The Case Against Gates

A SPECIAL REPORT

For the world at large, normalcy only returns

when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population.

—Bill Gates speaking to The Financial Times

April 8, 2020; 1:27 mark: youtube.com

The greatest deceptions are founded in a grain of truth.

Science is being suppressed for political and financial gain.

Covid-19 has unleashed state corruption on a grand scale,

and it is harmful to public health.

—Dr. Kamran Abbasi; November 13th, 2020; bmj.com

Executive Editor of The BMJ and

editor of the Bulletin of the World Health Organization

BILL GATES, the famed founder of Microsoft-turned-“philanthropist,” made it clear in the beginning stages of the “pandemic” that the world will not get its life back — until we are all vaccinated.

…activities, like schools… mass gatherings… until you’re widely vaccinated, those may not come back at all. —Bill Gates, interview with “CBS This Morning”, April 2nd, 2020; lifesitenews.com

But locking down billions of healthy people until they are injected seems bizarre and unethical to many world-renowned scientists. And yet, the mainstream media has given Gates an open and uncritical platform to dictate his public policy across the world. How did Gates gain this unspoken power? Is COVID-19 the existential threat to humanity Gates says it is, thus justifying mass lockdowns, mask mandates, increasing policing powers and suppression of freedom to the point of breaking the global economy? We know what Mr. Gates thinks. But what does the science say? And most importantly, is the normalcy Gates promises really going to return?

WHO CONTROLS THE WHO?

Not a few have thought it odd how a computer software developer who never finished college, a man without a background in either science or medicine, is calling the shots around the globe. However, in an article titled “Meet the world’s most powerful doctor: Bill Gates”, Politico notes that he is the second largest donor to the World Health Organization (WHO) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Some billionaires are satisfied with buying themselves an island. Bill Gates got a United Nations health agency in Geneva. Over the past decade, the world’s richest man has become the World Health Organization’s second biggest donor, second only to the United States and just above the United Kingdom … the Gates Foundation has pumped more than $2.4 billion into the WHO since 2000 … This largesse gives him outsized influence over its agenda … The result, say his critics, is that Gates’ priorities have become the WHO’s… Some health advocates fear that because the Gates Foundation’s money comes from investments in big business, it could serve as a Trojan horse for corporate interests to undermine WHO’s role in setting standards and shaping health policies. — Natalie Huet & Carmen Paun, Politico, May 4th, 2017

“Is Gates the real power behind the curtain?”, asks health expert Dr. Joseph Mercola, himself the target of increasing censorship. “When you look back over the past year, it seems Gates has often been the first to announce what the world needs to do to address the pandemic, and then the WHO comes out with an identical message, which is then parroted by world leaders, more or less verbatim.”

Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, Ph.D, who has worked inside the World Health Organization and is president of the WHO-funded Geneva International Network on Ageing, is being hailed as a “whistleblower” for her recent revelations. “Switzerland is the center of a lot of corruption,” says Dr. Stückelberger, referring to what’s happening with the WHO. In a video interview with four German attorneys investigating international pandemic violations, she points to internal documents in the WHO that show, as of 2016, that the health organization gained unprecedented unilateral powers that all member states must obey. The WHO is actually “directing as a corporate agency,” she says.

This has made the health security [WHO] a dictatorship where Director-General can decide on his own to sell vaccines, to sell the PCR [tests]… So, I’m finding out some inconsistencies that have not been used in law… —Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, Ph.D, interview; 9:37; mercola.com

Moreover, Bill Gates requested to be part of the WHO “like a member state. It’s incredible… this is unprecedented in a constitution of member states,” claims Dr. Stückelberger. While she says she has not uncovered evidence that Gates was granted this status, she believes he “unofficially” holds power.

Second, GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) that was founded by Gates, was made into an “an independent international institution” in Switzerland. GAVI is the organization partnering with ID2020 and Gates’ Microsoft to create a digital ID for every person on the planet, tied to their vaccination. What’s “very strange,” she says, is that GAVI is not only not subject to taxation but has complete “qualified diplomatic immunity” preventing them from being investigated or charged of any wrongdoing, willful or otherwise. This was confirmed by another member in the panel discussion who agreed this was simply unprecedented concentrated power.

Of course, it is not Gates but Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who is the Director-General of the WHO. He was the former Minister of Health in Ethiopia where he was accused by several health officials of having covered up three cholera outbreaks there. Before being appointed to the WHO, Tedros had served on several Gates founded organizations, including GAVI.

THE GOLDEN GATES

What perhaps seals the deal of Gates’ unprecedented influence over the WHO, and consequently, the world’s pandemic response, is his surprising “philanthropy” toward the media. According to Columbian Journalism Review, he has steered over $250 million to the BBC, NPR, NBC, Al Jazeera, ProPublica, National Journal, The Guardian, the New York Times, Univision, Medium, the Financial Times, The Atlantic, the Texas Tribune, Gannett, Washington Monthly, Le Monde, Center for Investigative Reporting, Pulitzer Center, National Press Foundation (NPF), International Center for Journalists, and a host of other entities including those online “fact-checkers.”

PolitiFact and USA Today (run by the Poynter Institute and Gannett, respectively—both of which have received funds from the Gates Foundation) have even used their fact-checking platforms to defend Gates from “false conspiracy theories” and “misinformation,” like the idea that the foundation has financial investments in companies developing covid vaccines and therapies. In fact, the [Gates’] foundation’s website and most recent tax forms clearly show investments in such companies, including Gilead and CureVac. —Tim Scwab, Columbian Journalism Review, August 21st, 2020

In 2010, Gates declared the “Decade of Vaccines”, donating ten billion to their development. Then he dropped billions more in April 2020 for building seven “vaccine factories” since he thought he could mobilize faster than governments to fight the coronavirus outbreak. But that’s not just money to the wind. “We feel there’s been over a 20-to-1 return”, Gates boasted of his investments in vaccines. Indeed, his foundation owns stocks in several vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, according to an investment firm. He also gave a grant for the new mRNA gene therapy “vaccine” to Moderna who, in turn, agreed to “grant to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation certain non-exclusive licenses.”

But aren’t Gates’ foundations “non-profit”? In truth, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust manages the endowment assets. “These two entities often have overlapping interests and, as has been noted many times in the past, grants given by the Foundation often directly benefit the value of the Trust’s assets.”

They — and the corporations they invite to join them — use the tax shelter of a non-profit organization to invest in for-profit enterprises. Gates & Buffet get tax write-offs for putting money in their foundation, but their foundation can give money (both as grants & investments) directly to for-profit corporations creating for-profit products. This, obviously, creates huge conflict of interests. —Dr. Joseph Mercola, October 2nd, 2012; nvic.org

That’s precisely the case with Moderna and Pfizer, who have received funding from Gates. Vaccines aren’t free. Last month, Pfizer’s CFO said he sees “significant opportunity…from a pricing perspective” to hike the price on future booster shots. They wasted no time. In the midst of the pandemic, Pfizer has just jacked their prices by 62% with Moderna and Johnson and Johnson saying price increases aren’t far behind.

