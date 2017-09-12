Fatima, and the Great Shaking

The tip of the spear as a flame unlatches and touches the axis of the earth. It shudders. Mountains, cities, towns, and villages with their inhabitants are buried. The sea, the rivers, and the clouds emerge from their limits, overflowing and bringing with them in a whirlwind houses and people in numbers that are not possible to count. It is the purification of the world as it plunges into sin. Hatred and ambition cause the destructive war! —reported on SpiritDaily.net

But in recent disclosures from the Carmelite nuns where Sr. Lucia lived, the seer had privately recorded further “enlightenment” regarding this event:

…at the left of Our Lady and a little above, we saw an Angel with a flaming sword in his left hand; flashing, it gave out flames that looked as though they would set the world on fire; but they died out in contact with the splendour that Our Lady radiated towards him from her right hand… —Message of Fatima, vatican.va

SOME time ago, as I pondered why the sun was seemingly darting about the sky at Fatima, the insight came to me that it was not a vision of the sun moving per se , but the earth. That’s when I pondered the connection between the “great shaking” of the earth foretold by many credible prophets, and the “miracle of the sun.” However, with the recent release of Sr. Lucia’s memoirs, a new insight into the Third Secret of Fatima was revealed in her writings. Up till this point, what we knew of a postponed chastisement of the earth (that has given us this “time of mercy”) was described on the Vatican’s website:

What causes this shift in the earth’s axis? That is what I discuss below in this writing from September 11th, 2014. But let me conclude this little prologue with the hopeful words of Pope Benedict XVI:

The angel with the flaming sword on the left of the Mother of God recalls similar images in the Book of Revelation. This represents the threat of judgement which looms over the world. Today the prospect that the world might be reduced to ashes by a sea of fire no longer seems pure fantasy: man himself, with his inventions, has forged the flaming sword. The vision then shows the power which stands opposed to the force of destruction—the splendour of the Mother of God and, stemming from this in a certain way, the summons to penance. In this way, the importance of human freedom is underlined: the future is not in fact unchangeably set…. —Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (BENEDICT XVI), from the Theological Commentary of The Message of Fatima, vatican.va

It depends on our personal response to conversion…

THE MIRACLE OF THE SUN

As many as a hundred thousand people saw it: the sun began to spin, pulsate, and radiate a multitude of colors. But then something happened that defied any explanation, even by the atheists gathered that October afternoon in 1917 at Fatima, Portugal:

Before the astonished eyes of the crowd, whose aspect was biblical as they stood bare-headed, eagerly searching the sky, the sun trembled, made sudden incredible movements outside all cosmic laws—the sun ‘danced’ according to the typical expression of the people. —Avelino de Almeida,writing for O Século (Portugal’s most widely circulated and influential newspaper, which was pro-government and anti-clerical at the time. Almeida’s previous articles had been to satirize the previously reported events at Fátima). www.answers.com

In my article, Debunking the Sun Miracle Skeptics, I examined all the natural explanations that have failed to explain away the supernatural event that took place that day. But an atheist recently wrote saying that what people saw was “a physical impossibility” since the sun cannot dart about the sky. Of course not—what the people saw, obviously, was a vision of sorts. I mean, the sun can’t move about the sky… or can it?

A MIRACLE OR A WARNING?

Before I attempt to answer that question, I want to note that the so-called “miracle of the sun” has not been an isolated event since that day. Thousands of people have since witnessed this miracle, including Pope Pius XII who saw the phenomenon from the Vatican Gardens in 1950. Reports of seeing this miracle, similar to what was witnessed at Fatima, have come from all over the world, most notably from Marian shrines. The fruit of it has been conversion for some, a personal confirmation for others, or merely a curiosity. The first thought that comes to mind is that “the Woman clothed in the sun” of the twelfth chapter of Revelation is making a point.

Yet, there also seems to be an element of warning that came with the miracle at Fatima.

The sun’s disc did not remain immobile. This was not the sparkling of a heavenly body, for it spun round on itself in a mad whirl, when suddenly a clamor was heard from all the people. The sun, whirling, seemed to loosen itself from the firmament and advance threateningly upon the earth as if to crush us with its huge fiery weight. The sensation during those moments was terrible. —Dr. Almeida Garrett, Professor of Natural Sciences at Coimbra University

There is, in fact, a natural explanation for a possible “movement” of the sun in the sky. And it is not that the sun is moving, but the earth.

THE GREAT SHIFTING

The only thing that could cause the sun to change its place in the sky is if the earth changes its axis. And this is precisely, brothers and sisters, what the prophets of our times are saying is coming, both Protestant and Catholic. Science already supports such a notion.

