Warp Speed, Shock and Awe

We are heading towards the end of time.

Now the more we approach the end of time,

the more quickly we proceed—this is what’s extraordinary.

There is, as it were, a very significant acceleration in time;

there’s an acceleration in time just as there’s an acceleration in speed.

And we go faster and faster.

We must be very attentive to this to understand

what is happening in today’s world.

—Fr. Marie-Dominique Philippe, O.P.

The Catholic Church at the End of an Age, Ralph Martin, p. 15-16

THERE is an ungodly speed at which events are presently unfolding. In fact, it is revolutionary — and intentional.

SPEED… LIKE A HURRICANE

Years ago at the beginning of this writing apostolate, as I watched a storm rolling in one afternoon, the Lord impressed this “now word” upon my heart: “There is a Great Storm coming upon the earth like a hurricane.” Years later, I would read much the same words in approved prophetic revelations, such as those to Elizabeth Kindelmann:

The elect souls will have to fight the Prince of Darkness. It will be a frightening Storm — no, not a storm, but a hurricane devastating everything! He even wants to destroy the faith and confidence of the elect. I will always be beside you in the Storm that is now brewing. I am your mother. I can help you and I want to! —from the approved revelations of Our Lady to Elizabeth Kindelmann (1913-1985), The Flame of Love of the Immaculate Heart of Mary: The Spiritual Diary (Kindle Locations 2994-2997); approved by Cardinal Péter Erdö, primate of Hungary

It wasn’t many days after that prairie storm that I felt led to read Revelation Chapter 6. Interiorly, I heard the words: “This IS the Great Storm.” I began to read the “seals” that Jesus would open one by one, which I have graphically illustrated now on a Timeline. They speak of peace being taken from the world (war), hyperinflation (economic collapse), civil collapse (from violence, plague, food shortages), persecution… all ramping up until we reach the “Eye of the Storm” — the sixth seal, which is an “illumination of conscience” warning every soul alive that there is no future without God. While such upheavals have happened over the centuries to one degree or another, but with increasing intensity — much like a spiral tightens as it reaches its smallest rotation — I believe that we may literally see these seals unfold like dominoes, just as St. John saw them in his vision. Every one of them is not only in place, but literally on the verge.

Hence, there is another sign within these signs: the closer we get to the Eye of the Storm, the center of this spiritual spiral, the faster the winds, ie. events are unfolding. But it is man, not God, who is stirring this revolution…

REVOLUTIONARY SPEED

This is, for the most part, a man-made storm: a global revolution long fomented by that organization the popes identified as the greatest threat to both the Church and humanity: the Freemasons. Their motto — Ordo ab chaos (Order out of chaos) — suggests that they will utilize whatever tools at their disposal to bring about their aim: “namely,” said Pope Leo XIII, “the utter overthrow of that whole religious and political order of the world which the Christian teaching has produced, and the substitution of a new state of things in accordance with their ideas, of which the foundations and laws shall be drawn from mere naturalism.” In the words of Freemason and philosopher, Voltaire:

…when conditions are right, a reign will spread across the whole earth to wipe out all Christians, and then establish a universal brotherhood without marriage, family, property, law or God. —Francois-Marie Arouet de Voltaire, Stephen Mahowald, She Shall Crush Thy Head (Kindle Edition)

According to leading globalists, the right time for this revolution is now:

This is the crisis of my lifetime. Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary… we must find a way to cooperate on fighting climate change and the novel coronavirus. —George Soros, May 13th, 2020; independent.co.uk. Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to ‘reset’ for… a more sustainable and inclusive future. In other words, the global pandemic is a wake-up call we cannot ignore… With the urgency that now exists around avoiding irreversible damage to our planet, we must put ourselves on what can only be described as a war footing. —Prince Charles, dailymail.com, September 20th, 2020

As I explained in The Case Against Gates, not only COVID-19 but “global warming” is being used to create the illusion of an imminent existential crisis justifying swift, rapid, and unprecedented measures in the shortest time frame possible.

We need nothing short of a paradigm shift, one that inspires action at revolutionary levels and pace. We simply cannot waste anymore time. —Prince Charles, cf. The Rise of the Antichurch, 24:36 Because history teaches us that events of this magnitude—wars, famines, plagues; events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has—they do not just come and go. They are more often than not the trigger for an acceleration of social and economic change… —Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Conservative Party speech, October 6th, 2020; conservatives.com

But the pretext for these changes, the urgency, is not built upon solid science, but often falsified data, Marxist ideology, and enforced by one of the most massive fear-mongering and propaganda campaigns the world has ever known. Perhaps now we can better understand what the “flood” is that pours out of Satan’s mouth to control all, especially the Church: disinformation.