Thus, it is no surprise that Forbes lists Gates, whose net worth is 130.4 billion, among the world’s most powerful leaders. This is the same man whose founding partner in Microsoft, Paul Allen, wrote an autobiography that “unveils Gates’s ruthlessness in sweeping out of his way all impediments to success, Allen included.” The same man who was successfully sued by the U.S. government for breaking antitrust laws in attempting to monopolize competition to Microsoft’s web browser and operating system. The same Gates who recently became America’s top farmland owner. The same Gates who “also controls the world’s seed supply.” The same Gates who is funding GAVI to track every person on the planet with “digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently, or when we have a vaccine, who has received it.”

But how would he achieve such a goal?

A WAKE OF TEARS

First, consider the history of the Gates Foundation and the WHO, which has produced some disturbing results. In 2011, they administered a polio vaccine in Uttar, Pradesh leaving 491,000 paralyzed from 2000-2017. While Gates and the WHO went on to declare India “polio free”, scientists backed by studies warned that it was, in fact, the live polio virus in the vaccine causing the polio-like symptoms. The Indian Journal of Medical Ethics study concluded:

The principle of primum-non-nocere [First, do no harm] was violated. —pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov



Professor Raul Andino, a professor of microbiology at the University of California at San Francisco, stated bluntly:

It’s actually an interesting conundrum. The very tool you are using for [polio] eradication is causing the problem. —npr.com; read study here The time is coming when the only cause of polio is likely to be the vaccine used to prevent it. —Dr. Harry F. Hull and Dr. Philip D. Minor of the Division of Virology at the National Institute for Biological Standards and Control in the U.K., Clinical Infectious Diseases periodical in 2005, healthimpactnews.com; Source: “When Can We Stop Using Oral Poliovirus Vaccine?”, Dec. 15th, 2005))

This is the same Gates/GAVI/WHO alliance that introduced the DPT vaccine in Africa after it was discontinued in the US and western nations in the 1990s following thousands of reports of death and brain damage. In a peer-reviewed study of the African injections, the results proved devastating.

Dr. Mogenson and his team found that girls vaccinated with the DTP vaccine died at 10 times the rate of unvaccinated kids. While the vaccinated children were protected from Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis, they were far more susceptible to other deadly diseases than unvaccinated peers. The vaccine apparently compromised their immune systems. Thanks to Gates, DTP is the world’s most popular vaccine. For African nations, GAVI and WHO use DTP vaccine uptake to gauge national compliance with vaccine recommendations. GAVI can financially punish nations that don’t fully comply. —Robert F. Kennedy, April 23rd, 2020 childrenshealthdefense.org (emphasis mine)

And yes, this is the same Gates/WHO partnership that the Kenyan Catholic bishops claimed were chemically sterilizing millions of unwilling Kenyan women with a “tetanus” vaccine campaign similar to what happened in the Philippines, Nicaragua, and Mexico. While the WHO and their “fact-checkers” continue to deny the allegations, a paper published in 2017 concluded that the pregnancy hormone, human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) that through injection leads to sterility, was in the vaccines administered:

Three independent Nairobi accredited biochemistry laboratories tested samples from vials of the WHO tetanus vaccine being used in March 2014 and found hCG where none should be present. In October 2014, 6 additional vials were obtained by Catholic doctors and were tested in 6 accredited laboratories. Again, hCG was found in half the samples. Subsequently, Nairobi’s AgriQ Quest laboratory, in two sets of analyses, again found hCG in the same vaccine vials that tested positive earlier… Given that hCG was found in at least half the WHO vaccine samples known by the doctors involved in administering the vaccines to have been used in Kenya, our opinion is that the Kenya “anti-tetanus” campaign was reasonably called into question by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association as a front for population growth reduction. —John Holler, et. al., University of Lafayette, October 2017; researchgate.net

The fact is that such a vaccine was developed in 1995 and in 2018, Nature journal published renewed efforts to vaccinate women in India as a form of birth control.

But the general population isn’t getting that message. All vaccines—they are told daily by obedient news anchors—are “safe and effective.” To suggest otherwise is “conspiracy theory” and will earn you the opprobrious title of “anti-vaxxer.”

“Philanthropist”, on the other hand, is a more pleasant word.

DEADLY WORD GAMES

About the same time the Gates Foundation announced the “Decade of Vaccines”, the WHO curiously changed the definition of a pandemic by excluding reference to a contagion as something causing “enormous numbers of deaths and illness.” This was shortly before “the WHO declared a pandemic of H1N1 influenza, using criteria… [that] did not include reference to morbidity or mortality.” H1N1, as it turned out, was anything but a pandemic — but the precedent was now established. The WHO attempted to downplay the change saying that it never really defined what a pandemic was to begin with. But a paper published in the prestigious Nature journal highlighted the WHO’s double-speak and the seriousness of the term.

Although the WHO no longer uses the term ‘pandemic’ officially, the WHO Director-General drew attention to their use of the term as recently as March 2020, to describe the status of the COVID-19 outbreak… The WHO’s use of the term was of interest to the public, receiving extensive press coverage. The term ‘pandemic’ clearly continues to be important to indicate serious risk during disease outbreaks. —”The effect of the definition of ‘pandemic’ on quantitative assessments of infectious disease outbreak risk”, January 28th, 2021, nature.com

The word “pandemic” triggers global mechanisms and governmental powers that have the potential to undermine freedom and democracy in order to “control” its spread. Several leading global thinkers think so:

Political opportunism and fear of a new pandemic will lead many governments to leave some of their newly acquired powers in place… In the post-coronavirus world, Big Brother will be watching. —Stephen M. Walt, Robert and Renée Belfer, professor of international relations at Harvard University, May 16th, 2020, foreignpolicy.com …we may now be on the cusp of an unprecedented period of wealth redistribution in the form of higher taxes to fund an expansion of health care and other services. —Robert D. Kaplan, author of 19 books on foreign affairs, May 16th, 2020, foreignpolicy.com Some governments, however, are trying to use the coronavirus pandemic to silence critics, expand surveillance, and entrench their rule. Whether they succeed will depend on whether the public understands that this would only increase the likelihood and severity of future public health disasters. —Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, May 16th, 2020, foreignpolicy.com

Thus, with a new definition in their pocket, on January 30th, 2020, the WHO declared a global public health emergency of severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing illness of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). “Interestingly,” says Dr. Baruch Vainshelboim Phd, “99% of the detected cases with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic or have mild condition, which contradicts with the virus name (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2).” Even Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. stated that, “the overall clinical consequences of COVID-19 are similar to those of severe seasonal influenza.”

Nonetheless, Bill Gates and the WHO declared a pandemic and began pushing unprecedented dictates upon member nations.

