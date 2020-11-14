Fake News, Real Revolution

A scene from The Apocalypse Tapestry in Angers, France. It is the longest wall-hanging in Europe. It was once 140 meters long until it was vandalized

during the “Enlightenment” period

When I was a news reporter in the 1990’s, the kind of blatant bias and editorializing that we see today from mainstream “news” reporters and anchors was taboo. It still is—for newsrooms with integrity. Sadly, many media outlets have become nothing short of propaganda mouthpieces for a diabolical agenda set in motion decades, if not centuries ago. Even sadder is how gullible people have become. A quick perusal of social media reveals how easily millions of people buy into the lies and distortions that are presented to them as “news” and “facts.” Three Scriptures come to mind:



The beast was given a mouth uttering proud boasts and blasphemies… (Revelation 13:5) For the time will come when people will not tolerate sound doctrine but, following their own desires and insatiable curiosity, will accumulate teachers and will stop listening to the truth and will be diverted to myths. (2 Timothy 4:3-4) Therefore God sends upon them a strong delusion, to make them believe what is false, so that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness. (2 Thessalonians 2:11-12)

First published January 27th, 2017:

IF you stand close enough to a tapestry, all you will see is a portion of the “story”, and you can lose the context. Stand back, and the whole picture comes into view. So it is with the events unfolding in America, the Vatican, and all over the world which, at first glance, may not appear connected. But they are. If you press your face up against current events without understanding them in the larger context of, really, the past two thousand years, you lose the “story.” Fortunately, St. John Paul II reminded us to take a step back…

We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has gone through… We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church, of the Gospel and the anti-Gospel, of Christ and the anti-christ. This confrontation lies within the plans of divine providence. It is a trial which the whole Church… must take up… a test of 2,000 years of culture and Christian civilization, with all of its consequences for human dignity, individual rights, human rights and the rights of nations. —Cardinal Karol Wojtyla (JOHN PAUL II), from a 1976 speech to the American Bishops in Philadelphia

When he became Pope, he elaborated on what this “greatest historical confrontation” consists of:

With tragic consequences, a long historical process is reaching a turning-point. The process which once led to discovering the idea of “human rights”—rights inherent in every person and prior to any Constitution and State legislation—is today marked by a surprising contradiction… the very right to life is being denied or trampled upon… This is the sinister result of a relativism which reigns unopposed: the “right” ceases to be such, because it is no longer firmly founded on the inviolable dignity of the person, but is made subject to the will of the stronger part. In this way democracy, contradicting its own principles, effectively moves towards a form of totalitarianism. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, “The Gospel of Life”, n. 18, 20

I have explained elsewhere how, with the birth of the so-called “Enlightenment” period, philosophers and intellects, deceived and deceivers, began to separate themselves from the “mythos” of faith, and create an alternate world view that restricted itself to the material, to science, and reason alone. As we know from the warnings of several popes, this was driven largely by the self-described “illuminated”—those “secret societies” such as the Freemasons, whose goal has been to undermine and overthrow the entire order of things, particularly through the ideas behind Communism. Indeed, few realize that Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Karl Marx, who wrote the Communist Manifesto, were on the payroll of the Illuminati.

Communism, which so many believed to be an invention of Marx, had been fully hatched in the mind of the Illuminists long before he was put on the payroll. —Stephen Mahowald, She Shall Crush Thy Head, p. 101 Russia [was considered] the best-prepared field for experimenting with a plan elaborated decades ago, and who from there continue to spread it from one end of the world to the other. —POPE PIUS XI, Divini Redemptoris, n. 24; www.vatican.va

That’s the big picture—now fast-forward to today. Speaking to Dr. Robert Moynihan, who is a contributor to Inside the Vatican magazine, an unnamed retired Vatican official said:

The fact is that the thought of Freemasonry, which was the thought of the Enlightenment, believes Christ and his teachings, as taught by the Church, are an impediment to human freedom and self-fulfillment. And this thought has become dominant in the elites of the West, even when those elites are not officially members of any Freemasonic lodge. It is a pervasive modern worldview. —from “Letter #4, 2017: Knight of Malta and Freemasonry”, January 25th, 2017

That is to say that the goals of Freemasonry have been achieved, largely today through the media. The final stage has been set.