The serpent poured water like a river out of his mouth after the woman, to sweep her away with the flood. (Revelation 12:15) I think that the river is easily interpreted: these are the currents that dominate all and wish to make faith in the Church disappear, the Church that seems no longer to have a place in the face of the force of these currents that impose themselves as the only rationality, as the only way to live. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Meditation at Special Assembly for the Middle East of the Synod of Bishops, October 11th, 2010; vatican.va

It is psychological warfare — a kind of mental and emotional “shock and awe.” The American “Operation Warp Speed” and its global counterparts is not named as such by coincidence; this is about overwhelming the public with a campaign to quickly and efficiently corral them, and the entire world, into a medical dictatorship; to ultimately expunge from the world the “excess population” and “reset” nature and the entire order of things.

Thus, the “seals” of Revelation indicate to what measures these secular messianists will go in order to secure their revolution against God. The fact that it is the “lamb” (ie. Christ) who opens the seals indicates the permissive will of God allowing man to reap what he has sown.

SHOCK AND AWE

The ungodly speed of what is taking place whilst turning science on its head, has shaken many, especially in the fields of medicine and immunology.

The post-Covid pseudo-medical order has not only destroyed the medical paradigm I faithfully practised as a medical doctor last year… it has inverted it. I do not recognize the government apocalypse in my medical reality. The breath-taking speed and ruthless efficiency with which the media-industrial complex have co-opted our medical wisdom, democracy and government to usher in this new medical order is a revolutionary act. —an anonymous U.K. physician known as “The Covid Physician”

It is not the Lord hurtling us toward the Eye of the Storm, it is man himself, deluded by utopian dreams, and unchallenged by clergy who are sleepwalking into a nightmare. Just as labour pains increase in frequency and pain, so too, the present labor pains are speeding up as the drums of war, economic collapse, social discord, and persecution are all within view. As I said in my recent webcast on The Rise of the Antichurch, it is startling how few in the Church see this, how many are lacking in discernment. Ironically, many in the secular realm seem to grasp far better the neo-Communist revolution taking place, such as this French collective of doctors:

Today we are shocked. A simplistic and infantilizing official discourse is hammered in all directions, driving our contemporaries to a scandalously binary choice: to be for, and to side with the camp of good docile citizens, or to be against and to see themselves singled out, considered at best selfish, irresponsible, at worst as “dangerous conspirators”. —Le Collectif Reinfocovid, (Google translation)

The concept of “shock and awe” is actually a doctrine that was developed specifically for application by the US military by the National Defense University of the United States. Ironically, it is the military carrying out “Operation Warp Speed.” This concept of “rapid dominance” was developed in order to…

…affect the will, perception, and understanding of the adversary… through imposing… this overwhelming level of Shock and Awe against an adversary on an immediate or sufficiently timely basis to paralyze its will to carry on … [to] seize control of the environment and paralyze or so overload an adversary’s perceptions and understanding of events that the enemy would be incapable of resistance at the tactical and strategic levels… Clearly, deception, confusion, misinformation, and disinformation, perhaps in massive amounts, must be employed. —Harlan K. Ullman and James P. Wade, Shock And Awe: Achieving Rapid Dominance (National Defense University, 1996), XXIV-XXV

Notably, the authors saw this doctrine as carrying “revolutionary potential.”

The level of propaganda today to coerce and force the public into receiving unapproved, experimental gene therapies (“vaccines”) for a virus with a global survival rate of 99.5% is beyond anything we’ve ever seen. The mantra of “safe and effective”, pounded into the public psyche hour after hour on every form of media whilst destructive measures continue to dismantle democracy, is a campaign of “shock and awe” beyond precedent. Meanwhile, the vaccine manufacturers, far from charities, are raking in billions in profits…

THE GREAT MERCHANTS OF THE EARTH

…your merchants were the great men of the earth,

all nations were led astray by your sorcery.

(Rev 18:23)

The Greek word for “sorcery” is φαρμακείᾳ (pharmakeia) —

“the use of medicine, drugs or spells.”

This evokes the medical symbol of the Caduceus. Still used by many medical organizations today, it was a symbol employed by both the Nazis’ medical personnel and incorporated by the Freemasons. It is drawn in part from the Greek god Hermes, who carried the staff or “wand” with “wings of speed.” He “was patron of commerce and traders as well as thieves, liars, and gamblers”, while under the name Mercury, he was considered the “god of the merchant” by the Romans.

As god of the high-road and the market-place, Hermes was perhaps above all else the patron of commerce and the fat purse: as a corollary, he was the special protector of the traveling salesman. As spokesman for the gods, he not only brought peace on earth (occasionally even the peace of death), but his silver-tongued eloquence could always make the worse appear the better cause. —Stuart L. Tyson, “The Caduceus”, in The Scientific Monthly

Convincing billions of healthy people to believe they will kill others unless they receive, not one, but several doses of an experimental injection that will rake in astronomical profits is, without a doubt, the greatest sales job in the history of mankind. And with what “wings of speed” it — and the complete re-ordering of society — is taking place. Again, it is not necessarily Christians who are often sounding the loudest alarms:

This crisis is a revelation, an unveiling, an apocalypse. And after the apocalypse comes another world. We will never come back to the world as it was before, no matter what those who are still clinging to it may think. —The Reinfocovid doctor’s collective, April 7th, 2021; reinfocovid.fr We’re standing in front of the gates of hell. I’m not religious, but I have to say that I’ve felt recently that the forces of rationality that I’ve lived by for all of my life are no longer working. And when you haven’t got rational decision-making, what have you got left? Faith. Whatever yours is, use it… —Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory at Pfizer, Youtube, 33:34

What is most essential is to simply recognize this sign of ungodly speed for what it is — and then remove yourself from these winds of chaos by deliberately making time for prayer and entering into the Great Stillness, who is God Himself.

Come and see the works of the LORD, who has done fearsome deeds on earth; who stops wars to the ends of the earth, breaks the bow, splinters the spear, and burns the shields with fire; “Be still and know that I am God!” (Psalm 46:9-11)

Second, it is essential that we learn to discern the propaganda and see it for what it is. As a former journalist, and now at this writing apostolate for over fifteen years, I can practically smell propaganda before opening a webpage: 99% of what you are hearing on the news right now, which is controlled by only five corporations, is propaganda of the highest order. Dr. Mark Crispin Miller, Phd., an expert on propaganda who is likewise warning of a mass deception, offers this sound advice:

Since winning propaganda floods the media (suffusing everything you read, watch, and/or listen to) and thereby floods the mind, the only way to break its spell, at first on you, is to deliberately rise out of it, pull high up and away from it, dry off, and squeeze that salty water from your eyes, and so start looking at it, and not through it, in order to attain that critical distance without which there is no telling truth from lie, or knowing anything about what we might quaintly call “reality.” Without that separation from the flood—the Latin criticus, whence “critic” comes,” derives from the Greek kritikos (“capable of judgment”), whose root is krinein, “to separate” (or “decide”)—it is impossible to keep your head above that rising flood-tide, which, if you don’t, will carry you away, along with everybody else. —”Masking Ourselves to Death: A stunning propaganda win for voodoo epidemiology”, September 4th, 2020; markcrispinmiller.com If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives to all men generously and without reproaching, and it will be given him. (James 1:5)

I might add that, the only hurry you ought to be in, is to leave a life of sin and accept the love and mercy of Christ, while there is still light…

God’s warning is over the world. Those who stay in the Lord have nothing to fear, but those who deny what comes from him do. Two-thirds of the world is lost and the other part must pray and make reparation for the Lord to take pity. The devil wants to have full domination over the earth. He wants to destroy. The earth is in great danger… At these moments all humanity is hanging by a thread. If the thread breaks, many will be those who do not reach salvation. That is why I call you to reflection. Hurry because time is running out; there will be no room for those who delay in coming!… The weapon that has the greatest influence on evil is to say the Rosary… A new time has begun. A new hope has born; attach yourselves to this hope. The very intense light of Christ is going to be reborn, for just as on Calvary, after Crucifixion and death, the Resurrection took place, the Church too will be born again through the strength of love. —Our Lady to Gladys Herminia Quiroga; approved on May 22nd, 2016 by Bishop Hector Sabatino Cardelli