Mandatory Masking of the healthy Lockdowns of the healthy Testing of all Vaccination of all Vaccine Passports

We’ll have a lot of unusual measures until we get the world vaccinated — seven billion people — that’s a tall order. But, it is where we need to get to… —Bill Gates, The Daily Show, April 2nd, 2020

The WHO claimed the origin of the virus came from a food market in Wuhan, China. However, they’ve come under fire for sloppy investigation into what could constitute a crime against humanity, as a growing list of international scientists suggest that SARS-CoV-2 is a bio-weapon developed at a Wuhan laboratory in China.

Then in March 2020, there was a significant change made to what constitutes a “COVID-19 fatality” in the National Vital Statistics Systems (NVSS) guidelines. Now, notes Dr. Henry Ealy, rather than listing COVID-19 as a contributing cause in cases where people died from other underlying conditions, it is to be listed as the primary cause. This unprecedented change in reporting, admitted by the Trump administration, caused those scary numbers on the news to skyrocket.

We’ve taken a very liberal approach to mortality… There are other countries that if you had a pre-existing condition, and let’s say the virus caused you to go to the ICU and then have a heart or kidney problem, some countries are recording [that] as a heart or kidney issue and not a COVID-19 death… right now… if someone dies with COVID-19 [positive test], we are counting that as a COVID-19 death.” —Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Task Force on COVID-19,

According to Dr. Ealy’s calculations as of August 23, 2020:

The CDC reported 161,392 fatalities caused by COVID-19 [in the U.S.]. Had the long-standing, original guidelines for death reporting been used, there would have only been 9,684 total fatalities due to COVID-19. —April 18th, 2021; mercola.com

The U.S. Centers for Disease Controls’ (CDC) statistics echoed those numbers as they reported that only 6% of the total death count had COVID-19 listed as the sole cause of death. The remaining 94% had an average of 2.6 comorbidities or preexisting health conditions that contributed to their deaths.

Another unexpected redefinition came last autumn to the concept of “herd immunity”. The definition has always been understood to mean that a greater portion of the population has built an immunity against a certain contagion, either through natural prior infection or through vaccines. However, the WHO quietly but significantly changed the definition:

‘Herd immunity’, also known as ‘population immunity’, is a concept used for vaccination, in which a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached. Herd immunity is achieved by protecting people from a virus, not by exposing them to it. —October 15th, 2020; who.int

The implications cannot be underestimated. Now, only vaccines, and not naturally acquired immunity, can apparently achieve “herd immunity.” No wonder Gates is practically giddy in his televised interviews.

But this was only the beginning of the “goal posts” moving…

Asymptomatic Transmission?

The entire basis of locking down and masking the healthy is built upon the premise that asymptomatic people (persons who exhibit no symptoms) are, in fact, a danger in spreading SARS-COV-2, the virus which leads to COVID-19. However, Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory at Pfizer, says this theory is pure invention.

Asymptomatic transmission: the concept a perfectly well person can represent a respiratory virus threat to another person; that was invented about a year ago — never been mentioned before in the industry… It’s not possible to have a body full of respiratory virus to the point that you’re an infectious source and for you not to have symptoms… It’s not true that people without symptoms are a strong respiratory virus threat. —April 11th, 2021, interview on The Last American Vagabond

Several peer-reviewed studies confirm this.

A randomized controlled trial (RCT) of 246 participants [123 (50%) symptomatic)] who were allocated to either wearing or not wearing surgical facemask, assessing viruses transmission including coronavirus. The results of this study showed that among symptomatic individuals (those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose etc…) there was no difference between wearing and not wearing a facemask for coronavirus droplets transmission of particles of >5 µm. Among asymptomatic individuals, there was no droplets or aerosols coronavirus detected from any participant with or without the mask, suggesting that asymptomatic individuals do not transmit or infect other people. This was further supported by a study on infectivity where 445 asymptomatic individuals were exposed to asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carrier (been positive for SARS-CoV-2) using close contact (shared quarantine space) for a median of 4 to 5 days. The study found that none of the 445 individuals was infected with SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by real-time reverse transcription polymerase. —”Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis”, Baruch Vainshelboim,PhD., November 22nd, 2020; ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

A JAMA Network Open study found that asymptomatic transmission is not a primary driver of infection within households. And a massive study of nearly 10 million people was published on November 20th, 2020 in Nature Communications:

All city residents aged six years or older were eligible and 9,899,828 (92.9%) participated… There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases… Virus cultures were negative for all asymptomatic positive and repositive cases, indicating no “viable virus” in positive cases detected in this study. — “Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China”, Shiyi Cao, Yong Gan et. al, nature.com

Thus, says renowned microbiologist, Dr. Sucharit Bahkdi:

…if you’re not ill, you will never spread the disease COVID-19, which is the pneumonia to anyone. There’s no documented case in the world where it has been shown that a severely diseased individual with COVID-19 pneumonia contracted this from a non-symptomatic individual, not a single case in the world. —Interview, dryburgh.com, February 12th, 2021

Masking the truth

Therefore, the wearing of masks by the healthy is pointless and, as more and more doctors are warning, actually dangerous when worn for longer periods. The following peer-reviewed study echoes hundreds of others:

The existing scientific evidences challenge the safety and efficacy of wearing facemask as preventive intervention for COVID-19. The data suggest that both medical and non-medical facemasks are ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious disease such SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, supporting against the usage of facemasks. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects… Long-term consequences of wearing facemask can cause health deterioration, developing and progression of chronic diseases and premature death. — “Facemasks in the COVID-19 era: A health hypothesis”, Baruch Vainshelboim, PhD., November 22nd, 2020; ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

In one of the most exhaustive articles on the subject of universal masking of the healthy, I have compiled a mountain of studies and research that confirm Dr. Vainshelboim’s peer-reviewed study (see Unmasking the Facts). Despite the mainstream media’s relentless mantra that “masks work”, the science says the opposite. Dr. Jim Meenhan summarizes the vast research on this subject:

Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve read hundreds of studies on the science of medical masks. Based on extensive review and analysis, there is no question in my mind that healthy people should not be wearing surgical or cloth masks. Nor should we be recommending universal masking of all members of the population. That recommendation is not supported by the highest level of scientific evidence. —March 10th, 2021, csnnews.com

What is bizarre is that the WHO was saying the very same thing from the beginning, that “facemasks are not required, as no evidence is available on its usefulness to protect non-sick persons” and that “cloth (e.g. cotton or gauze) masks are not recommended under any circumstance.” This was based on dozens of studies showing that N95, surgical masks, and cloth facial coverings failed to stop the influenza virus. Given that the coronavirus is several times smaller than a flu particle, it’s no surprise that masks have been shown to be even less effective against SARS-CoV-2. Its diameter is 1000 times smaller than the openings of a mask, thus SARS-CoV-2 can easily pass through any facemask.

That this basic fact of physics and peer-reviewed science is being ignored at the cost of creating numerous other health issues and causing immense pollution of the planet and its oceans (1.56 billion face masks will pollute oceans this year, say researchers), remains one of the most divisive issues — and the best advertising tool for fear and control.

