The Strong Delusion

THERE are extraordinary things happening every day now, just as Our Lord said they would: the closer we get to to the Eye of the Storm, the faster the “winds of change” will be… the more rapid major events will befall a world in rebellion. Recall the words of the American seer, Jennifer, to whom Jesus said:

My people, this time of confusion will only multiply. When the signs begin to come forth like boxcars, know that the confusion will only multiply with it. Pray! Pray dear children. Prayer is what will keep you strong and will allow you the grace to defend the truth and persevere in these times of trials and sufferings. —Jesus to Jennifer, November 3rd, 2005 These events will come like boxcars on the tracks and will ripple all across this world… the division will multiply. —April 4th, 2005

The faster things go, the more confusion there is (see It Rapidly Comes Now)… the more a spiritual blindness is covering the earth. Truly, people have begun to see evil as good and good as evil. They take fact as fiction and fiction as fact. What is common sense is called “conspiracy theory” while the true conspiracies are welcomed “for the common good.” And there is no reasoning with them at all. As one person commented recently,

It’s as if their minds have been hijacked. They are just like rooms without any doors or windows, and the walls are impenetrable. It seems they need grace from God to know the real truth.

What is happening?

THE RESTRAINER HAS LIFTED

In the same year that Jennifer received those words from Jesus, I was driving alone in British Columbia, Canada, making my way to my next concert, enjoying the scenery, drifting in thought, when suddenly I heard within my heart the words:

I have lifted the restrainer.

I felt something in my spirit that is hard to explain. It was as if a shock wave traversed the earth—as if something in the spiritual realm had been released. But I was befuddled. I had no idea what that word meant.

So that night in my motel room, I asked the Lord if what I heard was in the Scriptures, since the word “restrainer” was unfamiliar to me. I grabbed my Bible and opened it straight to 2 Thessalonians 2:3. I began to read:

Let no one deceive you in any way; for that day will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God… And you know what is restraining him now so that he may be revealed in his time. Of course, my jaw hit the floor when I read that word. In other words, before the “lawless one” or Antichrist is unrestrained, a period of lawlessness would come, a rebellion… a revolution. The old Douay-Rheims Bible has an insightful footnote on this. This revolt [apostasy], or falling off, is generally understood, by the ancient fathers, of a revolt from the Roman empire, which was first to be destroyed, before the coming of Antichrist. It may, perhaps, be understood also of a revolt of many nations from the Catholic Church which has, in part, happened already, by the means of Mahomet, Luther, etc. and it may be supposed, will be more general in the days of the Antichrist. —footnote on 2 Thess 2:3, Douay-Rheims Holy Bible, Baronius Press Limited, 2003; p. 235 Here, we see two elements of the restrainer holding back the Antichrist: a political aspect, the “Roman empire”; and a spiritual aspect, the “Catholic Church”, embodied by the papacy. Indeed, the Roman Empire after its conversion to Christianity was deeply entwined with Catholicism as the Gospel transformed the European landscape and beyond. Hence, St. John Newman explained: Now this restraining power [is] generally admitted to be the Roman empire… I do not grant that the Roman empire is gone. Far from it: the Roman empire remains even to this day… And as the horns, or kingdoms, still exist, as a matter of fact, consequently we have not yet seen the end of the Roman empire. —Blessed Cardinal John Henry Newman (1801-1890), The Times of Antichrist, Sermon 1 But now, with The Coming Collapse of America (who is arguably the “mother” of this empire—see Mystery Babylon) and the Barque of Peter now in a veritable Great Shipwreck, the “restrainer” has almost fully been removed. In a recent message to the ecclesiastically approved Brazilian seer, Luz de Maria, St. Michael the Archangel says: People of God, pray: the events will not delay, the mystery of iniquity will appear in the absence of the Katechon. —November 4th, 2020, countdowntothekingdom.com Katechon—the Greek word for “restrainer.” If that is the case, then the second part of St. Paul’s warning should also be in view: The coming of the lawless one by the activity of Satan will be with all power and with pretended signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are to perish, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore God sends upon them a strong delusion, to make them believe what is false, so that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness. (2 Thess 2:9-11) Indeed, in the same message, St. Michael says, Humanity is soaked in the dense fog that evil has spread over human beings so that they would not see goodness, but would continue to walk the path of mediocrity that leads them to fall into the clutches of the Devil. The People of God continue moving towards falsehood disguised as good by the will of man. Three days later in another part of the world, Our Lady said to Italian seer, Gisella Cardia: …as you can see, this is a time of great confusion, when evil is hiding behind false disguises; you will need to pay attention: walk together with Jesus and nourish yourselves with His Word for your salvation. Children, my little ones, they will try to make you believe that everything is being done for your good, but that is exactly where the temptation of the devil is hiding—discern. —November 7th, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com Those words, for me, confirmed the “now word” the Lord has been speaking in my heart for several weeks—that many things are coming now that will be done “for the common good” — “mandatory” rules, restrictions, impositions, lockdowns… all for the “common good.” But this is a deception; it is ultimately geared toward what the United Nations and global leaders are calling The Great Reset. It involves the near-complete collapse of the present order in order to create a new one—but, this time, without the Judeo-Christian God. It is simply global Communism in a new hat. And the vast majority will accept this, believe this—and be utterly deceived. Who can compare with the beast or who can fight against it? (Rev 13:4) You are already witnessing this now, brother and sisters. It’s already happening which, thanks be to God means, the Eastern Gate is Opening for the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Where are we now in an eschatological sense? It is arguable that we are in the midst of the rebellion and that in fact a strong delusion has come upon many, many people. It is this delusion and rebellion that foreshadows what will happen next: and the man of lawlessness will be revealed. —“Are These the Outer Bands of a Coming Judgment?”, November 11th, 2014; blog

