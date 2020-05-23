The Real “Witchcraft”

…your merchants were the great men of the earth,

all nations were led astray by your magic potion. (Rev 18:23)

Greek for “magic potion” : φαρμακείᾳ (pharmakeia) —

the use of medicine, drugs or spells

AN article in the National Catholic Register (NCR) warned recently:

Beware of So-Called ‘Church Approved’ Coronavirus Prevention

Claims of apparition endorsement aside,

such oils have been used for centuries in witchcraft for “protection.”

The messages in these volumes are a treatise of spirituality, divine wisdom, and morality for those who welcome them with faith and humility, so I recommend them for you to read, meditate upon, and put into practice. I DECLARE that I have not found any doctrinal error that attempts against the faith, morality and good habits, for which I grant these publications the Imprimatur. —Bishop Juan Abelardo Mata Guevara, SDB, cf. countdowntothekingdom.com The article goes on to cite Luz de María de Bonilla, a Catholic mystic and stigmatist and Third Order Augustinian who presently resides in Costa Rica. Regarding what the NCR calls “so-called Church approved” messages, they did in fact receive what is a rare endorsement for a living seer from the Bishop of Estelí, Nicaragua. He declared:

In several messages to Luz de Maria, as far back as 2010, there were bold warnings allegedly from Our Lord and the Blessed Mother that a plague was approaching, including this more recent word:



Pray, My children, pray. Do not forget that disease comes out of laboratories: use whatever I have mentioned to you for your health. (May 20, 2017)

Commenting on the messages she allegedly received from Jesus, Luz de Maria stated: Brothers, Christ warns us about a virus that will be used as a biological weapon… (October 14, 2015)

Without wading into the debate on the origins of Covid-19, it is enough to say that a growing number of credible scientists are concluding that this coronavirus most likely orginated in a laboratory (see footnote).

The NCR then cites a message given to Luz de Maria from June 3, 2016: The NCR then cites a message given to Luz de Maria from June 3, 2016: Suddenly, our Mother raises her other hand and human beings appear who are sick with great plagues; then I see a healthy person approaching another who is sick, and they are immediately infected… I ask our Mother, ‘How can we help these brothers and sisters?’ and she says to me, ‘Use the Oil of the Good Samaritan. I have given you the necessary and appropriate ingredients.” Our Mother told me that genuine plagues will come and that we should consume a clove of raw garlic in the morning or oregano oil: these two are excellent antibiotics. If you cannot obtain oregano oil you can boil it and make a tea from it. But oregano oil is better as an antibiotic. —countdowntothekingdom.com



The benefits of garlic and oregano are well documented and so I won’t treat them here. The “Oil of the Good Samaritan”, also known as “Thieves oil”, is named as such after four thieves who used this particular oil blend during the bubonic plague to protect them from the disease and allow them to rob the dead. The author of the NCR article then makes this conclusion: Such oils have been used for centuries in witchcraft for “protection” and are touted by essential oil distributors who claim they improves the immune system and protect people from infections such as the flu and viruses… Alternative medicine, such as essential oils, is typically defined as treatments that have not been scientifically tested or have not met the standards of what would be considered accepted medical interventions. This is why Our Lady’s alleged recommendation to use essential oils to prevent contagion is suspect. —ncregister.com, May 19th, 2020

WOULD HEAVEN DARE?