In February and March we were told not to wear masks. What changed? The science didn’t change. The politics did. This is about compliance. It’s not about science… —Dr. James Meehan, August 18th, 2020; press conference, activistpost.com

Locking down common sense

Hence, it follows that locking down the healthy (ie. the asymptomatic) is just as unnecessary as masking them. A 2021 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation found that the most restrictive non-pharmaceutical interventions for controlling the spread of COVID‐19, such as mandatory stay‐at‐home orders and business closures, did not provide significant beneficial effect on case growth in any country.

But the WHO’s own special envoy did warn against its potentially drastic ramifications.

We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as a primary means of control of the virus… We may well have a doubling of world poverty by early next year. This is a terrible global catastrophe, actually. And so we really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdowns as your primary control method.—Dr. David Nabarro, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy, October 10th, 2020; The Week in 60 Minutes #6 with Andrew Neil; —Dr. David Nabarro, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy, October 10th, 2020; The Week in 60 Minutes #6 with Andrew Neil; gloria.tv Nonetheless, nations, states, and provinces continue to use increasingly draconian lockdowns as a “primary means of control.” The United Nation’s World Food Program also warned of the consequences early on.

…we were already calculating 135 million people around the world, before COVID, marching to the brink of starvation. And now, with the new analysis with COVID, we’re looking at 260 million people, and I’m not talking about hungry. I’m talking about marching toward starvation… we literally could see 300,000 people die per day over a 90-day period. —Dr. David Beasley, Executive Director of The United Nations World Food Program; April 22nd, 2020; —Dr. David Beasley, Executive Director of The United Nations World Food Program; April 22nd, 2020; cbsnews.com

Disturbingly, the WHO has remained otherwise silent about this true global catastrophe unfolding as supply chains continue to erode, suicide rates explode, delayed surgeries result in thousands of deaths, drug abuse escalates, domestic violence climbs, and a “scary number” of businesses face bankruptcy. The cure is truly exponentially worse than the disease. But then, it was Gates who was pushing for nation-wide lockdowns early on in the pandemic.

But there has been another cost that we’ve seen, particularly in high schools. We’re seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from COVID. —Center for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield, “COVID Webinar Series”, July 28th, 2020; buckinstitute.org

By March 2020, over thirty studies questioned the efficacy of lockdowns as the cure quickly became worse than the disease. In fact, several scientists have warned that locking down the healthy is actually preventing “herd immunity” and prolonging the health crisis.

…total isolation prevents broad population immunity and prolongs the problem. We know from decades of medical science that infection causes individuals to generate an immune response – antibodies – and the population later develops immunity. Indeed, that is the main purpose of widespread immunization in other viral diseases – to assist with “herd immunity”… That fact has been incorrectly portrayed as an urgent problem requiring mass isolation. On the contrary, infected people are the immediately available vehicle for establishing widespread immunity. By transmitting the virus to others in lower‐risk groups who then generate antibodies, pathways toward the most vulnerable people are blocked, ultimately eradicating the threat. —Scott W. Atlas, MD, Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, “How To Re‐Open Society Using Evidence, Medical Science, and Logic”; hsgac.senate.gov

Which is why The Great Barrington Declaration was spearheaded by doctors from Harvard, Stanford and Oxford University. Signed now by nearly 14,000 medical & public health scientists, they recommend letting the healthy “live their lives normally to build up immunity through natural infection,” while improving safeguards for the elderly and others at greater risk of death from COVID-19.

Ah, but what about Italy and those early reports of burgeoning hospitals, soaring death tolls, and piling bodies that fuelled global panic? Turning again to one of the world’s most respected epidemiologists, we hear a far more measured explanation for the higher death toll than was offered by news anchors peddling fear. For one, says Prof. John Ioannidis, the Italian health-care system always runs at near full capacity in most winters. By admitting mild or moderate cases very quickly in the beginning of the pandemic, they became saturated with no room for later, more serious cases. Moreover,

Italy has the oldest population in Europe. The average age of death from COVID-19 in Italy is 81. Also, most of these people have lots of other underlying diseases. Italy is a country with a very strong history of smoking. It has very high rates, therefore, of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It has very high rates of coronary heart disease. And these are very strong risk factors for having a bad outcome in this infection. It still remains to be decided how many of these infections are deaths with SARS-CoV-2 versus deaths by SARS-CoV-2… —April 10th, 2020; straight.com

A study last summer confirmed that many country’s handling of the pandemic had more to do with poor management as opposed to an ability to handle capacity — something I have heard even Canadian health care workers say in a health care system revered by other nations. “In many cases, the structural stress was a result of incorrect allocation of medical care resources… A key role in exacerbating the healthcare sector overburdening was played by misleading information on the virus and disease caused by it.”

A “Casedemic”?

Nonetheless, a CNN technical director was caught admitting on hidden camera recently, “Fear is the thing that really keeps you tuned in.” As such, he said network president Jeff Zucker wanted that little counter on the screen showing the number of climbing deaths and cases because it is “the most enticing thing that we have.”

This brings up another definition that changed on the fly. The medical term “case” used to refer to someone who was actually sick. Now anyone who tests “positive” is deemed a “case,” even if they have no symptoms or active viral infection. “That is not epidemiology. That’s fraud,” says Dr. Lee Merritt.

But far worse, and utterly mind-boggling, is the continued use of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. These are those cotton swabs they stick up one’s nose to get an RNA sample from nasal tissue. This sample is then “reverse transcribed” into DNA. However, because the genetic snippets are so tiny, they must be amplified several cycles to become discernible.

Amplification over 35 cycles is considered unreliable and scientifically unjustified. Some experts say nothing above 30 cycles should be used, yet Drosten tests recommended by the World Health Organization are set to 45 cycles. —November 19th, 2020; mercola.com

The New York Times reported that in three states “up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus” as they were picking up viral debris incapable of causing infection or being transmitted.

This has led to the greatest outcry from scientists and doctors around the world, accusing the WHO of creating a “casedemic.” The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons published an article asking, “COVID-19: Do We Have a Coronavirus Pandemic, or a PCR Test Pandemic?” Very early in the pandemic, the Bulgarian Pathology Association declared, “COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless”. BMJ medical journal published: “Covid-19: Mass testing is inaccurate and gives false sense of security, minister admits”. Perhaps that is why the Appeals Court in Lisbon, Portugal ruled that the PCR test is “not a reliable test for SARS-CoV-2” and that “a single positive PCR test cannot be used as an effective diagnosis of infection” and therefore, “any enforced quarantine based on the results is unlawful.” Following the Portuguese, the German, Dutch and now the Austrian courts have ruled that PCR tests are not suitable for COVID-19 diagnosis and that lockdowns have no legal or scientific basis.

But apparently several other countries did not get the memo. A “positive” test alone, despite a lack of symptoms or “clinical observation,” can land you in government “quarantine facilities” for as long as fourteen days. But Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, who has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, and has received numerous awards, says this is borderline criminal.