…few people are aware how deep the roots of this sect actually reach. Freemasonry is perhaps the single greatest secular organized power on earth today and battles head to head with the things of God on a daily basis. It is a controlling power in the world, operating behind the scenes in banking and politics, and it has effectively infiltrated all religions. Masonry is a worldwide secret sect undermining the authority of the Catholic Church with a hidden agenda at the upper levels to destroy the papacy. —Ted Flynn, Hope of the Wicked: The Master Plan to Rule the World, p. 154

Those who look to this or that election, or to this or that leader—such as Donald Trump—and believe that the “night is over” are standing too close to the tapestry.

REAL REVOLUTION

For several years, I have been warning that a Global Revolution is underway and that we are On the Eve of Revolution.

This revolt or falling off, is generally understood, by the ancient Fathers, of a revolt from the Roman empire [upon which Western civilization is based], which was first to be destroyed, before the coming of Antichrist…—footnote on 2 Thess 2:3, Douay-Rheims Holy Bible, Baronius Press Limited, 2003; p. 235

I don’t believe this has changed, even as Trump has issued gutsy and laudable executive orders to start reversing abortion funding, defend religious freedom, resist “gender ideology”, etc.. For one, this Revolution is not solely an American one… it encompasses the entire world. Second, it has more to do with the Church than politics.

Nonetheless, what is just as significant as Trump’s first edicts is the hardening of the progressive left that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. It has taken on a tone of unprecedented anger and hatred where verbal threats to destroy the White House or assassinate the President and his family are not uncommon; where people are reporting mental breakdowns and exhibiting strange public behavior. As I said in The Storm of Confusion, there is a bizarre and disturbing spiritual pall hanging over the protests. Here is the warning: it is the kind of violent anger that seethed in the populace before the French Revolution broke out, overthrowing the establishment, destroying Church property, and massacring thousands of priests and religious in the streets. One gets the impression that if progressives gain control again, they will never let this “catastrophe” of the “right” gaining power to ever happen again.

FAKE NEWS

Accusations are flying back and forth from both the conservative and liberal media that the other is guilty of “fake news.” While the term “fake news” originally referred to fabricated stories like “Pope is Visited by Aliens!”, it has quickly evolved to mean news that is decidedly biased—ie. missing facts or distorting details.

If you step back a bit from the tapestry, it becomes apparent that there is indeed a deliberate and coordinated effort to advance a progressive and decidedly anti-Gospel narrative. As far back as 1936, the popes had already recognized the emergence of “fake news”, ie. propaganda.

Now all may easily discern that the more wonderful the increase of the technique of the cinema, the more dangerous it has become to the hindrance of morals, to religion, and to social intercourse itself… as affecting not only individual citizens, but the whole community of mankind. —POPE PIUX XI, Encyclical Letter Vigilant Cura, n. 7, 8; June 29, 1936 There is another explanation for the rapid diffusion of the Communistic ideas now seeping into every nation, great and small, advanced and backward, so that no corner of the earth is free from them. This explanation is to be found in a propaganda so truly diabolical that the world has perhaps never witnessed its like before. It is directed from one common center. —POPE PIUS XI, Divini Redemptoris: On Atheistic Communism, n. 17

Pius XI noted that the advance of these ideas was also abetted by a “conspiracy of silence on the part of a large section of the non-Catholic press of the world. We say conspiracy, because it is impossible otherwise to explain how a press usually so eager to exploit even the little daily incidents of life has been able to remain silent for so long….” This “conspiracy” was apparently confirmed by American banker, David Rockefeller:

