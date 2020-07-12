Why Talk About Science?

LONG time readers know that I have been compelled in recent months to address issues related to science in the context of this pandemic. These subjects, on face value, may seem to fall outside the parameters of an evangelist (though I’m a news reporter by trade).

Well, to my surprise, those particular writings have become the most widely read on this entire website. I think it’s obvious as to why: many are waking up to the reality that institutions we trusted to have our best interests in mind have often been overtaken by nefarious interests and agendas (see The Pandemic of Control). The fields of medicine, science, and agriculture have been widely usurped by ideologues who have taken to censorship, manipulation, cover-up, and control. As I have been explaining for years, this is part of a Global Revolution that seeks to overturn the present order of things and create a new world order based on Communistic principles. Don’t take my word for it—it’s been clearly laid out by several popes in dozens of authoritative documents. Those who dismiss these realities as “conspiracy theory” are either asleep, in denial, or willing participants in what is unfolding by the hour. O, how the words of the Gospel today ring true!

Gross is the heart of this people, they will hardly hear with their ears, they have closed their eyes, lest they see with their eyes and hear with their ears and understand with their hearts and be converted, and I heal them. (Today’s Gospel)

JUST THE FACTS, MA’AM

Remarkably, just after penning those words, this email arrived in my inbox:

I follow your site because you are very close in your interpretation on some aspects of the “times”. These are indeed interesting times and it is good that you are alerting the faithful. That said, your anti-mask (terrible science), anti-vaccination ravings, before we have a vaccine, are quite mistaken and dangerous. You seem to have fallen prey to some really bad interpretations of the end times and control… you are dead wrong. Pray more. Hypothesize less. In the name of Christian charity, wear a mask my friend, the life you save may be your own.

This is what I call “case in point.” The reader alleges that I have “hypothesized” on vaccines and masks and then he resorts to false labels (I am not anti-vaccine nor anti-mask, as he alleges). In both The Pandemic of Control and Unmasking the Plan, I do indeed point out the concerns and dangers related to vaccines, and briefly, on masks, based on numerous footnotes and links to published peer-reviewed studies. In other words, there is no hypothesizing on my part. It’s just that I have challenged this reader’s preconditioned thinking and the status quo he accepts as gospel-truth. Good, because those hundreds of collective studies reveal that my reader may also be “mistaken and dangerous” in not considering all the science.

And therein lies the problem so timely illustrated by this reader: there is actually an anti-scientific climate today “in the name of science” that refuses to consider evidence outside the strict narrative dictated by the mainstream and social media and taught as infallible truth in schools. They do this in part by inventing terms like “anti-vaxxer” or “anti-masker”, “conspiracy theorist” or “homophobe”, casting such labels upon even highly respected scientists in order to fear-monger, shame, and control the narrative (see The Reframers). And it works—but the cost of this “dictatorship of relativism” can be counted in lives, if not souls.

However, it must be said that this kind of mob mentality and bullying has no place in either intellectual or Christian dialogue, and I am sad to see this reader stoop to that level.

The reason I have broached these subjects involving science is that there is clearly a spiritual dimension to what is happening. I can’t repeat enough the words of St. Paul: “Where the Spirit of the Lord is there is freedom.” Where we see unjustified censorship, ridicule, and control in the name of the “common good,” you are not seeing the Spirit of Christ at work. And when you see this happening globally, be assured there is something terribly wrong afoot. Second, there is a physical dimension to this. I’m not just interested in my reader’s spiritual well-being; Our Lord himself commanded us to take responsibility for the “least of the brethren’s” physical care as well. If I have pointed out the countless studies questioning present day vaccine safety or questionable effectiveness of masks (in the general population), it’s because I care about the exponentially growing vaccine injury rates and sudden emergence of chronic diseases, as well as protecting the vulnerable from deadly viruses—based on credible studies and sensible praxis. We need to, at the very least, have the discussion. Yes, “in the name of Christian charity,” we must have the discussion.

To be clear: I will wear a mask in public where it is mandated. It’s not a hill I would die on (and I certainly won’t stop going to Mass if forced to wear one!). But I have also observed over the past three months everyone from waitresses to cashiers, from shoppers to shelf stockers as they fumble with their masks, constantly adjusting them, half-wearing them, taking them off momentarily… and then touching coffee mugs as they refill them, or handing me the debit keypad, or picking up merchandise and setting it down. As CBC News reported: “A face mask is meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. But if it slips below your nose, hovers around your chin, or you touch the outside with your hands, medical experts say that might be riskier than not wearing one at all.”

Ah, those darn anti-maskers citing those medical experts again. If it weren’t for facts, we could all just live in peace. Read “Universal Masking in Hospitals in the COVID-19 Era” in The New England Journal of Medicine to learn why people who insist that the wearing of masks are a “must” everywhere are often dead wrong.

Regarding vaccines, if one is produced without harmful adjuvants like aluminum or thermisol; if it is not derived from aborted fetal cells; if it is tested and proven to be effective and safe (without using the Third World as guinea pigs); if it does not tie one’s freedom of movement and commerce to it; and if it is not mandatory… then ethically speaking, it can be considered. But I would also weigh that against natural means that are proving to be very effective in the battle against viruses but which, of course, are being censored.

But maybe before we debate mandatory vaccines and masks, we should have the debate about our governments engaging in biological weapons. The evidence, according to scientists, continues to mount that COVID-19 was possibly manipulated in a laboratory before it was accidentally or intentionally released into the populace. While some scientists in the UK assert that COVID-19 came from natural origins alone, a paper from South China’s University of Technology claims ‘the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.' In early February 2020, Dr. Francis Boyle, who drafted the U.S. “Biological Weapons Act”, gave a detailed statement admitting that the 2019 Wuhan Coronavirus is an offensive Biological Warfare Weapon and that the World Health Organization (WHO) already knows about it. An Israeli biological warfare analyst said much the same. Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that “while the Wuhan scientists’ goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious—instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus… They did absolutely crazy things… For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells.” Professor Luc Montagnier, 2008 Nobel Prize winner for Medicine and the man who discovered the HIV virus in 1983, claims that SARS-CoV-2 is a manipulated virus that was accidentally released from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. A new documentary, quoting several scientists, points toward COVID-19 as an engineered virus. A team of Australian scientists has produced new evidence the novel coronavirus shows signs “of human intervention.” Former head of the British intelligence agency M16, Sir Richard Dearlove, said he believes the COVID-19 virus was created in a lab and spread accidentally. A joint British-Norwegian study alleges that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a “chimera” constructed in a Chinese lab. Professor Giuseppe Tritto, an internationally known expert in biotechnology and nanotechnology and president of the World Academy of Biomedical Sciences and Technologies (WABT) says that “It was genetically engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s P4 (high-containment) lab in a program supervised by the Chinese military.” And respected Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled Hong Kong after exposing Bejing’s knowledge of the cornavirus well before reports of it emerged, stated that “the meat market in Wuhan is a smoke screen and this virus is not from nature… It comes from the lab in Wuhan.”

Whether COVID-19 is a bio-weapon or not, it’s real, and for many, devastating. Nonetheless, it’s a fact that such viruses are being manufactured in labs.

There are some reports, for example, that some countries have been trying to construct something like an Ebola Virus, and that would be a very dangerous phenomenon, to say the least… some scientists in their laboratories [are] trying to devise certain types of pathogens that would be ethnic specific so that they could just eliminate certain ethnic groups and races; and others are designing some sort of engineering, some sort of insects that can destroy specific crops. Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. —Secretary of Defense, William S. Cohen, April 28, 1997, 8:45 AM EDT, Department of Defense; see www.defense.gov

So instead of getting mad at your neighbour for not donning his designer mask, save a little righteous anger for the utter irresponsibility and immorality of laboratories in North America and abroad who are playing with fire.