No doubt, the author of this article is well-intentioned. Unfortunately, she is not well-informed. The idea that Heaven would recommend natural remedies finds its basis directly in Scripture. The Archangel Raphael recommends to Tobiah that he apply fish gall to his father’s eyes, “…and the medicine will make the white scales shrink and peel off.” And we read elsewhere:

The Lord created medicines [healing herbs; NAB} from the earth, and a sensible man will not despise them. (Sirach 38:4) Their fruit is used for food, and their leaves for healing.(Ezekiel 47:12) …the leaves of the trees serve as medicine for the nations.(Rev 22:2) Precious treasure and oil are in the house of the wise… (Prov 21:20)

And again,

For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected when received with thanksgiving… (1 Timothy 4:4)

Given the aforementioned biblical endorsement of oils and the plants from which they are derived, it is no surprise that the New Age, Wicca, and the like have used oils for occult ends. This is what Satan has always done: mimicked and distorted the good and blessed things of God (more on that in a moment). This is why I wrote that it is time to Take Back God’s Creation! But to suggest that essential oils should, therefore, be abandoned for any medicinal purposes because witches have used them too, and that there is no science at all behind oils, is not only unbiblical but contrary to thousands of years of knowledge about their medicinal benefits.

Applying the same logic as the author of that article, the fact that people carve evil faces into pumpkins each year on Halloween should therefore mean that pumpkins are henceforth evil (and Catholics who eat pumpkin pie are at risk of being possessed). Of course, pumpkins are neither good nor evil; the same with the essence of plants. It’s our intentions in how we use them that may or may not bear spiritual consequences.

The apostolate Catholic Answers, heard on EWTN radio, states:

A Catholic is free to use essential oils for such things as cleaning or for therapeutic purposes. Even the Vatican is using essential oils to clean and restore works of art on display outside Vatican museums. Essential oils come from plants. These plants contain aromatic oils that—when properly extracted through distillation (steam or water) or cold pressing—contain the “essence” of the plants, which have been used for centuries for a variety of purposes (e.g., anointing oil and incense, medicinal, antiseptic). —catholic.com

The idea that blending oils is akin to creating a “potion” is also sorely misguided. God orders Moses to do that very thing, giving a careful blend:

The Lord told Moses: take the finest spices: five hundred shekels of free-flowing myrrh; half that amount… of fragrant cinnamon… cane… cassia… together with a hin of olive oil; and blend them into sacred anointing oil… (Exodus 30:22-25)

And Jesus underscores the healing power of oils in the parable of the Good Samaritan:

He approached the victim, poured oil and wine over his wounds and bandaged them. (Luke 10:34)

So, would Heaven dare to step on the toes of modern science and suggest to its children remedies that are found in God’s creation? Yes, apparently it would. Our Lady opened the ground for the waters of Lourdes to flow, precisely for our healing. In a message given at Lourdes to the late Fr. Stefano Gobbi, which also bears the Imprimatur, Our Lady urges:

I come from Heaven to give you, my sick children, the medicine you need in order to be healed: go and wash at the fountain! —from “The Blue Book”, February 11, 1977