We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected the promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subject to the bright lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world-government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries. —David Rockefeller, Speaking at the June, 1991 Bilderberger meeting in Baden, Germany (a meeting also attended by then-Governor Bill Clinton and by Dan Quayle)

Archbishop Hector Aguer of La Plata, Argentina said:

“We not talking about isolated incidents”… but rather a series of simultaneous events that bear the “markings of a conspiracy.” —Catholic News Agency, Apr. 12, 2006

Both Pope Francis and Benedict XVI have been unsparing in their criticism of these “elites” operating behind the scenes. Francis referred to them as…

Masters of conscience… Even in today’s world , there are so many. —Homily at Casa Santa Martha, May 2nd, 2014; Zenit.org We think of the great powers of the present day, of the anonymous financial interests which turn men into slaves, which are no longer human things, but are an anonymous power which men serve, by which men are tormented and even slaughtered. They are a destructive power, a power that menaces the world. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Reflection after the reading of the office for the Third Hour this morning in the Synod Aula, Vatican City, October 11, 2010

I was working in a newsroom in a major Canadian city as a business and consumer reporter and producer in the 90’s. It was at a time when newsrooms were very picky about standards, whether it was how the footage was shot or the type of personnel they’d put on camera. But that all seemed to change overnight when some “consultants” paid a visit. Long-held standards were veritably tossed out the door. Videographers were ordered to take their cameras off their tripods and deliberately make footage look “live” by being shaky, shifting in focus, etc.. It was okay to be “sloppy” so long as it seemed real enough. But of course, it was fake drama.

What happened next took me by surprise. Suddenly the veteran reporters in the newsroom began to quietly disappear. In their place, young, beautiful and inexperienced faces filled their chairs—anchors and reporters who looked pretty and could read, but without the credentials and training that were nearly obligatory on the networks until then.

Philosopher Marshal McLuhan once said “The medium is the message.” How true that’s become in our shallow world. The shift toward ultra-sensationalism in both look and content has all but disintegrated the credibility of the mainstream media today. The tripe that passes for “news”—entertainment gossip, political negativity, and base human behavior—is in the truest sense “propaganda,” as it not only denigrates and distracts from what is truly important, but it largely defines the culture. The media do set a tone. They do create a narrative. And today, it is overwhelmingly anti-Gospel and even anti-human.

I am convinced that we have to break the vicious circle of anxiety and stem the spiral of fear resulting from a constant focus on ‘bad news’… This has nothing to do with spreading misinformation that would ignore the tragedy of human suffering, nor is it about a naive optimism blind to the scandal of evil. —POPE FRANCIS, January 24th, 2017, usatoday.com

There is very little in the mainstream media today that is not ideologically driven with a clear agenda to advance anti-family ideologies or maintain a preoccupation with scandal, gossip, sex and bizarre human behavior that desensitizes and poisons the culture. Many were shocked and appalled when Pope Francis compared these obsessions to the medical disorder of coprophilia—arousal from excrement or feces. But to be honest, that’s exactly how I see the ordure that passes for “information” today.

The media should be very clear, very transparent, and not fall prey… to the sickness of coprophilia, which is always wanting to communicate scandal, to communicate ugly things, even though they may be true. —POPE FRANCIS, in an interview with Belgian magazine Tertio; from money.cnn.com, December 7th, 2016

The mainstream media is controlling this agenda by either ignoring the “culture of life” or reporting—as if it is a given—that immoral behavior is acceptable, inevitable, and obligatory for every nation. Recalling the “perverse roots” of those who broke the Covenant in the Old Testament, Pope Francis called it “a spirit of adolescent progressivism.”