For example, the earthquakes that caused the Asian tsunami of 2004 and Japan’s in 2011 affected the entire earth:

The earthquake-cum-tsunami packed such fury that it has moved Japan’s main island, Honshu, by about 8 feet. It’s also caused the Earth’s axis to wobble by about 4 inches— something that experts say will lead to the shortening of the day by 1.6 microseconds, or just over a millionth of a second. These very tiny changes happen because of changes in the speed of rotation of the Earth as surface mass gets shifted around in earthquakes. —Patrick Dasgupta, professor of astrophysics in Delhi University, The Times of India, March 13th, 2011

Now, as I have already explained in my video, The Great Shaking, Great Awakening, this coming shift of the earth may in fact be the sixth seal of Revelation, which is felt and experienced by everyone on earth as both a physical and spiritual event.

Then I watched while he broke open the sixth seal, and there was a great earthquake; the sun turned as black as dark sackcloth… (Rev 6:12)

My Canadian friend, “Pelianito”, whose words from the Lord drawn from meditation on Scripture and which have touched thousands for their tenderness and clarity, wrote in March of 2010:

My child, a great shaking is coming to the world, both spiritually and physically. There will be no escape—only the refuge of my Sacred heart, which was pierced for love of you… The time is nearly gone—only a few grains of sand remain in the hourglass. Mercy! Mercy while there is still time! It is almost night. —March 31st, 2010, pelianito.stblogs.com

Now, I want to tell you that, as I was pondering the other night whether it was time for me to write about the relationship between Fatima and this Great Shaking, I went to re-read the sixth seal in Revelation. At the same time, I was listening to a radio program with guest (the late) John Paul Jackson, an evangelical “prophet” who is noted for remarkable accuracy in the prophecies the Lord has given him regarding what he too has been told is a “coming Storm.” As he began to speak, I closed my bible, when a few seconds later he said,

The Lord spoke to me and told me that the tilt of the earth was going to change. He didn’t say how much, He just said it was going to change. And He said that earthquakes would be the beginning, precipitous of that. —TruNews, Tuesday, Sept 9th, 2014, 18:04 into the broadcast

I was stunned at such an unexpected confirmation of what you’re now reading. But Jackson is not the only one who has received this word. In fact, St. John Paul II seemed to allude to such an enormous earth changing event when he was asked by a group of German Catholics about the Third Secret of Fatima:

If there is a message in which it is said that the oceans will flood entire sections of the earth that, from one moment to the other, millions of people will perish… there is no longer any point in really wanting to publish this secret message…. (the Holy Father took hold of his Rosary and said:) Here is the remedy against all evil! Pray, pray and ask for nothing else. Put everything in the hands of the Mother of God! —Fulda, Germany, Nov. 1980, published in the German Magazine, Stimme des Glaubens; English found in Daniel J. Lynch, “The Call to Total Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary” (St. Albans, Vermont: Missions of the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, Pub., 1991), pp. 50-51; cf. www.ewtn.com/library

A very humble priest in Missouri, who has been given visions and revelations since he was a child, has shared many of them with me privately. In one vision about 15 years ago, he suddenly saw the sun rising in the northwest at about two in the morning. He said that earthquakes were occurring in the vision at the same time, but oddly, everything was bouncing up and down rather than side to side.

What he saw is similar to what Brazilian seer Pedro Regis has spoken of in words allegedly given to him by the Blessed Mother:

The earth will shake and immense rivers of fire will rise from the depths. Sleeping giants will awake and there will be great suffering for many nations. The axis of the earth will change and My poor children will live moments of great tribulations… Return to Jesus. Only in Him will you find strength to support the weight of the trials that must come. Courage… —Pedro Regis, April 24th, 2010 Humanity will carry a heavy cross when the earth loses its normal movement… Don’t be frightened. Those who are with the Lord will experience victory. —March 6th, 2007

An American Catholic seer, who is known only by her first name, “Jennifer”, allegedly began to hear Jesus give her messages after receiving the Holy Eucharist. She was given warnings several times of this impending event:

…you do not realize that the great shifting of the earth will come from a place that has been sleeping. This earthquake will cause much chaos and destruction and it will come and catch so many off guard for that is why I have told you to take heed to the signs. —from Jesus, Sept 29th, 2004

Of the signs that she says Jesus refers to are mountains all over the world beginning to “wake up”, even beneath the sea. Are we paying attention? As does the prophet Isaiah, Jennifer’s messages relate this shaking to the proximity of the Day of the Lord, in which the era of peace will come forth.

My people, as the new day approaches, this earth will be awakened and the world will see its sinfulness through My eyes. The world cannot continue to destroy all that I have created for even the creatures of this earth know that the storms are upon you… this earth will rock, this earth will tremble… My people, the day, the hour is upon you and you must listen to all that has been foretold to you in the Scriptures. —January 29th, 2004, Words From Jesus, p. 110 For the windows on high are open and the foundations of the earth shake… The earth will reel like a drunkard, sway like a hut; its rebellion will weigh it down… (Isaiah 13:13, 24:18)

Another seer, who was given permission to publish her “messages”, is “Anne, a Lay Apostle” whose real name is Kathryn Ann Clarke (as of 2013, Rev. Leo O’Reilly, Bishop of the Diocese of Kilmore, Ireland, has granted Anne’s writings the Imprimatur. Her writings have been referred to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith for review). In Volume Five, published in 2013, Jesus allegedly says:

I am going to share another piece of information with you so that you will be able to recognize the times. When the moon glows red, after the earth shifts, there will come a false saviour… —May 29th, 2004 For the stars of the heavens and their constellations will not give their light; the sun will be dark at its rising and the moon will not shed its light… I will make the heavens tremble and the earth shall be shaken from its place… (Isaiah 13;10, 13)

This resonates with a warning I felt the Lord gave me, that after the “Illumination”, a false prophet will arise to twist the truth and lead many astray (see The Coming Counterfeit).

