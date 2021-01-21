The False Peace and Security

For you yourselves know very well

that the day of the Lord will come like a thief at night.

When people are saying, “Peace and security,”

then sudden disaster comes upon them,

like labor pains upon a pregnant woman,

and they will not escape.

(1 Thess 5:2-3)

JUST as the Saturday night vigil Mass heralds Sunday, what the Church calls the “day of the Lord” or “Lord’s day” , so too, the Church has entered the vigil hour of the Great Day of the Lord. And this Day of the Lord, taught the Early Church Fathers, is not a twenty-four hour day at the end of the world, but a triumphant period of time when the enemies of God will be vanquished, the Antichrist or “Beast” is cast into the lake of fire, and Satan chained for a “thousand years.”

…this day of ours, which is bounded by the rising and the setting of the sun, is a representation of that Great Day to which the circuit of a thousand years affixes its limits. —Lactantius, Fathers of the Church: The Divine Institutes, Book VII, Chapter 14, Catholic Encyclopedia; www.newadvent.org

And again,

Behold, the Day of the Lord shall be a thousand years. —Letter of Barnabas, The Fathers of the Church, Ch. 15

The Church Fathers pointed to Revelation 20:1-6 precisely as this “Day of the Lord.” There is something beautiful I want to write about this Day as it pertains to Our Lady, which I will do soon. But tonight, the “now word” is how St. Paul warned that this Day will come like a thief “at night” marked by a certain false “peace and security.”

WATCHING FOR THE DAY

Of course, I don’t intend to be presumptuous in saying that we have entered the vigil of this Day of the Lord. But it’s precisely what Pope St. John Paul II asked us youth to watch for and announce:

I did not hesitate to ask them to make a radical choice of faith and life and present them with a stupendous task: to become “morning watchmen” at the dawn of the new millennium. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Novo Millennio Inuente, n.9; (cf. Is 21:11-12)

The duty, he stated, was for the “watchmen of the morning [to] announce the coming of the sun who is the Risen Christ” in order to inaugurate the Kingdom of the Divine Will, thus fulfilling the “Our Father” and that perennial prayer for His Will to be done “on earth as it is in Heaven”:

This is our great hope and our invocation, ‘Your Kingdom come!’ — a Kingdom of peace, justice and serenity, which will re-establish the original harmony of creation.—ST. POPE JOHN PAUL II, General Audience, November 6th, 2002, Zenit Christians are called to prepare for the Great Jubilee of the beginning of the Third Millennium by renewing their hope in the definitive coming of the Kingdom of God, preparing for it daily in their hearts, in the Christian community to which they belong, in their particular social context, and in world history itself. —POPE JOHN PAUL II, Tertio Millennio Adveniente, n. 46

However, before the Day of the Lord, there comes The Vigil; before The Resurrection of the Church comes her own Passion “when she will follow her Lord in his death and Resurrection,” according to the Catechism.

When the churches began to close around the world last March, something shifted in this apostolate. The “now word” in those days was that The Labor Pains are Real, that we have entered The Vigil of Sorrows and that this was Our Gethsemane. And so, I continued to “watch and pray.” Ten days later after writing Our Gethsemane, Our Lady gave this message to a “Californian soul”:

Today, with [Jesus], for the Church I relive the very hours of Gethsemane, of Calvary, of the crucifixion and of his death. Have trust and patience; have courage and hope! Soon from our pain will rise a new era of light. The Church will again flourish, under the powerful influx of the love of God… —see countdowntothekingdom.com

On June 20th, 2020, St. Michael the Archangel said to the Costa Rican seer, Luz de Maria:

…the House of God is being desecrated and this does not stop; God’s faithful children do not know where to go. The People of God find themselves in Gethsemane in a long night with their Lord and King Jesus Christ — troubled, hurting and hungry. Knowing that they are heading towards a still more difficult and tempestuous time when there will be confrontation within the divided Mystical Body of Christ, and apostasy will gain ground. People of God, the virus that is keeping humanity in suspense has come as a prelude to the great trial that will befall all humanity… —countdowntothekingdom.com

Five days after that, Our Lord said to the American seer Jennifer:

I tell you today that the hour you are living in has been foretold. Now is not a time to become sleepy for you have entered your Gethsemane. You have entered a time that will be the greatest awakening mankind has endured. —countdowntothekingdom.com

Again on August 4th, 2020, Our Lady said:

Have great hope in the full triumph of God for this poor humanity, so ill and far from Him. You are living the painful years of the great tribulation and the sufferings are becoming daily heavier for all. Spend the present hour in the Gethsemane of my Immaculate Heart and set yourselves to carry out with love the will of your Heavenly Father. Be witnesses of faith in these times of the great apostasy. Be witnesses of holiness in these days of great perversion. Be witnesses of love in a world which has become hard and insensitive, consumed and dried up by egoism, hatred, violence and wars. Bring everywhere the balm of my motherly love and mercy. —to a Californian Soul, cf. countdowntothekingdom.com

And last:

My beloveds, this is the beginning of the tribulation, but you should not fear as long as you kneel and acknowledge Jesus, God, One and Three. —Our Lady to Gisella Cardia, November 24th, 2020; countdowntothekingdom.com

THE NIGHT OF GETHSEMANE

Just as Judas and his mob showed up “like a thief in the night,” so too, the persecution of the Church is unfolding much the same. Suddenly, without notice, the “last suppers” are being said in many places as lockdowns continue with a more virulent form of the coronavirus spreading. Bishops have not hesitated to bar the faithful from their churches while the laity are free to enter liquor store. The prophetic words of St. Thérèse de Lisieux, spoken to a priest in New Boston, Michigan in 2008, seem closer to fulfillment than ever. The French saint appeared to him in a dream wearing a dress for her first Communion and led him toward the church. However, upon reaching the door, he was barred from entering. She turned to him and said:

Just as my country [France], which was the eldest daughter of the Church, killed her priests and faithful, so will the persecution of the Church take place in your own country. In a short time, the clergy will go into exile and will be unable to enter the churches openly. They will minister to the faithful in clandestine places. The faithful will be deprived of the “kiss of Jesus” [Holy Communion]. The laity will bring Jesus to them in the absence of the priests. —see Revolution! (Note: this priests also sees the souls in purgatory each night)

And just as the Apostles scattered in the Garden of Gethsemane, so too, the Body of Christ is Breaking. Yes, this is a revolution.

And what of the mob? Six years ago, I warned of The Growing Mob that has no tolerance for free speech except their own, that is preparing to silence the voice of the Church, the voice of truth… then in 2018, that The Barbarians are at the Gates… but now, they have burst through and The Purge has begun, as anyone who departs from the globalist’s Marxist narrative is beginning to be banned, deplatformed, and banished from social media and the Internet.

When you speak all these words to them, they will not listen to you either; when you call to them, they will not answer you… This is the nation that does not listen to the voice of the Lord, its God, or take correction. Faithfulness has disappeared; the word itself is banished from their speech. (Jeremiah 7:27-28)

Today, Our Lady said much the same to the Italian seer, Gisella Cardia:

Oh! My wandering children who do not find the light — many of them still do not listen to my word, they do not appreciate my help, going as far as to mock these messages for the salvation of humanity. Children, you have had time for your choice, and if I look at the hearts of many of my children, I cry with pain and my Son’s heart bleeds. Children, now you will see what I never wanted your eyes to see: very strong earthquakes and all sorts of calamities such as tempests, storms, tidal waves and wars, because you did not listen to my words! —countdowntothekingdom.com

THE FALSE PEACE AND SECURITY

Ah! But “peace and security” are on their way! The vaccine has arrived, that Caduceus Key of Freemasony, and thus, the dawn of a Great Reset is now upon us! A new political era has begun! Humanity can begin to be plugged into technology thus bringing us to the heights of human potential!

A great revolution is waiting for us. The crisis doesn’t only make us free to imagine other models, another future, another world. It obliges us to do so. —former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, September 14th, 2009; unnwo.org; cf. The Guardian …after all we have been through it isn’t enough just to go back to normal… to think that life can go on as it was before the plague; and it will not. Because history teaches us that events of this magnitude—wars, famines, plagues; events that affect the vast bulk of humanity, as this virus has—they do not just come and go. They are more often than not the trdigger for an acceleration of social and economic change… —Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Conservative Party speech, October 6th, 2020; conservatives.com This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a “reset”. —Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Global News, Sept. 29th, 2020; Youtube.com, 2:05

However, as I wrote in The Great Reset, there is a malignant force behind this seemingly benign reset. This is a new Communist revolution, a blend of capitalism and socialism to create a new global beast (see Capitalism and the Beast). Alexander Trachtenberg, known as Moscow’s “enforcer” during the height of Communism, said:

When we get ready to take the United States, we will not take it under the label of socialism… We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable; we will take it under liberalism, under progressivism, under democracy. But take it we will.—returntoorder.org

As I write, the new administration in the United States has already begun, just hours after the inauguration, to re-implement the Paris Agreement. As I have previously explained, it is rooted in socialist ideology and not about climate but part of a long game of UN planners to “redistribute wealth”, as an official on the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) quite candidly admitted:

…one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth… —Ottmar Edenhofer, dailysignal.com, November 19th, 2011

And the new President wasted no time introducing quasi-Marxist social policies by formalizing and splitting American society into identity groups like gender, race, sexual identity, etc. in the name of “Equity.” As Monsignor Michel Schooyans said:

The gender issue has several roots, but one of these is indubitably Marxist. Marx’s collaborator Friedrich Engels elaborated a theory of male-female relationships as prototypes of conflictual relations in the class struggle. Marx emphasized the struggle between master and slave, capitalist and worker. Engels, on the other hand, saw monogamous marriage as an example of men’s oppression of women. According to him, the revolution should begin with the abolition of the family. — “We must resist”, Inside the Vatican, October 2000

This, of course, is one of the goals of the revolutionary movement called Black Lives Matter (BLM) that exploded across the U.S. last summer with the support of the political party now in power. I copied this straight from the BLM website before they removed it:

We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable. We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise)…We embody and practice justice, liberation, and peace in our engagements with one another. —blacklivesmatter.com

But this is a far bigger issue than one nation, as I pointed out after the election of Donald Trump, noting also the alarming ethos behind the new revolutionaries:

…there is a bizarre and disturbing spiritual pall hanging over the protests. Here is the warning: it is the kind of violent anger that seethed in the populace before the French Revolution broke out, overthrowing the establishment, destroying Church property, and massacring thousands of priests and religious in the streets. One gets the impression that if progressives gain control again, they will never let this “catastrophe” of the “right” gaining power to ever happen again. —January 27th, 2017, Fake News, Real Revolution

This is a Global Revolution and one cannot “build back better,” as the United Nation’s motto goes, without first dismantling what is in place (see The Coming Collapse of America). When you dig into the ideologies behind what is meant by this United Nations’ “Great Reset” initiative, one discovers that its backers are literally planning to restructure the global economy around Marxist principals and charming slogans like “Green Politics.” The UN’s Great Reset is simply another monicker for “Build Back Better“, using “crises” like COVID-19 or climate change to initiate this revolution.

We owe it to future generations to build back better. —Prime Minsister Boris Johnson, Many 28th, 2020; twitter.com This is the crisis of my lifetime. Even before the pandemic hit, I realized that we were in a revolutionary moment where what would be impossible or even inconceivable in normal times had become not only possible, but probably absolutely necessary… we must find a way to cooperate on fighting climate change and the novel coronavirus. —George Soros, May 13th, 2020; independent.co.uk.

Is it just a coincidence that President Joe Biden’s slogan is also “Build Back Better” and that the website buildbackbetter.gov redirects now to the official website of the White House?

SUDDEN DISASTER

And thus, we come to the latter part of St. Paul’s warning: “When people are saying, “Peace and security,” then sudden disaster comes upon them, like labor pains upon a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.” In some ways, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 was like the first labor pain of a false sense of peace and security being shattered, but almost as a preparation for the final labor pains (see The Great Transition). Again, Our Lady’s words today:

Children, now you will see what I never wanted your eyes to see: very strong earthquakes and all sorts of calamities such as tempests, storms, tidal waves and wars, because you did not listen to my words! —to Gisella Cardia, countdowntothekingdom.com

Not only that, as I wrote in The Caduceus Key, high level scientists in the field of immunization have warned that tens of millions of people could die from these experimental gene vaccines that have been rushed to the public, untested for long term effects. I am sorry, these words are dire, I know, but we have collectively failed to heed the warnings of popes and other churchmen regarding the diabolical agenda to reduce the population of the planet (see Our 1942), however it comes.

