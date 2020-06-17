MANY have asked, “Where are we on the Timeline of events in the world?” This is the first of several videos that will explain “tab by tab” where we are at in the Great Storm, what is coming, and how to prepare. In this first video, Mark Mallett shares powerful prophetic words that unexpectedly called him into a full-time ministry as a “watchman” in the Church that has led to him preparing his brethren for the present and coming Storm.

Based on the Scriptures, Early Church Fathers, Popes, and credible private revelation of our time, this is a “must see” series for you and your family. In the second video, Professor Daniel O’Connor will rejoin Mark in what will be a riveting series as we all begin to live the long-foretold events… in real-time.

Watch:

Explaining the Great Storm

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen to the Podcast:

Related Reading:

What is the “restrainer”? Read Removing the Restrainer

Our Lady: Prepare – Part III

The Seven Seals of Revolution

The Great Storm

The Eye of the Storm

The Great Day of Light

The Great Liberation

Your financial support and prayers are why

you are reading this today.

Bless you and thank you.

To journey with Mark in The Now Word,

click on the banner below to subscribe.

Your email will not be shared with anyone.