THE STRONG DELUSION

We were warned. Servant of God Sr. Lúcia of Fatima spoke of this coming “strong delusion” in her own way, calling it a “diabolical disorientation”:

People must recite the Rosary every day. Our Lady repeated this in all her apparitions, as if to arm us in advance against these times of diabolical disorientation, so that we would not let ourselves be fooled by false doctrines, and that through prayer, the elevation of our soul to God would not be diminished…. This is a diabolical disorientation invading the world and misleading souls! It is necessary to stand up to it… —Sister Lucy, to her friend Dona Maria Teresa da Cunha

I want to stop and emphasize what Sr. Lúcia said about the Rosary. Since we launched Countdown to the Kingdom nearly a year ago, the seers and visionaries there have almost universally stated that we need to pray the Rosary daily. We need to do this. It is the prayer of the “woman clothed in the sun” who is protected from the “dragon” (Rev 12). If the Rosary is boring, dry, difficult… even better, because then your perseverance will make it that much more powerful. Heaven has its reasons to pray this prayer, and that’s good enough for me.

The Church has always attributed particular efficacy to this prayer, entrusting to the Rosary… the most difficult problems. At times when Christianity itself seemed under threat, its deliverance was attributed to the power of this prayer, and Our Lady of the Rosary was acclaimed as the one whose intercession brought salvation. —Pope John Paul II, Rosarium Virginis Mariae, 40

Pray the Rosary, every day—for each of those beads is a seed of hope.

I wrote about this Diabolical Disorientation last year, and so want to remain more focused here on St. Paul’s words. Those who “refused to love the truth and so be saved” are those God permits to be sifted like weeds from the wheat. This strong delusion even makes them believe what is false. This sifting is happening before our eyes as families become divided, friendships turn to ice, and daggers come out; as truth is relativized, compromised, and ultimately sacrificed on the altars of political correctness. It is the fruit of a generation that has not only ignored the apparitions of Our Lord and Lady but even mocked them.

