”

“Things are most likely never going ‘back to normal’,” writes CNN’s international security editor, Nick Paton Walsh. “It’s not coming back. And, psychologists will tell you, that’s only bad if you can’t come to terms with it.”

Yes, it’s very bad for you to resist this Global Reset, at least according to the foremost propaganda machine on the planet.

Hence, all the social-distancing, masks, plexiglass, lockdowns etc. are not about getting us back to normal but creating a “new normal.” And those involved in this plan are openly saying as much—as though on cue—using virtually the same language.

So, I think this is a time for a ‘Great Reset’… this is a time for a reset to fix a bunch of challenges, first among them the climate crisis. —Al Gore, American politician and environmentalist who served as the 45th vice president of the United States; June 25th, 2020; foxbusiness.com …after all we have been through it isn’t enough just to go back to normal… to think that life can go on as it was before the plague; and it will not. Because history teaches us that events of this magnitude—wars, famines, plagues; events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has—they do not just come and go. They are more often than not the trigger for an acceleration of social and economic change… —Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Conservative Party speech, October 6th, 2020; conservatives.com

What is most crucial in these analyses is that there is no mention of the fundamental and root problem of society’s ills: the rejection of God and His moral law. The idea that we can “reset” the planet without returning to God, without ending the “culture of death”, is a deception of apocalyptic proportions.

Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. —Founder of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab; co-author of Covid-19: The Great Reset; cnbc.com, July 13th, 2020

The obvious question is what trajectory? Who set the trajectory? How will they carry it out? And when did we vote on this “new normal” or elect those carrying it out?

THE TRAJECTORY: COMMUNISM

The “what” is a new form of global Communism merging capitalism and socialism (see Capitalism and the Beast). The “who” are the Masonic powers controlling economics, medicine, agriculture and technology. I’ve expounded on this most especially in my series The New Paganism where we see how the language of “sustainable development”, Green politics, and the UN’s “sustainable goals” are nothing but sophistries for what Our Lady of Fatima warned was going to spread to the ends of the earth, “the errors of Russia”: Marxism, socialism, atheism, relativism, modernism, scientism, etc. The “how” is explained in The Pandemic of Control through wielding the threat of future participation in society depending on one’s health “status” — and whether or not you’ve been vaccinated.

…activities, like schools… mass gatherings… until you’re widely vaccinated, those may not come back at all. —Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; interview with CBS This Morning; April 2nd, 2020; lifesitenews.com

Finally, “when” did we democratically vote for this global programme? We didn’t—neither for The Great Reset nor the individuals carrying it out to do so. Rather, as several popes have pointed out, “secret societies” or anonymous powers have been working behind the scenes for centuries as global financiers and “philanthropists”, waiting for the right moment to coalesce their satanic gnosticism (ie. plan) that the Prince of Darkness has longed to carry out.

We think of the great powers of the present day, of the anonymous financial interests which turn men into slaves, which are no longer human things, but are an anonymous power which men serve, by which men are tormented and even slaughtered. They [i.e., anonymous financial interests] are a destructive power, a power that menaces the world. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Reflection after the reading of the office for the Third Hour this morning in the Synod Aula, Vatican City, October 11, 2010

But make no mistake: these unelected men and women have only been able to bring about their nefarious agenda at this hour because of The Great Vacuum created by the absence of holy men and women and lack of godly Church leadership.

In our time more than ever before the greatest asset of the evilly disposed is the cowardice and weakness of good men, and all the vigor of Satan’s reign is due to the easygoing weakness of Catholics. Oh, if I might ask the Divine Redeemer, as the prophet Zachary did in spirit, ‘What are these wounds in Your hands?’ the answer would not be doubtful. ‘With these I was wounded in the house of those who loved Me. I was wounded by my friends who did nothing to defend Me and who, on every occasion, made themselves the accomplices of My adversaries.’ This reproach can be leveled at the weak and timid Catholics of all countries. —POPE ST. PIUS X, Publication of the Decree of the Heroic Virtues of St. Joan of Arc, etc., December 13th, 1908; vatican.va The Church is always called upon to do what God asked of Abraham, which is to see to it that there are enough righteous men to repress evil and destruction. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Light of the World, p. 166, A Conversation With Peter Seewald (Ignatius Press)

To repress “the beast” — that is, global Communism, which was the philosophy hatched by the Freemasons during the Enlightenment period long before Karl Marx penned his Manifesto. This goal was reiterated again last April by Freemason Sir Henry Kissinger in one of the most explicit statements I’ve read to date of what the “new normal” must now be. Those who read The Coming Collapse of America will recall that the United States would be used to spread the Enlightenment to other nations—until America, as we know it, is no longer needed:

The reality is the world will never be the same after the coronavirus. To argue now about the past only makes it harder to do what has to be done… Addressing the necessities of the moment must ultimately be coupled with a global collaborative vision and program…We need to develop new techniques and technologies for infection control and commensurate vaccines across large populations [and] safeguard the principles of the liberal world order. The founding legend of modern government is a walled city protected by powerful rulers… Enlightenment thinkers reframed this concept, arguing that the purpose of the legitimate state is to provide for the fundamental needs of the people: security, order, economic well-being, and justice. Individuals cannot secure these things on their own… The world’s democracies need to defend and sustain their Enlightenment values… —The Washington Post, April 3rd, 2020

INTRINSICALLY PERVERSE

The message of Kissinger and his companions should alarm every Christian on the planet, especially those with a Catechism. For what we are hearing from their lips is nothing other than the kind of pseudo- messianism that precedes and accompanies the Antichrist.

The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in the place of God and his Messiah who has come in the flesh. The Antichrist’s deception already begins to take shape in the world every time the claim is made to realize within history that messianic hope that can only be realized beyond history through the eschatological judgment. The Church has rejected even modified forms of this falsification of the kingdom to come under the name of millenarianism, especially the “intrinsically perverse” political form of a secular messianism. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 675-676

Canadian speaker, artist and author, Michael D. O’Brien, has been warning for decades of the totalitarianism we rapidly see unfolding before us:

Gazing about at the contemporary world, even our “democratic” world, could we not say that we are living in the midst of precisely this spirit of secular messianism? And is this spirit not manifested especially in its political form, which the Catechism calls in the strongest language, “intrinsically perverse”? How many people in our times now believe that the triumph of good over evil in the world will be achieved through social revolution or social evolution? How many have succumbed to the belief that man will save himself when sufficient knowledge and energy are applied to the human condition? I would suggest that this intrinsic perversity now dominates the entire Western world. —talk at St. Patrick’s basilica in Ottawa, Canada, September 20th, 2005

THE GREAT RESET

This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a “reset”. —Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Global News, Sept. 29th, 2020; Youtube.com, 2:05 mark

The language being invoked has been long in the planning as much as the mechanisms by which to bring this “Great Reset” about. For example, when I read the Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 document “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development“, it was clear that this was not a scenario but a plan, as described in the section titled “Lock Step: A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback”:

During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems—from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty—leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power. —pg. 19, “Scenarios…”

Those who want to understand the Rockefeller family’s role in Nazi, Germany, their dominion over pharmaceuticals, medicinal practice, agriculture and population control should read The Pandemic of Control. What was penned in their ten year old document is now our present reality as several countries go into a second lockdown. I truly hope that readers catch the diabolical irony in all of this. The very families on the forefront of funding population control through abortion, euthanization, birth control, etc. are now declaring that the most important thing is to save lives by obedience to the health authorities? On the contrary, what is happening is the destruction of life and livelihoods on a massive scale, as irresponsible and reckless lockdowns indeed foment the “necessity” of a “Great Reset”, what the World Economic Forum is also calling a “Fourth Industrial Revolution”…

…a technological revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work, and relate to one another. In its scale, scope, and complexity, the transformation will be unlike anything humankind has experienced before. We do not yet know just how it will unfold, but one thing is clear: the response to it must be integrated and comprehensive, involving all stakeholders of the global polity, from the public and private sectors to academia and civil society. January 14th, 2016; weforum.org

Here again, the words of St. John penned some 2000 years ago seem remarkably accurate for this hour as this agenda steamrolls ahead:

Who can compare with the beast or who can fight against it? (Rev 13:4)

Yes, who can resist this revolution that we are all being corralled into through technology? Who can resist the technocrats who are increasingly demanding “mandatory vaccines”? Who can resist the move to a cashless society where buying and selling will be tied to a digital Health ID? Who can resist the contradictory, unscientific, and mandatory measures, such as lockdowns, that are rapidly destroying the foundations of modern civilization and freedom?

This is a terrible, ghastly global catastrophe, actually. And so we really do appeal to all world leaders: Stop using lockdown as your primary control method, develop better systems for doing it, work together and learn from each other, but remember—lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer. —David Nabarro, World Health Organization’s special envoy on COVID-19; October 8th, 2020; epochtimes.com



Yes, in the name of saving lives, the insane measures being taken against a virus that has a 99.5% or higher recovery rate for those under 69 is killing people in far, far greater numbers. The UN World Food Programme stated that an additional 130 million people could be “pushed to the brink of starvation” by the end of 2020 “due to the pandemic.” This is what happens when you shutdown the economy, destroying supply chains, jobs, and investments. That’s the point of The Great Reset: to tear it all down and rebuild it in the image of these global messianists.

In his essay on Globalization and the New World Order, Michael D. O’Brien warns:

It is in the nature of secular messianists to believe that if mankind will not cooperate, then mankind must be forced to cooperate—for its own good, of course… The new messianists, in seeking to transform mankind into a collective being disconnected from his Creator, will unknowingly bring about the destruction of the greater portion of mankind. They will unleash unprecedented horrors: famines, plagues, wars, and ultimately Divine Justice. In the beginning they will use coercion to further reduce population, and then if that fails they will use force. —Michael D. O’Brien, Globalization and the New World Order, March 17th, 2009

Yes, back in 2012 when I wrote The Great Culling, that was the warning. But clearly, all of this “chaos” seems to be leading to one end: to bring about a global leader to pull the world out of its mess. But this, too, is apparently part of the Great Reset plan:

If no one power can enforce order, our world will suffer from a “global order deficit.” —Professor Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, Covid-19: The Great Reset, pg. 104

IT’S A PARALLEL DECEPTION

Perhaps the most important thing to understand is how powerful this deception is—how tempting it will be to acquiesce to The Great Reset. The reason is that the “trajectory” of these globalists is to create a new order that mimicks the Kingdom of Christ, yet, is devoid of the “truth that sets us free.” As such, it cannot establish true “justice and peace” but is merely a piece of justice. That’s what Socialism/Communism is—a failed human attempt to recreate divine justice. On the other hand, the coming Era of Peace is also a “great reset” of sorts, but is based on the Gospel and charity, not control.

In 2015, I wrote about this coming Parallel Deception. Consider all that’s taken place in both the Church and the world since I penned those words, starting with this Scripture:

All the inhabitants of the earth will worship [the beast]… (Rev 13:8)

They will worship the “beast” precisely because it looks more like an “angel of light”. This Beast will save a world self-destructing in revolution by bringing about a new economic system to replace failed capitalism, by forming a new global family of regions to abolish the divisions caused by “national sovereignty,” by having a new command of nature and ecology in order to save the environment, and dazzling the world with technological wonders that promise new horizons for human development. It promises to be a “new age” when humanity will reach a “higher consciousness” with the cosmos as part of the “universal energy” that governs all things. It will be a “new age” when man grasps the ancient lie that he can be “like gods.” —The Parallel Deception

When our founders declared a “new order of the ages”… they were acting on an ancient hope that is meant to be fulfilled. —President George Bush Jr., speech on Inauguration Day, January 20th, 2005

The Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the New World Order—they all mean the same thing. And what they are ultimately leading to is the reset of man himself so that he may become “like god.” This is exactly what the Antichrist personifies!

…[he] who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God. (2 Thessalonians 2:4)

This anthropological revolution will be accomplished by merging biology and technology, making man himself part of the “Internet of Things” (which is why 5G technology is so important to this revolution). In the words of the founder of the UN’s World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, this Great Reset will change “what it means to be human”:

One of the features of this Fourth Industrial Revolution is that it doesn’t change what we are doing but it changes us… all things will be smart and connected to the internet. —Professor Klaus Schwab, “Your Guide to The Great Reset”, James Corbett; 30:02 mark; and 38:02 mark: youtube.com

In one of the most prophetic documents issued by the Vatican, this transhumanist vision of man was summarized as such:

The New Age which is dawning will be peopled by perfect, androgynous beings who are totally in command of the cosmic laws of nature. In this scenario, Christianity has to be eliminated and give way to a global religion and a new world order. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 4, Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

If this sounds far-fetched, if it sounds crazy, that’s because, yes, it is. So was building the Tower of Babel. But make no mistake: The Great Reset isn’t coming; it’s already here.

Progress and science have given us the power to dominate the forces of nature, to manipulate the elements, to reproduce living things, almost to the point of manufacturing humans themselves. In this situation, praying to God appears outmoded, pointless, because we can build and create whatever we want. We don’t realise we are reliving the same experience as Babel. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Pentecost Homily, May 27th, 2102

Maybe I’m being too reserved to say all this is “hiding” in plain sight; it’s really not hiding at all. England, for instance, invoking obviously random standards, recently announced that gatherings can be no more than 6 people, 6 feet apart, for the next 6 months. Microsoft’s recent patent to merge bodily activity data with cryptocurrency ends in the numbers 060606A1. A House resolution in Illnois to allow the government to track citizen’s movements was named H.R. 6666. Sure, I think we can make too much of these things, read too much into them. On the other hand, it’s almost as if the devil is openly mocking the Church as his diabolical cruiseship temporarily overtakes a listing Barque of Peter.

But this raises the question, then: where is the moral voice of the Pope, the leader of Christendom? What is he saying to the Church and the world at this hour?

That next in Part II…

RELATED READING

The Point of No Return

The Labor Pains are Real

The Pandemic of Control



On the Threshold

Unmasking the Plan

The Religion of Scientism

Isaiah’s Prophecy of Global Communism

When Communism Returns

The New Paganism

Your financial support and prayers are why

you are reading this today.

Bless you and thank you.

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