It is not the beautiful globalization of unity of all Nations, each one with their own customs, instead it is the globalization of hegemonic uniformity, it is the single thought. And this sole thought is the fruit of worldliness. —POPE FRANCIS, Homily, November 18th, 2013, Zenit.org

FILLING YOUR HEART WITH PEACE

The point is this: there is a veritable deluge of “fake news” in our world for the reason that very little of it is actually “news” and is really “agenda.” There is a spirit operating behind much of it—the spirit of antichrist—and that spirit is only getting stronger. While the Vatican continues to discern the apparitions of Medjugorje, I have no problem discerning with them the messages coming from there, such as the one recently. Our Lady allegedly said:

Dear children! Today I am calling you to pray for peace: peace in human hearts, peace in the families and peace in the world. Satan is strong and wants to turn all of you against God, and to return you to everything that is human, and to destroy in the heart all feelings towards God and the things of God. You, little children, pray and fight against materialism, modernism and egoism, which the world offers to you. Little children, you decide for holiness and I, with my Son Jesus, intercede for you. Thank you for having responded to my call. —to Mirja, January 25th, 2017

Television, social media and Hollywood are spewing a narrative of “materialism, modernism, and egoism.”

The serpent… spewed a torrent of water out of his mouth after the woman to sweep her away with the current… (Revelation 12:15)

This fight in which we find ourselves… [against] powers that destroy the world, are spoken of in chapter 12 of Revelation… It is said that the dragon directs a great stream of water against the fleeing woman, to sweep her away… I think that it is easy to interpret what the river stands for: it is these currents that dominate everyone, and want to eliminate the faith of the Church, which seems to have nowhere to stand before the power of these currents that impose themselves as the only way of thinking, the only way of life. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, first session of the special synod on the Middle East, October 10th, 2010

And so, brothers and sisters, we need to be prudent about our exposure to the media (and dads, as the spiritual head of the family, need to guard what enters the home). I am not one to see the devil behind every door, but I do believe without a doubt that there are powerful spiritual forces at work in the media. It is saturated with lust, violence, division and despair, and these in turn can rob us of peace, if not lead us into sin. Remember what Jesus said:

The lamp of the body is the eye. If your eye is sound, your whole body will be filled with light; but if your eye is bad, your whole body will be in darkness. And if the light in you is darkness, how great will the darkness be. (Matt 6:22-23)

If you find your heart restless and disturbed and your peace reduced or robbed after spending time in the news, social media or entertainment, take note of that! As fascinating as the election of Donald Trump has been, the ongoing fighting, disrespect, and distortions in the media are continuing to polarize people beyond their borders. I’ve heard more than one American news commentator suggest that the United States is drawing towards civil war. I call it “revolution.”

Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom… Every kingdom divided against itself will be laid waste, and no town or house divided against itself will stand. (Matt 21:7; 12:25)

What is paramount is that you and I keep our peace… keep custody of our eyes, ears, and mouths. In this way, we can better be vessels of grace and light in the growing darkness and division.

With all vigilance guard your heart, for in it are the sources of life. (Proverbs 4:23)

There is no obligation to read the daily news; no obligation to see what’s on your Facebook wall, read the latest tweet, or hear the latest editorial (there is this wonderful little invention called the “Off” button). But there is a duty to keep custody of our eyes, to guard our ears against evil, and to keep our lips from spreading gossip and darkness. Here’s St. Paul’s advice:

Have no anxiety at all… whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is gracious, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. Keep on doing what you have learned and received and heard and seen in me. Then the God of peace will be with you. (Phil 4:6, 8-9)

There is no fake promise there!

…many forces have tried, and still do, to destroy the Church, from without as well as within, but they themselves are destroyed and the Church remains alive and fruitful… she remains inexplicably solid… kingdoms, peoples, cultures, nations, ideologies, powers have passed, but the Church, founded on Christ, notwithstanding the many storms and our many sins, remains ever faithful to the deposit of faith shown in service; for the Church does not belong to popes, bishops, priests, nor the lay faithful; the Church in every moment belongs solely to Christ.—POPE FRANCIS, Homily, June 29th, 2015; www.americamagazine.org