Also, be merciful to your neighbours who are skeptical regarding the actual accuracy of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Numerous doctors have gone public, including some I know firsthand, who have been instructed to put COVID-19 as a cause of fatality on death certificates, even if that has not been proven. This has obviously grossly inflated the number of deaths. And this amidst a clear conflict of interest, at least in the United States:

Hospital administrators might well want to see COVID-19 attached to a discharge summary or a death certificate. Why? Because if it’s a straightforward, garden-variety pneumonia that a person is admitted to the hospital for – if they’re Medicare – typically, the diagnosis-related group lump sum payment would be $5,000. But if it’s COVID-19 pneumonia, then it’s $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000. —Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Minn, April 24th, 2020; USAToday.com

Moreover, the number of cases being reported is also flawed. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration admitted this week that the manufacturer of one test found approximately three percent (3%) of results were false-positive results. Given the flawed results and even statistical vulnerabilities—all the while the economy is being irreversibly damaged due to extreme and unprecedented measures—the cynicism of many is not unjustified regarding the “science.”

None of what I’m saying is intended to downplay the severity of COVID-19, especially among the aged and those with pre-existing conditions. It is rather to say that there are contradictions and falsehoods that may be doing far more damage than good in the efforts to “protect” the population. Not to mention hypocrisy. Prior to COVID-19, governments couldn’t pass legislative bills fast enough to legalize the euthanization of the sick and aged. But now, we have shut down society in order to save them? It’s bizarre to anyone objectively watching from a distance. But as I’ll explain in the next writing, this “diabolical disorientation” is one of the key signs of the times…

THE UNDERLYING REASON…

For what it’s worth (my “hypothesis” if you will), I believe we have reached The Point of No Return. Those who think that quarantining, social-distancing, masks, etc. are temporary measures will likely be disappointed. Don’t forget that up to 650,000 people die globally from seasonal influenza alone. It is most certainly going to be conflated with new strains of the coronavirus if not new pandemics that already appear to be in the making. Several Catholic seers are giving messages that a very serious plague is coming as soon as this Fall.

Moreover, it is already being openly stated by the United Nations and The World Economic Forum that this is an opportunity for the “Great Reset”: to completely revamp the global economy.

As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons. Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being. —weforum.org/great-reset

But those who read my series on The New Paganism will understand why this is no small thing: the architects of the UN’s global monetary policies believe in Marxist/Communist principles that will change the world—and freedom—as we know it. This is the fulfillment of Our Lady of Fatima’s warning that Russia would spread her errors to the ends of the earth.

In truth, I had been praying and preparing to address some of these science-based issues for two years knowing they would shake many people’s preconceived ideas and yes, complacency, and that they would provoke the kinds of responses you read above. It doesn’t matter. There is a reason becoming more apparent, to me at least, as to how science is playing a key role in the end of this era. It has to do with the “religion of scientism” and the emergence of a narrative that admits only one “sole thought” to which we must all subscribe.

…when dissent from this narrative is socially forbidden, even to the extent of legal harassment and prosecution; when it spawns behavior in contradiction with itself, such as the committing of acts of terror in the name of eradicating terrorism, or restricting and punishing free speech in the name of expanding and protecting it; when the narrative is immediately supported, echoed, and policed by the vast majority of the ruling classes, including both the mainstream and “alternative” (gate-keeping) left and right; when it successfully unites and synthesizes otherwise opposed factions of the populous—liberals with neoconservatives, libertarians with statists, humanists with Nietzscheans, theists with atheists; when rational scrutiny and frank discussion of obvious explanatory holes in the narrative are forbidden… when the narrative of an event or series of connected events possesses all of these attributes, or even just a few of them, we know we are dealing with no chance and ordinary phenomenon. Here we have something the apparent mystery and power of which strike at the very heart of the collective consciousness, searing it with something akin to the divine. What we are dealing with, in a word, is the sacred. —Thaddeus Kozinski, author of Modernity as Apocalypse

In other words, it is the religion of the beast. I’ll write about that shortly.

