The Coming Collapse of America

AS as Canadian, I sometimes tease my American friends for their “Amero-centric” view of the world and Scripture. For them, the Book of Revelation and its prophecies of persecution and cataclysm are future events. Not so if you are one of millions being being hunted or already driven out of your home in the Middle East and Africa where Islamic bands are terrorizing Christians. Not so if you are one of the millions risking your life in the underground Church in China, North Korea, and dozens of other countries. Not so if you are one of those facing martyrdom on a daily basis for your faith in Christ. For them, they must feel they are already living the pages of the Apocalypse.

I will tell you something: today’s martyrs are greater in number than those of the first centuries… there is the same cruelty towards Christians today, and in greater number. —POPE FRANCIS, December 26th, 2016; Zenit

AMERICA’S ROLE

Still, there is something about America that does indeed place it at the center of world events and Scripture. In Mystery Babylon, I explained why and how. If you have not read it, I encourage you to take a few minutes to understand how both the Christian and Masonic roots of America are seemingly fulfilling biblical prophecy right now on an epic scale. Consider again the vision of St. John regarding a mysterious woman riding a beast:

The woman was wearing purple and scarlet and adorned with gold, precious stones, and pearls. She held in her hand a gold cup that was filled with the abominable and sordid deeds of her harlotry. On her forehead was written a name, which is a mystery, “Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and of the abominations of the earth.” (Rev 17:4-5)

Recall that the word “mystery” here comes from the Greek mustērion, which means:

…a secret or “mystery” (through the idea of silence imposed by initiation into religious rites.) —Greek dictionary of the New Testament, The Hebrew-Greek Key Study Bible, Spiros Zodhiates and AMG Publishers

Vine’s expository on biblical words adds:

Among the ancient Greeks, ‘the mysteries’ were religious rites and ceremonies practised by secret societies into which any one who so desired might be received. Those who were initiated into these mysteries became possessors of certain knowledge, which was not imparted to the uninitiated, and were called ‘the perfected.’ —Vines Complete Expository Dictionary of Old and New Testament Words, W.E. Vine, Merrill F. Unger, William White, Jr., p. 424

In my series on The New Paganism, I explained how the roots of these secret societies are traced to the time of Moses in particular, and how their errant philosophies have metastasized over the centuries into essentially what is known, and condemned by the Church today, as Freemasonry.

…few people are aware how deep the roots of this sect actually reach. Freemasonry is perhaps the single greatest secular organized power on earth today and battles head to head with the things of God on a daily basis. It is a controlling power in the world, operating behind the scenes in banking and politics, and it has effectively infiltrated all religions. Masonry is a worldwide secret sect undermining the authority of the Catholic Church with a hidden agenda at the upper levels to destroy the papacy. —Ted Flynn, Hope of the Wicked: The Master Plan to Rule the World, p. 154

How important is the threat posed by Freemasonry?

Well, eight popes in seventeen official documents condemned it… over two hundred Papal condemnations issued by the Church either formally or informally… in less than three hundred years. —Stephen, Mahowald, She Shall Crush Thy Head, MMR Publishing Company, p. 73

It will suffice to quote just one papal condemnation here to remind the reader of why Masonry has been considered the greatest threat to Christianity and the world:

At this period, however, the partisans of evil seems to be combining together, and to be struggling with united vehemence, led on or assisted by that strongly organized and widespread association called the Freemasons. No longer making any secret of their purposes, they are now boldly rising up against God Himself …that which is their ultimate purpose forces itself into view—namely, the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism. —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, April 20th, 1884

When Our Lady of Fatima appeared in 1917, she warned that the “errors of Russia” were about to spread. She was referring precisely to the errors of Freemasonry: Marxism, atheism, materialism, etc.. In fact, her warnings have brought a new and profound light as to the hour in which we are living: this Masonic empire, she says, is the “beast” of Revelation 13:

The seven heads indicate the various masonic lodges, which act everywhere in a subtle and dangerous way. This Black Beast has ten horns and, on the horns, ten crowns, which are signs of dominion and royalty. Masonry rules and governs throughout the whole world by means of the ten horns. —alleged message to Fr. Stefano Gobbi, To the Priest, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons, n. 405.d-e

What does this have to do with the United States? America would be used by these secret societies like a harlot to prepare the groundwork for a New World Order based on Freemasonry’s godless “enlightened” philosophies.

America would be used to lead the world into the philosophic empire. You understand that America was founded by Christians as a Christian nation. However, there were always those people on the other side who wanted to use America, abuse our military power and our financial power, to establish enlightened democracies throughout the world and restore the lost Atlantis. —Dr. Stanley Monteith, The New Atlantis: Secret Mysteries of America’s Beginnings (video); interview Dr. Stanley Monteith

The lost or “New Atlantis” is the title of a novel by one of the grandfathers of Freemasonry, Sir Francis Bacon. It ‘depicts the creation of a utopian land where “generosity and enlightenment, dignity and splendor, piety and public spirit” are the commonly held qualities…’ What could be wrong with that? It’s a vision that excludes Christ, that’s what. I’m also thinking of the novel on the Antichrist that Pope Francis recommended the faithful read: Lord of the World. Written over a hundred years ago, author Robert Hugh Benson reveals this Son of Perdition rising, not as a tyrant, not at first—but as a saviour to a world that is plunged in crisis and peril. The Church in this scene is no longer influential, no longer a moral authority. The kingdom of Satan comes as a counterfeit to Christ’s by drawing everyone into the single thought of the Antichrist. It is a…

…reconciliation of the world on a basis other than that of Divine Truth… there was coming into existence a unity unlike anything known in history. This was the more deadly from the fact that it contains so many elements of indubitable good. War, apparently, was now extinct, and it was not Christianity that had done it; union was now seen to be better than disunion, and the lesson had been learned apart from the Church… Friendliness took the place of charity, contentment the place of hope, and knowledge the place of faith. —Lord of the World, Robert Hugh Benson, 1907, p. 120

But before this “utopia” could be achieved and the Church rendered irrelevant, a “philosophic empire” would have to be in place. As I explained in Mystery Babylon, the “secret” role of America has been to spread these “enlightened democracies” that are essentially subject to the “harlot” who is their “mother.” Indeed, time and again we have seen how previous American administrations and their allies have entered into other countries, or supplied “rebels” with weapons to overthrow the governments there… only for these destabilized countries to become dependent upon foreign banks and corporations whose leaders are often the very men who comprise these secret societies. Most notable is how foreign aid has often been contingent upon these countries providing “reproductive rights” like abortion and contraception and promoting homosexuality and gender ideology. Thus, the spread of “democracy” today has become equivalent with the spread of a “progressive” agenda that opens the doors to pornography, drugs, and morally bankrupt media and entertainment. That is the tragic role of the “harlot” who is mother “of the abominations of the earth.” Indeed, when Pope Francis referred to Benson’s book on the Antichrist, he added that those who read it…

…will understand what I mean by ideological colonization. —Jan. 20th, 2015; catholicculture.org

And what is this empire’s essential philosophy or ideology? Communism. Yes, few realize that Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Karl Marx who wrote the Communist Manifesto, were on the payroll of the Illuminati, a secret society that combined with Freemasonry.

But put out of your mind now the images of the former Soviet Union and North Korea, of jackboots and military parades. The Communism emerging today has a new face under the banners of “Green politics, “sustainable development“, “climate change” and a “Great Reset.” Its leadership is not admirals and generals but bankers and philanthropists. Its weapons are not guns and gulags but “health care” and technology. If this is not apparent to you by now during this “pandemic” — how your freedom and decisions for your well-being, livelihood, and family are not even remotely in your own hands anymore—then it is time to wake up.

“Babylon the great” is no longer needed.

BABYLON THE GREAT

Prior to the coming collapse of Babylon, St. John gives us an unforgettably vivid description of her spiritual condition.

Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! It has become a dwelling place of demons, a haunt of every foul spirit, a haunt of every foul and hateful bird; for all nations have drunk the wine of her impure passion, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth grew rich from her drive for luxury. (Rev 18:3 RSV/NAB)

Pope Benedict XVI said,

The Book of Revelation includes among the great sins of Babylon—the symbol of the world’s great irreligious cities—the fact that it trades with bodies and souls and treats them as commodities (cf. Rev 18:13). In this context, the problem of drugs also rears its head, and with increasing force extends its octopus tentacles around the entire world—an eloquent expression of the tyranny of mammon which perverts mankind. No pleasure is ever enough, and the excess of deceiving intoxication becomes a violence that tears whole regions apart—and all this in the name of a fatal misunderstanding of freedom which actually undermines man’s freedom and ultimately destroys it. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, On the occasion of Christmas Greetings, December 20th, 2010; http://www.vatican.va/

While America is not by any stretch the only nation on earth that has plunged into immorality (consider my country, Canada, one of the bastions of the most anti-life, anti-Gospel agendas in the West), it is the spread of this immorality to other “enlightened democracies” through the power of Hollywood and Silicon Valley that eerily makes her fit the description of the “mother of harlots” perhaps more than any nation on earth. With the World Trade Center, New York Stock Exchange and United Nations in her bosom, what other nation has as many kings of the earth and merchants revolving around her and her “petro-dollar”?

And speaking of the trade with “bodies and souls”, Hollywood elites are beginning to speak out regarding the grotesque and widespread sexual exploitation of children on an enormous scale (think “Jeffrey Epstein”). Consider that recorded child sexual exploitation (known as “child porn”) is one of the fastest-growing online businesses; that 624,000+ child porn traders have been discovered online in the U.S., and that between 2005 and 2009, child porn was hosted on servers located in all 50 states. That was eleven years ago. “Every unclean spirit” seems to be have been unleashed from the bowels of Hell manifesting in not only lewdness but unspeakable brutality, rebellion, and violence—captured on nightly news for the world to see. How St. Paul’s words are coming true:



…there will be terrifying times in the last days. People will be self-centered and lovers of money, proud, haughty, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, irreligious, callous, implacable, slanderous, licentious, brutal, hating what is good, traitors, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God… (2 Tim 3:1-4)

THE GREAT SIGNPOST: SELF-HATRED

Yes, perhaps the most incredible description given by St. John that is unfolding in real-time is this:

The ten horns that you saw and the beast will hate the harlot; they will leave her desolate and naked; they will eat her flesh and consume her with fire. (Rev 17:16)

We’ve already discussed why the Beast let’s this woman ride her for a time, why it “uses” her. But then it says the Beast will hate the harlot. How can we not recognize this before our very eyes as American’s bizarrely burn and loot their own cities, trample upon their flag, topple historical statues, and paint Marxist slogans on their streets—with city officials’ permission and politicians’ approval!? Asks radio talk show host Dennis Prager:

Can America survive if its own people despise it? —”Why Do Americans Hate America?”, The Blaze, July 8th, 2016

How did that beautiful and prosperous nation come to this? The answer is that it fell asleep under the slow burn of Marxism. Alexander Trachtenberg, known as Moscow’s “enforcer” during the height of Communism, said:

When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take it under the label of socialism… We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable; we will take it under liberalism, under progressivism, under democracy. But take it we will. —returntoorder.org

Anyone who has studied Marxism’s playbook understands that one of the chief means of attaining its ends is to “divide and conquer” through creating class, gender, and racial divisions.

…the so-called “gender” issue [is] now in great vogue at the UN. The gender issue has several roots, but one of these is indubitably Marxist. Marx’s collaborator Friedrich Engels elaborated a theory of male-female relationships as prototypes of conflictual relations in the class struggle. Marx emphasized the struggle between master and slave, capitalist and worker. Engels, on the other hand, saw monogamous marriage as an example of men’s oppression of women. According to him, the revolution should begin with the abolition of the family. —Monsignor Michel Schooyans, “We must resist”, Inside the Vatican, October 2000 …the final battle between the Lord and the reign of Satan will be about marriage and the family… —Sr. Lucia, seer of Fatima, in an interview with Cardinal Carlo Caffara, Archbishop of Bologna, from the magazine Voce di Padre Pio, March 2008; cf. rorate-caeli.blogspot.com

The organization on the vanguard of the Marxist revolution in the United States is Black Lives Matter (BLM). Many Americans who are raising their fists and shouting their slogans seem utterly oblivious to the fact that its founders are “trained Marxists.”

We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk. —Co-founder Patrisse Cullors, The New York Post, June 25th, 2020

Until recently, their website boldly declared classic Marxist aims at complete odds with Christianity:

We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable. We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise)…We embody and practice justice, liberation, and peace in our engagements with one another. —blacklivesmatter.com (the page with this information has disappeared without explanation)

Matthew J. Peterson, Vice President of Education at the Claremont Institute, says Americans don’t realize how well-funded and organized BLM is.

Black Lives Matter does not represent the old Civil Rights Movement. It does not seek equality under the law. And it does not intend to stop until it overthrows the very idea and structure of America as we’ve known it… BLM is what it claims to be: a racialist Marxist group that seeks to completely alter the American way of life. They have more power and resources now than any insurrectionary movement in American history. They will not stop until they are stopped. —Americanmind.org, September 1st, 2020

Although racism no doubt exists, the racial “crisis” in the United States is largely a strategy concocted by the country’s “progressives.” In The Fall of Mystery Babylon, I quoted from the book The Naked Communist where former FBI agent, Cleon Skousen, revealed in shocking detail forty-five Communist goals in 1958. Among them:

#25 Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio, and TV. #26 Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.” #17 Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks. #31 Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history…

Mission accomplished.