…the PCR method developed by Mullis who got the Nobel prize for this, he himself said, do not use this test for diagnosis… In fact, this test should be trashed immediately worldwide, and it should be considered a criminal act for anyone to be sent to quarantine because this test was positive. —Interview, dryburgh.com, February 12th, 2021

Dr. Stückelberger called it “intentionally criminal.” But they are not the only scientists who find this abuse of diagnostics outrageous. Canadian Dr. Roger Hodkinson, a medical specialist in pathology and virology who is currently Chairman of a medical biotechnology company in North Carolina that produces COVID-19 tests, stated:

There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. This is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is nothing more than a bad flu season. It’s politics playing medicine and that’s a very dangerous game. There is no action needed… Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence whatsoever they are even effective. It is utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying without any evidence. Social distancing is also useless… Positive testing results do NOT indicate clinical infection. It is simply driving public hysteria and ALL testing should STOP immediately. —from a conference call with The Community and Public Services Committee on the Council Chambers in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, Nov. 13, 2020

While media “fact-checkers” went into a tantrum playing semantics with Dr. Roger’s use of the word “hoax,” other scientists denounced the muzzling of the facts. “Aided by mainstream media and censorship by tech giants,” wrote Dr. Eshani M King, “the “science” being relied upon “is at complete odds with the views of many other world-class scientists.”

…public fear of Covid has been elevated to levels that are completely out of proportion to the actual danger. A recent peer-reviewed paper by one of the world’s most cited and respected scientist, Professor John Ioannidis of Stanford University, quotes an infection fatality rate (IFR) for Covid of 0.00-0.57% (0.05% for under 70s), far lower than originally feared and no different to severe flu. —Dr. Eshani M King, November 13th, 2020; bmj.com

The collective gasps mustered by the mainstream media were predictable if not shameful. Professor Ioannidis, like all the other world-renowned experts questioning the WHO’s response, was banished to social media’s penalty box and declared guilty of “horrible science” for simply stating the facts.

Curiously, out of the blue, one hour after Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States, the WHO suddenly lowered the recommended PCR cycle threshold. They recommended secondary tests and stated that these should only be considered as an “aid” for diagnosis and that “clinical observations, patient history, confirmed status of any contacts, and epidemiological information” should also be attained.

And Gates continued to press the urgency of vaccinating the world.

“Vaccination”?

Despite everything said above, the general public is still under the impression that the pandemic will soon end “as long as we just do our part.” And that, everyone is told, means getting vaccinated.

Humankind has never had a more urgent task than creating broad immunity for coronavirus. Realistically, if we’re going to return to normal, we need to develop a safe, effective vaccine. We need to make billions of doses, we need to get them out to every part of the world, and we need all of this to happen as quickly as possible. —Bill Gates, blog, April 30th, 2020; gatesnotes.com

There’s only one problem. The vast bulk of the “mRNA” vaccines that Gates has invested in for COVID-19, and which are presently being distributed across the world, are not vaccines at all. If you thought the word games, faux tests, and ignored science were bad enough, what you’re about to read really takes the cake.

The mRNA vaccines created by Moderna and Pfizer are actually “gene therapies.” Moderna’s legal registration says as much:

Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA. —pg. 19, sec.gov

While anonymous “fact-checkers” have tried to dismiss this, actual experts won’t.

The so-called Covid-19 vaccine is not a vaccine at all. It’s a dangerous, experimental gene therapy. The Centers for Disease Control, the CDC, gives the definition of the term vaccine on its website. A vaccine is a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease. Immunity is the protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without being infected. This so-called Covid-19 vaccine does not provide any individual who receives the vaccine with immunity to Covid-19. Nor does it prevent the spread of the disease. —Dr. Stephen Hotze, M.D., February 26th, 2021; hotzehwc.com

So, here’s the show-stopper: After all the lockdowns, after all the restrictions, lost dreams, lost family time, lost memories, dashed hopes and masks strewn across the earth… the mRNA injections aren’t aimed at building “herd immunity” — the stated goal of Bill Gates, the WHO, and their army of unelected health officials who are dictating policies to frightened statesmen — but only at reducing symptoms. Dr. Larry Corey, who oversees the National Institutes of Health (NIH) COVID-19 vaccine trials, said:

The studies aren’t designed to assess transmission. They don’t ask that question, and there’s really no information on this at this point in time. —November 20th, 2020; medscape.com; cf. primarydoctor.org/covidvaccine

That’s incredible. After viewing the clinical trial protocols of Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, former Harvard Professor William A. Haseltine also observed that these “vaccines” were indeed only aimed at reducing symptoms and not stopping the spread of infection.

It appears that these trials are intended to pass the lowest possible barrier of success. —September 23rd, 2020; forbes.com

This was confirmed by the U.S. Surgeon General on Good Morning America.

They [the mRNA vaccines] were tested with an outcome of severe disease — not preventing infection. —Surgeon General Jerome Adams, December 14th, 2020; dailymail.co.uk

But even that outcome was apparently fudged.

What the English did, in Oxford, because the side effects were so severe, from that point on, all the subsequent test subjects for the vaccine were given a high dose of paracetamol [acetaminophen]. That’s a fever-reducing painkiller… In response to the vaccination? No. To prevent the reaction. That means they received the painkiller first and then the vaccination afterwards. Unbelievable. —Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., Interview, September 2020; rairfoundation.com

And hence, the entire argument that these experimental vaccines are a “moral obligation for the common good” because they will build “herd immunity”, collapses.

It is not a vaccine… It’s not prohibiting infection. It’s not a prohibiting transmission device. It’s a means by which your body is conscripted to make the toxin that then allegedly your body somehow gets used to dealing with, but unlike a vaccine, which is to trigger the immune response, this is to trigger the creation of the toxin… The companies themselves have admitted to every single thing I’m saying but they are using the public manipulation of the word vaccine to co-opt the public into believing they’re getting a thing, which they are not getting. This is not going to stop you from getting Coronavirus. —Dr. David Martin, “It’s Gene Therapy, Not a Vaccine”, January 25th, 2021; westonaprice.org

NEEDLESS LOST LIVES

As a tragic and truly shameful footnote to all this, it must be noted that these mRNA injections are not even licensed for use; they only began distribution to the public after they were granted “emergency use authorization”. However, in the U.S. at least, the FDA states that “there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.” The public has been repeatedly told, on a daily basis, that the only hope is to be vaccinated.

On the contrary, a study found 84% fewer hospitalizations for those treated with a “low-dose hydroxychloroquine combined with zinc and azithromycin.” Over 232 clinical trials have been published on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine which, in early treatment before a patient becomes deathly ill, shows significant improvement. But this commonly used drug was inexplicably and suddenly opposed and discouraged in the mainstream media. In a recent interview, infectious disease expert Dr. Steven Hatfill condemned Dr. Anthony Fauci and others’ intentional interference against the drug’s use.