A unique responsibility belongs to health-care personnel: doctors, pharmacists, nurses, chaplains, men and women religious, administrators and volunteers. Their profession calls for them to be guardians and servants of human life. In today’s cultural and social context, in which science and the practice of medicine risk losing sight of their inherent ethical dimension, health-care professionals can be strongly tempted at times to become manipulators of life, or even agents of death… On this point, scientific research itself seems to be almost exclusively preoccupied with developing products which are ever more simple and effective in suppressing life… —POPE ST. JOHN PAUL II, Evangelium Vitae, n. 89, 13

This chastisement of mankind, primarily for the sin of abortion, is what the seers of Fatima foresaw when an angel appeared, about to strike the earth with a flaming sword.

The angel with the flaming sword on the left of the Mother of God recalls similar images in the Book of Revelation. This represents the threat of judgment which looms over the world. Today the prospect that the world might be reduced to ashes by a sea of fire no longer seems pure fantasy: man himself, with his inventions, has forged the flaming sword. —The Message of Fatima, from the Vatican’s website

To those who accuse me of “fear-mongering” I ask, should the world continue as it is, aborting over 115,000 babies a day, with hundreds of millions of people addicted to hard core pornography, millions more caught up in human trafficking, entire nations on the brink of starvation, and freedom threatened by a handful of billionaires… so that your comfortable life is not disturbed? The “final confrontation“ we are entering is about souls not Western good-living. Ah, the Church has fallen asleep… while the thief has come in the night through the front door.

It’s our very sleepiness to the presence of God that renders us insensitive to evil: we don’t hear God because we don’t want to be disturbed, and so we remain indifferent to evil.”…such a disposition leads to “a certain callousness of the soul towards the power of evil.” The Pope was keen to stress that Christ’s rebuke to his slumbering apostles – “stay awake and keep vigil” – applies to the entire history of the Church. Jesus’ message, the Pope said, is a “permanent message for all time because the disciples’ sleepiness is not problem of that one moment, rather of the whole of history, ‘the sleepiness’ is ours, of those of us who do not want to see the full force of evil and do not want to enter into his Passion.” —POPE BENEDICT XVI, Catholic News Agency, Vatican City, Apr 20, 2011, General Audience

…and now we have awakened to a nightmare.

It is in the nature of secular messianists to believe that if mankind will not cooperate, then mankind must be forced to cooperate—for its own good, of course… The new messianists, in seeking to transform mankind into a collective being disconnected from his Creator, will unknowingly bring about the destruction of the greater portion of mankind. They will unleash unprecedented horrors: famines, plagues, wars, and ultimately Divine Justice. In the beginning they will use coercion to further reduce population, and then if that fails they will use force. —Michael D. O’Brien, Globalization and the New World Order, March 17th, 2009

Does anyone seriously think I woke up this morning eager to write these words? Yet, anyone alive to the “signs of the times” cannot fail to see that Isaiah’s Prophecy of Global Communism, which was re-echoed at Fatima, is now in its final stages. But that also means that the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart is also near!

I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to my Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of reparation on the First Saturdays. If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace. If not, [Russia] will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated. In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph. The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to me, and she shall be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world. —Message of Fatima, vatican.va

Yes, a miracle was promised at Fatima, the greatest miracle in the history of the world, second only to the Resurrection. And that miracle will be an era of peace which has never really been granted before to the world. —Cardinal Mario Luigi Ciappi, October 9th, 1994 (papal theologian for Pius XII, John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul I, and John Paul II); Family Catechism, (Sept. 9th, 1993), p. 35

Yes, when this night of tears is over, the daybreak will come and the Day of the Lord will shine with a glory unlike anything the world has ever known. In order for this to be accomplished, God must preserve a remnant of people: Our Lady’s Little Rabble. But you, dear friends, are not mere observers… you are, in fact, the very ones who can now hasten the coming of the Kingdom of God.

I will write about that shortly!

