The Greatest Sign of the Times

I TOOK some time off with my wife the past ten days to just get away to the mountains, ride our horses, and leave the chaos of the past six months behind. It was a beautiful reprieve, immersed in God’s creation and the simplicity He intended for humanity. Life is not meant to be a torrent of chaos, speed, and complexity. Nor did God create us for death, division, and destruction. Somehow, on the back of that horse, looking over the Canadian Rockies, I tasted the original harmony in creation that was disrupted in Eden—and that the Father now wants to restore so that His Divine will may reign “on earth as it is in Heaven.” Yes, it’s coming, an Era of Peace and the Kingdom of the Divine Will; we’ve been praying for it in the Our Father for 2000 years:

Then the wolf shall be a guest of the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; the calf and the young lion shall browse together, with a little child to guide them. The cow and the bear shall be neighbors, together their young shall rest; the lion shall eat hay like the ox. The baby shall play by the cobra’s den, and the child lay his hand on the adder’s lair. There shall be no harm or ruin on all my holy mountain; for the earth shall be filled with knowledge of the LORD, as water covers the sea. (Isaiah 11:6-9) All the animals who use the products of the soil will be at peace and in harmony with one another, completely at man’s beck and call. — St. Irenaeus of Lyons, Church Father (140–202 A.D.); Adversus Haereses Thus is the full action of the original plan of the Creator delineated: a creation in which God and man, man and woman, humanity and nature are in harmony, in dialogue, in communion. This plan, upset by sin, was taken up in a more wondrous way by Christ, Who is carrying it out mysteriously but effectively in the present reality, in the expectation of bringing it to fulfillment… —POPE JOHN PAUL II, General Audience, February 14, 2001

THE HARD LABOR PAINS

But before we arrive at this incredible triumph of the Word of God, the earth has to be purified. The rejection of God has become universal; the effects of this apostasy are catastrophic. The Church herself is in disarray, its leadership mostly absent, the flock scattered and confused. All this, as a global Communist revolution is spreading with an ease that would have seemed impossible only a few months ago. These are the labor pains preparing for a new birth, a new springtime in Christian life. But what a labor this is going to be.

We think of the great powers of the present day, of the anonymous financial interests which turn men into slaves, which are no longer human things, but are an anonymous power which men serve, by which men are tormented and even slaughtered. They are a destructive power, a power that menaces the world. —BENEDICT XVI, Reflection after the reading of the office for the Third Hour, Vatican City, October 11, 2010

Yet, I think there is another “sign” that is far more indicative that we are living in the “end times.” And that is the prediction made by Our Lord himself:

…because of the increase of evildoing, the love of many will grow cold. (Matt 24:12)

This, to me, is the Greatest Sign of the Times: the increase of evildoing in our world is smothering the embers of love. Now, with “social distancing” and mandatory masks becoming the accepted “norm”, fear is the new virtue. It is the final assault on our dignity, freedom and life itself as part of a stratagem outlined in Revelation 12:

This marvelous world—so loved by the Father that he sent his only Son for its salvation—is the theater of a never-ending battle being waged for our dignity and identity as free, spiritual beings. This struggle parallels the apocalyptic combat described in [Revelation 12]. Death battles against Life: a “culture of death” seeks to impose itself on our desire to live, and live to the full. There are those who reject the light of life, preferring “the fruitless works of darkness” (Eph 5:11). Their harvest is injustice, discrimination, exploitation, deceit, violence. In every age, a measure of their apparent success is the death of the Innocents. In our own century, as at no other time in history, the “culture of death” has assumed a social and institutional form of legality to justify the most horrible crimes against humanity: genocide, “final solutions”, “ethnic cleansings”, and the massive “taking of lives of human beings even before they are born, or before they reach the natural point of death”… —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Homily, Cherry Creek State Park Homily, Denver, Colorado, August 15th, 1993; vatican.va

FALLEN ASLEEP

When I returned to my desk this week, I was faced with numerous controversies and attacks on this ministry and Countdown to the Kingdom and the seers there. It seems, in part, that some bishops and laity feel that any prophecies that speak of purification, chastisement or divine correction are false, simply because they are fearful. If so, then we ought to disavow Jesus Christ for the “doom and gloom” of Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21, the Book of Revelation, and so on. Most anything these seers are saying has already been said first by Our Lord anyway. He told us in advance, precisely to prepare us for the dreadful hour when a great portion of the world will abandon the Gospel resulting in nation rising against nation, kingdom against kingdom with man-made (at first) upheaval spreading across the planet. In this way, we would not be afraid but recognize the “signs of the times,” and so prepare ourselves in advance. God’s warnings are a great mercy, not a threat.

Yet, the Church barely has the capacity to hear these words of Christ any longer, much less prepare. The absolute deficit of teaching in the Church over the past five decades on mysticism and private revelation has come home to roost: we are paying the price for a profound lack of catechesis as prophecy is not only mostly ignored but even silenced. New priests have barely a clue how to handle prophecy, and so they simply don’t. Older priests were trained to mock the mystical, and many do. And the laity, left largely unchallenged from the pulpit over the past five decades, have fallen asleep.

…‘the sleepiness’ is ours, of those of us who do not want to see the full force of evil and do not want to enter into his Passion. —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Catholic News Agency, Vatican City, Apr 20, 2011, General Audience

Already, a rude awakening has come with this so-called “pandemic.” Many people, not just Christians, are stunned by the mountain of contradictions, random impositions, manipulation of statistics, destruction of the economy, and rising technocracy of a handful of unelected men who are calling the shots for the entire world. But this is no surprise for the honest student of prophecy who has carefully followed the consistent warnings of popes that span over a hundred years about the formation of secret societies working behind the scenes to overturn the present order.

You are aware indeed, that the goal of this most iniquitous plot is to drive people to overthrow the entire order of human affairs and to draw them over to the wicked theories of this Socialism and Communism… —POPE PIUS IX, Nostis et Nobiscum, Encyclical, n. 18, DECEMBER 8, 1849

A priest described to me the scene outside a Canadian cathedral recently. Four thousand people gathered in front of the church, including Catholics he knew, who then turned their backs to it and raised clenched fists in the air. It was a stunning scene as naive throngs used a communist symbol that ultimately resulted in the deaths of tens of millions in the past century. Nor is it just a symbol, as rioters in the United States and elsewhere cry out for the end of capitalism and demand Marxism in its place as they burn and loot. It is stunning to watch this global revolution unfolding in real time, even though the Lord warned me in 2009 that it was coming. The lessons of the past are being completely ignored (or rewritten). Lori Kalner, who lived during Hitler’s regime, writes:

…I have experienced the signs of the politics of Death in my youth. I see them again now…. —wicatholicmusings.blogspot.com

We are living “as at no other time in history,” said St. John Paul II, where “horrible crimes against humanity: genocide, “final solutions”… and the massive taking of lives of human beings” is accelerating all over the world. This is Our 1942, as I wrote back in May. Those of you who read that and The Pandemic of Control understand the gravity of what is happening right now. We are being corralled through a global agenda that aims at a “final solution” to reduce the world’s population. It’s already well underway with 115,000 abortions daily across the planet; with contraception preventing countless more lives; with tens of thousands committing legalized suicide; with many more being eliminated through toxins in their food, poisons in the environment and chemicals in their pharmaceutical drugs. And let’s not forget man-made viruses like the coronavirus released either intentionally or accidentally from laboratories.

All this is just the beginning of the woes humanity has brought upon itself by abandoning God (though He has not abandoned us).

LUKEWARM AND COLD

But be damned if you say that out loud. For it is not the present swath of destruction, violation of freedoms, and uncontested trampling of human dignity that is frightening to our hierarchy. No, it is these obscure seers and visionaries receiving messages from Heaven who must be challenged if not silenced; it is they who frighten us—not the maniacal agents of the culture of death lining us up to literally be marked and injected with their chemicals for the “common good.” Catholics must only speak of hope and happiness, tolerance and respect, kindness and unity. Don’t speak of sin, conversion or repentance. Don’t dare mention God’s justice. Don’t you dare rock the boat.

Ironically, this week’s Sunday Mass readings began with this:

You, son of man, I have appointed watchman for the house of Israel; when you hear me say anything, you shall warn them for me. If I tell the wicked, “O wicked one, you shall surely die, ” and you do not speak out to dissuade the wicked from his way, the wicked shall die for his guilt, but I will hold you responsible for his death. But if you warn the wicked, trying to turn him from his way, and he refuses to turn from his way, he shall die for his guilt, but you shall save yourself. —Ezekiel 33

Indeed, one of the greatest signs of the times is how the love of the Church has grown stone cold; how we do not love the sinner enough to call him back from the brink of destruction for fear that we might “offend” him. This lack of direction has left this generation virtually fatherless… and the love of many has grown cold. But please do not take my word for it:

And thus, even against our will, the thought rises in the mind that now those days draw near of which Our Lord prophesied: “And because iniquity hath abounded, the charity of many shall grow cold” (Matt. 24:12). —POPE PIUS XI, Miserentissimus Redemptor, Encyclical on Reparation to the Sacred Heart, n. 17

Jesus rephrased this for the Church in the letter to Laodicea:

I know your works; I know that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either cold or hot. So, because you are lukewarm, neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. (Rev 3:15-16)

Other versions say “spew” or “vomit.” That time has come. The Bride of Christ is filthy and she must be purified. This is ultimately a cause for great joy, even though it will be painful. According to several seers and visionaries all over the world, this autumn will be pivotal with major events beginning soon. We shall see. But this is not an idle watching; it cannot be. This is the time to “watch and pray” as Our Lord commanded.

Before his Ascension Christ affirmed that the hour had not yet come for the glorious establishment of the messianic kingdom awaited by Israel which, according to the prophets, was to bring all men the definitive order of justice, love and peace. According to the Lord, the present time is the time of the Spirit and of witness, but also a time still marked by “distress” and the trial of evil which does not spare the Church and ushers in the struggles of the last days. It is a time of waiting and watching. —Catechism of the Catholic Church, n. 672

Seers have been saying recently in a unanimous voice that the Rosary ought to be prayed everyday as though it were forming the steps into the ark and refuge of Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart.

My Immaculate Heart will be your refuge and the way that will lead you to God. —Our Lady of Fatima, June 13, 1917, The Revelation of the Two Hearts in Modern Times, www.ewtn.com At times when Christianity itself seemed under threat, its deliverance was attributed to the power of this prayer, and Our Lady of the Rosary was acclaimed as the one whose intercession brought salvation. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Rosarium Virginis Mariae, n. 39

This is but one simple way that you and your families can prepare for the hard labor pains, which have already begun. Our Lady keeps promising that those who give themselves to her care will be looked after by her. So stop fretting; stop being afraid; be proactive; be on God’s side. Consecrate yourselves to Our Lady. Partake of the Sacraments of Confession and the Eucharist while you still can. Read the Scriptures in your home. Fast and pray. These are the simple but powerful ways in which we remain firmly attached to the Vine, who is Jesus our only Savior.

In the meantime, I will continue this apostolate here and on Countdown to the Kingdom to “warn the wicked” and prepare the faithful. If the seers are right, it may not be long before my voice will hardly be necessary.

Those who have fallen into this worldliness look on from above and afar,

they reject the prophecy of their brothers and sisters…

—POPE FRANCIS, Evangelii Gaudium, n. 97