It’s pretty clear that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Woodcock and Dr. [Rick] Bright are responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the United States for giving this drug a bad name. —April 14th, 2021, thebl.com

Moreover, Vitamin D — long known to be a first defense against many diseases — is shown to reduce coronavirus risk by 54%. A study in Spain found that 80% of COVID-19 patients were Vitamin D deficient.

And then on December 8th, 2020, Dr. Pierre Kory pleaded at a Senate hearing in the U.S. for the NIH to urgently review over 30 studies on the effectiveness of Ivermectin, an approved anti-parasitic drug.

Mountains of data have emerged from many centers and countries around the world, showing the miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin. It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick. —December 8th, 2020; —December 8th, 2020; cnsnews.com

While more highly effective treatments continue to emerge, the forced and rushed experimental mRNA “vaccines” continues distribution to the global population with hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions and thousands of deaths reported in just months. In fact, Pfizer announced that they will now start injecting babies, despite the fact that young people under the age of 20 have a virtual 100% survival rate from COVID-19. Yet, the nations continue to move toward “vaccine passports” that will only allow those with proof of a vaccine to participate in society, thereby creating a virtual medical apartheid.

THE WARNINGS

All of this, however, begins taking a much darker turn. I have already recounted the warnings of several renowned scientists around the world regarding the dangers of this gene therapy. While adverse reactions are already piling up, they warn that it may not be until several months or years later that severe auto-immune reactions will begin to occur that could wipe out tens of millions. In the mRNA animal trials, for instance, “all the animals died, not immediately from the injection, but months later, from other immune disorders, sepsis and/or cardiac failure.”

I think the end game is going to be, ‘everyone receives a vaccine’… Everyone on the planet is going to find themselves persuaded, cajoled, not quite mandated, hemmed-in to take a jab. When they do that every single individual on the planet will have a name, or unique digital ID and a health status flag which will be ‘vaccinated,’ or not… And I think that’s what this is all about because once you’ve got that, we become playthings and the world can be as the controllers of that database want it… If you wanted to introduce a characteristic which could be harmful and could even be lethal, you can even tune [the “vaccine”] to say ‘let’s put it in some gene that will cause liver injury over a nine-month period,’ or, ’cause your kidneys to fail but not until you encounter this kind of organism [that would be quite possible].’ Biotechnology provides you with limitless ways, frankly, to injure or kill billions of people…. I’m very worried… that pathway will be used for mass depopulation, because I can’t think of any benign explanation…. —Dr. Mike Yeadon, interview, April 7th, 2021; lifesitenews.com

That’s an incredible warning from someone who worked for decades within the vaccine industry. He’s one of several scientists who have bravely come forward denouncing the pseudo-science of Gates and the WHO and warning of a potential wave of mass deaths tied to these experimental injections.

Why aren’t the doctors and scientists speaking?… Instead, what they’re doing is they’re forcing vaccination on people, and I believe they are killing people with this vaccination… You are heading for the greatest catastrophe in your history. —Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D.; The New American, (10:29)

Dr. Igor Shepherd is an expert on bio-weapons and Pandemic preparedness. He worked in the Communist Soviet Union before becoming a Christian and emigrating to the United States to work for the government. In an emotional address that cost him his job, Dr. Shepherd warned that, with what he has seen of the new vaccines, they are a threat to mankind.

I want to look 2 – 6 years from now [for adverse reactions]… I call all these vaccinations against COVID-19: biological weapons of mass destruction… global genetic genocide. And this is coming not only to the United States, but to the whole world… With these kind of vaccines, untested properly, with revolutionary technology and side-effects we don’t even know, we can expect millions of people will be gone. That’s a dream of Bill Gates and eugenics. —vaccineimpact.com, November 30th, 2020; 47:28 mark of video

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who provides online education and training regarding all aspects of vaccines and vaccination, was pressed by LondonReal TV host, Brian Rose, as to what could possibly be behind such a misuse of science.

Well, one of the things we kind of try not to talk about in the vaccine world is the eugenics movement… —LondonReal.tv, May 15th, 2020; freedomplatform.tv

THE PEOPLE PROBLEM

Gates turned heads over a decade ago when, during a TED talk, he said:

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. —TED talk, February 20th, 2010; cf. the 4:30 mark

He repeated this on CNN a year later:

The benefits [of vaccines] are there in terms of reducing sickness, reducing population growth… —Bill Gates on CNN, March, 2011; youtube.com

Here’s his logic. Gates argues in another interview that vaccines for the poorest will help their offspring live longer. As such, parents won’t feel like they need to have more children to care for them in old age. He then compares the lower birth rates in richer countries to support his theory as “proof” that we in the West have fewer children because they are healthier.

This unsubstantiated, patronizing and utterly bizarre theory has not only gone completely unchallenged by the press, but is a contradiction. For one, if the problem is that families are too big in third world countries, then child mortality rates can’t be what Gates is claiming. On the other hand, if children are dying in droves, then population growth is not the issue he says it is. Second, Western culture is deeply influenced by materialism, individualism, and a “culture of death” that encourages ridding oneself of any and all inconvenience and suffering. The first victim of this mindset has been the generosity of having large families that began with “the pill.”

The truth is that Gates has been obsessed with limiting the world’s population since he was a child, according to his father:

It’s an interest he has had since he was a kid. And he has friends who are interested in supporting research into world population problems, people whom he admires… —William Henry Gates, Sr., January 30th, 1998; salon.com

Gates Sr. apparently fostered those feelings. He was himself a Planned Parenthood director (abortion provider). Bill Gates Jr. reminisced how at “the dinner table my parents were very good at sharing the things that they were doing. And almost treating us like adults, talking about that.”

Some of the “friends” who have joined Gates overpopulation endeavours includes Warren Buffet, the third member of the board of trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffet made the largest donation ever to the Gates foundation, and has donated billions to population reduction, abortion activism, and “reproductive health” issues. “Reproductive health and family planning” is a buzz phrase that emerged out of the 1994 United Nations Cairo conference on population issues, said Dr. Gordon Perkin of the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH).

In the past, the research topic used to be referred to as “population control” — though, said Dr. Perkin, “the words ‘population control’ are not used any more, except by people who don’t know the field. —January 30th, 1998, salon.com

“In essence, Bill Gates is in charge of the world’s health,” writes Lee Harding of a Canadian think tank.