But what has been said above by modern seers also has its counterpart in the Early Church Fathers, namely, Lactantius. Writing of the omens that would cause devastation, he speaks of cities being utterly overthrown by fire, the sword, floods, frequent diseases, repeated famines, and ‘continual earthquakes.’ He goes on to describe what can only be understood physically as a great shifting of the earth on its axis:

…the moon will now fail, not for three hours only, but overspread with perpetual blood, will go through extraordinary movements, so that it will not be easy for man to ascertain the courses of the heavenly bodies or the system of the times; for there will either be summer in the winter, or winter in the summer. Then the year will be shortened, and the month diminished, and the day contracted into a short space; and stars shall fall in great numbers, so that all the heaven will appear dark without any lights. The loftiest mountains also will fall, and be levelled with the plains; the sea will be rendered unnavigable. —Divine Institutes, Book VII, Ch. 16 There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, and on earth nations will be in dismay, perplexed by the roaring of the sea and the waves. (Luke 21:25)

THE FLAMING SWORD?

What could cause such a shaking? The priest from Missouri I spoke with is convinced that it will be a man-made disaster. We indeed are beginning to see that the oil industry’s practice of “fracking” is contributing to destabilization of the earth’s crust. Furthermore, underground nuclear tests, such as North Korea’s, have likewise registered seismically. According to an “inside” account from someone within the CIA , these nuclear detonations are intentional to destabilize the earth’s crust. That is nothing that the U.S. Department of Defence has not already openly said, among other things…

There are some reports, for example, that some countries have been trying to construct something like an Ebola Virus, and that would be a very dangerous phenomenon, to say the least… some scientists in their laboratories [are] trying to devise certain types of pathogens that would be ethnic specific so that they could just eliminate certain ethnic groups and races; and others are designing some sort of engineering, some sort of insects that can destroy specific crops. Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. —Secretary of Defense, William S. Cohen, April 28, 1997, 8:45 AM EDT, Department of Defense; see www.defense.gov

There may also be natural circumstances occurring that are contributing to the growing number of serious earthquakes and volcanoes, such as the shifting of the earth’s poles. Servant of God Maria Esperanza reportedly said that ‘the earth’s core is “out of balance” and would have future effects.’ She also spoke of a coming spiritual shaking:

The consciences of this beloved people must be violently shaken so that they may “put their house in order”… A great moment is approaching, a great day of light… it is the hour of decision for mankind. —The Antichrist and the End Times, Rev. Joseph Iannuzzi, cf. P. 37 (Volumne 15-n.2, Featured Article from www.sign.org)

A seer in California who remains mostly unknown to the public but who has opened his heart and home to me (his spiritual director is Fr. Seraphim Michalenko, the vice-postulator of St. Faustina’s canonization) says that he is hearing his guardian angel repeat three words to him: “Strike, strike, strike!” He is not certain what this means, but it evokes one of the visions of Fatima in which the three child seers saw an angel with a flaming sword about to strike the earth. Was this a chastisement that was insinuated, at least in part, during the “miracle of the sun”?

Of that “flaming sword,” Cardinal Ratzinger said, shortly before becoming pope:

…man himself, with his inventions, has forged the flaming sword. — The Message of Fatima, vatican.va

One thing for certain is that “the flaming sword” has only been delayed in so far as we have taken that Fatima angel’s words to heart. For when Our Lady intervened to stop the angel from striking the earth, he cried out, “Penance, penance, penance!” It is precisely penance that St. Faustina saw as holding back a sword of justice in a vision:

I saw a resplendence beyond compare and, in front of this brilliance, a white cloud in the shape of a scale. Then Jesus approached and put the sword on one side of the scale, and it fell heavily towards the ground until it was about to touch it. Just then, the sisters finished renewing their vows. Then I saw Angels who took something from each of the sisters and placed it in a golden vessel somewhat in the shape of a thurible. When they had collected it from all the sisters and placed the vessel on the other side of the scale, it immediately outweighed and raised up the side on which the sword had been laid…Then I heard a voice coming from the brilliance: Put the sword back in its place; the sacrifice is greater. —Divine Mercy in My Soul, Diary, n. 394

Indeed, Jesus affirmed that the “time of mercy” we are presently in is precisely because of Our Lady’s intervention: