IN April of this year when churches began to close, the “now word” was loud and clear: The Labor Pains are Real. I compared it to when a mother’s water breaks and she begins labor. Even though the first contractions may be tolerable, her body has now begun a process that cannot be stopped. The following months were akin to the mother packing her bag, driving to the hospital, and entering the birthing room to go through, at last, the coming birth.

Indeed, we have had the summer to learn a lot of things, haven’t we? The writings from that time have been crucial because they exposed to all of us the basic plan of the enemy (eg. The Pandemic of Control, The Great Reset, and Our 1942). But in the past few days, something has shifted. With new lockdowns rippling across the world, including church closures, the “now word” on my heart is that we are “crossing the threshold” (into the “hospital”, you could say), that this is the beginning of the “great stripping” of the Church (the “hardest labor”). As I began this article, suddenly an Emergency Broadcast Alert came over my phone and this message arrived in my email from Our Lady to the Italian seer Gisella Cardia:

Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts. My beloveds, this is the beginning of the tribulation, but you should not fear as long as you kneel and acknowledge Jesus, God, One and Three. Humanity has turned its back on God because of modernism and licentiousness, but I ask you: to whom will you go when all that you have now disappears? Whom will you ask for help when you no longer have anything to eat? And it will be then that you will remember God! Do not reach that point, because He too might not recognize you. My children, do not be like the foolish virgins: fill your lamps immediately and light them. Children, remember that silence will lead you to perdition, therefore shout out and be silent no longer. Sing Praises and Hymns to the Lord: do not be afraid, but be courageous. Accepting even the slightest change in the Word of God will be like accepting everything — be vigilant. I ask you to repeat the promises of Baptism when you renounce Satan and all his seductions. Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen. —November 24th, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com

THE GREAT CONFUSION

It’s been an overwhelming week for many of us as the globalist agenda accelerates at breakneck-speed. Practically every hour, there is a news story that leaves one shaking his head. Moreover, many of us are trying to wake others up to what’s really going on… but are often shut down. People are not interested in “statistics” or “studies”; they don’t want to hear so-called “conspiracy theories”; we must trust the politicians and health authorities, and blindly so. They mock, scoff, and condescend — exactly as St. Peter said they would:

Know this first of all, that in the last days scoffers will come to scoff… (2 Pet 3:3-4)

It is the beginning of the The Strong Delusion. For this is Our 1942 when few believe the warnings, even though the facts are staring them in the face and world leaders are even boldly and openly stating their intentions—which have nothing to do with containing a virus and protecting grandma, but completely rebuilding a new order after this one is dismantled. As Our Lady said to Gisella, we cannot remain silent! Yet, we are deeply frustrated because we see how lockdowns of the healthy on a mass scale—an unprecedented human experiment—are destroying as much as 40% of the economy, and are causing deaths from delayed medical interventions that have become “countless”, according to USA Today.

But there has been another cost that we’ve seen, particularly in high schools. We’re seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from COVID. —Center for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield, “COVID Webinar Series”, July 28th, 2020; buckinstitute.org

That number could be as high as 75,000 in the U.S. alone directly related to Covid-19. In Japan, suicides surged to 2,153 in October alone, marking the fourth straight month of increase. To date, more than 17,000 people have taken their own lives this year alone in Japan.

Moreover, the effects upon the poorest nations are catastrophic:

We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as a primary means of control of this virus… We may well have a doubling of world poverty by early next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition because children are not getting meals at school and their parents and poor families are not able to afford it. This is a terrible, ghastly global catastrophe, actually. And so we really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method. Develop better systems for doing it. Work together and learn from each other. But remember, lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never, ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer. —Dr. David Nabarro, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy, October 10th, 2020; The Week in 60 Minutes #6 with Andrew Neil; gloria.tv

The American Medical Association’s brief on Oct. 31, 2020 reports that during COVID “the nation’s opioid epidemic has grown into a much more complicated and deadly drug overdose epidemic.” And then X-ray evidence points to pandemic lockdowns triggering a surge in cases of domestic violence. From April to June 2020, experts point to a startling 75% increase in the number of calls from victims quarantined for months with people who hurt them when compared to the same time period last year. Overall food insecurity in the United States has doubled since last year due to record unemployment and underemployment rates with 5.6m households struggling to put enough food on the table in just the last week. Since the start of the pandemic, four of every 10 people seeking food aid are first-timers, according to Feed America.

All this for a virus that has a recovery rate as high as 99% that, for the majority, feels like a bad flu.

In fact, a new study has revealed massive accounting error in the number of Covid deaths. The study, still being vetted, has confirmed what other scientists are saying around the world: “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” Regardless, this kind of news is not stopping people from buying into the massive propaganda that we must panic, we must control, we must even spy on our neighbours.

I think of the tearful letter of a woman whose husband cannot get kidney surgery for his cancer. Or the senior in a nursing home who said she’d rather die from Covid-19 than be locked away again from her loved ones. Or the doctors I’ve talked to who tell me their hospitals are not overrun with Covid-19 cases, including in several major cities—contrary to mainstream propaganda, which is in fear-overdrive. Or this from someone in Manitoba, Canada where the government has gone into a near police-state, even ordering stores to cease selling “non-essential” goods.

I ran a few errands yesterday and just had to laugh at the absurdity regarding what people can and cannot buy right now. You are allowed to buy toys for your pets… but not for your kids. A brush for your hair… but no headbands or ponytail holders. Socks… but not slippers. Gift cards… but you can’t buy a greeting card to mail the gift card. No flowers, no reading materials, no puzzles, no makeup, no fragrances, no gifts. So you can’t look nice, smell nice, smell nice things, look at nice things, stimulate your mind, play anything… but your pets can. Its just bizarre! How in any way are we OK with this? How does this make rational sense regarding the well-being and supporting a healthy mental state of families possibly going into a greater lockdown? They are robbing us of our simple daily way of life and robbing us of basic human necessities. —Manitoba resident

I think too of all the people that could have been saved if CNN, Twitter, and most of the mainstream media had not banned the life-saving information that “low-dose hydroxychloroquine combined with zinc and azithromycin” has been shown to reduce hospitalizations and mortality rates by 84%, according to a peer-reviewed study about to be released.

And we are frustrated because one can sit in a small restaurant without a mask, talking, laughing and eating… but cannot go to the Lord’s Supper in some places without severe restrictions—or at all. The Eucharist is considered “non-essential” — and sadly, some bishops are acquiescing. As stories of church-goers being heavily fined begin to roll in, as the Church goes underground in the U.K. and elsewhere, as several countries or regions set up “hotlines” to report neighbours who breach the masking, social distancing or lockdown restrictions, the words of today’s Gospel begin to take shape:

You will even be handed over by parents, brothers, relatives, and friends, and they will put some of you to death. You will be hated by all because of my name, but not a hair on your head will be destroyed. By your perseverance you will secure your lives. (Luke 21:16-19)

The powerful words of this brave French Bishop are really a breath of fresh air as he summarizes the above. Here’s a portion of his statement:

We are living through an unparalleled situation which continues to preoccupy us. We are undoubtedly going through a health crisis that is without precedent, not so much in terms of the scale of the epidemic as in its management and its impact on people’s lives. Fear, which has taken hold of many, is maintained by the anxiety-inducing and alarmist discourse of the public authorities, constantly relayed by most of the principal media. The result is that it is increasingly difficult to reflect; there is an evident lack of perspective in relation to events, an almost generalized consent on the part of citizens to the loss of freedoms which are nonetheless fundamental. Within the Church, we can see some unexpected reactions: those who once denounced the authoritarianism of the Hierarchy and systematically challenged its Magisterium, in particular in the area of morals, today submit to the State without batting an eyelid, seeming to lose all critical sense, and they set themselves up as moralists, blaming and categorically denouncing those who dare to ask questions about the official doxa or who defend fundamental freedoms. Fear is not a good counsellor: it leads to ill-advised attitudes, it sets people against one another, it generates a climate of tension and even violence. We may well be on the verge of an explosion! —Bishop Marc Aillet for the diocesan magazine Notre Eglise, December 2020 issue; read the whole statement here: countdowntothekingdom.com

The obsession with only the physical health of our communities to the neglect of their emotional and spiritual wellbeing has led to a pandemic of despair. Many Christians are being driven and led by a spirit of irrational fear as they become unwitting instruments of propaganda. We need to be stripped of this worldly mindset.

THE GREAT STRIPPING

We may feel helpless to stop this “beast” of complete control over our lives. Indeed, as I write you, I am no longer permitted to see my own children (as we are now at the maximum of five in our household). I think again of that simple but powerful word I heard back in 2007. While praying before the Blessed Sacrament, I had the overwhelming impression of an angel in the mid-heavens hovering above the world and shouting,

“Control! Control!”

Today, the corollary to that word is this:

Who can compare with the beast or who can fight against it? (Rev 13:4)

It’s the return of Communism, this time globally, just as Our Lady said it would. So I have had to come to terms with that as well, finding myself saying to Jesus, “What do You want of me now, Lord?” And here was the answer: above all, I feel Our Lord wants me to prepare you, Our Lady’s Little Rabble, for the Gift of Living in the Divine Will. It’s a gift especially for the coming Era when the “Our Father” will be fulfilled and His will be done “on earth as it is Heaven.” If you don’t know what I’m talking about, there’s a single writing that is a kind of “prologue” to understanding this Gift: The Coming New and Divine Holiness. As Jesus said to Edson Glauber in Brazil yesterday:

My will shall reign mightily among My elect and, through them, united to My Heart and My will, they will obtain great graces and light for souls that are without faith and lifeless. For many souls, there will be the sap of life, the grace of being restored in their lives as well as in all things, making the work of creation return to its perfect and holy origin; thus My kingdom on earth will be “as it is in heaven,” and the new Jerusalem, the Holy City, will come to dwell among men.—November 24th, 2020; cf.countdowntothekingdom.com

But in order to receive this gift for the next Era, we need to be stripped of everything we rely upon in this one. The sense of powerlessness, the lack of control over what’s happening, is part of the necessary purification of the Church. This kenosis, this emptying, is not purposeless: it is preparing us to receive an outpouring of the Holy Spirit like a new Pentecost. Ah, the words of the prophecy at Rome… they’re coming more and more true, aren’t they?

Because I love you, I want to show you what I am doing in the world today. I want to prepare you for what is to come. Days of darkness are coming on the world, days of tribulation… Buildings that are now standing will not be standing. Supports that are there for my people now will not be there. I want you to be prepared, my people, to know only me and to cleave to me and to have me in a way deeper than ever before. I will lead you into the desert… I will strip you of everything that you are depending on now, so you depend just on me. A time of darkness is coming on the world, but a time of glory is coming for my Church, a time of glory is coming for my people. I will pour out on you all the gifts of my Spirit. I will prepare you for spiritual combat; I will prepare you for a time of evangelism that the world has never seen…. And when you have nothing but me, you will have everything: land, fields, homes, and brothers and sisters and love and joy and peace more than ever before. Be ready, my people, I want to prepare you… —Pentecost Monday of May, 1975, St. Peter’s Square, Rome, Italy; spoken by Dr. Ralph Martin

Now, I know that there are other things, other warnings to give insofar as this Great Storm unfolds — and your questions about vaccines, civil disobedience, etc. I also don’t know how much time I have left to write you. The censorship is reaching incredible levels now as people are being “deplatformed” (ie. their entire websites are being taken down), police are showing up at people’s doors for social media posts, and Youtube, Facebook, etc. are banning and blocking information like obedient communists. In fact, I would not be surprised that at some point in the near future, overnight, there will be a mass shutdown of those who are giving “false information” in order to “protect” people’s lives. We can’t have people use critical thinking at such a time as this, can we?

THE BEGINNING OF THE TRIBULATION

I have no doubt that we are about to enter the hard labor — the definitive breaking of the Seven Seals of Revolution. It is “the beginning of the tribulation” Our Lady says. But then she adds,

Sing Praises and Hymns to the Lord: do not be afraid, but be courageous. Do not get drunk on wine, in which lies debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit, addressing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and playing to the Lord in your hearts, giving thanks always and for everything in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God the Father. (Eph 5:18-20)

The reason she beckons us to be joyful is that she knows that she is our Ark, she is The Refuge for Our Times as Our Lord himself said:

My Mother is Noah’s Ark… —The Flame of Love, p. 109; Imprimatur from Archbishop Charles Chaput

It is the hour to fill the lamp of your heart with the oil of faith, not despair! These graces, these gifts, will be given to you in prayer and fasting. Go to confession, as Our Lady of Medjugorje also said today, hinting that we are about to repeat history: It is the hour to fill the lamp of your heart with the oil of faith, not despair! These graces, these gifts, will be given to you in prayer and fasting. Go to confession, as Our Lady of Medjugorje also said today, hinting that we are about to repeat history:

History will be truth which, also today, is being repeated in you and around you. Work on and build peace through the Sacrament of Confession. Reconcile with God, little children, and you will see miracles around you. —November 25th, 2020; —November 25th, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com

Perhaps she means the “history” of Christ’s Passion, death and resurrection:

For the mysteries of Jesus are not yet completely perfected and fulfilled. They are complete, indeed, in the person of Jesus, but not in us, who are his members, nor in the Church, which is his mystical body. —St. John Eudes, treatise “On the Kingdom of Jesus”, Liturgy of the Hours, Vol IV, p 559

Last, in the parable of the ten virgins and the lamps, the ones who are ready for the coming of the Bridegroom (see Jesus is Coming! ) are the ones whom He calls “wise.” The world is being driven into the ground by people with PhD’s — proof positive that knowledge is no substitute for Wisdom. The good news, said St. James, is that if we lack wisdom, then just ask for it:

If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God who gives to all generously and ungrudgingly, and he will be given it. (James 1:5)

It is the hour of the Great Stripping — just as Our Lord was stripped before His crucifixion. But how gloriously robed will the Bride of Christ be after The Resurrection of the Church

Who are these wearing white robes, and where did they come from?” I said to him, “My lord, you are the one who knows.” He said to me, “These are the ones who have survived the time of great distress; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb…. For the wedding day of the Lamb has come, his bride has made herself ready. She was allowed to wear a bright, clean linen garment. (Rev 7;13-14, 19:7-8)