All justice will be confounded, and the laws will be destroyed. —Lactantius (c. 250 -c. 325), Fathers of the Church: The Divine Institutes, Book VII, Chapter 15, Catholic Encyclopedia; www.newadvent.org

This is evident most of all in the overturning of the natural law. But it’s also evident in, for example, many countries re-electing politicians who are in favor of redefining marriage, killing the unborn, and enforcing gender ideology. Hence, St. John Paul II announced the definitive fulfillment of Lactantius’ prophecy in our times:

Vast sectors of society are confused about what is right and what is wrong, and are at the mercy of those with the power to “create” opinion and impose it on others. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Cherry Creek State Park Homily, Denver, Colorado, 1993

But now, the strong delusion is going much further than merely confounding the law. It is beginning to pass over the unrepentant like a fog, pulling them into spiritual darkness. In a “now word” six years ago, the danger was that man himself was unleashing Hell on earth (see Hell Unleashed). Remember the warnings of Our Lady of Kibeho, that the hatred that burst over into genocide there was a warning for the world.

…[it] is not directed to only one person nor does it concern only the current time; it is directed to everyone in the entire world. —Seers of Kibeho; www.kibeho-cana.org

Hence, in that writing, I warned that the “spiritual” and “physical” cracks in your life have to be closed; that if God tolerated our stiff-neckedness before, it is no longer. Those who leave those cracks open are literally giving a foothold to principalities and powers so that the sifting will now hasten. Of course, we close those cracks by simply repenting of sin and making strides to sincerely convert and abandon our sinful nature. With God’s grace in the Sacraments, prayer, Our Lady’s help, etc., we can and will do this. In Hell Unleashed, I finished that article with a list of practical things you can and must do quickly.

WHAT ABOUT MY LOVED ONES?

Countless are the letters I’ve received from parents concerned about their children and grandchildren who have abandoned the faith. You can see them being drawn into this Great Deception, and you are worried. Here’s the hope. As Prof. Daniel O’Connor and I explained in our video series on the Timeline of events unfolding at this hour, this sifting is leading to a decisive moment for the world: what is called the Warning or Illumination of Conscience, what the Lord led me to in the Book of Revelation as the “sixth seal.” It is a Great Shaking of the entire world to reveal to men and women their consciences, as if to lay before them their eternal path in that moment as if they were standing before God in judgment. It is the decisive moment of the “prodigal son” when he must choose to either return to the Father’s House, or remain sullied in the pig slop of his sin before the earth is purified by chastisements.

As I wrote in Spiraling Toward the Eye, this worldwide event will position the Church and the anti-church for its “final confrontation.” In a message to mystic Barbara Rose, God the Father speaks of this separation of the weeds from the wheat:

To overcome the tremendous effects of generations of sin, I must send the power to break through and transform the world. But this surge of power will be uncomfortable, even painful for some.This will cause the contrast between darkness and light to become even greater. —from the four volumes Seeing With the Eyes of the Soul, November 15th, 1996; as quoted in The Miracle of the Illumination of Conscience by Dr. Thomas W. Petrisko, p. 53; cf. godourfather.net

This is confirmed in messages to Australian Matthew Kelly, who was told of a coming illumination of consciences or “mini-judgment.”

Some people will turn even further away from Me, they will be proud and stubborn…. —Ibid., p.96-97

When will this come? When asked, the seers in Garabandal, Spain who coined the term “the Warning”, said:

“When Communism comes again everything will happen.” The author responded: “What do you mean by comes again?” “Yes, when it newly comes again,” she replied. “Does that mean that Communism will go away before that?” “I don’t know,” she said in reply, “the Blessed Virgin simply said ‘when Communism comes again’.” —Garabandal – Der Zeigefinger Gottes (Garabandal – The Finger of God), Albrecht Weber, n. 2

Fatalism is not a Christian disposition—the idea that we cannot change the future. We can mitigate to a certain degree the purification that is coming—and God wants us to by our prayers, fasting, and sacrifices; by our bold witness, love and charity toward those who oppose us. However, we have to be realists and admit that the time to turn back the hand of justice has expired as the blood of the unborn continues to be shed and the innocence of our young is corrupted on a daily basis through social media, pornography and godless education. And we keep re-electing the individuals who advance this anti-gospel.