The application of his massive wealth, and his rallying of others to do the same, puts him in an unparalleled position of impact. However, his influence is enormous enough that it may muffle the scrutiny he would otherwise receive. Gates’ philanthropy on health care is driven by his perspective that population control is key. His integral role in the funding of WHO is cause for concern because of that organization’s long association with the development of abortive vaccines even before Gates’ influence came to apply. It is important that national governments and watchdog groups provide extensive independent assessment of Gates-sponsored vaccines, especially through WHO, to ensure that they do not become covert means of contraception. — “Gates, WHO, and Abortion Vaccines”, The Frontier Centre for Public Policy, July 19th, 2020; fcpp.org

Melinda Gates shares her husband Bill’s fixation on reducing population growth. After visiting a third world country and seeing their destitution, this was her takeaway:

I’m startled by all the things they don’t have. But I am surprised by the one thing they do have: Coca Cola… So when I come back from these trips, and I’m thinking about development… I’m thinking, well, we’re trying to deliver condoms to people or vaccinations, you know; Coke’s success kind of makes you stop to wonder: how is it that they can get Coke to these far flung places? —TED talk; cf; 18:15, corbettreport.com

Coke and condoms. Leave it to Westerners to improve the lives of the poor. In another address, Melinda excitedly proposed that women in developing countries may not have to travel any longer by foot to attain contraceptives. It can now be done by injection.

Pfizer is testing a new form, a new device… Uniject… so “Sadie” won’t have to go 15km anymore to get that injection. —The Corbett Report, 1:04:00, corbettreport.com

In January 2020, the Gates foundation launched “The Bill & Melinda Gates Agricultural Innovations LLC”, also known as “Gates Ag One”. It’s led by Joe Cornelius, a former executive at Bayer Crop Science and former Director for International Development at Monsanto — which was bought out by Bayer. Dr. Vandana Shiva, PhD, is directly working to block many of Gates initiatives in third world countries.

Gates … [is] entering every field that has to do with life… He calls it Gates Ag One, and the headquarters of this is exactly where the Monsanto headquarters are, in St. Louis, Missouri. Gates Ag One is one [type of] agriculture for the whole world, organized top down. —April 11th, 2021, mercola.com

Monsanto, whose name disappeared when Bayer bought them for over $60 billion, is one of the most controversial agricultural companies in the world, sued and rebelled against by many farmers who have become enslaved to their GMO seeds and chemicals. They’re leading herbicide “Roundup” (glyphosate) now contaminates more than 80% of the US food supply and has been linked to over 32 modern diseases and health conditions including cancer and impaired gastrointestinal function, which leads to “obesity, diabetes, heart disease, depression, autism, infertility, cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.” More disturbing is that glyphosate has been linked to vaccines and infertility.

The glyphosate is a sleeper because its toxicity is insidious and accumulative and so it slowly erodes your health over time, but it works synergistically with the vaccines… In particular because glyphosate opens up the barriers. It opens up the gut barrier and it opens up the brain barrier… as a consequence, those things that are in the vaccines get into the brain whereas they wouldn’t if you didn’t have all the glyphosate exposure from the food. —Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Senior Research Scientist at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; The Truth About Vaccines, documentary; transcript, p. 45, Episode 2

In recent years, sperm counts in males are dropping so fast, The Guardian reported that “the infertility crisis is beyond doubt. Now scientists must find the cause… sperm counts in western men have halved.” Two scientists say they may have found it:

Cholesterol sulfate plays an essential role in fertilization and zinc is essential to the male reproductive system, with a high concentration found in semen. Thus, the likely reduction in the bioavailability of these two nutrients due to effects of glyphosate could be contributory to infertility problems. — “Glyphosate’s Suppression of Cytochrome P450 Enzymes and Amino Acid Biosynthesis by the Gut Microbiome: Pathways to Modern Diseases”, by Dr. Anthony Samsel and Dr. Stephanie Seneff; people.csail.mit.edu

THE GREAT RESET

Hence, I find myself in much the same surreal place as Dr. Yeadon: without a “benign explanation” for all that is taking place at “warp speed.” And make no mistake, Gates is in a hurry — and climate change is just the speeding ticket.

Overlapping behind several of the initiatives launched by Bill and Melinda Gates, is a characteristic urgency that all new technologies and mitigation efforts must be pushed, adopted and quickly implemented in the name of stopping climate change. — “Gates Ag One: The Recolonisation Of Agriculture”, Navdanya International, November 16th, 2020; independentsciencenews.org Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future. In other words, the global pandemic is a wake-up call we cannot ignore… With the urgency that now exists around avoiding irreversible damage to our planet, we must put ourselves on what can only be described as a war footing. —Prince Charles, dailymail.com, September 20th, 2020

According to the poster child of climate change, Greta Thunberg, we have less than seven years before the climate apocalypse arrives. And apparently convinced by the Gates’ global narrative is no less than Pope Francis, the visible head of the Catholic Church. He recently echoed Thunberg that “time is running out” and that taking the vaccines is a “universal common good.” How the Pope has become the best advertising arm for the Gates Foundation is a good question and that few, if any, have answers to at this point.

What we do know is that collective humanity is apparently the real evil. At least, that’s what the globalist think tank known as The Club of Rome stated some twenty-eight years ago:

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill… All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself. —Alexander King & Bertrand Schneider. The First Global Revolution, p. 75, 1993

However, what the globalists like Bill Gates and think tanks like The Club or Rome won’t tell you is that it’s neither global warming nor the virus that has doubled world poverty in some places and led others to starvation. Rather, it’s the outright fabricated science as you’ve read above with unnecessary lockdowns that has led to the “unemployment of 460 million Indian workers” and “broken supply chains [that] have left thousands of truckers idle on the highways as food rots unharvested in fields.” With new “variants” reportedly racing through Brazil and India, and with Perth, Australia going into a snap lockdown after discovering just a single new case of COVID-19, the global psyche has been injected with a new dose of fear and despair: we need a savior.

Enter one other pivotal Gates-funded initiative: the World Economic Forum (WEF). On October 18th, 2019, the Gates Foundation joined the WEF and The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security to host Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise that was run, coincidentally, less than two months before the actual COVID-19 outbreak. In the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, a new figure began to emerge, Professor Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF. In 2008 at the Davos Annual Meeting, Schwab had introduced Bill Gates saying,

If in the 22nd century, a book will be written about the “Entrepreneur of the 21st or even of the 20th Century”, I’m sure that the person who will foremost come to the mind of those historians is certainly Bill Gates. —cf. Introduction to Bill Gates, youtube.com

Prof. Schwab and the WEF, however, are the ones who have recently taken center stage promoting what is called “The Great Reset.”

Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. —Founder of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab; co-author of Covid-19: The Great Reset; cnbc.com, July 13th, 2020

Aligning themselves with the United Nations Agenda 2030, the WEF has promoted nothing short of a neo-Communist agenda — a blend of capitalism and Marxism that quietly endorses most all of Bill Gates initiatives. Several videos from the WEF openly tout that as soon as the year 2030, “you will own nothing and be happy.” Most would dismiss this as madness were it not that several world leaders, as if on cue, began to echo the WEF’s program and their lingo to “build back better” or “reinvent capitalism.”