How unscientific of her! But not just Our Lady. Even the Church’s rite of exorcism over holy water invokes protection against plague: Let no breath of infection and no disease-bearing air remain in these places. —Rite from the Roman Ritual for the exorcism blessing of salt and water Or do we no longer believe in the power of sacramentals either? It would seem so given that most holy water was poured on the ground as churches closed en masse. It is also said that St. Raphael gave a recipe for healing that contains “100% pure olive oil, imported from Italy, [which] is boiled with the precise amount of rose petals and rose pestals…” Hundreds of thousands of bottles of this oil blend were created and blessed by the late Fr. Joe Whalen, and countless miracles occurred from those who have used it—including me. While that was a blessed oil, other mystics such as Marie-Julie Jahenny, St André Bessette, Servant of God Maria Esperanza, Agustin del Divino Corazon, St. Hildegard of Bingen, etc. also gave heavenly remedies that included herbs or essential oils and blends. NO SCIENCE? Aside from the seeming lack of biblical knowledge on oils, the NCR article claims that the Oil of the Good Samaritan “has not been scientifically tested or has not met the standards of what would be considered accepted medical interventions.” This is perhaps the most surprising statement in the article. According to the National Institute of Health PubMed base, there are over 17,000 documented medical studies on essential oils and their benefits. Regarding the “Good Samaritan” (Thieves) oil that the NCR takes direct aim at, it has indeed been found to have “anti-infectious, antibacterial, antiviral and antiseptic properties.” Clinical studies were conducted on that specific blend at the University of Weber in Utah in 1997. They found it to have as much as a 96% reduction in airborne bacteria. A 2007 study published in Phytotherapy Research noted that cinnamon and clove bud oil found in Thieves may have potential in inhibiting the growth of pathogens like Streptococcus pyogenes, pneumoniae, agalactiae and Klebsiella pneumonia, and may help treat respiratory infections in humans. The Journal of Lipid Research published a study in 2010 showing that the key ingredients in Thieves oil can help regulate inflammation. The herb Rosemary was also the subject of a study in 2018 regarding its “antioxidant and antimicrobial” properties. And in the same year, a study published in the American Journal of Essential Oils and Natural Products found that Thieves oil may have cytotoxic effects on breast cancer cells, leading to cell death. But what is most apparent is that the author, and the majority of people alive today, are seemingly unaware of modern medicine’s historical roots. Before the 19th century, all that doctors used for treating patients was precisely natural remedies, such as plants, herbs, etc. for thousands of years. This was known back then by some as “homeopathic” medicine (see documentary below; St. Teresa of Calcutta’s order employs this today; I do not not…) but what today would fall under the broader term naturopathy. The Egyptians learned the power of essential oils to help the brain release emotional trauma. Chinese practitioners used them in massage therapy. The Greeks and Romans used essential oils in their baths while Hippocrates, the “Father of Medicine”, studied at Cas in Egypt where, again, essential oils were used extensively. Dr. René-Maurice Gattefossé Ph.D., a chemist, has been called the “father of aromatherapy.” Through a laboratory accident, he discovered, also by accident, the restorative power of lavender oil that healed a burn on his arm completely, without a scar. After further studying the healing properties of lavender, he shared his discoveries with Parisian Dr. Jean Valnet, who used essential oils as antiseptics and antibiotics on the battlefield during WWII. He eventually documented his clinical results in what is commonly regarded as the “encyclopedia of essential oils.” His student, Daniel Pénoël, M.D. with Pierre Francomme Ph.D. wrote the first definitive medical textbook on the science of essential oils. Their work, along with Jean Claude Lapraz, M.D., Radwan Farag, Ph.D., and D. Gary Young N.D. have shown in their research that… …essential oils have a wide range of chemical constituents, including sesquiterpenes, that have been found to have immune stimulating properties… and that essential oils work most effectively for people whose systems are cleansed from toxins and yeasts in the blood and digestive tract. Those with an alkaline pH in their blood and intestinal tract are likely to experience greater results when they use essential oils. —D. Gary Young, company brochure, 1998; cf. dgaryyoung.com