I’ll just add this for my American readers: whether or not Trump is re-elected (as many still hope will be the case [because of his support for life] after the courts settle electoral fraud allegations), it does not stop what has been set in motion. The purification of the Church and the world cannot be stopped; it is coming—and a wonder that God has been this patient.

The Lord does not delay his promise, as some regard “delay,” but he is patient with you, not wishing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance. (2 Peter 3:9)

The great Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen warned his fellow Americans that this day would come.

Communism, then, is coming back again on the Western world, because something died in the Western world—namely, the strong faith of men in the God that made them. —“Communism in America”, cf. youtube.com

So, if your family or friends have hardened their hearts to the Gospel, if they are like the blind leading the blind, continue to intercede for them. Be the face they can turn to when things get really bad. This is why it is a temptation for us to get caught in the “politics,” caught in the anger, name-calling and barbs that will destroy trust and erect walls. Satan knows very well that Our Lady is forming a “Little Rabble” to crush his head in the lives of the “lost” when the time for the Exorcism of the Dragon comes. Don’t fall into this trap. Imitate Jesus who, when the hour of His Passion came, simply gave His opponents The Silent Answer.

Last, recall that when God was about to purify the earth the first time by a flood, He looked the world over to find someone, somewhere who was righteous.

…and his heart was grieved… But Noah found favor with the Lord. (Gen 6:5-7)

Yet, God saved Noah and his family. Read You Be Noah.

PERSONAL RESPONSE

In closing, what must you do personally? At the end of St. Paul’s discourse on the coming of the lawless one and the strong delusion, he gives the antidote:

So then, brethren, stand firm and hold to the traditions which you were taught by us, either by word of mouth or by letter. (2 Thessalonians 2:15)

Time and again, Our Lady has been telling us through the messages on Countdown to the Kingdom to remain faithful to the “true magisterium.” By this is meant the constant and unchanging teachings of the Catholic Church. No bishop’s conference can change them; not even the pope can change them, much less any off-the-cuff remarks in interviews or secular reports.

But we also have to avoid a legalistic spirit in defending the truth. A lot of the division in the Church today also comes from those who cannot deal in subtleties, who idolize the past, who weaponize the Mass, who want every second homily to be about Hell, who want the “sodomites” and “bad bishops” to pretty much be burned at the stake… “By this all men will know that you are my disciples,” Jesus said—not by our theological perfection but “if you have love for one another.” Hence, the divisions today can be summarized in…

Those who defend the truth without charity

versus

those who defend charity without truth.

Both are a deception and a weapon of the enemy to implode authentic Christianity.

Our Lady’ Little Rabble must embrace both, and in the proper context. Remember that Christ’s commandments aren’t a checklist but a lovelist.

If you love me, you will keep my commandments. (John 14:15)

In those words, we find the key to abiding friendship with God. His commandments aren’t a restriction upon our freedom but a path to “abundant life” in Him. To Our Lady, the New Gideon in our times, I give the last word:

My children, do you want to be holy? Do the Will of my Son. If you do not refuse what He tells you, you will possess his likeness and sanctity. Do you wish to conquer all evils? Do whatever my Son tells you. Do you wish to obtain a grace, even one that is difficult to obtain? Do whatever My Son tells you and desires of you. Do you wish to have also the very basic things that are necessary in life? Do whatever my Son tells you and desires of you. Indeed, my Son’s words enclose such power that, as He speaks, His word, which contains whatever it is you ask, makes the graces you seek arise within your souls. There are so many souls that find themselves filled with passions, weak, afflicted, unfortunate and wretched. And although they pray and pray, they obtain nothing because they do not do what my Son asks of them – heaven, it seems, is irresponsive to their prayers… My child, listen closely. If you wish to exercise dominion over all things, and give me the joy of being able to make of you my true child and a child of the Divine Will, then seek nothing but [God’s Will]. —Our Lady to Servant of God Luisa Piccarreta, The Virgin Mary in the Kingdom of the Divine Will, Meditation n. 6, “The Wedding Feast of Cana”