And so this is a big moment. And the World Economic Forum… is going to have to really play a front and center role in defining “Reset” in a way that nobody misinterprets it: as just taking us back to where we were… —John Kerry, former United States Secretary of State; The Great Reset Podcast, “Redesigning Social Contracts in Crisis”, June 2020 …after all we have been through it isn’t enough just to go back to normal… to think that life can go on as it was before the plague; and it will not. Because history teaches us that events of this magnitude—wars, famines, plagues; events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has—they do not just come and go. They are more often than not the trigger for an acceleration of social and economic change… —Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Conservative Party speech, October 6th, 2020; conservatives.com So, I think this is a time for a ‘Great Reset’… this is a time for a reset to fix a bunch of challenges, first among them the climate crisis. —Al Gore, American politician and environmentalist who served as the 45th vice president of the United States; June 25th, 2020; foxbusiness.com

There is no question that the “pandemic” has exposed certain vulnerabilities and disparities in “capitalism” and the global economy — and I would say intentionally. But the vision offered by the WEF is nothing short of haunting. In one video, the WEF admires how “quiet” the world is with lockdowns and even added a tweet, which they later removed, saying, “Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world.” But in a second video, even before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the WEF’s utopian dreams really shine:

Letting trees grow back naturally could be the key to restoring the world’s forests. Natural regeneration — or ‘rewilding’ — is an approach to conservation… It means steppng back to let nature take over and let the damaged ecosystems and landscapes restore by themselves… It can mean getting rid of manmade structures and restoring native species that are in decline. It can also mean removing grazing cattle and aggressive weeds… — “Natural regeneration could be key to restoring the world’s forests”, November 30th, 2020; youtube.com

How do you “rewild” enormous tracks of land without first removing the millions who occupy it? This is nothing but a rehashing of the United Nations radical tenets insinuated in the fine details of Agenda 21 that was signed onto by 178 member nations — and later absorbed into Agenda 2030. Among their aims: the abolition of “national sovereignty” and the dissolution of property rights.

Agenda 21: “Land… cannot be treated as an ordinary asset, controlled by individuals and subject to the pressures and inefficiencies of the market. Private land ownership is also a principal instrument of accumulation and concentration of wealth and therefore contributes to social injustice; if unchecked, it may become a major obstacle in the planning and implementation of development schemes.” — “Alabama Bans U.N. Agenda 21 Sovereignty Surrender”, June 7th, 2012; investors.com

Those ideas came from its principal author, Maurice Strong, who also insisted that “current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle-class … involving high meat intake, consumption of large amounts of frozen and ‘convenience’ foods, ownership of motor vehicles, numerous electrical appliances, home and workplace air-conditioning … expensive suburban housing … are not sustainable.” So, why not just “rent everything you need in life?” asks another WEF video.

But this requires that we do not “return to normal” and our previous world view; that we remove the real stumbling block to these globalist dreams and “the root causes of the loss of biodiversity… [and] the way societies use resources”:

This world view is characteristic of large scale societies, heavily dependent on resources brought from considerable distances. It is a world view that is characterized by the denial of sacred attributes in nature, a characteristic that became firmly established about 2000 years ago with the Judeo-Christian-Islamic religious traditions. —Global Biodiversity Assessment prepared by the UN Environmental Program (UNEP), p. 863, green-agenda.com/agenda21



The solution, then?

Christianity has to be eliminated and give way to a global religion and a new world order. —Jesus Christ, The Bearer of the Water of Life, n. 4, Pontifical Councils for Culture and Inter-religious Dialogue

And not only Christianity, but apparently, vast portions of the population who are just too noisy for the New World Order.

Pope John Paul II compared those obsessed with population control to Pharaoh who was haunted by the growing Israelite population — those who feel that God made a mistake when He commanded man and woman to “Be fertile and multiply and fill the earth.”

Today not a few of the powerful of the earth act in the same way. They too are haunted by the current demographic growth… Consequently, rather than wishing to face and solve these serious problems with respect for the dignity of individuals and families and for every person’s inviolable right to life, they prefer to promote and impose by whatever means a massive programme of birth control. Looking at the situation from this point of view, it is possible to speak in a certain sense of a war of the powerful against the weak… In this way a kind of “conspiracy against life” is unleashed…. In today’s cultural and social context, in which science and the practice of medicine risk losing sight of their inherent ethical dimension, health-care professionals can be strongly tempted at times to become manipulators of life, or even agents of death. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 16, 12, 89

Admittedly, most people will not be able to process all that they’ve just read or even that it’s rapidly unfolding in front of their eyes. Like those in 1942 who tried to warn fellow Jews of the occupying German soldiers’ intent, they were ignored or dismissed as conspiracy theorists — men like Canadian author Michael D. O’Brien who decades ago repeated the Catechism of the Catholic Church’s warning of the Antichrist and accompanying “secular messianism.”

It is in the nature of secular messianists to believe that if mankind will not cooperate, then mankind must be forced to cooperate—for its own good, of course… The new messianists, in seeking to transform mankind into a collective being disconnected from his Creator, will unknowingly bring about the destruction of the greater portion of mankind. They will unleash unprecedented horrors: famines, plagues, wars, and ultimately Divine Justice. In the beginning they will use coercion to further reduce population, and then if that fails they will use force. —Michael D. O’Brien, Globalization and the New World Order, March 17th, 2009

Or as one scientist put it recently:

The medical-political complex tends towards suppression of science to aggrandize and enrich those in power. And, as the powerful become more successful, richer, and further intoxicated with power, the inconvenient truths of science are suppressed. When good science is suppressed, people die. —Dr. Kamran Abbasi; November 13th, 2020; bmj.com

The fact is that, whether COVID-19 is a threat or not, the entire infrastructure to control and manipulate humanity is in place. And that, it would appear, was the entire goal. There is no return to normalcy — only a world remade, in part, in Bill Gates image.

In many ways, Jesus subtly warned precisely of these times, when lies, pseudo-science, and population controllers would appear.

You belong to your father the devil and you willingly carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning… he is a liar and the father of lies. (John 8:44)

How? St. John tells us:

…your merchants were the great men of the earth, all nations were led astray by your sorcery. (Rev 18:23)

The Greek word for “sorcery” is φαρμακείᾳ (pharmakeia) — “the use of medicine, drugs or spells.”

When Matthew Herper wrote about Bill Gates and vaccines for Forbes in 2011, he said, “Here’s the truest definition of power: When you have the ability to not just solve a problem but also to create a sustainable market that addresses it.” Gates has that power. And, as his discussions with billionaires in 2009 showed, he wants to overcome political and religious barriers to population control efforts. —Lee Harding, “Gates, WHO, and Abortion Vaccines”, The Frontier Centre for Public Policy, July 19th, 2020; fcpp.org “A good tree cannot produce bad fruit, nor a bad tree produce good fruit.” Now, the masonic sect produces fruits that are pernicious and of the bitterest savour. For, from what We have above most clearly shown, that which is their ultimate purpose forces itself into view — namely, the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism. —POPE LEO XIII, Humanum Genus, Encyclical on Freemasonry, n.10, April 20th, 1884

Bill Gates may truly thinks he is doing the world a favor and, in fact, doing a world of good. The greatest deceptions are founded in a grain of truth.

Isaiah’s Prophecy of Global Communism