Perhaps Our Lady is on to something? THE REAL WITCHCRAFT In my recent article The Pandemic of Control, I explained in part the nefarious beginnings of Big Pharma in Hitler’s Germany. It was in that country in the 19th century where a new breed of treatment was born called “allopathic” medicine. Back then, it was the “natural” doctors who were doing the scoffing since “allopathic” medicine sought to merely suppress or treat symptoms with drugs and/or surgery rather than treat the root causes of illness and disease. So brutal were the results that the satirists of the day said, “Patients died of the cure.”* To make a long story short, it was the wealth and power of the Rockefeller family, through substantial grants to universities and “pressure” on governments, that laws were made such that only allopathic doctors could be licensed. After World War II, the very scientists who once worked in Hitler’s labs and concentration camps, and who worked under Rockefeller’s merger Standard I.G. Farben, became integrated in U.S. government programs to advance, in part, pharmaceutical “medicines” and the giant corporations who would sell them. Of note is the occultism in the Nazi party that drove, in part, the horrific “scientific” experiments on humans that involved testing vaccines and drugs. And what is the fruit of the allopathic approach after nearly two centuries of human experimentation? Prescription drugs are the fourth leading cause of death. Adverse reactions from vaccines, documented in peer-reviewed studies, is countless while a total of 4.3 billion in the U.S. alone has been paid out to a small fraction of the vaccine injured who actually sought compensation. In 2015, the total number of individual prescription medications filled at pharmacies was just over 4 billion. That’s nearly 13 prescriptions for every man, woman and child in the United States. According to a Harvard study: Few people know that new prescription drugs have a 1 in 5 chance of causing serious reactions after they have been approved… Few know that systematic reviews of hospital charts found that even properly prescribed drugs (aside from mis-prescribing, overdosing, or self-prescribing) cause about 1.9 million hospitalizations a year. Another 840,000 hospitalized patients are given drugs that cause serious adverse reactions for a total of 2.74 million serious adverse drug reactions. About 128,000 people die from drugs prescribed to them. This makes prescription drugs a major health risk, ranking 4th with stroke as a leading cause of death. The European Commission estimates that adverse reactions from prescription drugs cause 200,000 deaths; so together, about 328,000 patients in the U.S. and Europe die from prescription drugs each year. — “New Prescription Drugs: A Major Health Risk With Few Offsetting Advantages”, Donald W. Light, June 27th, 2014; ethics.harvard.edu So tell me, dear reader, what is the real witchcraft here? Is it the pharmakeia of modern medicine, or the “healing herbs” and “oil” that are in the “house of the wise”? Is it the synthetic drugs that mimick and distort God’s creation that are literally killing millions, or is it the ancient remedies that have treated and supported the human race for thousands of years? This is not to say that modern medicine does not have its place at times. But the utter control, suppression and propaganda against natural remedies by Big Pharma and bought-and-paid-for government officials, is the true war on our health. THE GREAT MEN vs. THE SEER Going back to our opening verse, St. John writes that “all the nations were led astray by your magic potion.” Other versions say “sorcery.” Yes, today, the “great merchants” ie. the Rockefellers, Bill Gates, George Soros, etc. whose billion dollar investments in chemicals, genetic modification, contraception, vaccines, etc. in order to reduce the population growth of the world and control the food and seed production of the masses… are the actual wizards of our time. St. John writes of this “Mystery Babylon,” a world empire controlled by a handful of men “which has dominion over the kings of the earth.” The Book of Revelation includes among the great sins of Babylon – the symbol of the world’s great irreligious cities – the fact that it trades with bodies and souls and treats them as commodities (cf. Rev 18:13). In this context, the problem of drugs also rears its head, and with increasing force extends its octopus tentacles around the entire world – an eloquent expression of the tyranny of mammon which perverts mankind. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, On the occasion of Christmas Greetings, December 20th, 2010; http://www.vatican.va/ At the conclusion of the NCR’s article, they quote Father Tadeusz Pacholczyk, Ph.D., Director of Education at the National Catholic Bioethics Center. He says: With respect to COVID-19, we need to rely on properly conducted research studies, rather than claims of visionaries, as we seek to develop drugs or treatments that will offer protective or therapeutic benefits. God intends for us to use science and medicine to push back disease. —National Catholic Register, May 19th, 2020 Yes—but ethical science and authentic medicine. I respectfully submit that perhaps it is the visionaries who are revealing the real deception at this hour and the very ones pointing humanity toward the right path again… The plague is renewed by those who serve the antichrist—and see how the economy succumbs. —Our Lady to Luz de Maria, (October 11, 2014) Misused science has come to penetrate the pharmaceutical industry so that it dares to create vaccines contaminated with viruses in order to cause death or disease in human beings. —Ibid. (October 8, 2015)

*James Corbett is producing some excellent, well-researched documentaries on the historic and astonishing roots of modern medicine. The applicable segment related to the above writing starts at 19:00 and runs for about 4:30 minutes (though I recommend the whole documentary).