THE COMING COLLAPSE

That said, BLM is merely Satan’s instrument to raise a Marxist army of young people bred on mindless television, video-gaming and a hedonistic culture. Anyone who thinks this generation isn’t angry and indoctrinated enough to carry out a persecution of the Church need only turn the news back on. I have long said that John Paul II’s World Youth Days were not inaugurated to party with young Catholics but to likewise raise an army of young believers for Christ’s Kingdom.

The world is rapidly being divided into two camps, the comradeship of anti-Christ and the brotherhood of Christ. The lines between these two are being drawn… in a conflict between truth and darkness, truth cannot lose. —Venerable Bishop Fulton John Sheen, D.D. (1895-1979); source “The Catholic Hour”



No, the collapse of America—its financial institutions, military dominance, etc.—will come from other factors too, not the least the weapons already being released from other countries. Still, it would be a mistake to adopt a fatalist attitude that America must inevitably collapse “because the Bible says so”, if it indeed does. Rather, the collapse of America, indeed the entire West, is the fruit of her own rebellion against God.

The spiritual crisis involves the entire world. But its source is in Europe. People in the West are guilty of rejecting God… The spiritual collapse thus has a very Western character. —Cardinal Sarah, Catholic Herald, April 5th, 2019

As Our Lord allegedly said to Italian seer Valeria Capponi yesterday:

I am not the one punishing you, but you yourselves with your evil actions are attracting Satan and all other evil spirits. —September 30th, 2020

…and Our Lady says to Gisella Cardia:

You ask yourselves: why must the earth be severely purified? What were you expecting after all the sins committed!! You believe in a merciful God and [yet] not in His justice. —September 29th, 2020

You say, “The LORD’s way is not fair!” Hear now, house of Israel: Is it my way that is unfair? Are not your ways unfair? (Ezekiel 18:25)

THE RESTRAINER HAS LIFTED

This brings us back to why America is strangely the center of the world’s attention: I think people perceive its prophetic significance. Venezuelan Servant of God Maria Esperanza once said she felt that the United States “must save the world.” And here may be why: the American republic and Western democracy, which the United States essentially sustains by her military, is really an extension of the Roman Empire, which never totally collapsed. Hence, Christian America is, in part, holding back this global Communist empire on the one hand; on the other, the dark Masonic forces that have used her are preparing her demise. Oh, how this conflict is now on full display!

So when the remnants of this Roman Empire do collapse—that, say the Church Fathers, is when “the beast” rises in their place.

Now this restraining power [is] generally admitted to be the Roman empire… I do not grant that the Roman empire is gone. Far from it: the Roman empire remains even to this day… And as the horns, or kingdoms, still exist, as a matter of fact, consequently we have not yet seen the end of the Roman empire. —Blessed Cardinal John Henry Newman (1801-1890), The Times of Antichrist, Sermon 1 But when that capital of the world shall have fallen, and shall have begun to be a street… who can doubt that the end has now arrived to the affairs of men and the whole world? —Lactantius, Church Father, Divine Institutes, Book VII, Ch. 25, “Of the Last Times, and of the City of Rome”; note: Lactantius goes on to say that the collapse of the Roman Empire is not the end of the world, but marks the beginning of a “thousand year” reign of Christ in His Church, followed by the consummation of all things. See How the Era was Lost



St. Paul speaks of a “restrainer” holding back the “lawless one” who is preceded by a revolt or revolution. Given that the Roman Empire converted to Christianity, today, one can consider Western civilization as both a blend of its Christian/political roots.

This revolt [apostasy], or falling off, is generally understood, by the ancient fathers, of a revolt from the Roman empire, which was first to be destroyed, before the coming of Antichrist. It may, perhaps, be understood also of a revolt of many nations from the Catholic Church which has, in part, happened already, by the means of Mahomet, Luther, etc. and it may be supposed, will be more general in the days of the Antichrist. —footnote on 2 Thess 2:3, Douay-Rheims Holy Bible, Baronius Press Limited, 2003; p. 235

Hence, the fall of America and the overthrow of the Church, particularly the papacy, portend the coming of Antichrist. That’s why the parallels between President Donald Trump and Pope Francis are utterly spectacular as they unwittingly and effectively are being used as instruments of the Great Sifting that is presently occurring (see The Agitators ).

PROPHETIC CONFIRMATIONS

In closing, I wish to draw again upon the warnings found in prophecy as well. America (and the West) are about to be humbled—but also purified. This is fairly obvious. Still, some of the most wonderful and devoted Christians I know in the world live in the United States, a country that we cannot forget has also been one of the most generous and bold in her witness to the faith. The Lord will not forget that… which is why, in His mercy, He will purify her along with the rest of the world leaving a remnant in her midst.

Pope Benedict XVI warned:

The threat of judgment also concerns us, the Church in Europe, Europe and the West in general… the Lord is also crying out to our ears… “If you do not repent I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place.” Light can also be taken away from us and we do well to let this warning ring out with its full seriousness in our hearts, while crying to the Lord: “Help us to repent!” —Opening Homily, Synod of Bishops, October 2nd, 2005, Rome

Jesus to American seer, , May 22nd, 2012:

I weep today My children but it is those who are failing to heed to My warnings that will weep tomorrow. The winds of spring will turn into the rising dust of summer as the world will begin to look more like a desert. Before mankind is able to change the calendar of this time you will have witnessed the financial collapse. It is only those who heed to My warnings that will be prepared. The North will attack the South as the two Koreas become at war with each other. Jerusalem will shake, America will fall and Russia will unite with China to become Dictators of the new world. I plead in warnings of love and mercy for I am Jesus and the hand of justice is soon to prevail.

Jesus to Italian seer, Gisella Cardia, September 8th, 2020:

Children, my remnant will have nothing to fear because my angels and archangels will protect you. Pray for America, which will soon drink the bitter cup.

August 18th, 2020:

I ask you to never abandon prayer: it will be the only weapon that will protect you.* The Church is in conflict: Bishops against Bishops, Cardinals against Cardinals. Pray for America because there will be great conflicts with China. My children, I ask you to make reserves of food for at least three months. I had already told you that the freedom granted to you would be an illusion—you will be forced once again to stay in your homes, but this time it will be worse because civil war is near.

Alleged Canadian seer, Fr. Michel Rodrigue, says he was given the following sobering revelations:

Now, Satan has no more time. He will start a nuclear war that will be global—the third world war—his war against all of humanity… Seven nuclear missiles will be permitted to strike the United States as a result of its abominations. Many nuclear missiles will be deflected by the Hand of God because America prays the Divine Mercy Chaplet. —cf. countdowntothekingdom.com

Several American evangelical Christians are saying much the same thing as these seers, such as Jonathan Cahn and Dana Coverstone.

For my part, when I travelled through the United States on concert tours around 2005, the Lord revealed some unforgettable words and interior images. As we barrelled down the freeway one day, I heard in my heart, “These roads are paved with illusion (ie. debt)… all these illusions will come down.” Sometimes out of the blue, the Lord seemed to say, “This building will no longer be standing” or “that bridge will no longer be there.” I would walk into a Walmart and suddenly “see” it empty, pillaged, and in disarray. When we went through toll booths, I had an overpowering sense of the spirit of Antichrist and that these would be used someday to control the flow of people… And then in 2008, I sensed Our Lady saying:

Very quickly now…the economy, then the social, then the political order will fall like dominoes, and from them, a New World Order will rise.

I am well aware that some of this might be frightening to readers. But truly, what is more frightening to me is the thought that the youth of this generation, left virtually shepherdless, will be swept up and deceived by this Marxist revolution; that the blood of the unborn and our seniors would continue to be spilled through abortion and euthanasia; that pornography would continue to destroy the fertile minds of men and women; that the empty and godless fare we call “entertainment” would continue to numb this generation and that many would die without that saving grace won for us by Our Lord Jesus. That is the worst tragedy of all—not the end of our consumerist society.

With no sign of any kind of national repentance on the horizon—no, the first presidential debate was a prophetic thermometer of the tinderbox America has become—much of this seems inevitable. But what is not inevitable is Satan’s victory over souls. Through prayer, fasting, and our bold witness to the Gospel, let us snatch from Satan’s grasp as many souls as we can. God can and will rebuild this world for an Era of Peace; but souls can be lost for eternity. This should be our focus now—not the loss of our comfort and lifestyles. As Pope Benedict said when he compared the West to the collapse of the Roman Empire, we seem to have reached the point where all that can save us now is the power of God.

Until we acknowledge that, why wouldn’t the Storm continue?

The disintegration of the key principles of law and of the fundamental moral attitudes underpinning them burst open the dams which until that time had protected peaceful coexistence among peoples. The sun was setting over an entire world. Frequent natural disasters further increased this sense of insecurity. There was no power in sight that could put a stop to this decline. All the more insistent, then, was the invocation of the power of God: the plea that he might come and protect his people from all these threats. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Address to the Roman Curia, December 20th, 2010; catholicherald.co.uk Mankind will not have peace until it turns with trust to My mercy. —Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary, n. 300

RELATED READING

Mystery Babylon

The Fall of Mystery Babylon

Removing the Restrainer

Seven Seals of Revolution

When Communism Returns

Isaiah’s Prophecy of Global Communism

Clash of the Kingdoms

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

